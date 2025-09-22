ACC to move to nine-game league schedule, require 10 P4 matchups

A down marker shows the ACC logo during the second half of an NCAA football game between SMU and Houston Christian at Ford Stadium on Aug. 31, 2024, in Dallas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips says the move will make the ACC one of only two leagues committed to having every team annually play a minimum of 10 games against Power 4 teams.

The new scheduling format is expected to begin going into effect for some, but not all, programs in 2026, according to ESPN.

The ACC announced Monday on X, formerly Twitter, that athletic directors from member schools have voted in favor of a future regular season schedule that will include nine conference games and a minimum of 10 games overall against Power 4 (ACC, SEC, Big 12 and Big Ten) conference opponents.

The minimum of 10 games against P4 teams includes a school’s nine ACC games, since ACC is a Power 4 league, plus at least one other game with a P4 opponent.

“We have been incredibly intentional throughout our discussions on ACC football, including the future of our conference schedule. (Monday), the athletic directors of the 17 football-playing institutions overwhelmingly supported a regular season schedule that includes nine conference games and a minimum of 10 games each year against Power 4 opponents,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement. “This positions the ACC as one of only two leagues committed to having every team annually play a minimum of 10 games against Power 4 teams.

“There will be additional discussions and more details to be determined, but (Monday’s) decision showcases the commitment and leadership of our ADs in balancing what is best for strengthening the conference and their respective programs. As specified in the conference constitution, the model will be presented to the faculty athletics representatives for formal adoption.”

On Tuesday, the SEC is expected to finalize its format that will include three annual opponents, six rotating opponents, and one opponent from a power conference. It’s unclear if the ACC will follow a similar model of having three annual opponents.