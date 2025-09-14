Georgia Bulldogs After thriller, Georgia remains Tennessee’s bogeyman Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel shake hands after Georgia beat Tennessee during overtime in an NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 over Tennessee in overtime.

KNOXVILLE, TN. – When Tennessee kicker Max Gilbert widely missed the would-be game winning field goal, Neyland Stadium was overcome with ghosts of games past. Georgia – and coach Kirby Smart, especially – has tortured Tennessee fans enough that they know what's coming. Neyland Stadium and its inhabitants exude their emotions; that makes their concern evident, too.

Saturday was a classic in a signature SEC rivalry. Tennessee went up two touchdowns early. Georgia took its first lead in the fourth quarter. The Volunteers had a one-point advantage entering the fourth. They relinquished a lead on a fourth-down touchdown. They surrendered their chance to end eight years of misery when Gilbert missed a 43-yarder. The Bulldogs have the killer instinct of a championship-proven program. The Volunteers gave them one too many chances. And the brash supporters who proudly comprised the orange-and-white checkerboarded audience left decorated in despair. Final: Georgia 44, Tennessee 41 in overtime. “I feel almost like we have to apologize because I don’t think we should have won that game,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said.

After so many hours of hoopla leading into Saturday afternoon, Josh Dobbs’ 2016 Hail Mary remains the Volunteers’ most recent grace in this series. Georgia has defeated Tennessee nine straight times, but this one might sting most.

This result means at least one more year of Vols fans being rendered mute in their arguments with Bulldogs faithful. If this matchup is removed from the schedule next year, a possibility as Georgia and Tennessee may no longer be annual rivals under the new SEC scheduling format, the Volunteers could be haunted by Saturday’s result even longer. This has become that episode of Seinfeld or Friends that one can recite from memory. You’ve watched it for years, know the twists and turns, the punchlines – and for Georgia fans, this sitcom never gets old. Georgia “owns” Tennessee, as the popular sports phrase goes. When Saturday’s madness resided, both fan bases were left reciting the same lines. Both teams were analyzing the same result. “They were just a better team at the end,” Volunteers defensive lineman Dominique Bailey said. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel added: “We just needed a little bit more.”

Heupel has done a magnificent job turning around a moribund program. He’s 39-15 as Vols coach, accruing four consecutive winning seasons, two double-digit win seasons and a playoff appearance a year ago. He’s twice defeated Alabama, which had a 16-game winning streak over Tennessee until 2022. He’s taken down hated Florida twice. He’s 8-0 against overmatched rivals Vanderbilt and Kentucky. But he’s 0-5 against Georgia. It’s comparable to the nightmarish reality Georgia once faced against Nick Saban’s Alabama. Smart’s Bulldogs are Tennessee’s boogeyman. And Tennessee is left playing woulda, coulda, shoulda. Heupel’s offense was perfect in the opening quarter. The Volunteers went 3-for-3 on converting possessions into touchdowns – a level of infamy that hadn’t happened to Georgia since it buried that early hole against Alabama last year. An ESPN graphic highlighted the degree of unbelievability: Tennessee had averaged 210 passing yards per game against Georgia under Heupel. Joey Aguilar had 213 through one fourth of the game. His two passing touchdowns equaled the Vols’ team output over that same span.