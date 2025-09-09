ACC announces league schedule for Georgia Tech men’s basketball

Georgia Tech forward Baye Ndongo attempts a free throw against Georgia at McCamish Pavilion on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets have faced either Duke or North Carolina to open the conference slate each of the last four seasons. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Yellow Jackets, who have faced either Duke or North Carolina to open the conference slate each of the last four seasons, will visit the Blue Devils on either Dec. 30 or Dec. 31 before hosting back-to-back league opponents Boston College (Jan. 3) and Syracuse (Jan. 6 or Jan. 7).

Georgia Tech men’s basketball will open its 2025-26 ACC schedule when it travels to Duke and the end of December, the league announced Tuesday .

A road trip to Miami on Jan. 10 breaks up a homestand before Tech welcomes Pittsburgh on either Jan. 13 or Jan. 14. Tech will then alternate with road and home contests the remainder of January, visiting North Carolina State (Jan. 17) and Virginia Tech (Jan. 27 or Jan. 28) while hosting Clemson (Jan. 24) and North Carolina (Jan. 31).

In February, the Jackets make their first trip to California (Feb. 3 or Feb. 4) and then Stanford (Feb. 7) while also visiting Notre Dame (Feb. 14) and Louisville (Feb. 21). Tech will host Wake Forest (Feb. 10 or Feb. 11), Virginia (Feb. 17 or Feb. 18) and Florida State (Feb. 28) that month.

Tech will conclude the regular season action against California either March 3 or March 4 and visit Clemson on March 7.

The top 15 teams in the final league standings will qualify for the ACC tournament March 10-14 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.