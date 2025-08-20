State Sports Report No head start? That’s OK, let’s play, Scottie Scheffler says Five-time winner heads field at Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. Scottie Scheffler addresses the press during the PGA Tour Championship on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, star of “Happy Gilmore 2″ and reigning FedEx Cup champion, will be treated just like the other 29 players in the field for this week’s Tour Championship. Unlike previous years, Scheffler won’t get a head start because of his status as the leader of the FedEx Cup points list. He will begin the week at even par and will need to dig deep for four rounds to win the biggest cash payout in golf.

“Yeah, I guess no more sandbagging for me at the end of the year,” Scheffler said. Scheffler wasn’t an advocate of the former “starting strokes” system that rewarded players based on their performance during the regular season and the playoffs — even though he was the beneficiary. He has been the No. 1-ranked player going into the Tour Championship the past three seasons and has won only once. He’s OK with the 72-hole format determining who wins the FedEx Cup and the $10 million bonus. “To me this is a simpler format to end the year,” he said. Scheffler has won five times this season, including the PGA Championship and Open Championship. The defending champion will be paired with three-time Tour Championship winner Rory McIlroy.

“When it comes to this week, we all start even par, and it’s time to go chase what you want,” Scheffler said. “In order to win tournaments, you have to play good golf at the right time, and if you want to win our season-long race, you have to play really good golf at the end of the season. If you want to win the FedEx Cup, you’ve got to go win this week.”

Scheffler did push back about the Tour’s decision to toughen the course for the Tour Championship. “I think we need to shy away from the focus of difficulty,” he said. “As players, we always look for a good team. You want to see good shots rewarded in some way. On certain holes that’s a par. On certain holes that’s a birdie. It should never be a bogey. When you’re hitting good shots, you should be able to make par or better.” Scheffler used East Lake as an example. Players who keep the ball in the fairway are rewarded with birdie opportunities. Those who stray into the 3½-inch Bermuda rough, so do at their own peril. “Look at a course like Memphis,” Scheffler said. “Every fairway I hit out there, you’re like, ‘OK, I can make a birdie on this hole. I can wedge it close. I can hit an iron near the pin. And every time you missed a fairway, you’re like, ‘Oh my goodness, how am I going to make par?’” Scheffler has been in remarkable form since fully recovering from hand surgery that slowed his start. He has finished among the top 10 in 15 of 18 events — including the past 13. In the playoffs, he tied for third at the FedEx St. Jude Classic and won last week’s BMW Championship.