AJC Varsity

Maxwell summary after Week 2: McEachern breaks in to 6A top 10

Indians throttled North Cobb Warriors 21-0 on Friday.
Week 2 rankings for high school football are out. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Week 2 rankings for high school football are out. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
25 minutes ago

Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association, and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

ExploreGeorgia HS football rankings: McEachern earns highest ranking since 2019

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 352 of 383 total games including 0 tie(s) (91.91%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 11.38 points and all game margins within 16.17 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home advantage: 1.77

By class

AAAAAA AAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Buford2-0106.321Milton1-199.38
2Grayson2-0102.822Lee County1-097.94
3Carrollton2-0100.133Hughes2-097.60
4Douglas County2-092.444Thomas County Central2-092.80
5Colquitt County1-091.795Roswell1-089.29
6McEachern2-088.876Gainesville2-086.36
7Norcross2-088.017Coffee1-185.57
8North Gwinnett0-186.138Woodward Academy1-184.77
9Newton2-084.829Houston County2-084.52
10Mill Creek1-184.6410Rome0-183.54
11North Cobb1-184.4211Sequoyah2-080.40
12Valdosta2-084.2412Brunswick1-176.69
13Camden County2-083.7313River Ridge2-075.19
14Walton1-182.9414Lanier1-173.52
15Westlake1-182.6915Sprayberry2-073.26



AAAA AAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Creekside2-091.791Jefferson2-085.54
2Ware County2-091.402Calhoun1-081.01
3Cartersville2-090.893Peach County2-079.34
4North Oconee2-090.184Sandy Creek2-076.79
5Marist0-187.425LaGrange2-076.62
6Benedictine0-284.816Troup2-074.13
7Blessed Trinity2-084.147Oconee County1-173.20
8Warner Robins1-180.048Stephenson2-072.83
9Eastside1-178.769Cedar Grove1-070.76
10Kell2-077.7610Whitewater1-168.87
11Perry1-177.5311Monroe Area2-068.17
12Cambridge2-077.1512Upson-Lee2-067.49
13Central (Carrollton)2-076.8013Cairo0-166.94
14Stockbridge1-173.3114Mary Persons1-065.89
15Cedartown1-172.2715Cherokee Bluff2-065.78



AA A Divison I
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Carver (Columbus)2-079.031Thomasville2-075.11
2Pierce County1-076.452Fitzgerald1-072.63
3Rockmart1-174.783Toombs County2-072.62
4Appling County0-173.304Dublin0-168.92
5Burke County2-071.855Northeast1-168.91
6Carver (Atlanta)2-070.596Rabun County2-066.73
7Thomson1-169.827Swainsboro2-065.36
8Callaway0-168.608Worth County2-065.27
9Hapeville Charter0-067.169Elbert County0-260.41
10Morgan County2-066.9010Commerce0-259.58
11Stephens County1-166.3011Lamar County1-059.57
12Cook2-063.1112Dodge County1-059.18
13Sumter County2-061.9813Bleckley County1-159.02
14Hart County1-161.8114Heard County2-058.61
15Columbia0-261.5115Fannin County0-258.24



A Division II Smaller Private
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Bowdon1-169.161Prince Avenue Christian2-084.14
2Brooks County0-168.782Savannah Christian2-078.34
3Lincoln County1-064.763Hebron Christian2-078.01
4Irwin County0-264.554Calvary Day1-076.80
5Manchester0-263.775Fellowship Christian1-173.89
6Clinch County2-063.596Athens Academy1-165.32
7Metter1-059.967Lovett1-164.70
8Trion1-157.998North Cobb Christian2-063.88
9Early County0-257.299Wesleyan1-161.75
10Charlton County2-054.1010Holy Innocents1-161.40
11Wilcox County1-154.0811Aquinas2-061.34
12Jenkins County1-153.6612Whitefield Academy1-160.19
13Greene County0-153.0113Greater Atlanta Christian1-160.15
14Schley County0-251.6514Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)1-160.01
15Seminole County2-051.4715Savannah Country Day0-255.39



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA-A
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1First Presbyterian2-058.331Brentwood School2-048.16
2Brookstone2-056.612Southwest Georgia Academy1-044.10
3John Milledge Academy2-054.843Edmund Burke Academy2-043.45
4Bulloch Academy1-053.654Briarwood Academy1-039.25
5Valwood School0-153.655Flint River Academy2-036.86



GAPPS
Rank Team Rec Rating
1Lanier Christian1-131.98
2Cherokee Christian0-223.07
3Skipstone Academy0-117.95
4Creekside Christian1-015.60



All-class

Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Buford8-AAAAAA2-0106.3292.108 [3]35.96-16.01
2 [2]Grayson4-AAAAAA2-0102.8281.9324 [9]36.56-11.90
3 [3]Carrollton2-AAAAAA2-0100.1373.1468 [24]37.48-8.30
4 [1]Milton7-AAAAA1-199.38106.321 [1]32.94-12.08
5 [2]Lee County2-AAAAA1-097.9480.0431 [5]34.57-9.01
6 [3]Hughes3-AAAAA2-097.6075.8852 [12]34.91-8.33
7 [4]Thomas County Central2-AAAAA2-092.8062.05147 [35]31.07-7.38
8 [4]Douglas County2-AAAAAA2-092.4478.4938 [16]28.11-9.97
9 [5]Colquitt County1-AAAAAA1-091.7984.8115 [5]31.17-6.27
10 [1]Creekside4-AAAA2-091.7983.5421 [5]31.38-6.05
11 [2]Ware County1-AAAA2-091.4079.4334 [6]29.99-7.06
12 [3]Cartersville7-AAAA2-090.8968.1594 [15]29.65-6.89
13 [4]North Oconee8-AAAA2-090.1864.93122 [21]29.61-6.21
14 [5]Roswell7-AAAAA1-089.2973.1567 [16]30.68-4.25
15 [6]McEachern3-AAAAAA2-088.8783.6820 [7]28.38-6.14
16 [7]Norcross7-AAAAAA2-088.0179.0836 [15]28.30-5.35
17 [5]Marist5-AAAA0-187.4285.5413 [2]26.60-6.47
18 [6]Gainesville7-AAAAA2-086.3671.2777 [18]26.90-5.11
19 [8]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA0-186.1392.447 [2]26.89-4.88
20 [7]Coffee2-AAAAA1-185.5777.3942 [7]25.92-5.29
21 [1]Jefferson8-AAA2-085.5477.1344 [6]24.46-6.72
22 [9]Newton4-AAAAAA2-084.8262.46145 [35]28.38-2.09
23 [6]Benedictine1-AAAA0-284.8199.062 [1]27.48-2.98
24 [8]Woodward Academy4-AAAAA1-184.7791.0311 [3]25.04-5.38
25 [10]Mill Creek8-AAAAAA1-184.6480.7929 [12]28.19-2.09
26 [9]Houston County2-AAAAA2-084.5271.7374 [17]29.82-0.34
27 [11]North Cobb5-AAAAAA1-184.4281.0528 [11]24.85-5.22
28 [12]Valdosta1-AAAAAA2-084.2456.59224 [43]26.63-3.26
29 [1]Prince Avenue Christian8-AA #2-084.1465.02121 [6]29.33-0.45
30 [7]Blessed Trinity6-AAAA2-084.1456.87217 [43]24.02-5.75
31 [13]Camden County1-AAAAAA2-083.7376.6947 [20]27.72-1.66
32 [10]Rome5-AAAAA0-183.5491.799 [2]25.13-4.06
33 [14]Walton5-AAAAAA1-182.9481.2227 [10]26.56-2.03
34 [15]Westlake2-AAAAAA1-182.6980.5330 [13]26.54-1.80
35 [16]Lowndes1-AAAAAA2-082.1253.93246 [45]27.31-0.45
36 [17]Collins Hill8-AAAAAA0-281.9393.804 [1]22.73-4.84
37 [2]Calhoun7-AAA1-081.0169.1987 [15]23.80-2.85
38 [11]Sequoyah6-AAAAA2-080.4067.10104 [26]24.62-1.42
39 [8]Warner Robins1-AAAA1-180.0468.5992 [13]23.83-1.85
40 [18]West Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-079.9267.3798 [29]22.73-2.84
41 [19]North Paulding5-AAAAAA2-079.4671.6575 [25]26.271.17
42 [3]Peach County1-AAA2-079.3473.2266 [11]24.42-0.56
43 [1]Carver (Columbus)1-AA2-079.0360.65169 [10]22.48-2.20
44 [9]Eastside8-AAAA1-178.7676.0251 [7]22.34-2.07
45 [2]Savannah Christian3-A Division I #2-078.3463.36135 [8]23.26-0.71
46 [3]Hebron Christian8-AA #2-078.0174.0061 [1]24.080.43
47 [10]Kell6-AAAA2-077.7661.93149 [27]23.430.02
48 [11]Perry1-AAAA1-177.5372.0071 [9]22.61-0.56
49 [20]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA2-077.2562.80139 [34]21.19-1.70
50 [12]Cambridge6-AAAA2-077.1554.29245 [47]22.66-0.13
51 [21]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA0-077.0420.92-1.76
52 [22]Harrison3-AAAAAA2-077.0060.96164 [38]23.661.01
53 [4]Calvary Day3-AAA #1-076.8040.05370 [21]23.160.71
54 [13]Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA2-076.8062.76141 [26]23.350.91
55 [4]Sandy Creek2-AAA2-076.7963.63133 [21]22.530.10
56 [12]Brunswick1-AAAAA1-176.6971.2178 [19]23.310.98
57 [5]LaGrange2-AAA2-076.6262.81138 [22]21.48-0.77
58 [2]Pierce County3-AA1-076.4521.83-0.27
59 [13]River Ridge6-AAAAA2-075.1967.10104 [26]21.991.16
60 [23]Brookwood7-AAAAAA1-175.1671.4176 [26]21.540.74
61 [1]Thomasville1-A Division I2-075.1158.71194 [12]21.941.19
62 [3]Rockmart7-AA1-174.7881.5825 [4]21.581.16
63 [6]Troup2-AAA2-074.1363.75131 [20]22.352.58
64 [24]North Atlanta6-AAAAAA1-174.1165.71114 [32]21.141.39
65 [25]Hillgrove3-AAAAAA1-073.9461.09162 [37]19.39-0.19
66 [5]Fellowship Christian5-A Division I #1-173.8973.5964 [2]21.371.83
67 [26]Lambert6-AAAAAA0-273.5783.7919 [6]20.911.70
68 [14]Lanier7-AAAAA1-173.5274.5556 [14]20.020.86
69 [14]Stockbridge2-AAAA1-173.3165.57116 [20]22.363.40
70 [27]Parkview7-AAAAAA0-173.3079.4633 [14]19.590.65
71 [4]Appling County3-AA0-173.3091.4010 [2]19.330.39
72 [15]Sprayberry6-AAAAA2-073.2655.80229 [49]21.092.19
73 [28]Archer4-AAAAAA1-173.2369.6883 [28]22.523.65
74 [7]Oconee County8-AAA1-173.2079.2035 [5]19.030.19
75 [29]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA1-173.1589.2912 [4]20.651.85
76 [8]Stephenson5-AAA2-072.8361.45156 [24]20.552.07
77 [2]Fitzgerald1-A Division I1-072.6364.55125 [3]19.801.52
78 [3]Toombs County3-A Division I2-072.6249.24296 [27]20.031.77
79 [15]Cedartown7-AAAA1-172.2759.60187 [36]19.601.69
80 [16]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-072.1661.44157 [31]17.37-0.44
81 [16]Newnan3-AAAAA2-072.0465.96111 [28]21.683.99
82 [5]Burke County4-AA2-071.8539.91371 [37]21.884.38
83 [30]North Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-071.8367.2899 [30]18.721.24
84 [31]East Coweta2-AAAAAA0-271.7774.4258 [22]20.893.47
85 [32]Marietta5-AAAAAA0-271.2783.1422 [8]19.372.45
86 [17]Jonesboro3-AAAA1-170.8567.9095 [16]19.142.65
87 [18]Jones County2-AAAA1-170.8558.54197 [38]19.262.77
88 [9]Cedar Grove5-AAA1-070.7644.97333 [50]21.274.86
89 [6]Carver (Atlanta)5-AA2-070.5958.47198 [17]18.181.95
90 [17]East Paulding5-AAAAA0-170.0079.4633 [6]18.042.40
91 [7]Thomson4-AA1-169.8260.59170 [11]19.564.10
92 [18]Creekview6-AAAAA0-269.1976.4249 [10]16.882.04
93 [1]Bowdon7-A Division II1-169.1662.38146 [8]19.804.99
94 [19]Mays4-AAAA0-269.0785.2214 [3]17.062.35
95 [4]Dublin2-A Division I0-168.9265.36117 [1]18.704.13
96 [5]Northeast2-A Division I1-168.9164.78124 [2]18.123.56
97 [10]Whitewater2-AAA1-168.8773.7362 [10]19.545.02
98 [2]Brooks County2-A Division II0-168.7875.1155 [2]16.492.07
99 [33]Denmark6-AAAAAA0-268.7577.7940 [18]17.272.88
100 [8]Callaway2-AA0-168.6084.1418 [3]17.643.40
101 [20]Starr's Mill3-AAAA0-268.4466.52107 [17]18.314.23
102 [19]Lovejoy3-AAAAA1-068.3762.76141 [33]16.872.86
103 [21]Cass7-AAAA1-168.3461.31160 [33]17.583.60
104 [20]Effingham County1-AAAAA0-168.3084.5216 [4]19.375.43
105 [21]Clarke Central8-AAAAA1-168.2160.68168 [40]17.693.84
106 [11]Monroe Area8-AAA2-068.1749.95288 [43]17.844.03
107 [12]Upson-Lee2-AAA2-067.4957.14213 [29]16.853.72
108 [22]Dutchtown3-AAAAA0-267.2975.2853 [13]17.734.79
109 [22]Hiram7-AAAA1-167.2166.09110 [19]19.766.90
110 [9]Hapeville Charter5-AA0-067.1615.672.87
111 [23]Glynn Academy1-AAAAA1-067.1258.69195 [44]16.623.86
112 [13]Cairo1-AAA0-166.9492.806 [2]16.834.24
113 [23]Harris County3-AAAA1-166.9468.9590 [12]15.112.53
114 [10]Morgan County2-AA2-066.9049.21297 [27]18.796.24
115 [24]Jackson County8-AAAAA1-166.8473.4665 [15]15.953.47
116 [6]Rabun County8-A Division I2-066.7355.38232 [16]17.385.01
117 [24]New Hampstead1-AAAA1-166.5363.54134 [24]18.406.23
118 [11]Stephens County8-AA1-166.3060.05177 [14]16.724.77
119 [25]St. Pius X5-AAAA2-066.1154.62242 [45]15.393.63
120 [14]Mary Persons2-AAA1-065.8952.64259 [33]16.514.97
121 [15]Cherokee Bluff8-AAA2-065.7852.50261 [34]16.675.25
122 [34]Tift County1-AAAAAA2-065.5150.53281 [51]16.365.21
123 [35]Cherokee5-AAAAAA0-265.4677.7940 [18]17.906.80
124 [36]Wheeler5-AAAAAA0-265.3774.4257 [21]16.905.88
125 [7]Swainsboro3-A Division I2-065.3659.82182 [9]16.335.32
126 [6]Athens Academy8-A Division I #1-165.3258.36199 [11]18.197.23
127 [8]Worth County1-A Division I2-065.2754.77241 [17]18.647.73
128 [26]Ola2-AAAA1-165.1059.15190 [37]15.694.94
129 [3]Lincoln County8-A Division II1-064.7653.66249 [16]16.375.97
130 [7]Lovett5-AA #1-164.7065.96112 [4]15.485.14
131 [16]Baldwin4-AAA1-164.6569.6085 [14]15.845.54
132 [4]Irwin County2-A Division II0-264.5568.9591 [5]16.906.71
133 [17]Jenkins3-AAA0-164.5082.1223 [3]16.216.07
134 [27]Tucker5-AAAA1-164.3666.11109 [18]17.767.75
135 [25]Northgate3-AAAAA2-064.1664.50126 [31]13.603.79
136 [37]Dacula8-AAAAAA1-064.1446.97313 [52]15.675.89
137 [8]North Cobb Christian7-AA #2-063.8848.96300 [18]15.686.16
138 [28]Hampton2-AAAA2-063.8464.88123 [22]15.445.95
139 [5]Manchester7-A Division II0-263.7767.22101 [6]13.724.30
140 [18]Harlem4-AAA2-063.6150.33283 [40]14.545.28
141 [6]Clinch County2-A Division II2-063.5952.31263 [19]16.136.90
142 [19]Douglass5-AAA0-263.4781.3126 [4]13.914.80
143 [20]Bainbridge1-AAA0-263.3974.3459 [9]15.336.30
144 [38]Campbell3-AAAAAA2-063.3555.81228 [44]14.455.46
145 [12]Cook3-AA2-063.1155.21235 [21]15.576.82
146 [39]Duluth7-AAAAAA1-062.8857.59207 [41]16.277.75
147 [26]South Paulding5-AAAAA1-162.8770.1981 [20]15.707.19
148 [21]Spalding2-AAA0-262.7672.5870 [12]15.427.01
149 [29]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA1-062.7345.37325 [53]14.766.38
150 [30]Allatoona7-AAAA1-162.6258.12204 [40]15.537.26
151 [22]North Hall6-AAA1-062.5361.75152 [23]14.926.74
152 [27]Veterans2-AAAAA1-162.4565.65115 [29]15.147.05
153 [31]Maynard Jackson4-AAAA2-062.3247.46310 [51]14.796.83
154 [28]Decatur4-AAAAA0-162.2660.15174 [41]15.147.23
155 [13]Sumter County1-AA2-061.9855.15237 [22]14.276.65
156 [14]Hart County8-AA1-161.8160.05176 [13]14.857.39
157 [9]Wesleyan5-A Division I #1-161.7561.06163 [9]14.927.53
158 [23]Westover1-AAA1-061.7157.29211 [28]14.497.13
159 [29]Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA0-261.6859.80183 [42]12.745.42
160 [15]Columbia6-AA0-261.5195.513 [1]14.537.37
161 [16]Westside (Macon)2-AA1-161.4469.6484 [6]16.549.45
162 [10]Holy Innocents5-AA #1-161.4060.53171 [10]13.576.53
163 [32]Flowery Branch8-AAAA1-161.3863.26137 [25]15.068.04
164 [11]Aquinas4-AAA #2-061.3455.80230 [14]15.648.65
165 [30]New Manchester5-AAAAA1-061.1843.39351 [60]13.386.56
166 [40]Mountain View8-AAAAAA0-261.0973.7363 [23]14.647.91
167 [41]Etowah5-AAAAAA1-161.0166.43108 [31]14.988.32
168 [42]Alpharetta6-AAAAAA0-160.9977.7641 [19]13.677.04
169 [31]Evans1-AAAAA0-160.5969.8282 [21]13.657.41
170 [32]Villa Rica5-AAAAA0-260.5669.1589 [23]13.967.75
171 [33]Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA0-160.5070.5980 [11]14.658.50
172 [33]Statesboro1-AAAAA1-160.4560.78166 [39]13.066.97
173 [9]Elbert County8-A Division I0-260.4164.06128 [4]14.958.90
174 [12]Whitefield Academy5-A Division I #1-160.1963.99129 [7]13.697.87
175 [13]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA #1-160.1567.15102 [3]13.667.87
176 [34]Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA0-160.0352.82256 [52]13.848.17
177 [14]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA #1-160.0150.76275 [17]14.398.74
178 [7]Metter3-A Division II1-059.9643.87343 [31]12.206.60
179 [17]Crisp County3-AA0-259.7663.34136 [7]11.836.42
180 [34]East Forsyth8-AAAA2-059.7453.25253 [48]13.217.83
181 [35]Madison County8-AAAA1-059.7061.81151 [29]14.559.21
182 [35]Habersham Central8-AAAAA1-159.6963.84130 [32]14.959.62
183 [36]Woodstock6-AAAAA1-159.6152.58260 [54]13.598.33
184 [10]Commerce8-A Division I0-259.5859.98178 [6]13.858.62
185 [11]Lamar County4-A Division I1-059.5751.01272 [23]12.357.14
186 [12]Dodge County2-A Division I1-059.1859.02191 [11]13.128.30
187 [24]Southeast Bulloch3-AAA0-159.1060.45173 [26]12.207.46
188 [13]Bleckley County2-A Division I1-159.0252.76257 [19]13.819.15
189 [25]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA2-059.0146.46316 [46]13.238.57
190 [26]Lumpkin County6-AAA0-158.9165.78113 [19]14.539.98
191 [36]Wayne County1-AAAA0-258.6971.9072 [10]11.276.94
192 [43]Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA0-158.6758.29201 [40]11.727.41
193 [18]Ringgold7-AA2-058.6635.79393 [42]12.598.29
194 [14]Heard County6-A Division I2-058.6130.65413 [38]13.639.38
195 [27]Gilmer7-AAA2-058.5555.05239 [32]13.929.73
196 [19]North Murray7-AA2-058.4956.86218 [18]13.949.80
197 [37]Dunwoody4-AAAAA1-158.4061.60154 [36]12.508.46
198 [1]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-058.3346.38318 [8]12.778.80
199 [38]Shiloh4-AAAAA0-258.3076.2150 [11]11.637.68
200 [37]Locust Grove2-AAAA2-058.2961.88150 [28]13.729.78
201 [39]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA1-158.2955.52231 [50]14.8810.94
202 [15]Fannin County7-A Division I0-258.2462.64143 [5]13.9810.10
203 [20]East Jackson8-AA2-058.2158.94193 [15]13.469.60
204 [38]Pace Academy4-AAAA1-158.1960.07175 [35]10.506.68
205 [8]Trion7-A Division II1-157.9948.78303 [23]13.339.70
206 [39]Centennial6-AAAA1-157.5958.13203 [39]13.119.87
207 [9]Early County1-A Division II0-257.2969.1688 [4]11.959.01
208 [28]Monroe1-AAA0-157.1692.806 [2]11.698.89
209 [40]Pope6-AAAAA0-257.0867.7796 [24]13.2210.49
210 [29]West Laurens4-AAA1-057.0824.78429 [59]12.9410.22
211 [30]Northwest Whitfield7-AAA1-157.0550.59279 [38]12.7210.02
212 [44]South Forsyth6-AAAAAA1-156.9853.31251 [48]13.6010.97
213 [31]Dougherty1-AAA1-156.7250.95273 [36]12.7510.39
214 [40]Dalton7-AAAA0-256.6774.3360 [8]13.5011.19
215 [2]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-056.6150.40282 [3]12.3210.06
216 [41]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA0-156.5477.0045 [9]11.889.70
217 [32]Luella5-AAA0-256.4567.22100 [17]10.658.56
218 [16]Bremen6-A Division I1-056.1111.35446 [44]11.389.63
219 [33]Long County3-AAA1-055.9547.73308 [44]11.8010.21
220 [21]Laney4-AA1-155.6452.20265 [24]10.749.46
221 [42]McIntosh3-AAAAA1-155.4958.02206 [47]10.999.86
222 [34]Pickens6-AAA2-055.4450.55280 [39]12.0811.00
223 [15]Savannah Country Day3-A Division I #0-255.3965.32118 [5]9.888.85
224 [35]Howard4-AAA0-155.1461.44158 [25]11.7110.92
225 [36]Westside (Augusta)4-AAA2-055.1436.54388 [58]9.668.89
226 [17]Putnam County4-A Division I1-154.9659.96180 [7]12.0011.40
227 [41]Eagle's Landing2-AAAA1-054.9561.68153 [30]11.2610.66
228 [43]Seckinger7-AAAAA1-154.9558.08205 [46]11.7911.20
229 [44]Greenbrier1-AAAAA1-154.9058.21202 [45]9.999.45
230 [3]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-054.8446.65314 [7]11.5111.02
231 [45]Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA1-154.6453.75247 [46]9.979.68
232 [42]Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA2-054.6357.50208 [41]11.0710.80
233 [46]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA1-054.5722.07432 [55]9.729.51
234 [10]Charlton County2-A Division II2-054.1043.80345 [32]12.1312.38
235 [11]Wilcox County4-A Division II1-154.0857.15212 [12]10.3710.65
236 [43]Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA1-153.9454.42243 [46]9.499.91
237 [45]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA1-153.8459.50188 [43]11.4211.93
238 [37]Dawson County6-AAA0-153.6859.74184 [27]8.929.60
239 [44]Walnut Grove8-AAAA2-053.6645.07332 [55]9.159.84
240 [12]Jenkins County3-A Division II1-153.6647.46311 [25]10.7011.40
241 [4]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-053.6540.80365 [11]8.929.62
242 [5]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-153.6556.61223 [1]11.7612.47
243 [16]Darlington6-A Division I #1-153.6056.76219 [13]11.1011.86
244 [18]Jeff Davis1-A Division I1-153.5149.78290 [25]9.029.86
245 [47]Paulding County3-AAAAAA0-253.4270.6679 [27]10.5711.50
246 [46]Riverwood6-AAAAA1-153.3952.64258 [53]9.8110.77
247 [38]Adairsville7-AAA0-253.3856.76220 [31]10.6111.59
248 [19]Washington County2-A Division I1-153.2243.82344 [32]10.6011.73
249 [22]Miller Grove6-AA2-053.1341.92360 [35]9.3010.53
250 [20]Social Circle4-A Division I2-053.0542.41357 [33]9.7811.09
251 [13]Greene County8-A Division II0-153.0154.96240 [15]8.8410.18
252 [21]Gordon Lee7-A Division I2-052.8849.12299 [28]9.9911.46
253 [48]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA0-252.8359.02192 [39]10.0511.58
254 [49]Grovetown4-AAAAAA1-152.8257.47209 [42]10.5212.06
255 [23]Jackson2-AA1-152.6452.48262 [23]9.1210.84
256 [39]White County6-AAA0-152.5366.73105 [18]10.6412.47
257 [24]Spencer1-AA0-152.4279.0337 [5]9.3311.26
258 [47]Tri-Cities4-AAAAA1-152.3465.23120 [30]8.5610.57
259 [25]Union County7-AA0-151.8758.55196 [16]10.2412.73
260 [48]Lassiter6-AAAAA2-051.7542.02359 [61]10.2012.80
261 [49]Loganville8-AAAAA0-251.7460.91165 [38]10.1812.79
262 [22]Temple6-A Division I2-051.7323.95430 [40]10.9813.61
263 [14]Schley County6-A Division II0-251.6549.60292 [21]11.4214.13
264 [40]Liberty County3-AAA1-051.6350.25284 [41]7.9010.63
265 [50]Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-151.4977.1543 [8]9.7212.59
266 [15]Seminole County1-A Division II2-051.4740.29368 [37]7.1510.04
267 [6]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-051.2549.92289 [4]9.0512.15
268 [16]Johnson County5-A Division II2-051.2338.06382 [40]7.7410.87
269 [17]Telfair County4-A Division II0-251.0155.06238 [14]9.5212.86
270 [23]Pepperell6-A Division I1-150.9054.41244 [18]9.0812.54
271 [18]Macon County6-A Division II0-250.8759.69186 [11]9.4812.97
272 [51]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA1-150.8555.27233 [51]9.8313.34
273 [19]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II0-250.7159.72185 [10]9.1412.79
274 [45]Lithonia5-AAAA2-050.6343.75346 [56]8.3712.09
275 [24]ACE Charter2-A Division I0-050.6110.4514.20
276 [52]Alexander5-AAAAA0-250.6062.51144 [34]8.6812.44
277 [25]Bacon County1-A Division I1-150.5557.30210 [14]8.0711.88
278 [46]Griffin3-AAAA0-250.5363.74132 [23]9.7413.57
279 [47]Union Grove2-AAAA0-250.5160.71167 [34]8.5812.43
280 [7]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-050.3033.51400 [15]8.6612.72
281 [53]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-150.2551.63269 [55]10.9015.01
282 [26]Southwest2-A Division I1-150.2259.89181 [8]9.3113.45
283 [26]Sonoraville7-AA1-150.2050.72276 [25]9.6313.78
284 [20]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II1-150.1243.54348 [33]7.8212.05
285 [8]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA1-149.9249.20298 [6]7.6112.04
286 [17]Mount Vernon5-A Division I #0-249.6556.89216 [12]10.5615.26
287 [21]Mitchell County1-A Division II1-049.3540.66366 [36]8.6513.65
288 [41]Hephzibah4-AAA1-149.2750.70277 [37]9.3614.44
289 [42]North Clayton5-AAA2-048.8443.03353 [53]9.5715.08
290 [27]Jasper County4-A Division I2-048.8438.01383 [36]8.1513.66
291 [48]Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-148.8384.2417 [4]6.5012.03
292 [9]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-048.7631.31410 [18]8.2813.87
293 [54]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA0-148.7650.63278 [56]8.6514.25
294 [55]South Effingham1-AAAAA0-148.7466.53106 [27]8.0513.66
295 [28]Haralson County6-A Division I2-048.7238.59377 [35]7.7313.37
296 [27]South Atlanta6-AA0-248.7160.46172 [12]7.3412.98
297 [56]Banneker3-AAAAA1-148.6943.71347 [59]8.4914.15
298 [22]Pelham1-A Division II0-148.6475.1155 [2]9.0514.76
299 [1]Brentwood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A2-048.1635.44395 [6]9.5815.78
300 [49]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-248.1568.1993 [14]7.5713.78
301 [57]Chamblee4-AAAAA0-247.9961.27161 [37]7.4713.84
302 [23]Hawkinsville4-A Division II2-047.7445.23328 [27]7.3814.00
303 [29]Vidalia3-A Division I0-247.7351.61270 [21]7.2613.88
304 [58]Chattahoochee7-AAAAA0-247.6849.74291 [57]9.7716.44
305 [18]Christian Heritage7-A Division I #0-247.2852.19266 [16]7.7614.84
306 [24]Screven County3-A Division II2-047.2740.93364 [35]6.5413.63
307 [10]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-247.1553.27252 [2]7.1314.34
308 [19]Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I #2-047.0536.41389 [22]6.5813.89
309 [30]Berrien1-A Division I1-147.0351.88267 [20]8.9516.28
310 [50]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA0-146.9764.14127 [33]8.4015.79
311 [11]Bethlehem ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-146.6549.58293 [5]6.0113.71
312 [43]Richmond Academy4-AAA0-146.5871.8573 [13]5.8613.63
313 [28]Rutland2-AA1-146.3456.27226 [19]7.2915.30
314 [50]M.L. King4-AAAA1-146.3347.49309 [50]6.7114.73
315 [25]Bryan County3-A Division II1-146.2850.92274 [20]6.0414.11
316 [59]Morrow3-AAAAA1-146.2145.27327 [58]5.3913.53
317 [60]Alcovy8-AAAAA0-246.1669.3386 [22]6.5114.70
318 [61]Apalachee8-AAAAA1-146.0956.73221 [48]6.4214.69
319 [12]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-046.0830.67412 [19]7.8216.10
320 [31]Model6-A Division I0-246.0059.27189 [10]5.6714.02
321 [26]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II0-245.7756.44225 [13]6.9615.55
322 [29]Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA1-145.6447.39312 [29]7.5416.26
323 [44]East Hall8-AAA1-145.4642.17358 [54]9.0117.91
324 [30]Shaw1-AA0-245.3762.73142 [8]4.8713.86
325 [20]Landmark Christian5-A Division I #2-045.3644.17341 [20]6.5015.49
326 [31]Franklin County8-AA2-045.1733.60399 [43]5.3214.51
327 [27]Miller County1-A Division II0-145.1638.51378 [39]5.1214.31
328 [28]Turner County2-A Division II0-144.9965.27119 [7]8.2617.63
329 [32]Therrell5-AA0-244.9761.94148 [9]3.7713.16
330 [45]Chestatee6-AAA0-144.9145.17330 [49]6.8516.30
331 [13]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-144.8414.91440 [24]5.7915.31
332 [32]Dade County7-A Division I0-244.6958.32200 [13]6.3416.01
333 [51]Drew4-AAAA1-144.4642.64356 [59]4.7614.66
334 [51]Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-244.4261.56155 [36]4.7014.63
335 [21]Providence Christian8-A Division I #0-244.3355.27234 [15]7.8617.90
336 [52]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA0-244.1557.12214 [42]5.2715.48
337 [52]Osborne3-AAAAAA0-244.1451.67268 [50]3.7113.92
338 [2]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A1-044.1038.78376 [5]5.7115.97
339 [29]Wheeler County4-A Division II1-044.0236.73387 [41]5.2915.63
340 [33]Tattnall County3-AA1-143.8744.94334 [32]4.3114.80
341 [30]Warren County8-A Division II0-243.4759.97179 [9]5.6616.55
342 [3]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A2-043.4527.15423 [12]4.7515.66
343 [53]Rockdale County4-AAAAAA1-043.4329.31417 [54]4.8915.83
344 [34]Washington5-AA1-143.3950.12287 [26]3.7814.75
345 [46]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA0-243.3676.4848 [8]3.1814.17
346 [33]East Laurens2-A Division I0-143.3451.23271 [22]6.7317.75
347 [54]South Cobb3-AAAAAA1-143.2752.84255 [49]4.8415.92
348 [34]Banks County8-A Division I0-143.0045.46324 [31]3.4414.80
349 [47]West Hall8-AAA1-142.9341.57362 [55]5.7617.18
350 [35]Coahulla Creek7-AA1-142.6946.34319 [30]4.8416.51
351 [55]Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA0-142.6446.33320 [53]4.6516.36
352 [22]King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I #2-042.4430.15415 [23]3.7515.66
353 [31]Taylor County6-A Division II0-142.0748.84302 [22]3.5315.83
354 [48]Windsor Forest3-AAA1-041.8137.48386 [57]3.4816.02
355 [32]Dooly County4-A Division II0-141.7772.6269 [3]5.0017.58
356 [53]McDonough2-AAAA0-141.6048.84301 [49]5.1317.88
357 [14]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-041.5611.66444 [25]3.9816.77
358 [35]Oglethorpe County8-A Division I1-141.3549.25295 [26]5.0318.03
359 [36]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA1-141.0640.34367 [36]1.9115.20
360 [33]Portal3-A Division II0-140.8053.65250 [17]3.4617.02
361 [34]Lanier County2-A Division II0-240.6648.19304 [24]3.9617.66
362 [49]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-140.5046.28321 [47]2.1716.03
363 [35]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II2-040.2728.93418 [48]3.9318.02
364 [50]LaFayette7-AAA1-140.2544.26340 [52]3.5717.68
365 [51]Beach3-AAA0-140.0576.8046 [7]3.1217.43
366 [37]Pike County2-AA1-140.0239.85373 [38]4.0418.37
367 [15]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA1-139.7627.14424 [22]4.0418.64
368 [36]Treutlen4-A Division II2-039.6826.42426 [52]4.0418.72
369 [4]Briarwood AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A1-039.2530.67412 [10]3.6018.70
370 [52]Fayette County2-AAA0-239.2567.7697 [16]3.6918.80
371 [38]Hardaway1-AA0-239.0648.01305 [28]2.3017.59
372 [54]Druid Hills5-AAAA1-138.8643.29352 [57]1.3616.85
373 [37]Marion County6-A Division II0-238.8253.03254 [18]3.0718.61
374 [16]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-138.7837.68385 [14]2.0717.65
375 [39]Redan6-AA1-138.7336.35390 [40]2.4418.07
376 [40]Columbus1-AA1-038.5145.16331 [31]3.6719.51
377 [56]Discovery8-AAAAAA0-138.4053.66248 [47]2.7918.75
378 [36]Brantley County1-A Division I0-237.4847.95306 [29]-0.8016.07
379 [23]Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I #0-237.1747.89307 [19]2.8620.05
380 [17]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-136.9639.36375 [12]4.3121.70
381 [55]North Springs5-AAAA0-136.9261.40159 [32]1.4018.84
382 [5]Flint River AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A2-036.8631.64409 [9]1.0318.53
383 [38]Wilkinson County5-A Division II0-236.7341.85361 [34]0.9718.60
384 [53]Riverdale5-AAA0-236.4352.24264 [35]1.4219.35
385 [37]Gordon Central7-A Division I2-036.0226.12427 [39]2.3520.69
386 [6]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A0-235.7749.53294 [1]-0.3118.28
387 [54]Ridgeland7-AAA1-135.7638.33380 [56]0.9619.55
388 [39]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II0-235.6544.31339 [29]-0.9217.79
389 [38]Chattooga7-A Division I0-235.6441.47363 [34]2.0120.73
390 [39]Coosa7-A Division I1-035.5619.60438 [43]1.5320.33
391 [40]McNair4-A Division I0-235.3146.40317 [30]2.6521.69
392 [40]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-0-135.070.7720.05
393 [18]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-134.2729.41416 [20]1.1821.27
394 [41]Jefferson County2-A Division I0-234.1250.25285 [24]0.2420.48
395 [41]Hancock Central5-A Division II1-133.9633.14404 [45]0.6721.07
396 [7]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA District 3-AA-A1-133.9339.90372 [4]0.6021.03
397 [56]Midtown4-AAAA0-233.4545.31326 [54]-0.3120.60
398 [42]Greenville7-A Division II1-033.4414.40441 [54]1.4122.32
399 [43]Atkinson County2-A Division II †1-033.3416.00439 [53]1.0122.02
400 [42]Towers4-A Division I2-033.327.94447 [45]0.2721.31
401 [55]Cross Creek4-AAA1-133.2344.83336 [51]0.1121.24
402 [56]Islands3-AAA0-132.9850.12286 [42]-2.4918.89
403 [44]Montgomery County4-A Division II1-132.7834.02398 [43]1.4122.99
404 [41]Butler4-AA0-132.6336.02391 [41]-0.6621.06
405 [1]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA1-131.9838.35379 [1]-2.6319.75
406 [8]Gatewood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A0-231.6435.39396 [7]-0.3822.34
407 [19]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-231.2644.54338 [9]1.5024.60
408 [43]Armuchee7-A Division I0-131.0235.76394 [37]-0.6722.67
409 [45]Crawford County6-A Division II1-130.9728.01422 [50]1.2824.67
410 [9]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A0-230.6742.66355 [2]-2.0121.68
411 [10]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A0-230.5740.20369 [3]-1.7022.09
412 [20]Athens ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-030.4411.60445 [26]-1.5822.33
413 [46]Glascock County5-A Division II1-130.1634.45397 [42]1.2925.48
414 [47]Claxton3-A Division II0-129.9143.87343 [31]-1.2323.22
415 [42]Salem6-AA0-129.3143.43350 [34]-2.9022.14
416 [44]Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-129.2756.72222 [15]-2.3122.78
417 [48]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-228.9345.87323 [26]-3.4721.96
418 [21]Calvary ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA1-028.6522.25431 [23]-2.7122.99
419 [22]King's AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-128.3332.76406 [17]-1.6424.39
420 [57]Forest Park4-AAAA0-128.2146.21322 [52]-3.5022.64
421 [58]Northview5-AAAA0-128.2042.93354 [58]-3.1423.02
422 [43]Kendrick1-AA2-027.2919.73437 [45]-3.2423.83
423 [23]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-127.1433.31402 [16]-0.5026.71
424 [44]Murray County7-AA1-126.8938.23381 [39]-2.7024.77
425 [24]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-226.8637.95384 [13]-2.7424.76
426 [25]Piedmont AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-126.8528.45420 [21]-3.5723.94
427 [57]Groves3-AAA0-124.7857.08215 [30]-1.3028.28
428 [26]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-123.7443.45349 [10]-3.5027.11
429 [2]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA0-223.0728.33421 [2]-3.8827.41
430 [11]Thomas JeffersonGIAA District 4-AA-A1-122.6320.57435 [13]-5.9125.82
431 [58]Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-122.2945.17330 [49]-3.2728.80
432 [49]Terrell County1-A Division II0-122.2528.65419 [49]-7.3724.74
433 [59]Stone Mountain5-AAA †0-222.0746.65315 [45]-4.6427.65
434 [45]B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I0-220.9421.99434 [41]-8.2125.21
435 [59]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA †0-219.6035.79392 [60]-7.5827.18
436 [24]Walker5-A Division I #1-118.5221.99434 [24]-6.9728.87
437 [3]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA0-117.95-7.2229.18
438 [50]Towns County8-A Division II †0-117.8126.89425 [51]-9.6626.89
439 [45]Josey4-AA0-117.8033.23403 [44]-8.2928.26
440 [46]Glenn Hills4-AA0-217.4444.55337 [33]-8.7728.15
441 [46]Mount Bethel Christian5-A Division I †1-017.23-8.9328.19
442 [51]Baconton Charter1-A Division II †0-116.8232.78405 [46]-9.3628.18
443 [47]Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-116.6819.73437 [42]-8.4729.20
444 [52]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-116.1139.68374 [38]-7.0731.18
445 [53]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-216.0032.16407 [47]-10.1328.23
446 [4]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA1-015.60-7.8230.94
447 [12]Augusta PrepGIAA District 4-AA-A0-215.2530.30414 [11]-8.4430.67
448 [54]Savannah3-A Division II0-114.9144.84335 [28]-11.8727.58
449 [55]Calhoun County1-A Division II †0-114.4033.44401 [44]-8.6231.33
450 [13]Windsor AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A1-114.3012.14443 [14]-7.5732.49
451 [14]Rock Springs ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A0-012.84-10.3831.14
452 [60]Clarkston5-AAAA0-212.5955.17236 [44]-10.4331.33
453 [47]Jordan1-AA0-111.3556.11227 [20]-10.1932.82
454 [27]Riverside PrepGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-010.26-12.32450 [27]-10.7333.36
455 [15]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 1-AA-A0-27.9431.88408 [8]-11.6734.74
456 [56]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †1-07.28-7.80449 [57]-12.3034.77
457 [57]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †0-11.6614.30442 [55]-16.9535.75
458 [58]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-1-7.807.28448 [56]-21.4640.70
459 [61]Cross Keys5-AAAA †0-2-12.3225.91428 [61]-22.4344.25

† - Plays a non-region schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
12-AAAAAA588.3180.33
22-AAAAA687.6780.83
31-AAAAAA684.6580.74
41-AAAA681.8176.50
57-AAAAA781.4171.81
68-AAAAAA780.8670.15
74-AAAAAA778.8568.14
86-AAAA578.0373.76
95-AAAAAA777.4372.85
107-AAAAAA876.0068.75
113-AAAAA873.3064.98
128-AA472.1757.87
138-AAAA771.8364.51
146-AAAAAA871.6667.37
158-AAA670.9963.51
163-AAAAAA870.6462.83
172-AAA870.4966.47
186-AAAAA870.1564.98
197-AAAA769.5366.02
203-A Division I369.3561.90
213-AA568.7563.30
221-AAA668.4164.21
233-AAAA768.3263.59
245-AAAAA867.3461.76
251-AAAAA965.2460.79
264-AAAAA864.7558.59
274-AAAA864.4154.23
281-A Division I763.9857.37
292-AAAA1063.3758.70
307-AAA762.1055.00
315-AA561.8653.43
322-AA661.2455.99
338-AAAAA761.0656.72
345-AAA759.8256.02
357-A Division II559.6952.93
368-A Division I559.4654.21
372-A Division II659.0756.11
387-AA858.8951.15
394-AAA858.3153.09
402-A Division I1057.7951.68
415-AAAA956.5349.51
423-AAA956.5045.70
436-AAA756.3150.04
444-AA655.5544.20
456-A Division I654.3452.01
461-AA854.2144.38
47GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA552.4747.69
485-A Division I151.9520.94
496-AA551.7746.28
508-A Division II550.5048.53
514-A Division I749.7143.10
52GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA549.6645.05
533-A Division II949.4643.74
544-A Division II747.7244.44
55GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA547.5543.71
567-A Division I747.3542.01
57GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA445.3339.80
586-A Division II741.7633.64
591-A Division II741.0444.18
60GIAA District 4-AA-A639.0633.40
61GIAA District 3-AA-A438.8436.09
625-A Division II637.1130.70
63GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA835.7230.69
64GIAA District 1-AA-A526.3720.52
65GAPPS Region 1-AA425.8022.15

Least likely results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/22Jeff DavisRutland7 - 638.9475.2%0.248
08/15Lakeside (Evans)Grovetown17 - 428.9875.3%0.259
08/22Jones CountyWoodland (Stockbridge)16 - 2014.4585.8%0.281
08/22BannekerSouth Cobb6 - 287.1971.0%0.307
08/16Clarke CentralCedar Shoals13 - 1218.2990.7%0.312
08/14Miller CountyColumbus10 - 354.8864.7%0.362
08/16Northside (Warner Robins)Eagle's Landing14 - 208.4974.2%0.363
08/15Stephens CountyHabersham Central3 - 274.8564.6%0.364
08/22OlaLocust Grove6 - 215.0465.2%0.379
08/22MetterTattnall County21 - 1914.3285.6%0.392
08/22AdairsvillePepperell17 - 314.2562.9%0.401
08/15Tift CountyGriffin35 - 3116.7488.9%0.405
08/15Starr's MillNorthgate21 - 276.0467.9%0.408
08/15NorcrossLanier16 - 1216.2688.3%0.411
08/15SequoyahDenmark24 - 2113.4284.1%0.426

Highest rated matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
101.5908/14BufordMilton20 - 138.7174.7%
95.9109/26Lee CountyThomas County Central - 3.3660.3%
94.6710/31CarrolltonDouglas County - 9.4676.4%
94.5009/05HughesDouglas County - 6.9370.3%
94.4009/12BufordDouglas County - 15.6587.5%
93.9509/12Lee CountyColquitt County - 7.9172.8%
93.2410/31MiltonRoswell - 8.3373.8%
90.9409/05BufordRoswell - 18.8091.2%
90.3409/12CarrolltonGainesville - 12.0081.6%
89.5810/03Lee CountyCoffee - 10.5978.9%
89.3808/29Colquitt CountyNorth Gwinnett - 3.9061.9%
89.1810/31Thomas County CentralCoffee - 5.4666.3%
88.6710/24RoswellGainesville - 1.1653.6%
88.5010/31Lee CountyHouston County - 11.6581.0%
88.4909/12North OconeeJefferson - 2.8758.8%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

More Stories

The Latest

Unranked McEachern celebrates its 21-0 win over No. 6 North Cobb on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at McEachern. The Indians, who defeated Walton in Week 1, debut at No. 6 in the Class 6A rankings heading. North Cobb fell out of the 6A rankings. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Georgia HS football rankings: McEachern earns highest ranking since 2019

Banks County fires football coach after one game, promotes familiar name

Bubba Chandler, former North Oconee standout, clocks 100 mph in MLB debut

Keep Reading

SEC football going to a nine-game conference schedule

Georgia high school football week 1 recap

Which teams are favorites in Georgia HS football Week 2 | Maxwell projections

Featured

Data centers need a lot more juice. Georgia consumers fear being squeezed.
DATA SURGE

Data centers need a lot more juice. Georgia consumers fear being squeezed.

Dragon Con’s lifetime membership program cost: $250 in 1993, now $4,500

Georgia HS football rankings: McEachern earns highest ranking since 2019