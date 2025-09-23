West Laurens, Whitefield Academy RBs headline top performances of Week 6

The senior running back, who is committed to Georgia Southern, rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries in the 26-21 victory over Harlem, the defending champion. Cummings’ 62-yard run with 11:12 left Friday night stood up as the winning touchdown.

It was a 2024 loss to Harlem that ultimately cost West Laurens the region title. West Laurens and Westside of Augusta now lead the region with 5-0, 3-0 records.

Whitefield Academy RB Mason Hollingsworth rushed for 426 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries and caught a 25-yard TD pass in a 63-24 victory over St. Anne-Pacelli.

West Laurens RB Ty Cummings rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries, caught a 13-yard pass and scored the winning touchdown on a 62-yard run in a 26-21 victory over Harlem.

Pickens WR/DB/K McCord Purdy played 157 snaps, had 167 receiving yards and 62 kickoff return yards, scored a touchdown, made four tackles, broke up a pass, kicked four touchbacks and made field goals of 43 and 44 yards in 34-23 victory over Dawson County.

Hebron Christian DB Max Steve had 16 solo tackles, four assists and two pass breakups and intercepted two passes in a 22-17 victory over Blessed Trinity.

East Jackson QB Drew Richardson was 16-of-28 passing for 269 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in a 52-38 victory over East Hall.

Archer QB Jordan Do was 22-of-35 passing for 254 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries in a 42-35 loss to Newton.

Armuchee DE/TE Logan Wellmaker had 12 tackles and three tackles for losses, blocked a punt and scored a touchdown in a 45-27 loss to Chattooga.

Bleckley County QB Brody Fleming was 17-of-27 passing for 327 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-26 victory over Washington County.

Briarwood Academy QB Cutler Fleming passed for 231 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-15 victory over Windsor Academy.

Brooks County ATH Damari Baynard rushed for 156 yards on 17 carries in a 28-16 loss to Pierce County.

Cass LB Naz Fleurine had four tackles, two tackles for losses, a forced fumble and a safety and returned an interception for a touchdown in a 44-17 victory over Cedartown.

Commerce WR Ty Sorrells had seven receptions for 179 yards and three touchdowns and had four solo tackles and an assist in a 49-28 loss to Athens Academy.

Dalton RB Nash Smith rushed for 234 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries in a 44-35 victory over Allatoona.

Dawson County WR/LB Paxton Phillips had eight receptions for 135 yards, intercepted a pass, forced a fumble, made 10 tackles and returned a kickoff 48 yards in a 34-23 loss to Pickens.

Dodge County WR/CB Jauriel Bray had six receptions for 144 yards, made five solo tackles, intercepted a pass and returned a punt 36 yards in a 33-14 victory over East Laurens.

Dunwoody ATH Jayden Smith had five tackles, three tackles for losses, three sacks, a forced fumble and a 43-yard fumble return for a touchdown in a 35-18 victory over Lakeside of Atlanta.

Fannin County LB Karson Brown had nine solo tackles, four assists, four tackles for losses, one QB pressure and one pass breakup in a 21-14 victory over Dade County.

Fellowship Christian RB C.J. Givers had 283 all-purpose yards (139 rushing) and scored three touchdowns, one on a punt return, in a 51-7 victory over King’s Ridge Christian.

Flowery Branch DB Parker Bourrie had 16 tackles, a pass breakup and an interception in a 32-28 victory over Eastside.

Franklin County QB/LB Elliott Harbin rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, threw a TD pass and had eight solo tackles, three assists, four tackles for losses and a sack in a 60-0 victory over West Hall.

Gordon Central ATH TreVeyon Bigby had seven solo tackles, broke up a pass and totaled 44 yards rushing, 35 passing and 82 returning kicks in a 25-13 victory over Coosa.

Gordon Lee RB/LB Layne Vaughn ran 19 times for 147 yards and three touchdowns and added four tackles on defense in a 49-21 victory over Christian Heritage.

Grayson LB Tyler Atkinson had five solo tackles, five assists, three tackles for losses and one sack in a 51-0 victory over Grovetown.

Greater Atlanta Christian WR Adrian Hughes returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and caught a 70-yard TD pass in his only two touches in a 63-7 victory over Johnson of Gainesville.

Hephzibah LB Logan Heyward had seven solo tackles and 13 assists in a 56-34 victory over Howard.

Heritage of Ringgold WR Bryson Stoker had nine receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown and rushed five times for 31 yards in a 30-7 victory over Ridgeland.

Jackson County RB Daylan Maxwell, playing only the first half, rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in a 64-14 victory over Clarke Central.

Jasper County RB Chance Ross rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-7 victory over Towers.

Jenkins RB Ryan Scott rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in a 41-33 victory over Calvary Day.

Kell QB Kaleb Narcisse was 15-of-16 for 303 yards and had four total touchdowns in a 48-0 victory over Columbia.

Kennesaw Mountain WR/DB Dylan Green had eight receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns, made four solo tackles and forced a fumble in a 37-29 victory over Lithia Springs.

LaGrange PK Cooper Metcalf made field goals of 48 and 22 yards, averaged 39.6 yards on three punts, put five kickoffs in the end zone and kicked off two other times to the 2-yard line resulting in tackles inside the 15 in a 41-14 victory over Spalding.

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe RB Bryson Donald rushed for 127 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries and caught four passes for 29 yards and a touchdown in a 35-17 victory over Ringgold that was Lakeview’s first victory over a top-10 opponent since 2002.

Lambert DB T.J. Losurdo had eight solo tackles, three assists and two pass breakups and intercepted two passes that he returned 70 yards in a 48-27 victory over North Forsyth.

Lanier WR Doyle Morrison had six receptions for 230 yards and four touchdowns in a 57-30 loss to Gainesville.

Lassiter WR Collins Price caught four passes for 89 yards and a touchdown, made four solo tackles and four assists and returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown in a 49-7 victory over Pope.

Lincoln County CB/PK Fortson Partridge returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown, broke up a pass, made two tackles and kicked six extra points and four touchbacks in a 48-14 victory over Silver Bluff of South Carolina.

Lovett LB Will Forte had 18 tackles, two tackles for losses and a sack in a 10-7 victory over KIPP Atlanta Collegiate.

Lumpkin County WR Mac Powell had seven receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-9 victory over Chestatee.

Mill Creek LB Braxton Rembert broke up three passes, forced two turnovers and had two tackles for losses and one sack in a 45-3 victory over Mountain View.

Monroe Area DE Dacian Davis had eight tackles, three tackles for losses, two batted passes and four QB hurries and carried four times for 39 yards and a touchdown in a 25-13 victory over Hart County.

Newton WR Derrick Miller had five receptions for 218 yards and three touchdowns and added 52 return yards in a 42-35 victory over Archer.

North Cobb DB Marcus Singleton intercepted two passes and had five solo tackles and a sack in a 24-17 victory over North Paulding.

North Hall QB Alex Schlieman was 20-of-25 passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-14 victory over White County.

North Murray QB Hudson Hulett rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, passed for 120 yards and a touchdown and caught a 23-yard TD pass in a 46-24 victory over Union County.

Northeast DE Amari White had 10 tackles, six tackles for losses, one forced fumble and one recovery in a 29-0 victory over ACE Charter.

Northwest Whitfield QB Gavin Nuckolls was 10-of-15 passing for 340 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown in a 42-28 victory over Gilmer.

Peachtree Ridge LB Seyon Bedell had 10 solo tackles, seven assists and a tackle for a loss in a 24-22 victory over Norcross.

Pierce County RB Jaeveon Williams rushed for 192 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries in a 28-16 victory over Brooks County.

Prince Avenue Christian QB Ben Musser was 18-of-25 passing for 260 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown on eight carries in a 59-34 victory over Westside of Anderson, South Carolina.

Ringgold WR Eli Pursley had nine receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown in a 35-17 loss to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.

River Ridge RB Camden Cox rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries in a 28-21 victory over Sequoyah.

Riverside Prep DE A.J. Igwiloh had two solo tackles, five assists, one forced fumble, two tackles for losses, one sack, two pass deflections and one blocked punt in a 34-13 victory over Heritage of Newnan.

Rockmart WR Gavin Green had five receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-0 victory over Coahulla Creek.

Roswell LB Brody Duffy had 21 total tackles, five tackles for losses and a sack in a 35-10 victory over Seckinger.

Sandy Creek RB Amari Latimer, playing only the first half, rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns on six carries and caught two passes for 49 yards and a touchdown in a 43-10 victory over Trinity Christian.

Screven County RB AB Hilton rushed for 235 yards on 16 carries and scored on runs of 77 and 72 yards in a 27-0 victory over McIntosh County Academy.

South Gwinnett DB Jelani Defreitas had eight tackles and two tackles for losses in a 26-0 victory over Rockdale County.

Southland Academy RB Garrett Love rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries in a 56-20 victory over Tiftarea Academy.

Southwest DL Kenzel Freeman had eight tackles for losses in a 36-0 victory over Central of Macon.

Stratford Academy RB Tyler Stephens rushed for 234 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries in a 41-14 victory over Brookstone.

Treutlen RB Za’kian Tobler rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in a 17-12 victory over Wilcox County.

Ware County RB Tayshaun Franklin rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 42-9 victory over Lincoln of Tallahassee, Florida.

Whitewater QB Case Roberts rushed for 117 yards and threw the game-winning TD pass with four seconds left in a 37-36 victory over Upson-Lee.

Worth County MLB Chance Sims had seven solo tackles, seven assists, two tackles for losses and one interception in a 30-7 victory over Fitzgerald.

