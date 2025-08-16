Atlanta Falcons Report card: Grading how the Falcons played in Friday’s loss to the Titans Offense’s early struggles turned after halftime; defense couldn’t create pressure. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver DJ Chark (16) makes a catch under pressure from Tennessee Titans cornerback Clarence Lewis (36) during the second half of an NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, August 15, 2025, in Atlanta. Tennessee Titans won 23-20 over Atlanta Falcons. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

The Falcons want to be a playoff team. Even with the deep backups playing, they needed to beat the Titans, who were tied for the worst record in the league with the Browns and Giants last season. The Falcons must eliminate their penalties. They had 10 for 63 yards against the Titans.

“If we can go out and find ways to not hurt ourselves,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said, “play our brand of football, it should look like that most of the time (how they played better in the second half.)” The Falcons rallied in the second half, but came up short when quarterback Emory Jones didn’t trust his arm enough to throw a 2-yard pass to an open running back, Elijah Dotson. So, the Falcons were stuffed and lost, 23-20, to a rebuilding Titans team. Here’s a look at the Falcons’ report card from the second exhibition game:

Quarterbacks Easton Stick started and played three quarters. He had to come back in and try to lead a last-ditch drive over the final 1:38 after Emory Jones was injured on his ill-advise bootleg run. Stick, who tossed a pretty touchdown to Chris Blair on a 52-yard pass, completed 19 of 32 passes for 173 yards. He also had an interception and finished with a 71.6 passer rating. Jones completed 2 of 5 passes for 16 yards. Grade: B-minus

Running backs Nathan Carter led the way with nine carries for 63 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown scamper. Overall, the Falcons ran the ball well. They had 25 carries for 115 yards for a respectable 4.6 yards per carry and the one touchdown. Grade: B-plus Receivers/tight ends Chris Blair and Dylan Drummond each had a strong game. Blair caught three passes for 72 yards, with a 52-yard touchdown. Drummond had four catches for 22 yards. Feleipe Franks had a catch for nine yards for the only grab by a tight end. “You take every opportunity and try to make the most of it,” Blair said. “There is a lot of competition. We have great wide receivers. You just want to show the coaches that know where to align and (the assignment) and that you can go out and make plays as well. I know at the end of the day, this is not only a job interview for the Falcons, but for all 32 teams.” Grade: B Offensive line Ragged play with a lot of penalties. Protection was solid and the line eventually opened up a hole for Carter. The line gave up two sacks and five quarterback hits. Elijah Wilkinson had two false starts and Jack Nelson had an holding call. Grade: C Defensive line The Falcons opened with James Pearce, Zach Harrison, Kentavius Street and Arnold Ebiketie up front. Jalon Walker was held out of the game with a groin injury. The Falcons held the Titans to 3.7 yards per carry and generated light pressure, for the most part. They had one sack and three quarterback hits. Grade: C-plus

Linebackers Caleb Johnson had seven tackles and Ronnie Harrison, a former safety, had five tackles from the inside linebacker spot. DeAngelo Malone also had four tackles and a quarterback hit. Grade: B. Secondary Natrone Brooks, who’s making a strong big for a spot on the 53-man roster, had an interception. C.J. Henderson was signed on Thursday and played in the game for the Falcons. One of the storylines was rookie safety Xavier Watts playing most of the game. He didn’t look out of place, and he finished with two tackles. “It feels different,” Brooks said. “Every year, you get more confidence and you kind of understand how this league works. As long as you stay around you feel like you have a better chance to put your best foot forward. I just go out every day and just work. Just let God take care of the rest.” Grade: A Special teams Younghoe Koo made field goals for 42 and 39 yards. Punter Bradley Pinon had a strong day with great hang times on his punts. He boomed a 55-yarder in the first quarter that hit on the 1-yard line and bounced back in to the field of play. It was downed at the 6-yard line. Backup tight end Teagan Quitoriano recovered a fumble on the kickoff coverage team.