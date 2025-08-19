AJC Varsity McEachern sophomore’s ‘special’ night, trio of QBs lead Week 1 top performances A look at the best from Georgia high school football’s first week. McEachern’s Casey Barner and teammates gesture towards the Walton student section after Barner scores during the first half of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic football game Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Casey Barner is the consensus No. 1 sophomore prospect in Georgia, but he wasn’t a household name in the GHSA before the season. That’s beginning to change. Playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, the McEachern 10th grader scored on a 98-yard kickoff return, a 39-yard reception and a 69-yard run and finished with 353 all-purpose yards in a 50-17 victory over Walton. He also returned a punt 95 yards for a touchdown, but a penalty reduced it to a 62-yard return.

The performance came in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic and was televised on Peachtree Sports Network and Atlanta News First. See highlights at this link. Barner, a transfer from Douglass, has more than 25 offers. He reportedly got new ones Monday from Texas A&M and Baylor. “It was a special performance, for sure,” McEachern coach Kareem Reid said. “He’s a super instinctive player that’s really explosive once he finds a seam.” Barner is GHSF Daily’s State Player of the Week. The award, sponsored by Alfa Insurance, will be presented to Barner on Wednesday at his school.

Top five performances in Week 1 Aquinas QB Turner Stevenson was 18-of-23 passing for 348 yards and six touchdowns, four to Jack Rhodes, in a 52-34 victory over Athens Academy.

McNair QB Keyuntae Phillips rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and was 18-of-25 passing for 389 yards and four touchdowns in a 69-40 loss to Temple. His top receiver was Rashad Blalock with 17 receptions for 349 yards and four touchdowns. North Murray QB Hudson Hulett rushed for 342 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries, was 2-of-2 passing for 72 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 78 yards in a 49-42 victory over Dalton. McEachern sophomore WR/DB Casey Barner scored on a 98-yard kickoff return, a 36-yard reception and a 69-yard run on a fake punt and finished with 353 all-purpose yards in a 50-17 victory over Walton. Barner returned seven punts for 138 yards, one a 62-yarder. He had two solo tackles and broke up a pass. Montgomery County RB/LB Elijah McEwen rushed for 100 yards on 17 carries, threw a 25-yard TD pass, returned a fumble 54 yards for a touchdown, intercepted a pass, broke up two passes and made four tackles in a 20-0 victory over Baconton Charter. Best of the rest Allatoona RB Ethan Corpus rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in a 42-6 victory over Adairsville.

Apalachee RB Sharese McGowan, playing his first varsity game, rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in a 29-9 victory over Chattahoochee. Bleckley County WR/DB Joshua Stanley caught a 49-yard touchdown pass and returned an interception 88 yards for a touchdown in a 35-13 victory over Rutland. He rushed for 19 yards on two carries, had three solo tackles and broke up a pass. Blessed Trinity RB Ahmontae Pitts rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns on four carries and returned a kickoff 61 yards in a 57-14 victory over Tri-Cities. Burke County QB Sean Vandiver was 12-of-13 passing for 181 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown in a 46-35 victory over Richmond Academy. Buford LB Deion Miller had eight tackles, seven assists, three tackles for losses and a pass deflection in a 20-13 victory over Milton.

Cambridge LB Callum Phillips had 13 tackles, three tackles for losses and one sack in a 45-0 victory over Pope. Camden County RB Antwan Williams rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries in a 44-35 victory over Brunswick. Campbell QB Davin Lemire was 17-of-26 passing for two touchdowns and rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown on two carries in a 21-7 victory over Chapel Hill. Charlton County RB Omari Wilson rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in a 32-12 victory over Brantley County. Chattahoochee County RB Khalib Fleming rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in 27-10 loss to Mount Zion.

Cherokee Bluff RB/DB Jackson Pirkle rushed for 105 yards on 15 carries and intercepted two passes in a 31-21 victory over Lumpkin County. Coffee DB Chris Stinson had seven solo tackles, two pass breakups and a blocked punt in a 28-14 victory over Bainbridge. Colquitt County PK Josh Scroggins, playing his first football game, kicked a 37-yard field goal on the final play of a 27-24 victory over Benedictine. Scroggins also kicked a 28-yard field goal and was 3-of-3 on extra points. Columbus QB/DB Andrew Smith IV had 92 yards rushing, 31 yards passing, a tackle for a loss and a batted-down pass in a 35-17 victory over Miller County. Creekside RB Cedric Kelly had 246 all-purpose yards (124 rushing, 29 receiving, 93 returning) in a 48-28 victory over Rome.

Dalton QB Caine Woods was 12-of-17 passing for 359 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-42 loss to North Murray. Darlington freshman DL Sawyer Sorrells blocked a field goal and an extra point and had one solo tackle and two assists in a 28-26 victory over Mount Vernon. Douglas County LB Richard Dyce had 10 solo tackles and two assists and blocked a punt and recovered it in a 21-7 victory over North Gwinnett. East Forsyth LB Kellen Moran had eight solo tackles and 13 assists in a 19-15 victory over Forsyth Central. East Hall QB Jamarcus Harrison rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 129 yards in a 42-21 victory over Banks County.

East Jackson WR Branturan Callahan intercepted a pass, returned a kickoff for a touchdown and had 93 yards receiving with a touchdown in a 38-35 victory over Winder-Barrow. Fellowship Christian DB/WR Simon Cofrancesco had four receptions for 104 yards, made six tackles, one for a loss, intercepted a pass and scored two touchdowns in a 26-0 victory over Bowdon. Fitzgerald QB Victor Copeland rushed for 199 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries in a 48-0 victory over Irwin County. Franklin County DT Kennan Burtch had four solo tackles, two tackles for losses, one assist, one sack and five QB pressures in a 14-7 victory over Chestatee. Gainesville DL Jamarion Matthews had four solo tackles, two sacks, three QB hits and two QB pressures in a 26-7 victory over Marietta.

Gordon Central LB Rylan Goble had 19 solo tackles, six assists, one tackle for a loss and one pass breakup in a 27-14 victory over Southeast Whitfield. Grovetown RB Derrick Lane rushed for 239 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries in a 42-17 victory over Lakeside of Evans. Habersham Central LB C.J. Davis had eight tackles, three tackles for losses and a sack in a 27-3 victory over Stephens County. Hampton RB Aiden Louis rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 23-yard pass in a 21-0 victory over Luella. Haralson County WR/RB Khemp Boyd produced 368 all-purpose yards – 118 rushing on five carries, 68 receiving on three catches and 182 returning on two kickoff returns – in a 48-14 victory over Mount Pisgah Christian. He scored four touchdowns and made two tackles on defense.

Hawkinsville DE Johnathan Solomon had 10 solo tackles, four assists, three tackles for losses, two sacks and three QB hurries in a 28-18 victory over Marion County. Heard County LB Max Lasseter had four tackles for losses and caught a TD pass in a 49-6 victory over Clarkston. Hephzibah ATH Reante Byrd rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries, caught two passes for 22 yards, returned a kickoff 34 yards and averaged 38 yards on punts in a 34-16 victory over Washington-Wilkes. Heritage (Ringgold) WR/DB Cody Bryan had six receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns and returned a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown in a 51-13 victory over Christian Heritage. Houston County LB/WR Jase Jordan had 21 tackles and caught the game-winning pass in the final minute of a 31-24 victory over Brookwood.

Jackson County RB Daylan Maxwell rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown and caught a 31-yard pass in a 36-13 victory over Flowery Branch. Jefferson LB Max Brown had 11 solo tackles, five assists and seven tackles for losses in a 19-0 victory over Marist. Jones County DB Andre Hall intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown, forced a fumble that was recovered for a touchdown and made two tackles in a 34-12 victory over Veterans. Kell WR/LB Brayden Rouse caught five passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns and had seven tackles in a 44-21 victory over South Paulding. Landmark Christian QB Skylar Hamilton was 15-of-19 passing for 156 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in a 20-6 victory over KIPP Atlanta Collegiate.

Lassiter WR Collins Price had seven receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns and 181 all-purpose yards in a 44-12 victory over Midtown. Liberty County RB Elijah Brown rushed for 215 yards and one touchdown in a 21-20 victory over Bradwell Institute. Lithonia RB Xavier “Deuce” Butler had 158 all-purpose yards (47 rushing, 56 receiving, 55 returning) in a 40-3 victory over Lithia Springs. Marion County RB La’Dayvion Crawford rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns and scored a two-point conversion in a 28-18 loss to Hawkinsville. McIntosh RB Brandon Ridley rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and had three receptions for 35 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-0 victory over Fayette County.

McIntosh County Academy RB Earnest McIntosh rushed for 261 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries and scored a two-point conversion in a 43-21 victory over Islands. Mill Creek LB/TE William Backus had six tackles, three sacks, one tackle for a loss and one QB hurry in a 30-16 victory over Lambert. Miller Grove QB Thomas Winston was 11-of-16 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-7 victory over Druid Hills. Mitchell County RB Marcus Vicks rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and caught three passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-14 victory over Lanier County. Monroe Area RB Jitt Carr rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and caught a 25-yard pass in a 44-0 victory over Loganville.