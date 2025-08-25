Maxwell summary after Week 2: McEachern breaks in to 6A top 10
Indians throttled North Cobb Warriors 21-0 on Friday.
Week 2 rankings for high school football are out. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
25 minutes ago
Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association, and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 352 of 383 total games including 0 tie(s) (91.91%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 11.38 points and all game margins within 16.17 points.
† - Plays a non-region schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
Rank
Region
Teams
Comp Rating
Avg Rating
1
2-AAAAAA
5
88.31
80.33
2
2-AAAAA
6
87.67
80.83
3
1-AAAAAA
6
84.65
80.74
4
1-AAAA
6
81.81
76.50
5
7-AAAAA
7
81.41
71.81
6
8-AAAAAA
7
80.86
70.15
7
4-AAAAAA
7
78.85
68.14
8
6-AAAA
5
78.03
73.76
9
5-AAAAAA
7
77.43
72.85
10
7-AAAAAA
8
76.00
68.75
11
3-AAAAA
8
73.30
64.98
12
8-AA
4
72.17
57.87
13
8-AAAA
7
71.83
64.51
14
6-AAAAAA
8
71.66
67.37
15
8-AAA
6
70.99
63.51
16
3-AAAAAA
8
70.64
62.83
17
2-AAA
8
70.49
66.47
18
6-AAAAA
8
70.15
64.98
19
7-AAAA
7
69.53
66.02
20
3-A Division I
3
69.35
61.90
21
3-AA
5
68.75
63.30
22
1-AAA
6
68.41
64.21
23
3-AAAA
7
68.32
63.59
24
5-AAAAA
8
67.34
61.76
25
1-AAAAA
9
65.24
60.79
26
4-AAAAA
8
64.75
58.59
27
4-AAAA
8
64.41
54.23
28
1-A Division I
7
63.98
57.37
29
2-AAAA
10
63.37
58.70
30
7-AAA
7
62.10
55.00
31
5-AA
5
61.86
53.43
32
2-AA
6
61.24
55.99
33
8-AAAAA
7
61.06
56.72
34
5-AAA
7
59.82
56.02
35
7-A Division II
5
59.69
52.93
36
8-A Division I
5
59.46
54.21
37
2-A Division II
6
59.07
56.11
38
7-AA
8
58.89
51.15
39
4-AAA
8
58.31
53.09
40
2-A Division I
10
57.79
51.68
41
5-AAAA
9
56.53
49.51
42
3-AAA
9
56.50
45.70
43
6-AAA
7
56.31
50.04
44
4-AA
6
55.55
44.20
45
6-A Division I
6
54.34
52.01
46
1-AA
8
54.21
44.38
47
GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
5
52.47
47.69
48
5-A Division I
1
51.95
20.94
49
6-AA
5
51.77
46.28
50
8-A Division II
5
50.50
48.53
51
4-A Division I
7
49.71
43.10
52
GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
5
49.66
45.05
53
3-A Division II
9
49.46
43.74
54
4-A Division II
7
47.72
44.44
55
GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
5
47.55
43.71
56
7-A Division I
7
47.35
42.01
57
GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
4
45.33
39.80
58
6-A Division II
7
41.76
33.64
59
1-A Division II
7
41.04
44.18
60
GIAA District 4-AA-A
6
39.06
33.40
61
GIAA District 3-AA-A
4
38.84
36.09
62
5-A Division II
6
37.11
30.70
63
GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
8
35.72
30.69
64
GIAA District 1-AA-A
5
26.37
20.52
65
GAPPS Region 1-AA
4
25.80
22.15
Least likely results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
Date
Favorite
Underdog
Score
Diff
Prob
Likelihood
08/22
Jeff Davis
Rutland
7 - 63
8.94
75.2%
0.248
08/15
Lakeside (Evans)
Grovetown
17 - 42
8.98
75.3%
0.259
08/22
Jones County
Woodland (Stockbridge)
16 - 20
14.45
85.8%
0.281
08/22
Banneker
South Cobb
6 - 28
7.19
71.0%
0.307
08/16
Clarke Central
Cedar Shoals
13 - 12
18.29
90.7%
0.312
08/14
Miller County
Columbus
10 - 35
4.88
64.7%
0.362
08/16
Northside (Warner Robins)
Eagle's Landing
14 - 20
8.49
74.2%
0.363
08/15
Stephens County
Habersham Central
3 - 27
4.85
64.6%
0.364
08/22
Ola
Locust Grove
6 - 21
5.04
65.2%
0.379
08/22
Metter
Tattnall County
21 - 19
14.32
85.6%
0.392
08/22
Adairsville
Pepperell
17 - 31
4.25
62.9%
0.401
08/15
Tift County
Griffin
35 - 31
16.74
88.9%
0.405
08/15
Starr's Mill
Northgate
21 - 27
6.04
67.9%
0.408
08/15
Norcross
Lanier
16 - 12
16.26
88.3%
0.411
08/15
Sequoyah
Denmark
24 - 21
13.42
84.1%
0.426
Highest rated matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.