Atlanta Braves Spencer Strider, Braves pummeled by once-slumping Mets The Braves are 9-15 since the All-Star break, at least 12 games back in the National League wild card hunt.

NEW YORK – The Braves could’ve extended the Mets’ misery, adding to a spiral that’s put their rival’s postseason aspirations at risk. Instead, they might’ve provided a jolt to New York.

The Braves (51-68) lost the series opener in Queens on Tuesday, 13-5. It snapped the Mets’ seven-game losing streak. The Braves, meanwhile, could’ve won for the fifth time in six contests. But after overcoming an early 5-1 deficit, they couldn’t hold a previously slumping offense down. It went so poorly that infielder Luke Williams wound up on the mound (for the fifth time this season) in the later frames. Tuesday marked the Mets’ highest run output since June 8. It was the third time since June 22 that New York posted double-digit runs. They hit six two-out home runs — so many that Citi Field announced it’d run out of fireworks in the eighth inning. The Mets had reason to celebrate. This was just their second win in 13 games. The Braves? It was just another day in a season that can’t conclude soon enough.

This loss boiled down to a difficult night for Strider, who hasn’t consistently found form across 16 starts since returning from UCL surgery that prematurely ended his 2024 campaign (and then a hamstring strain he suffered following his first start back in May that further delayed him).

Strider allowed eight runs — tying a career high — and surrendered three homers — tying a career high — in just four innings. Strider has allowed 26 hits over his past three starts (13 2/3 innings). In his past two outings, he’s given up 13 runs on 19 hits in 8 2/3 frames. “I can acknowledge the progress; my last two starts from an execution standpoint were really good,” Strider said. “It still feels like if a pitch isn’t perfect, it’s getting hit. And the ownership is to say I’ve got to be better, No. 1, and then No. 2, the stuff isn’t good enough. If you’re executing at a high rate, you’re getting hit hard, guys are looking as comfortable as they have in my last two starts, then something has to get better. Whatever you’re doing isn’t good enough. “I’m never going to be perfect. Mistakes are frustrating and I try to really focus on a process and routine that puts me in the best position possible to execute each pitch. But I’m never going to be perfect. The room for error comes from having good stuff and stuff that’s consistent enough that you know what’s coming out of your hand. That’s getting better over my last couple starts, but it’s obviously not good enough.” Strider induced just one whiff on 23 swings against his fastball Tuesday. He had four on 12 swings against his slider. His two strikeouts were his lowest total in his 70 career starts. “They might be picking up on something, sequencing or — I don’t know, obviously my stuff is not exactly the same as it has been in years past,” Strider said. “I actually think in the past two starts it’s been a lot better, especially tonight, but I’m making mistakes in counts you can’t make mistakes in.

“It’s not like they’re (the Mets) not familiar with me, too. So it’s unsurprising they made an adjustment and had a good approach. It’s something I’ll have to look at and make an adjustment before my next start.” His season ERA ballooned to 4.69. Strider, who accrued two 200-plus strikeout campaigns during his first two years as a starter, is obviously better than the surface-level numbers. He’ll continue working through it. Observers will note Strider’s average velocity has dropped to 95.5 mph this season (that average is affected by his earlier outings, his 96.1 average Tuesday was more indicative of recent outings). Still, in 2022, he averaged 98.2 mph. A year later, he was at 97.2 mph. And opponents are hitting him harder than ever (91.7 average exit velocity). Braves manager Brian Snitker reiterated it’s a process for Strider as he recaptures his best physical form. He cited Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, a Cy Young winner, struggling mightily in his return to the mound this season (6.55 ERA) as a comparable.