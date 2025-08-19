Smart supports an expanded College Football Playoff ‘if done the right way’
Georgia’s coach says he supports expansion, if it’s done in a way that preserves traditions.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, whose Bulldogs won three SEC titles his first nine seasons leading Georgia and appeared in seven of the past eight SEC championship games, is a proponent for keeping the league title games. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
ATHENS — Kirby Smart embraces college football traditions as much as anyone, but the Georgia coach supports the concept of the 24- and 28-team playoff model recently pitched by the Big Ten.
“I’m probably like most people in the majority, to be able to expand the playoffs, if its done the right way, in terms of giving more teams the opportunity,” Smart said at his news conference Tuesday at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.
The current College Football Playoff model stands at 12 games for this season and next, with discussions of expanding to 16 teams in 2026 currently stalled.
Big Ten executives have reportedly been sharing 24- and 28-team College Football Playoff brackets that could feature as many as seven automatic qualifiers for the Big Ten and SEC, five each for the Big 12 and ACC, two for the top Group of 6 programs in addition to two at-large selections.
Yahoo.com reported that Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey held a preliminary call Friday to exchange thoughts on the idea.
The 7-7-5-5-2-2 model is the latest proposal involving expanded playoffs and could involve the abolition of the conference championship games.
Smart, whose Bulldogs won three SEC titles his first nine seasons leading Georgia and appeared in seven of the past eight SEC championship games, is a proponent for keeping the league title games.
“I love the championship games, (but) can you have your cake and eat it, too? Can you move the season up, start it, get it done?” Smart said.
“And (if) you can’t, and you can only have one of those two? I don’t know which one I would pick because it would probably depend on the format.”
“I love the championship games, (but) can you have your cake and eat it, too? Can you move the season up, start it, get it done?” coach Kirby Smart, shown here during spring football practice in Athens, says. (Jason Getz/AJC)
The College Football Playoff selection committee came under scrutiny last season when its rankings did not reflect the prioritization of the schedule-strength metric as much as CFP executive director Rich Clark had originally indicated they would.
Expanding the playoff field would lessen the consequence of playing a more difficult regular-season schedule, an issue the deeper SEC — 10 teams were in the recent AP Top 25 — had last season with three-loss teams Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina missing the 12-team field.
Smart said he also sees an expanded College Football Playoff format as having similar value to other playoff systems at a time the bowl system is losing interest.
“People are not excited about mid-tier bowl games,” Smart said. “I think those bowl games are great experiences, I played in them, (and) I’ve coached in them … that’s an opportunity.
“But the more teams you give an opportunity to decide things on the field, like you do, whether it’s college basketball, high school football, old (Division) I-AA football … you’re going to get things decided on the grass. So yeah, I’d be for that.”
Mike is in his eighth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.
