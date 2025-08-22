Sports Order on the tee: Ralph Stokes makes sure the day starts well at East Lake Ex-Alabama football star and businessman keeps things organized on the first tee at the Tour Championship. Tour Championship Vice Chair Ralph Stokes (right) chats with honorary observers before Justin Thomas’ group tees off from the first hole during the second round of the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The area around the first tee during the Tour Championship can be a busy place. That’s where Ralph Stokes comes into play. He’s the man who makes sure order is maintained. It was nine years ago that Stokes, the vice president of PGA Tour Superstore and board member at East Lake Golf Club, was asked by tournament chairman Rob Johnston to take charge of the first tee.

“Rob said television was concerned that people were standing in the wrong place and people were moving around where they weren’t supposed to be,” Stokes said. “He knew that I knew enough of the people that they wouldn’t get mad if I asked them to move.” Explore UGA star Henley matches first-round scoring record to lead Tour Championship Stokes, 72, has that sort of gravitas. He played running back for Bear Bryant at Alabama from 1971-74, where he was one of the first five Black players there. His autobiography, “One of the First,” details his journey from his modest upbringing in Montgomery, Alabama, to prominence in the business world. This week Stokes has been back at his post on the first tee. He greets the juniors who serve as standard-bearers and scorekeepers, as well as the honorary observers who walk with each group, and make them feel at ease in what can be an uncomfortable situation. And he gets to have fun, too. On Thursday he spent much of the morning introducing visitors to Usher, who was pretending to be anonymous while wearing a Morehouse jacket and hat. Whether it’s music impresario Rick Ross or Braves great Andruw Jones, Stokes makes everyone comfortable — and out of the way of business.

Stokes has become a beloved figure in Georgia golf circles. He served two years as the president of the Georgia State Golf Association and is active in numerous committees and boards. Weekend parking sold out General parking for the Tour Championship at the Georgia World Congress Center on Saturday and the Summerhill parking lot for Sunday is sold out. Tournament officials recommend using a rideshare service, which has a dedicated drop-off and pickup area on Second Avenue near the 13th fairway and features a designated rideshare gate to enter and exit the course. Explore Creator Classic brings a social media spin to Tour Championship Turnaround of the day Shane Lowry wasn’t a happy man when he left the grounds after shooting an even-par 70 on Thursday. He was much happier Friday after finding gold with a back-nine 29 that led to a 7-under 63 and thrust him into contention. Lowry turned in 34 and was going nowhere until getting some advice from his caddie. “He said to going down No. 9, ‘Just because everyone else is making birdies doesn’t mean you need to go after every flag. Just play your own game, do your own thing,’” Lowry said. “That’s what I did on the back nine. Freed me up a little bit, but it is amazing what happens when a few putts start going in.”