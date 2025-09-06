Angels prospect, Athens native Rio Foster in critical condition after car wreck

Los Angeles Angels' Rio Foster chases down a base hit Texas Rangers' Jake Burger during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

The Angels said Foster was involved in a car accident and that the outfielder is “receiving medical care at a local hospital and remains in critical condition.”

Foster plays for the High-A Tri-City Dust Devils in Pasco. Tri-City canceled its game against Hillsboro on Friday night.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire Dust Devils organization are with Rio Foster who was a passenger in a car accident early this morning and sustained serious injuries,” the Dust Devils posted on social media.

He’s batting .267 with 10 homers and 40 RBIs this season and was the Northwest League player of the month for August.