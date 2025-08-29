Georgia Bulldogs Things to know for Saturday’s Georgia-Marshall game Georgia rolls into its opening game riding the longest active home win streak in the nation. UGA fans are seen during the first half of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday Where: Sanford Stadium (cap. 93,033)

Rankings and records: Marshall (0-0); No. 5 Georgia (0-0) TV/radio: ESPN/Georgia Bulldog Sports Network and SiriusXM 119 or 191 Weather: Chance of rain with a high of about 80 degrees, mid-70s at kickoff Series: Georgia leads 1-0. Georgia won the only meeting 13-3 in 2004 in Athens.

Betting line: Georgia opened as a 38½-point favorite. Smart is 0-12-1 against the spread when favored by 38 points or more.

Key injuries: Georgia preseason All-American punter Brett Thorson (knee) is doubtful to play. Last meeting: The Thundering Herd kicked a field goal on its opening drive before coach Mark Richt’s Bulldogs reclaimed the lead in the first quarter on Michael Cooper’s 2-yard touchdown run. Georgia’s Andy Bailey connected on field goals of 29 and 33 yards in the second and fourth quarters, and the Bulldogs’ defense kept the Thundering Herd off the scoreboard the final three quarters, limiting Marshall to 160 yards of offense. Tickets: The game is sold out. Tickets on the secondary market have been selling this week under face value, as low as $34 in the upper level and $75 each in the lower deck. Storylines for Saturday’s Marshall-Georgia game Kirby Smart’s 10th season

Georgia coach Kirby Smart enters his 10th season leading the program as college football’s highest-paid coach with a contract worth $13 million annually (through the 2033 season) that includes the potential for more than $1.5 million in bonuses if the Bulldogs win the SEC championship game and the College Football Playoff championship game. Smart has a 105-19 overall record and is one of only two active coaches with multiple national championships. Smart and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney have each won two national titles. Smart is the only active SEC coach who has won an SEC championship game, and his Bulldogs have appeared in seven of the past eight, including last season’s 22-19 overtime victory over Texas. It gave Smart his third SEC championship. Kirby Smart ready to see Georgia’s first impression Gunner Stockton’s first home start Georgia is breaking in a new starting quarterback, and it’s projected to be fourth-year junior Gunner Stockton from Rabun County High School in Tiger, Georgia.

It would be Stockton’s second career start, as he was pressed into action after halftime of the SEC Championship Game when starter Carson Beck — since transferred to Miami — suffered an elbow injury. Stockton helped UGA pull out a 22-19 overtime win in the SEC title game, but he committed a catastrophic turnover in his first career start that led to a Notre Dame touchdown near the end of the first half of a season-ending 23-10 College Football Playoff quarterfinals loss in the Sugar Bowl. Stockton holds Georgia high school career records for passing touchdowns (177), all-purpose yards (18,024) and all-purpose touchdowns (254), and he ranks second in career passing yards (13,652). Georgia backup quarterback Ryan Puglisi is a redshirt freshman from Connecticut who has yet to take a snap in a collegiate regular-season game. Reloaded defense

Georgia is replacing six players from last season’s front seven that made NFL rosters, including first-round draft picks Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker, along with Malaki Starks, an All-American safety who also was a first-round pick. Junior Christen Miller and freshman Elijah Griffin have emerged as playmakers on Georgia’s reloaded defensive front, while sophomores Chris Cole and Justin Williams are expected to bolster a linebacker corps anchored by veterans CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson. Former Buford star KJ Bolden returns at the safety position, while the Bulldogs feature three cornerbacks with projected NFL talent in veteran Daylen Everette, Daniel Harris and Ellis Robinson IV. New-look offense Coordinator Mike Bobo said the offense will run through the ground game, as Smart has explained how Stockton will benefit greatly in a more balanced attack.

Sophomore Nate Frazier leads a deep stable of runners that features backs with a variety of talents, from powerful runners such as Roderick Robinson and Chauncey Bowens, to third-down specialist Cash Jones. A retooled offensive line includes Bobo’s son, Drew, taking over at center. Tackles Earnest Greene III and Monroe Freeling bring experience and upside to their positions when healthy. Juan Gaston Jr., a mammoth 6-foot-7, 360-pound freshman guard, has shown promise, and many believe he ultimately will start. The receivers are the most improved position group. Zachariah Branch is an electrifying addition from USC, while 6-5 Texas A&M transfer Noah Thomas adds a big target. The tight ends are led by veterans Lawson Luckie and Oscar Delp and feature breakout candidate Jaden Reddell. Home win streak Georgia rolls into its opening game riding the longest active home win streak in the nation, 31 games, dating to a 20-17 overtime loss to South Carolina on Oct. 12, 2019.