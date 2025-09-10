AJC Varsity 10 players that stood out in talent-drenched Douglas County-Buford game Buford defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright (3) pursues a Milton ball carrier during the first half of their game at Phillip Beard Stadium, Thursday, August, 14, 2025, in Buford, Ga. Buford won 20-13. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Buford and Douglas County's plethora of blue-chip recruits dominated Friday night, but several unrated prospects also shined in a 34-26 win for the Wolves. The game with enough talent to make a Class 6A All-American team featured at least 25 players with Power 4 offers and plenty more that will play in lower divisions at the next level.

Friday night football recap: Sequoyah, Walnut Grove score pivotal victories The top-5 showdown – which also drew attendance from Florida State coach Mike Norvell and Georgia State coach Dell McGee – was headlined by elite prospects on both sides of the ball. The game even had an AJC Super 11 showdown, as Douglas County receiver Aaron Gregory battled a Buford secondary led by safety Tyriq Green. Here are 10 of the top performances from what will likely be the most talent-rich game in Georgia this regular season. Top 10 performances from Douglas County-Buford (alphabetical order) Unrated QB Cameron Anderson, Douglas County, 2029

Anderson didn’t see the field until the third quarter, but he was incredible in relief of 3-star Utah commit Michael Johnson. Anderson entered the game, after Johnson took several hits, and immediately settled in. The freshman quarterback threw two fourth quarter touchdown passes, finding Gregory on a perfectly placed fade route and connecting with Devin Carter on a 39-yard score.

“We knew that he could do that,” Douglas County coach Johnny White said. “He knew he was going to get ready, he got his shot and he took advantage of it.” 4-star EDGE Jordan Carter, Douglas County, 2026 4-star EDGE Jordan Carter, Douglas County, 2026 Carter wasn’t just forceful against Buford’s offensive line. He was remarkably physical, stopping pulling blockers at the point of contact and attacking ball carriers in the backfield. Carter’s best highlight of the day was a sack of Buford quarterback Dayton Raiola that elicited strong reaction throughou the 10,000-person stadium. Unrated LB Richard Dyce, Douglas County, 2026 Unrated LB Richard Dyce, Douglas County, 2026 Dyce helped limit a Buford offense built to run the football. He played downhill all night, delivering strong hits in the backfield on runs between the tackles. The senior also flashed impressive horizontal speed, chasing outside runs and screen passes to the sidelines for minimal gain.

“Dyce runs our defense, he puts us in the right position,” White said. “I’m grateful and blessed to be able to coach kids like that.” Unrated LB Joshua Echols, Buford, 2027 Unrated LB Joshua Echols, Buford, 2027 Echols might have heard his name called more than any other defender on the field Friday night. The senior linebacker started every play in the middle of the defense and often finished in the middle of the action. Echols also logged a sack and stopped several potential explosive plays with open-field tackles on defense and special teams. 4-star ATH Tyriq Green, Buford, 2026 4-star ATH Tyriq Green, Buford, 2026 Green is expected to specialize in the defensive backfield in college, but he is far more than a safety for Buford. Green made several plays from his safety position, but he also impressed on special teams and offense. The senior’s combination of elusiveness and physicality made him a punishing and electric force as a punt returner and as a running back.

4-star WR Aaron Gregory, Douglas County, 2026 4-star WR Aaron Gregory, Douglas County, 2026 Gregory displayed versatility as a speedy deep threat and a physical target against an ultra-talented Buford secondary. Gregory’s biggest gain of the day came on a post route against man coverage, where the Texas A&M commit gained a couple steps on his defender and pulled down a contested catch of 56 yards. Gregory also shook a cornerback in the red zone for a toe-tap 6-yard touchdown catch on fourth-and-goal. 4-star OL Graham Houston, Buford, 2026 4-star OL Graham Houston, Buford, 2026 Houston and the rest of Buford’s offensive line became more effective as the game matured. The Wolves didn’t run the ball at will, but they did score several short yardage rushing touchdowns behind Houston. Buford even finished the game behind the senior’s muscle, as Green got the final first down needed to run out the clock by running behind Houston. Unrated LB Rah’Keith Kelly, Douglas County, 2026 Unrated LB Rah’Keith Kelly, Douglas County, 2026

Kelly was nothing if not quick. He didn’t waste time identifying plays and he didn’t waste time making them, either. Kelly made several impressive stops between the tackles, but he was especially remarkable when using his horizontal speed to chase down outside runs and short passes to the flats. “Rah’Keith Kelly is a unicorn,” White said. “He can play running back, he can play slot, he returns kicks, he returns punts. He can do anything.” 4-star DL Bryce Perry-Wright, Buford, 2026 4-star DL Bryce Perry-Wright, Buford, 2026 Perry-Wright was a clear point of focus for Douglas County, as the Tigers met him with combo blocks in run and pass protection. The highest-rated defender on the field Friday night still found a way to get a sack and tally several quarterback pressures. Perry-Wright also helped contain Douglas County’s outside runs, opening the door for linebackers like Echols to stack up tackles. Unrated EDGE Cameron Simmons, Buford, 2026 Unrated EDGE Cameron Simmons, Buford, 2026