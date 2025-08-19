Georgia Bulldogs Smart supports an expanded College Football Playoff ‘if done the right way’ Georgia’s coach says he supports expansion, if it’s done in a way that preserves traditions. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, whose Bulldogs won three SEC titles his first nine seasons leading Georgia and appeared in seven of the past eight SEC championship games, is a proponent for keeping the league title games. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart embraces college football traditions as much as anyone, but the Georgia coach supports the concept of the 24- and 28-team playoff model recently pitched by the Big Ten. “I’m probably like most people in the majority, to be able to expand the playoffs, if its done the right way, in terms of giving more teams the opportunity,” Smart said at his news conference Tuesday at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.

“I think that’s what fan bases want.” Explore Bowl projections forecast return to College Football Playoff for Georgia The current College Football Playoff model stands at 12 games for this season and next, with discussions of expanding to 16 teams in 2026 currently stalled. Big Ten executives have reportedly been sharing 24- and 28-team College Football Playoff brackets that could feature as many as seven automatic qualifiers for the Big Ten and SEC, five each for the Big 12 and ACC, two for the top Group of 6 programs in addition to two at-large selections.

Yahoo.com reported that Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey held a preliminary call Friday to exchange thoughts on the idea.

The 7-7-5-5-2-2 model is the latest proposal involving expanded playoffs and could involve the abolition of the conference championship games. Explore Georgia continues to make sure Gunner Stockton, Ryan Puglisi are prepared Smart, whose Bulldogs won three SEC titles his first nine seasons leading Georgia and appeared in seven of the past eight SEC championship games, is a proponent for keeping the league title games. “I love the championship games, (but) can you have your cake and eat it, too? Can you move the season up, start it, get it done?” Smart said. “And (if) you can’t, and you can only have one of those two? I don’t know which one I would pick because it would probably depend on the format.” “I love the championship games, (but) can you have your cake and eat it, too? Can you move the season up, start it, get it done?” coach Kirby Smart, shown here during spring football practice in Athens, says. (Jason Getz/AJC)