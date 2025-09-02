Atlanta United 2 Atlanta United players have different results with national teams Atlanta United’s Ronald Hernández and Jayden Hibbert had similar camps but different outcomes with Venezuela and Canada’s national teams. Atlanta United goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert during the match against Toronto FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. (Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Two Atlanta United players who recently spent time with their national teams had the same experiences in camp but different outcomes on the pitch. Fullback Ronald Hernández, one of nine Atlanta United players called up earlier this month, was called up by Venezuela, for which he had 33 appearances. It was his first call-up since 2023.

"Very positive to be back from a while, seeing the boys," Hernández said. "Obviously, the outcome was not what we wish." RELATED Almirón, Gregersen, Berrocal sparkle as bright spots for Atlanta United No, the outcome wasn't what any fan of La Vinotinto wanted. Venezuela went into the final round of World Cup qualifying in South America in the seventh and final qualifying spot. It was beaten by Argentina 3-0 on Sept. 4. Venezuela still had a chance to make it to the World Cup.

“I think we started the qualification very strong,” Hernández said. “But as it goes, we kind of shook a little bit. Everything was on our hands.”

Venezuela took a 1-0 lead on Colombia in the deciding match. Colombia tied the score at 1-1. Venezuela took a 2-1 lead, and then the match went decidedly in Colombia's favor. It scored the next four goals to win 6-3. The loss dropped Venezuela to eighth in CONMEBOL and eliminated it from playing in next summer's World Cup in America, Mexico and Canada. Atlanta is scheduled to host eight matches in next year's tournament. "I think emotionally playing the most important game on our country for a while, we started strong, but in this kind of game, you have to be focused the full 100 minutes," said Hernández, who didn't play in either of the two matches. While Hernández and Venezuela suffered two losses, Jayden Hibbert, who received his first call-up to Canada, experienced no such bitterness because Canada, as a host country, is guaranteed a spot in the tournament. "It was amazing," Hibbert said. True to their country's people's reputations, the Canadian players welcomed Hibbert.