State Sports Report No pressure: First Tee kids deliver splash-free opening shots

Putting a couple of high school kids on the first tee, surrounding them with hundreds of fans and dozens of cameras, then asking them to hit a golf ball sounds like a recipe for disaster. But it didn’t faze Aiko Benford nor Samuel West, participants chosen from the First Tee of Metro Atlanta. They earned the right to hit the ceremonial first shot, the HOPE Tee Shot, to begin the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

And as they stared down the 510-yard par-4 hole with the pond in front of the green, they shared the same thought. “I just didn’t want to hit it in the water,” said Benford, a junior at Druid Hills High School. “At least it doesn’t have to go straight,” said West, a senior at the Drew Charter School. “It just has to clear the water.” Both cleared the water without a problem, saving honorary caddie Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, the indignity of reaching in the bag for a ball retriever.

The students earned the right to hit the opening shot by surviving an intense selection process that included an essay, interviews with tournament leaders and a golf competition. Both also received a $10,000 scholarship from Accenture, twice the amount promised.

Benford has been a First Tee participant for eight years. She has finished among the top four of the DeKalb County high school championships for the past two years, including a second-place finish as a freshman. West has been involved in the First Tee since he was 7 — after his father saw him roll in a long putt on the practice green one morning — and has played competitively since the eighth grade. “See what I get to work with?” said Jenae Jenkins, the executive director of First Tee - Metro Atlanta. A moment of silence is observed in memory of Atlanta businessman and developer Tom Cousins before the start of the first round of the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) Tom Cousins remembered The opening ceremony also included a video tribute to Tom Cousins, who bought East Lake Golf Club and redeveloped the surrounding area, creating a model known as “Golf with a Purpose” that is being duplicated around the country in area with similar circumstances.