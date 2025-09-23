AJC Varsity

After 424-yard performance, state’s leader in rushing yards gets 1st offer

Recruiting has been slow for Mason Hollingsworth despite 1,247 rushing yards on season.
(Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
(Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
By
11 hours ago

Whitefield Academy running back Mason Hollingsworth rushed for a Cobb County record 426 yards last week in a 63-24 victory over St. Anne-Pacelli. On Monday night, he got his first scholarship offer.

It was from Andrew College, a second-year junior college team in Cuthbert. It’s a start for a player who leads the state in rushing with 1,247 yards — an average of 249.4 per game — for a 4-1 team in Class A Division I.

“Recruiting has been slow for him, but it’s starting to pick up, especially after the performance he had Friday night,” Whitefield Academy coach Robert Walsh said. “College coaches are starting to respond and ask more questions about him. This past Friday is definitely going to be good for his recruiting.”

Hollingsworth, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior, also rushed for 1,214 yards in 11 games as a junior. His most recent game put him over 3,000 yards for his career. He scored five touchdowns against Pacelli, one on a 25-yard reception.

“I’ve never seen a performance like that before,” Walsh said. “I knew Mason was having a big game, but I didn’t realize he was closing in on 400 yards until the coaches in the press box told me. At that point, as a coach, you’ve got to let the kid try breaking 400 yards rushing. I don’t know how many times that’s going to happen ever. Our offense was super excited about it. He broke a 59-yard touchdown run to get past 400.”

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

Division 3 Flag Football : Pace Academy vs. Pope

Flag football preview: 4 defending GHSA champions ready for title defense

Super 11 update: 2025 class of top seniors is matching the hype

Coach says 5-0 East Jackson is ‘the right time and right place to be’

Keep Reading

Super 11 update: 2025 class of top seniors is matching the hype

321-yard effort pushes Winder-Barrow RB back on top of rushing leaders

Worth County coach talks game prep for ‘nemesis’ Fitzgerald matchup

Featured

shooting folo
EXCLUSIVE

Families of Apalachee victims plan $25M suits, say school ignored warning signs

Three Georgia schools crack top 100 of U.S. News college rankings

Bert Weiss is retiring ‘The Bert Show’ after 25 years: ‘I am at peace’