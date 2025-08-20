Maxwell playoff projections after Week 1: Creekside leads competitive AAAA race

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie-breaker.
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Buford
|8-AAAAAA
|1-0
|104.72
|999,989
|827,099
|692,565
|601,580
|400,031
|1.50
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAA
|1-0
|103.02
|999,999
|764,387
|524,023
|462,998
|270,921
|2.69
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|100.21
|999,961
|892,158
|441,113
|358,908
|187,995
|4.32
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-0
|92.89
|986,297
|645,340
|503,086
|157,883
|49,304
|19.28
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAA
|1-0
|92.26
|999,064
|321,237
|185,073
|82,424
|22,954
|42.57
|Douglas County
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|91.78
|999,163
|649,443
|229,182
|105,521
|29,389
|33.03
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|89.42
|994,793
|517,436
|178,605
|64,424
|14,934
|65.96
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAA
|0-1
|86.61
|973,081
|318,181
|207,950
|36,076
|6,866
|144.65
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAA
|1-0
|85.47
|883,515
|202,872
|119,875
|20,035
|3,443
|289.44
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|85.38
|991,070
|215,644
|120,715
|18,068
|3,031
|328.92
|Newton
|4-AAAAAA
|1-0
|83.55
|997,101
|114,929
|43,771
|10,282
|1,346
|741.94
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-0
|83.49
|804,425
|129,247
|68,415
|9,625
|1,342
|744.16
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAA
|1-0
|83.19
|952,477
|199,645
|110,342
|14,056
|2,007
|497.26
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|83.02
|988,339
|381,003
|108,283
|14,594
|1,993
|500.76
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAA
|1-0
|82.94
|753,099
|95,528
|47,807
|6,655
|894
|1,117.57
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|81.95
|997,521
|294,494
|93,636
|12,446
|1,444
|691.52
|Walton
|5-AAAAAA
|0-1
|81.44
|944,627
|268,395
|75,400
|8,302
|944
|1,058.32
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|1-0
|78.88
|943,420
|185,731
|50,838
|3,997
|363
|2,753.82
|North Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|77.73
|836,069
|139,351
|28,361
|2,148
|155
|6,450.61
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|77.64
|498,569
|24,482
|8,868
|769
|59
|16,948.15
|Brookwood
|7-AAAAAA
|0-1
|77.34
|794,064
|47,648
|17,477
|1,290
|88
|11,362.64
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAA
|0-1
|77.27
|916,663
|138,891
|32,461
|2,098
|173
|5,779.35
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|76.00
|960,188
|160,118
|29,832
|1,446
|83
|12,047.19
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|75.93
|976,389
|118,088
|21,797
|1,416
|90
|11,110.11
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|74.94
|974,122
|101,338
|17,086
|963
|54
|18,517.52
|North Atlanta
|6-AAAAAA
|0-1
|74.09
|803,541
|53,734
|8,499
|451
|27
|37,036.04
|Parkview
|7-AAAAAA
|0-1
|74.01
|616,463
|15,189
|4,079
|217
|14
|71,427.57
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAA
|1-0
|73.79
|970,140
|30,926
|8,035
|364
|15
|66,665.67
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAA
|0-1
|73.71
|610,872
|13,613
|3,436
|177
|11
|90,908.09
|Archer
|4-AAAAAA
|0-1
|73.69
|961,503
|29,768
|7,726
|338
|14
|71,427.57
|Marietta
|5-AAAAAA
|0-1
|73.46
|626,272
|50,907
|6,968
|294
|14
|71,427.57
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAA
|0-1
|70.39
|609,161
|16,300
|1,625
|67
|1
|999,999.00
|North Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|1-0
|70.09
|555,120
|14,564
|1,468
|57
|1
|999,999.00
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAA
|0-1
|68.41
|323,143
|10,033
|798
|16
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-0
|66.97
|74,095
|250
|26
|3
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAA
|0-1
|66.52
|214,318
|4,581
|281
|8
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|64.39
|447,651
|2,063
|229
|4
|-
|-
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|63.65
|481,020
|1,866
|176
|-
|-
|-
|Alpharetta
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|62.17
|106,499
|320
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|61.26
|516,566
|1,859
|52
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|61.24
|51,858
|34
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Etowah
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|61.02
|60,778
|365
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|59.09
|348,804
|633
|11
|-
|-
|-
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|1-0
|58.61
|52,700
|53
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|55.58
|78,842
|41
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|55.03
|155,470
|99
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAA
|0-1
|54.51
|12,896
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|54.19
|52,349
|97
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|4-AAAAAA
|1-0
|52.50
|55,231
|11
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|48.72
|30,573
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|47.72
|830
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAA
|0-1
|45.42
|355
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|4-AAAAAA
|1-0
|43.85
|10,025
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|4-AAAAAA
|0-1
|43.48
|6,001
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|38.60
|2,364
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|35.99
|555
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|635,409
|225,530
|88,233
|37,125
|986,297
|13,703
|1-AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|156,854
|293,296
|258,710
|174,655
|883,515
|116,485
|1-AAAAAA
|Camden County
|104,832
|225,196
|251,711
|222,686
|804,425
|195,575
|1-AAAAAA
|Lowndes
|74,873
|171,408
|238,867
|267,951
|753,099
|246,901
|1-AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|27,497
|80,279
|146,138
|244,655
|498,569
|501,431
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|535
|4,291
|16,341
|52,928
|74,095
|925,905
|2-AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|740,042
|210,287
|43,016
|6,616
|999,961
|39
|2-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|195,827
|537,675
|213,376
|52,285
|999,163
|837
|2-AAAAAA
|Westlake
|56,609
|205,288
|461,720
|264,722
|988,339
|11,661
|2-AAAAAA
|East Coweta
|7,519
|46,591
|279,777
|626,301
|960,188
|39,812
|2-AAAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|3
|159
|2,111
|50,076
|52,349
|947,651
|3-AAAAAA
|McEachern
|541,176
|298,405
|140,195
|17,745
|997,521
|2,479
|3-AAAAAA
|Harrison
|230,173
|322,548
|336,666
|87,002
|976,389
|23,611
|3-AAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|220,740
|333,383
|330,853
|89,146
|974,122
|25,878
|3-AAAAAA
|Campbell
|5,583
|28,268
|108,140
|374,575
|516,566
|483,434
|3-AAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|1,935
|13,811
|60,254
|272,804
|348,804
|651,196
|3-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|381
|3,400
|21,493
|130,196
|155,470
|844,530
|3-AAAAAA
|Osborne
|12
|184
|2,386
|27,991
|30,573
|969,427
|3-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|1
|13
|541
|555
|999,445
|4-AAAAAA
|Grayson
|927,396
|68,145
|3,893
|565
|999,999
|1
|4-AAAAAA
|Newton
|58,569
|669,885
|208,785
|59,862
|997,101
|2,899
|4-AAAAAA
|Archer
|7,410
|115,163
|354,045
|484,885
|961,503
|38,497
|4-AAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|6,621
|146,188
|427,910
|389,421
|970,140
|29,860
|4-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|4
|588
|4,561
|50,078
|55,231
|944,769
|4-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|17
|519
|9,489
|10,025
|989,975
|4-AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|14
|287
|5,700
|6,001
|993,999
|5-AAAAAA
|North Cobb
|683,831
|218,181
|73,207
|19,574
|994,793
|5,207
|5-AAAAAA
|Walton
|180,636
|389,260
|261,686
|113,045
|944,627
|55,373
|5-AAAAAA
|North Paulding
|98,092
|238,248
|292,995
|206,734
|836,069
|163,931
|5-AAAAAA
|Marietta
|29,784
|101,952
|205,589
|288,947
|626,272
|373,728
|5-AAAAAA
|Cherokee
|4,714
|31,804
|93,898
|192,727
|323,143
|676,857
|5-AAAAAA
|Wheeler
|2,731
|17,885
|59,746
|133,956
|214,318
|785,682
|5-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|212
|2,670
|12,879
|45,017
|60,778
|939,222
|6-AAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|403,783
|281,293
|168,554
|89,790
|943,420
|56,580
|6-AAAAAA
|Lambert
|337,183
|276,271
|188,712
|114,497
|916,663
|83,337
|6-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|138,520
|205,543
|250,735
|208,743
|803,541
|196,459
|6-AAAAAA
|Denmark
|58,885
|116,013
|187,847
|246,416
|609,161
|390,839
|6-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|57,724
|106,431
|161,607
|229,358
|555,120
|444,880
|6-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|3,095
|10,391
|27,797
|65,216
|106,499
|893,501
|6-AAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|726
|3,479
|12,202
|36,293
|52,700
|947,300
|6-AAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|84
|579
|2,546
|9,687
|12,896
|987,104
|7-AAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|472,272
|291,154
|145,728
|63,927
|973,081
|26,919
|7-AAAAAA
|Norcross
|337,773
|321,745
|197,326
|95,633
|952,477
|47,523
|7-AAAAAA
|Brookwood
|109,066
|188,177
|262,031
|234,790
|794,064
|205,936
|7-AAAAAA
|Parkview
|42,301
|101,507
|193,911
|278,744
|616,463
|383,537
|7-AAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|38,190
|95,067
|189,583
|288,032
|610,872
|389,128
|7-AAAAAA
|Duluth
|398
|2,344
|11,317
|37,799
|51,858
|948,142
|7-AAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|-
|4
|70
|756
|830
|999,170
|7-AAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|2
|34
|319
|355
|999,645
|8-AAAAAA
|Buford
|816,769
|155,030
|27,640
|550
|999,989
|11
|8-AAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|143,665
|606,647
|237,053
|11,699
|999,064
|936
|8-AAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|39,412
|233,026
|653,007
|65,625
|991,070
|8,930
|8-AAAAAA
|Dacula
|96
|2,497
|35,125
|409,933
|447,651
|552,349
|8-AAAAAA
|Mountain View
|58
|2,671
|42,560
|435,731
|481,020
|518,980
|8-AAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|-
|129
|4,601
|74,112
|78,842
|921,158
|8-AAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|-
|14
|2,350
|2,364
|997,636
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Milton
|7-AAAAA
|0-1
|99.33
|999,969
|972,327
|768,436
|519,644
|339,236
|1.95
|Lee County
|2-AAAAA
|1-0
|99.08
|998,479
|865,902
|740,776
|466,220
|297,587
|2.36
|Hughes
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|96.78
|999,978
|744,175
|538,618
|372,289
|184,220
|4.43
|Thomas County Central
|2-AAAAA
|1-0
|91.57
|986,832
|618,201
|389,037
|161,883
|56,299
|16.76
|Roswell
|7-AAAAA
|1-0
|90.02
|998,851
|873,994
|399,495
|167,003
|49,506
|19.20
|Coffee
|2-AAAAA
|1-0
|89.21
|965,352
|526,298
|266,986
|93,852
|27,520
|35.34
|Gainesville
|7-AAAAA
|1-0
|87.24
|996,672
|812,652
|303,020
|92,845
|21,985
|44.49
|Houston County
|2-AAAAA
|1-0
|85.83
|934,411
|430,605
|149,518
|40,958
|9,115
|108.71
|Rome
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|84.60
|999,517
|350,984
|157,051
|39,078
|7,425
|133.68
|Woodward Academy
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|82.79
|999,908
|682,202
|164,114
|34,633
|6,250
|159.00
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAA
|1-0
|78.18
|971,044
|118,568
|19,975
|3,104
|337
|2,966.36
|Brunswick
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|76.48
|985,102
|155,596
|20,868
|3,240
|268
|3,730.34
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAA
|1-0
|74.15
|915,322
|51,082
|7,367
|754
|55
|18,180.82
|Sprayberry
|6-AAAAA
|1-0
|73.87
|899,284
|41,614
|6,717
|535
|30
|33,332.33
|Creekview
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|72.46
|874,463
|32,837
|4,746
|354
|17
|58,822.53
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|72.02
|949,572
|91,092
|9,517
|688
|27
|37,036.04
|Lanier
|7-AAAAA
|0-1
|71.34
|861,963
|145,788
|12,434
|729
|43
|23,254.81
|Dutchtown
|3-AAAAA
|0-1
|71.21
|895,100
|51,589
|7,872
|515
|30
|33,332.33
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|71.02
|989,993
|132,247
|14,377
|894
|28
|35,713.29
|Newnan
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|69.18
|824,108
|33,629
|3,773
|189
|8
|124,999.00
|Effingham County
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|68.65
|859,774
|55,538
|4,217
|223
|4
|249,999.00
|Glynn Academy
|1-AAAAA
|1-0
|67.80
|826,639
|48,563
|3,390
|167
|7
|142,856.14
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|67.07
|713,690
|19,334
|1,651
|59
|1
|999,999.00
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|66.74
|85,208
|5,915
|218
|8
|1
|999,999.00
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|64.70
|931,800
|40,843
|2,095
|55
|1
|999,999.00
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|63.97
|925,901
|28,831
|1,341
|26
|-
|-
|Veterans
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|62.93
|29,718
|1,026
|21
|1
|-
|-
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|62.34
|591,669
|5,229
|278
|4
|-
|-
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|61.87
|569,430
|4,138
|223
|3
|-
|-
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|1-0
|61.81
|442,088
|10,627
|376
|5
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAA
|1-0
|61.40
|486,847
|3,308
|169
|4
|-
|-
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|61.39
|378,164
|2,940
|139
|5
|-
|-
|Evans
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|61.01
|391,909
|8,237
|255
|9
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|60.50
|820,735
|11,606
|358
|14
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|60.39
|369,245
|7,010
|204
|5
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|60.13
|166,962
|390
|36
|2
|-
|-
|Pope
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|60.03
|153,425
|349
|34
|-
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|0-1
|58.15
|708,860
|5,407
|134
|1
|-
|-
|Shiloh
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|57.85
|633,986
|2,981
|65
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|56.99
|579,507
|2,184
|34
|2
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|56.84
|235,706
|371
|14
|-
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|55.82
|101,654
|182
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Seckinger
|7-AAAAA
|1-0
|55.45
|68,816
|743
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|55.07
|141,581
|142
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|54.20
|83,130
|464
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|0-1
|54.18
|405,400
|992
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|54.15
|74,004
|92
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|1-0
|53.33
|358,421
|465
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|7-AAAAA
|0-1
|52.50
|43,328
|203
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|52.06
|30,401
|145
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|51.70
|13,404
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|50.68
|27,273
|81
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|50.05
|181,866
|87
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|49.75
|180,091
|77
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAA
|1-0
|49.16
|140,320
|51
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|49.13
|14,840
|28
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|6-AAAAA
|1-0
|48.78
|6,096
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|48.78
|25,678
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|48.66
|13,302
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|8-AAAAA
|0-1
|46.89
|84,695
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|45.10
|58,517
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Brunswick
|646,155
|220,170
|86,692
|32,085
|985,102
|14,898
|1-AAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|148,312
|272,004
|245,386
|160,937
|826,639
|173,361
|1-AAAAA
|Effingham County
|145,481
|300,221
|258,728
|155,344
|859,774
|140,226
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|24,225
|77,580
|139,253
|201,030
|442,088
|557,912
|1-AAAAA
|Evans
|18,559
|63,806
|123,270
|186,274
|391,909
|608,091
|1-AAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|16,214
|57,369
|115,508
|180,154
|369,245
|630,755
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|876
|6,816
|21,948
|53,490
|83,130
|916,870
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|122
|1,424
|6,200
|19,527
|27,273
|972,727
|1-AAAAA
|South Effingham
|56
|610
|3,015
|11,159
|14,840
|985,160
|2-AAAAA
|Lee County
|567,917
|275,078
|108,052
|47,432
|998,479
|1,521
|2-AAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|223,087
|329,738
|272,006
|162,001
|986,832
|13,168
|2-AAAAA
|Coffee
|140,724
|242,326
|313,236
|269,066
|965,352
|34,648
|2-AAAAA
|Houston County
|68,165
|150,955
|294,976
|420,315
|934,411
|65,589
|2-AAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|89
|1,521
|8,912
|74,686
|85,208
|914,792
|2-AAAAA
|Veterans
|18
|382
|2,818
|26,500
|29,718
|970,282
|3-AAAAA
|Hughes
|956,831
|40,807
|2,058
|282
|999,978
|22
|3-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|25,584
|436,660
|273,574
|159,282
|895,100
|104,900
|3-AAAAA
|Newnan
|9,497
|270,214
|302,618
|241,779
|824,108
|175,892
|3-AAAAA
|Lovejoy
|7,294
|183,241
|257,354
|265,801
|713,690
|286,310
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|721
|56,326
|117,348
|203,769
|378,164
|621,836
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|48
|7,367
|26,393
|67,846
|101,654
|898,346
|3-AAAAA
|Banneker
|25
|4,937
|18,270
|50,772
|74,004
|925,996
|3-AAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|448
|2,385
|10,469
|13,302
|986,698
|4-AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|931,250
|62,881
|5,126
|651
|999,908
|92
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|49,381
|559,142
|218,947
|98,431
|925,901
|74,099
|4-AAAAA
|Shiloh
|9,389
|147,447
|252,322
|224,828
|633,986
|366,014
|4-AAAAA
|Dunwoody
|7,341
|124,936
|231,595
|215,635
|579,507
|420,493
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|1,891
|52,613
|131,026
|172,891
|358,421
|641,579
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|303
|20,965
|59,048
|99,775
|180,091
|819,909
|4-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|253
|17,819
|58,541
|105,253
|181,866
|818,134
|4-AAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|192
|14,197
|43,395
|82,536
|140,320
|859,680
|5-AAAAA
|Rome
|824,028
|156,671
|16,314
|2,504
|999,517
|483
|5-AAAAA
|East Paulding
|149,715
|524,337
|194,528
|80,992
|949,572
|50,428
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|9,798
|113,854
|236,378
|231,639
|591,669
|408,331
|5-AAAAA
|New Manchester
|7,875
|81,911
|186,445
|210,616
|486,847
|513,153
|5-AAAAA
|South Paulding
|7,296
|90,057
|234,450
|237,627
|569,430
|430,570
|5-AAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|891
|20,689
|81,020
|133,106
|235,706
|764,294
|5-AAAAA
|Alexander
|377
|11,528
|44,712
|84,964
|141,581
|858,419
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|20
|953
|6,153
|18,552
|25,678
|974,322
|6-AAAAA
|Sequoyah
|421,107
|272,668
|177,677
|99,592
|971,044
|28,956
|6-AAAAA
|River Ridge
|242,350
|261,595
|233,794
|177,583
|915,322
|84,678
|6-AAAAA
|Sprayberry
|169,706
|229,822
|261,583
|238,173
|899,284
|100,716
|6-AAAAA
|Creekview
|159,687
|209,030
|251,875
|253,871
|874,463
|125,537
|6-AAAAA
|Woodstock
|4,286
|15,219
|39,718
|107,739
|166,962
|833,038
|6-AAAAA
|Pope
|2,802
|11,198
|32,578
|106,847
|153,425
|846,575
|6-AAAAA
|Riverwood
|50
|356
|2,015
|10,983
|13,404
|986,596
|6-AAAAA
|Lassiter
|12
|112
|760
|5,212
|6,096
|993,904
|7-AAAAA
|Milton
|698,684
|234,751
|62,522
|4,012
|999,969
|31
|7-AAAAA
|Roswell
|200,406
|423,827
|334,514
|40,104
|998,851
|1,149
|7-AAAAA
|Gainesville
|98,976
|325,996
|481,100
|90,600
|996,672
|3,328
|7-AAAAA
|Lanier
|1,928
|15,211
|117,598
|727,226
|861,963
|138,037
|7-AAAAA
|Seckinger
|6
|168
|2,865
|65,777
|68,816
|931,184
|7-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|-
|24
|774
|42,530
|43,328
|956,672
|7-AAAAA
|Johns Creek
|-
|23
|627
|29,751
|30,401
|969,599
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|651,385
|228,536
|81,645
|28,427
|989,993
|10,007
|8-AAAAA
|Jackson County
|206,316
|364,710
|234,849
|125,925
|931,800
|68,200
|8-AAAAA
|Habersham Central
|80,443
|204,430
|300,125
|235,737
|820,735
|179,265
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|46,889
|143,177
|234,041
|284,753
|708,860
|291,140
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|13,735
|50,395
|114,941
|226,329
|405,400
|594,600
|8-AAAAA
|Alcovy
|864
|5,721
|20,406
|57,704
|84,695
|915,305
|8-AAAAA
|Apalachee
|368
|3,031
|13,993
|41,125
|58,517
|941,483
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Creekside
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|91.58
|999,995
|715,486
|623,966
|423,933
|268,447
|2.73
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|90.15
|999,959
|630,643
|420,299
|287,757
|161,901
|5.18
|Cartersville
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|88.57
|998,865
|633,029
|459,884
|244,965
|132,599
|6.54
|Marist
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|88.21
|999,989
|751,675
|420,187
|268,300
|134,588
|6.43
|Ware County
|1-AAAA
|1-0
|87.35
|976,967
|561,760
|419,384
|210,738
|102,064
|8.80
|Benedictine
|1-AAAA
|0-1
|86.22
|963,157
|472,450
|333,299
|156,310
|69,648
|13.36
|Blessed Trinity
|6-AAAA
|1-0
|85.31
|995,483
|721,889
|347,139
|152,942
|66,500
|14.04
|Perry
|1-AAAA
|1-0
|82.10
|904,511
|283,614
|164,102
|58,626
|19,334
|50.72
|Warner Robins
|1-AAAA
|0-1
|81.55
|901,922
|259,056
|143,835
|49,619
|15,624
|63.00
|Stockbridge
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|78.28
|996,348
|354,485
|89,534
|26,859
|6,629
|149.85
|Kell
|6-AAAA
|1-0
|77.08
|948,835
|330,700
|84,873
|20,090
|4,388
|226.89
|Eastside
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|76.85
|992,425
|104,826
|43,463
|11,732
|2,466
|404.52
|Cambridge
|6-AAAA
|1-0
|76.68
|945,469
|306,140
|73,637
|17,371
|3,551
|280.61
|Central (Carrollton)
|3-AAAA
|1-0
|76.47
|959,409
|355,930
|89,036
|20,006
|4,085
|243.80
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|0-1
|75.95
|934,924
|157,812
|64,417
|13,298
|2,539
|392.86
|Jones County
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|75.71
|991,481
|256,727
|52,739
|12,758
|2,446
|407.83
|Starr's Mill
|3-AAAA
|0-1
|73.97
|925,138
|254,143
|48,335
|8,789
|1,386
|720.50
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|1-0
|71.99
|837,814
|143,097
|21,077
|3,143
|409
|2,443.99
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAA
|1-0
|71.28
|832,815
|141,425
|20,286
|2,807
|359
|2,784.52
|Mays
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|70.96
|987,823
|67,341
|15,430
|2,354
|281
|3,557.72
|Ola
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|70.81
|957,694
|109,118
|15,398
|2,067
|213
|4,693.84
|Harris County
|3-AAAA
|1-0
|70.34
|819,237
|120,997
|15,642
|2,034
|220
|4,544.45
|Hiram
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|70.27
|789,255
|46,924
|11,825
|1,548
|164
|6,096.56
|Cass
|7-AAAA
|0-1
|69.11
|727,331
|33,877
|7,755
|897
|92
|10,868.57
|New Hampstead
|1-AAAA
|1-0
|68.77
|211,685
|8,856
|1,642
|193
|14
|71,427.57
|St. Pius X
|5-AAAA
|1-0
|67.13
|976,646
|68,810
|5,645
|499
|35
|28,570.43
|Allatoona
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|64.44
|422,017
|6,780
|1,039
|73
|4
|249,999.00
|Tucker
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|63.80
|950,783
|35,592
|2,099
|117
|7
|142,856.14
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAA
|1-0
|63.12
|413,744
|14,194
|801
|42
|4
|249,999.00
|Maynard Jackson
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|61.82
|888,181
|7,836
|854
|48
|1
|999,999.00
|Centennial
|6-AAAA
|1-0
|61.05
|272,399
|6,603
|230
|8
|-
|-
|Southwest DeKalb
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|61.02
|896,510
|18,622
|860
|34
|1
|999,999.00
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|60.63
|603,214
|2,685
|310
|10
|-
|-
|Hampton
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|60.52
|536,624
|7,907
|345
|15
|1
|999,999.00
|Wayne County
|1-AAAA
|0-1
|60.14
|41,758
|301
|20
|-
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|59.72
|584,717
|2,103
|215
|8
|-
|-
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|58.57
|550,624
|1,470
|119
|2
|-
|-
|Pace Academy
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|58.57
|779,953
|2,605
|202
|6
|-
|-
|Dalton
|7-AAAA
|0-1
|57.48
|121,794
|339
|21
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|55.87
|196,506
|954
|30
|1
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-AAAA
|0-1
|53.59
|102,609
|289
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|2-AAAA
|0-1
|53.39
|116,608
|336
|6
|1
|-
|-
|Griffin
|3-AAAA
|0-1
|52.82
|38,338
|86
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|52.42
|181,590
|120
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|51.66
|70,936
|134
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|49.36
|29,793
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|49.35
|87,471
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|49.05
|11,319
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|48.81
|171,285
|37
|2
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|48.77
|166,322
|31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|5-AAAA
|1-0
|47.37
|147,496
|106
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAA
|0-1
|45.87
|5,814
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|2-AAAA
|0-1
|41.86
|1,401
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|38.68
|16,048
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|37.40
|12,152
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|35.14
|6,083
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|28.82
|358
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|27.47
|376
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|0-1
|22.52
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|11.06
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|-1.52
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Ware County
|417,404
|280,764
|175,833
|102,966
|976,967
|23,033
|1-AAAA
|Benedictine
|295,057
|291,756
|229,530
|146,814
|963,157
|36,843
|1-AAAA
|Perry
|151,760
|220,151
|276,799
|255,801
|904,511
|95,489
|1-AAAA
|Warner Robins
|131,738
|190,942
|271,573
|307,669
|901,922
|98,078
|1-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|3,931
|15,475
|40,533
|151,746
|211,685
|788,315
|1-AAAA
|Wayne County
|110
|912
|5,732
|35,004
|41,758
|958,242
|2-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|494,954
|339,836
|138,705
|22,853
|996,348
|3,652
|2-AAAA
|Jones County
|380,324
|370,067
|200,111
|40,979
|991,481
|8,519
|2-AAAA
|Ola
|115,896
|248,804
|470,343
|122,651
|957,694
|42,306
|2-AAAA
|Hampton
|7,342
|30,121
|114,396
|384,765
|536,624
|463,376
|2-AAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|952
|6,383
|35,743
|153,428
|196,506
|803,494
|2-AAAA
|Union Grove
|235
|1,992
|15,607
|98,774
|116,608
|883,392
|2-AAAA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|209
|1,673
|13,203
|87,524
|102,609
|897,391
|2-AAAA
|Locust Grove
|69
|858
|9,065
|60,944
|70,936
|929,064
|2-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|19
|265
|2,754
|26,755
|29,793
|970,207
|2-AAAA
|McDonough
|-
|1
|73
|1,327
|1,401
|998,599
|3-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|416,137
|263,446
|175,626
|104,200
|959,409
|40,591
|3-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|275,961
|289,205
|218,591
|141,381
|925,138
|74,862
|3-AAAA
|Jonesboro
|150,173
|197,904
|242,901
|241,837
|832,815
|167,185
|3-AAAA
|Harris County
|136,589
|191,227
|243,085
|248,336
|819,237
|180,763
|3-AAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|20,771
|56,249
|111,026
|225,698
|413,744
|586,256
|3-AAAA
|Griffin
|333
|1,603
|6,890
|29,512
|38,338
|961,662
|3-AAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|36
|366
|1,881
|9,036
|11,319
|988,681
|4-AAAA
|Creekside
|918,590
|76,797
|4,290
|318
|999,995
|5
|4-AAAA
|Mays
|69,924
|632,588
|227,893
|57,418
|987,823
|12,177
|4-AAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|9,085
|199,488
|416,819
|262,789
|888,181
|111,819
|4-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|2,310
|78,943
|273,042
|425,658
|779,953
|220,047
|4-AAAA
|Drew
|59
|7,317
|42,504
|121,405
|171,285
|828,715
|4-AAAA
|M.L. King
|32
|4,851
|34,913
|126,526
|166,322
|833,678
|4-AAAA
|Midtown
|-
|16
|519
|5,548
|6,083
|993,917
|4-AAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|20
|338
|358
|999,642
|5-AAAA
|Marist
|921,579
|70,062
|7,068
|1,280
|999,989
|11
|5-AAAA
|St. Pius X
|41,310
|506,069
|291,411
|137,856
|976,646
|23,354
|5-AAAA
|Tucker
|24,755
|252,049
|367,569
|306,410
|950,783
|49,217
|5-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|12,293
|165,262
|306,818
|412,137
|896,510
|103,490
|5-AAAA
|Lithonia
|61
|6,238
|24,372
|116,825
|147,496
|852,504
|5-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|2
|198
|1,566
|14,282
|16,048
|983,952
|5-AAAA
|North Springs
|-
|121
|1,181
|10,850
|12,152
|987,848
|5-AAAA
|Northview
|-
|1
|15
|360
|376
|999,624
|5-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|603,871
|250,545
|98,823
|42,244
|995,483
|4,517
|6-AAAA
|Kell
|168,828
|327,022
|289,773
|163,212
|948,835
|51,165
|6-AAAA
|Cambridge
|160,439
|258,268
|301,252
|225,510
|945,469
|54,531
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|64,863
|149,115
|262,792
|361,044
|837,814
|162,186
|6-AAAA
|Centennial
|1,999
|15,050
|47,360
|207,990
|272,399
|727,601
|7-AAAA
|Cartersville
|814,076
|148,301
|29,405
|7,083
|998,865
|1,135
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|111,243
|443,337
|256,288
|124,056
|934,924
|65,076
|7-AAAA
|Hiram
|39,577
|184,552
|304,172
|260,954
|789,255
|210,745
|7-AAAA
|Cass
|29,519
|158,700
|251,177
|287,935
|727,331
|272,669
|7-AAAA
|Allatoona
|5,205
|58,109
|128,569
|230,134
|422,017
|577,983
|7-AAAA
|Dalton
|380
|6,912
|29,622
|84,880
|121,794
|878,206
|7-AAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|-
|89
|767
|4,958
|5,814
|994,186
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|824,075
|169,496
|5,970
|418
|999,959
|41
|8-AAAA
|Eastside
|170,064
|678,154
|120,241
|23,966
|992,425
|7,575
|8-AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|2,964
|59,228
|271,542
|269,480
|603,214
|396,786
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|1,769
|51,890
|264,991
|266,067
|584,717
|415,283
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|1,039
|33,880
|252,517
|263,188
|550,624
|449,376
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|76
|5,887
|59,258
|116,369
|181,590
|818,410
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|13
|1,465
|25,481
|60,512
|87,471
|912,529
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Jefferson
|8-AAA
|1-0
|86.30
|999,997
|880,365
|761,762
|635,989
|472,087
|1.12
|Calhoun
|7-AAA
|1-0
|82.28
|999,968
|824,716
|662,987
|477,499
|258,259
|2.87
|Sandy Creek
|2-AAA
|1-0
|77.16
|977,532
|606,504
|378,855
|182,873
|71,663
|12.95
|LaGrange
|2-AAA
|1-0
|75.62
|981,209
|540,043
|306,411
|139,828
|48,281
|19.71
|Peach County
|1-AAA
|1-0
|75.44
|991,536
|611,709
|361,633
|145,814
|51,164
|18.54
|Stephenson
|5-AAA
|1-0
|73.35
|999,141
|542,086
|287,474
|110,698
|31,864
|30.38
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|0-1
|72.94
|996,403
|441,965
|184,891
|71,971
|20,838
|46.99
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|1-0
|71.56
|997,173
|448,481
|210,131
|64,831
|16,695
|58.90
|Troup
|2-AAA
|1-0
|71.18
|861,762
|304,871
|130,419
|41,560
|10,345
|95.67
|Cairo
|1-AAA
|0-0
|68.08
|895,299
|244,278
|88,934
|20,949
|3,930
|253.45
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|1-0
|67.24
|980,574
|212,717
|66,206
|15,426
|2,704
|368.82
|Bainbridge
|1-AAA
|0-1
|66.77
|841,314
|162,914
|55,505
|11,892
|1,970
|506.61
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|0-0
|66.15
|596,971
|114,883
|32,900
|6,762
|1,071
|932.71
|Whitewater
|2-AAA
|0-1
|66.15
|432,054
|87,376
|25,409
|5,161
|803
|1,244.33
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|1-0
|65.91
|514,884
|97,736
|27,702
|5,577
|841
|1,188.06
|Spalding
|2-AAA
|0-1
|65.81
|389,788
|73,572
|21,301
|3,980
|598
|1,671.24
|Jenkins
|3-AAA
|0-1
|65.17
|983,961
|239,098
|65,483
|12,212
|1,685
|592.47
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAA
|1-0
|64.99
|974,489
|146,896
|39,753
|7,944
|1,134
|880.83
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|0-1
|64.16
|958,955
|138,177
|38,736
|6,143
|804
|1,242.78
|Baldwin
|4-AAA
|0-1
|63.75
|910,295
|199,752
|52,850
|8,335
|998
|1,001.00
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|1-0
|63.17
|941,392
|185,625
|47,721
|7,584
|928
|1,076.59
|Westover
|1-AAA
|1-0
|62.53
|785,658
|98,391
|22,705
|3,138
|336
|2,975.19
|North Hall
|6-AAA
|0-0
|61.26
|911,947
|143,757
|30,816
|4,032
|345
|2,897.55
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAA
|1-0
|59.85
|889,411
|83,157
|14,419
|1,677
|142
|7,041.25
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAA
|0-1
|59.61
|869,111
|78,619
|13,174
|1,438
|107
|9,344.79
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAA
|1-0
|59.31
|935,539
|74,156
|11,798
|1,420
|98
|10,203.08
|Lumpkin County
|6-AAA
|0-1
|59.19
|832,790
|77,605
|13,654
|1,539
|100
|9,999.00
|Luella
|5-AAA
|0-1
|58.46
|832,475
|37,307
|6,437
|619
|49
|20,407.16
|Adairsville
|7-AAA
|0-1
|58.26
|763,030
|48,914
|8,123
|690
|43
|23,254.81
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|0-1
|57.84
|354,375
|13,897
|2,314
|194
|8
|124,999.00
|West Laurens
|4-AAA
|0-0
|57.58
|672,258
|47,286
|7,001
|596
|23
|43,477.26
|Long County
|3-AAA
|1-0
|57.21
|807,379
|44,276
|5,969
|540
|32
|31,249.00
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|1-0
|56.46
|264,466
|6,458
|972
|71
|8
|124,999.00
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|1-0
|56.23
|808,316
|37,388
|4,670
|369
|20
|49,999.00
|Howard
|4-AAA
|0-1
|55.82
|525,155
|26,289
|3,185
|217
|12
|83,332.33
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AAA
|1-0
|54.67
|544,990
|20,458
|2,211
|132
|7
|142,856.14
|Dawson County
|6-AAA
|0-0
|54.25
|537,552
|17,421
|1,939
|135
|5
|199,999.00
|White County
|6-AAA
|0-1
|53.34
|492,740
|11,714
|1,202
|58
|-
|-
|Pickens
|6-AAA
|1-0
|52.30
|471,671
|10,881
|950
|55
|2
|499,999.00
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|1-0
|52.15
|592,143
|12,399
|1,010
|37
|1
|999,999.00
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|1-0
|51.12
|260,081
|4,597
|334
|15
|-
|-
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|0-1
|46.79
|58,066
|346
|23
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|6-AAA
|0-1
|45.87
|87,884
|225
|7
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|5-AAA
|1-0
|44.50
|106,830
|185
|12
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|8-AAA
|0-1
|44.34
|56,347
|102
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAA
|0-1
|43.90
|98,139
|187
|4
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAA
|0-1
|43.87
|52,869
|64
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|0-1
|40.93
|26,267
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AAA
|0-0
|40.86
|29,791
|43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-1
|40.41
|26,553
|39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|2-AAA
|0-1
|40.39
|31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|7-AAA
|1-0
|40.18
|47,207
|40
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|5-AAA
|0-1
|39.54
|29,079
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-0
|34.02
|329
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAA
|0-1
|32.76
|1,087
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|7-AAA
|0-1
|32.36
|3,686
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-0
|25.24
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|6-AAA
|0-0
|23.83
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|8-AAA
|Jefferson
|631,435
|942,635
|997,573
|999,997
|3
|7-AAA
|Calhoun
|203,446
|944,492
|994,860
|999,968
|32
|5-AAA
|Stephenson
|45,228
|654,259
|916,976
|999,141
|859
|2-AAA
|LaGrange
|34,279
|474,490
|778,585
|981,209
|18,791
|2-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|22,365
|484,308
|761,543
|977,532
|22,468
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|20,260
|275,851
|735,514
|996,403
|3,597
|1-AAA
|Peach County
|8,678
|631,481
|866,129
|991,536
|8,464
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|7,518
|335,845
|620,545
|941,392
|58,608
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|5,177
|381,097
|765,628
|997,173
|2,827
|2-AAA
|Troup
|4,263
|167,848
|413,656
|861,762
|138,238
|8-AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|4,241
|81,332
|435,624
|974,489
|25,511
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|2,894
|84,671
|384,229
|980,574
|19,426
|7-AAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|2,820
|113,350
|484,678
|935,539
|64,461
|6-AAA
|North Hall
|1,515
|374,468
|625,324
|911,947
|88,053
|7-AAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|1,033
|78,397
|391,708
|889,411
|110,589
|1-AAA
|Cairo
|1,020
|200,854
|491,334
|895,299
|104,701
|4-AAA
|Baldwin
|736
|381,645
|632,262
|910,295
|89,705
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|452
|36,034
|128,993
|596,971
|403,029
|1-AAA
|Westover
|442
|70,641
|247,936
|785,658
|214,342
|4-AAA
|West Laurens
|358
|83,534
|220,407
|672,258
|327,742
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|338
|32,677
|246,699
|808,316
|191,684
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|327
|30,058
|109,006
|514,884
|485,116
|3-AAA
|Jenkins
|299
|206,585
|679,759
|983,961
|16,039
|4-AAA
|Westside (Augusta)
|190
|33,641
|110,431
|544,990
|455,010
|3-AAA
|Long County
|148
|28,447
|175,640
|807,379
|192,621
|2-AAA
|Whitewater
|113
|29,696
|97,100
|432,054
|567,946
|2-AAA
|Spalding
|73
|22,178
|79,042
|389,788
|610,212
|4-AAA
|Howard
|67
|50,156
|144,115
|525,155
|474,845
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|60
|96,289
|311,235
|958,955
|41,045
|6-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|50
|236,411
|473,909
|832,790
|167,210
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|38
|8,787
|36,729
|260,081
|739,919
|6-AAA
|Dawson County
|31
|72,384
|185,814
|537,552
|462,448
|6-AAA
|Pickens
|30
|46,684
|133,131
|471,671
|528,329
|1-AAA
|Bainbridge
|21
|126,027
|381,766
|841,314
|158,686
|7-AAA
|Adairsville
|21
|24,863
|256,604
|763,030
|236,970
|3-AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|16
|47,077
|239,679
|869,111
|130,889
|6-AAA
|White County
|6
|56,242
|154,937
|492,740
|507,260
|5-AAA
|Luella
|6
|26,896
|111,560
|832,475
|167,525
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|6
|5,862
|57,776
|592,143
|407,857
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|-
|10,441
|55,374
|354,375
|645,625
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|-
|6,752
|39,180
|264,466
|735,534
|6-AAA
|Chestatee
|-
|3,105
|13,259
|87,884
|912,116
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|-
|1,184
|5,945
|58,066
|941,934
|5-AAA
|North Clayton
|-
|131
|1,697
|106,830
|893,170
|5-AAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|100
|1,321
|98,139
|901,861
|7-AAA
|LaFayette
|-
|21
|1,823
|47,207
|952,793
|8-AAA
|West Hall
|-
|18
|782
|56,347
|943,653
|8-AAA
|East Hall
|-
|16
|639
|52,869
|947,131
|5-AAA
|Riverdale
|-
|14
|217
|29,079
|970,921
|3-AAA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|11
|514
|29,791
|970,209
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|-
|10
|438
|26,267
|973,733
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|5
|310
|26,553
|973,447
|7-AAA
|Ridgeland
|-
|-
|59
|3,686
|996,314
|3-AAA
|Islands
|-
|-
|3
|1,087
|998,913
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|3
|329
|999,671
|2-AAA
|Fayette County
|-
|-
|-
|31
|999,969
|6-AAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|29
|999,971
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|22
|999,978
|5-AAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AA
|1-0
|78.71
|1,000,000
|859,401
|673,317
|487,078
|318,428
|2.14
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|0-0
|77.06
|999,876
|777,064
|544,588
|335,036
|196,450
|4.09
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|1-0
|75.79
|1,000,000
|805,564
|574,191
|362,941
|190,894
|4.24
|Appling County
|3-AA
|0-1
|73.13
|999,376
|605,113
|335,894
|161,841
|72,961
|12.71
|Burke County
|4-AA
|1-0
|72.63
|999,998
|653,075
|361,868
|168,315
|73,090
|12.68
|Thomson
|4-AA
|1-0
|70.55
|999,998
|593,221
|290,406
|119,870
|43,774
|21.84
|Callaway
|2-AA
|0-1
|69.41
|999,715
|551,336
|263,486
|99,531
|33,278
|29.05
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AA
|1-0
|69.16
|999,766
|570,930
|264,013
|99,461
|32,776
|29.51
|Hapeville Charter
|5-AA
|0-0
|67.73
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stephens County
|8-AA
|0-1
|67.43
|976,334
|283,238
|109,105
|34,024
|9,921
|99.80
|Morgan County
|2-AA
|1-0
|66.79
|999,791
|462,196
|183,948
|58,165
|15,618
|63.03
|Hart County
|8-AA
|1-0
|65.02
|984,224
|216,757
|74,885
|19,155
|4,498
|221.32
|Crisp County
|3-AA
|0-1
|61.79
|960,236
|138,032
|34,389
|6,507
|1,111
|899.09
|Columbia
|6-AA
|0-1
|61.71
|999,339
|326,622
|80,524
|15,849
|2,707
|368.41
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AA
|1-0
|61.36
|996,013
|200,465
|51,345
|9,879
|1,595
|625.96
|Cook
|3-AA
|1-0
|61.11
|942,109
|126,103
|29,523
|5,261
|866
|1,153.73
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-0
|60.10
|998,376
|211,230
|43,469
|7,663
|1,125
|887.89
|Ringgold
|7-AA
|1-0
|58.95
|994,217
|133,413
|27,280
|4,184
|485
|2,060.86
|North Murray
|7-AA
|1-0
|56.61
|975,440
|79,256
|13,166
|1,558
|147
|6,801.72
|Laney
|4-AA
|0-1
|55.44
|999,287
|64,691
|8,973
|922
|77
|12,986.01
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|1-0
|55.01
|737,808
|37,115
|4,793
|502
|54
|18,517.52
|Union County
|7-AA
|0-0
|53.88
|922,553
|43,610
|5,500
|457
|40
|24,999.00
|Spencer
|1-AA
|0-0
|53.26
|947,414
|51,105
|5,839
|502
|36
|27,776.78
|Sonoraville
|7-AA
|1-0
|52.40
|914,842
|31,817
|3,343
|224
|15
|66,665.67
|Jackson
|2-AA
|1-0
|52.29
|919,879
|33,735
|3,521
|271
|20
|49,999.00
|Miller Grove
|6-AA
|1-0
|52.05
|990,424
|62,821
|6,472
|438
|21
|47,618.05
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|0-1
|51.25
|985,782
|52,541
|4,875
|332
|13
|76,922.08
|Therrell
|5-AA
|0-1
|47.31
|606,185
|5,781
|360
|7
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AA
|0-1
|45.97
|651,426
|6,806
|355
|11
|-
|-
|Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
|7-AA
|1-0
|44.68
|575,311
|4,179
|175
|8
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AA
|1-0
|44.58
|159,189
|1,059
|32
|2
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|1-0
|43.70
|161,539
|583
|32
|1
|-
|-
|Washington
|5-AA
|0-1
|43.21
|390,276
|1,367
|54
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AA
|1-0
|41.97
|439,782
|1,709
|47
|-
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AA
|0-1
|41.90
|570,440
|2,415
|86
|1
|-
|-
|Redan
|6-AA
|1-0
|41.63
|828,481
|2,934
|101
|4
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|7-AA
|0-1
|40.80
|180,409
|557
|17
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AA
|1-0
|38.94
|680,439
|1,469
|22
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|5-AA
|0-1
|36.87
|97,883
|54
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|0-1
|36.58
|85,475
|66
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|0-0
|36.16
|855,667
|550
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|6-AA
|0-1
|29.76
|223,476
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|1-0
|26.89
|72,391
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|1-AA
|1-0
|24.20
|24,765
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-1
|20.30
|104,174
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|0-1
|17.91
|49,820
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|1-AA
|0-0
|11.10
|75
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|510,800
|943,408
|998,323
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AA
|Carver (Columbus)
|268,900
|949,798
|998,682
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|Morgan County
|60,447
|577,418
|931,616
|999,791
|209
|5-AA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|34,455
|707,316
|951,200
|999,766
|234
|2-AA
|Callaway
|33,498
|586,534
|915,195
|999,715
|285
|4-AA
|Thomson
|20,601
|580,700
|947,881
|999,998
|2
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|20,338
|696,280
|952,716
|999,876
|124
|2-AA
|Westside (Macon)
|12,330
|206,856
|681,540
|996,013
|3,987
|7-AA
|Ringgold
|10,575
|142,927
|701,079
|994,217
|5,783
|3-AA
|Appling County
|9,667
|380,085
|844,238
|999,376
|624
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|5,738
|268,449
|818,345
|998,376
|1,624
|4-AA
|Burke County
|4,941
|553,747
|954,103
|999,998
|2
|7-AA
|North Murray
|2,892
|62,226
|462,392
|975,440
|24,560
|8-AA
|Hart County
|1,842
|53,419
|520,081
|984,224
|15,776
|7-AA
|Union County
|850
|24,943
|269,290
|922,553
|77,447
|8-AA
|Stephens County
|481
|51,366
|357,029
|976,334
|23,666
|7-AA
|Sonoraville
|452
|16,011
|221,500
|914,842
|85,158
|6-AA
|Miller Grove
|302
|180,539
|532,272
|990,424
|9,576
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|235
|148,957
|540,849
|985,782
|14,218
|2-AA
|Jackson
|186
|24,810
|178,822
|919,879
|80,121
|1-AA
|Spencer
|180
|36,224
|344,555
|947,414
|52,586
|3-AA
|Cook
|113
|38,413
|188,479
|942,109
|57,891
|6-AA
|Columbia
|77
|671,695
|906,766
|999,339
|661
|3-AA
|Crisp County
|56
|37,477
|192,084
|960,236
|39,764
|4-AA
|Laney
|30
|29,208
|228,603
|999,287
|713
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|7
|1,328
|64,283
|737,808
|262,192
|7-AA
|Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
|3
|535
|23,157
|575,311
|424,689
|1-AA
|Shaw
|2
|1,886
|54,472
|651,426
|348,574
|1-AA
|Columbus
|1
|863
|35,537
|680,439
|319,561
|2-AA
|Pike County
|1
|394
|11,417
|439,782
|560,218
|6-AA
|Redan
|-
|18,512
|86,768
|828,481
|171,519
|5-AA
|Therrell
|-
|4,315
|25,849
|606,185
|393,815
|5-AA
|Washington
|-
|1,549
|13,046
|390,276
|609,724
|1-AA
|Hardaway
|-
|1,100
|33,449
|570,440
|429,560
|6-AA
|Salem
|-
|268
|4,730
|223,476
|776,524
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|203
|3,265
|855,667
|144,333
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|-
|106
|2,187
|161,539
|838,461
|5-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|63
|849
|97,883
|902,117
|2-AA
|Rutland
|-
|33
|581
|85,475
|914,525
|7-AA
|Coahulla Creek
|-
|29
|1,874
|180,409
|819,591
|8-AA
|Franklin County
|-
|10
|804
|159,189
|840,811
|7-AA
|Murray County
|-
|-
|41
|72,391
|927,609
|1-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|36
|24,765
|975,235
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|13
|104,174
|895,826
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|2
|49,820
|950,180
|1-AA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|75
|999,925
|5-AA
|Hapeville Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Thomasville
|1-A Division I
|1-0
|74.54
|999,987
|783,183
|575,712
|410,177
|261,855
|2.82
|Toombs County
|3-A Division I
|1-0
|74.05
|999,854
|742,027
|543,007
|368,129
|225,780
|3.43
|Fitzgerald
|1-A Division I
|1-0
|73.68
|999,978
|754,104
|531,536
|361,450
|217,607
|3.60
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|0-1
|69.56
|999,821
|618,262
|382,521
|202,819
|91,834
|9.89
|Northeast
|2-A Division I
|0-1
|68.85
|999,607
|587,606
|351,924
|177,528
|76,661
|12.04
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|1-0
|65.61
|998,535
|478,664
|241,459
|98,336
|32,752
|29.53
|Swainsboro
|3-A Division I
|1-0
|65.17
|998,354
|398,814
|189,803
|71,504
|23,415
|41.71
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|0-1
|63.11
|984,615
|329,968
|139,285
|44,829
|12,355
|79.94
|Worth County
|1-A Division I
|1-0
|62.85
|994,744
|311,424
|125,480
|39,520
|10,608
|93.27
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|0-1
|62.57
|976,614
|305,965
|124,718
|38,354
|9,909
|99.92
|Fannin County
|7-A Division I
|0-1
|61.31
|999,749
|421,356
|170,866
|50,003
|11,656
|84.79
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|1-0
|60.48
|999,919
|373,950
|140,499
|40,687
|8,709
|113.82
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|1-0
|60.36
|991,312
|230,385
|79,087
|20,796
|4,552
|218.68
|Jeff Davis
|1-A Division I
|1-0
|59.51
|986,082
|192,658
|61,080
|14,421
|2,817
|353.99
|Dodge County
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|59.47
|986,780
|206,637
|66,112
|15,935
|3,218
|309.75
|Heard County
|6-A Division I
|1-0
|57.51
|981,058
|229,224
|66,884
|13,505
|2,221
|449.25
|Bremen
|6-A Division I
|0-0
|56.82
|976,276
|204,472
|56,171
|10,653
|1,650
|605.06
|Putnam County
|4-A Division I
|1-0
|55.74
|998,965
|201,272
|51,769
|9,698
|1,345
|742.49
|Washington County
|2-A Division I
|0-1
|55.13
|857,482
|80,821
|17,874
|2,640
|314
|3,183.71
|Temple
|6-A Division I
|1-0
|52.99
|941,009
|95,209
|18,454
|2,406
|243
|4,114.23
|Vidalia
|3-A Division I
|0-1
|52.02
|659,284
|33,458
|5,396
|607
|56
|17,856.14
|Gordon Lee
|7-A Division I
|1-0
|51.77
|996,260
|108,769
|19,289
|2,374
|195
|5,127.21
|Social Circle
|4-A Division I
|1-0
|51.23
|990,283
|82,187
|13,699
|1,516
|132
|7,574.76
|ACE Charter
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|51.08
|839,335
|40,602
|6,141
|622
|39
|25,640.03
|Southwest
|2-A Division I
|1-0
|49.13
|865,036
|30,076
|3,787
|288
|15
|66,665.67
|Jasper County
|4-A Division I
|1-0
|48.68
|988,873
|51,072
|6,604
|546
|27
|37,036.04
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|0-1
|48.55
|612,298
|17,487
|2,025
|145
|12
|83,332.33
|Model
|6-A Division I
|0-1
|48.02
|546,230
|18,036
|2,102
|148
|8
|124,999.00
|Pepperell
|6-A Division I
|0-1
|47.54
|444,908
|12,829
|1,382
|92
|7
|142,856.14
|Banks County
|8-A Division I
|1-0
|47.52
|448,250
|10,097
|1,129
|63
|1
|999,999.00
|Haralson County
|6-A Division I
|1-0
|46.24
|649,672
|14,581
|1,418
|73
|3
|333,332.33
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|0-1
|46.10
|865,870
|21,195
|2,052
|113
|4
|249,999.00
|Berrien
|1-A Division I
|0-1
|45.18
|238,457
|3,003
|241
|13
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|0-1
|43.64
|241,704
|2,320
|158
|3
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|1-A Division I
|0-1
|40.91
|91,325
|415
|21
|2
|-
|-
|McNair
|4-A Division I
|0-1
|40.72
|553,158
|3,289
|163
|2
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|0-1
|39.65
|450,808
|2,181
|101
|1
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|8-A Division I
|0-1
|39.07
|41,379
|119
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-1
|35.52
|21,980
|31
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|35.23
|331,990
|527
|7
|1
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|35.08
|413,565
|667
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|4-A Division I
|1-0
|34.14
|638,795
|794
|15
|1
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-A Division I
|1-0
|32.68
|330,279
|263
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-A Division I
|0-1
|29.55
|1,168
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Utopian Academy
|4-A Division I
|1-0
|24.62
|51,707
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|5-A Division I
|0-1
|24.59
|16,645
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division I
|Thomasville
|240,550
|771,759
|976,585
|999,987
|13
|1-A Division I
|Fitzgerald
|215,545
|699,966
|966,378
|999,978
|22
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|165,936
|694,400
|945,129
|999,919
|81
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|59,181
|466,990
|830,590
|998,535
|1,465
|4-A Division I
|Putnam County
|54,098
|443,326
|825,542
|998,965
|1,035
|3-A Division I
|Toombs County
|49,336
|570,984
|908,646
|999,854
|146
|7-A Division I
|Fannin County
|45,930
|745,642
|943,101
|999,749
|251
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|33,900
|552,893
|891,219
|999,821
|179
|2-A Division I
|Northeast
|22,869
|519,783
|849,835
|999,607
|393
|7-A Division I
|Gordon Lee
|18,491
|277,434
|732,031
|996,260
|3,740
|3-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|15,173
|167,285
|721,986
|998,354
|1,646
|6-A Division I
|Heard County
|13,818
|363,498
|654,913
|981,058
|18,942
|1-A Division I
|Worth County
|10,997
|139,340
|563,482
|994,744
|5,256
|4-A Division I
|Jasper County
|10,719
|120,756
|551,386
|988,873
|11,127
|4-A Division I
|Social Circle
|9,670
|169,439
|537,257
|990,283
|9,717
|6-A Division I
|Bremen
|7,674
|327,909
|604,534
|976,276
|23,724
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|5,263
|200,007
|478,018
|976,614
|23,386
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|5,146
|216,409
|514,987
|984,615
|15,385
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|4,399
|110,362
|463,193
|991,312
|8,688
|2-A Division I
|Dodge County
|4,170
|100,636
|460,981
|986,780
|13,220
|6-A Division I
|Temple
|3,551
|142,930
|375,274
|941,009
|58,991
|1-A Division I
|Jeff Davis
|2,948
|51,659
|376,467
|986,082
|13,918
|6-A Division I
|Haralson County
|159
|18,707
|77,720
|649,672
|350,328
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|144
|33,231
|177,229
|865,870
|134,130
|2-A Division I
|ACE Charter
|109
|5,828
|81,976
|839,335
|160,665
|2-A Division I
|Washington County
|81
|15,525
|84,740
|857,482
|142,518
|2-A Division I
|Southwest
|63
|3,468
|71,584
|865,036
|134,964
|6-A Division I
|Model
|17
|30,053
|92,831
|546,230
|453,770
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|15
|996
|21,443
|612,298
|387,702
|4-A Division I
|Towers
|11
|630
|15,305
|638,795
|361,205
|6-A Division I
|Pepperell
|10
|23,680
|76,835
|444,908
|555,092
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|9
|807
|11,374
|413,565
|586,435
|4-A Division I
|McNair
|6
|4,315
|27,781
|553,158
|446,842
|8-A Division I
|Banks County
|5
|1,991
|14,900
|448,250
|551,750
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|4
|551
|8,131
|331,990
|668,010
|3-A Division I
|Vidalia
|2
|2,157
|26,008
|659,284
|340,716
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|1
|4,241
|31,698
|450,808
|549,192
|7-A Division I
|Gordon Central
|-
|196
|4,572
|330,279
|669,721
|1-A Division I
|Berrien
|-
|107
|1,919
|238,457
|761,543
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|-
|52
|1,007
|241,704
|758,296
|8-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|-
|45
|303
|41,379
|958,621
|1-A Division I
|Brantley County
|-
|7
|319
|91,325
|908,675
|4-A Division I
|Utopian Academy
|-
|3
|65
|51,707
|948,293
|5-A Division I
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|-
|2
|721
|16,645
|983,355
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|-
|1
|5
|21,980
|978,020
|2-A Division I
|Central (Macon)
|-
|-
|-
|1,168
|998,832
|5-A Division I
|Mount Bethel Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|0-1
|70.18
|999,699
|825,737
|648,536
|421,251
|263,249
|2.80
|Brooks County
|2-A Division II
|0-1
|69.55
|993,524
|834,262
|643,461
|406,749
|243,231
|3.11
|Irwin County
|2-A Division II
|0-1
|68.14
|987,415
|783,509
|550,682
|327,791
|174,630
|4.73
|Manchester
|7-A Division II
|0-1
|67.07
|999,586
|744,575
|521,371
|293,639
|144,182
|5.94
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|63.76
|998,555
|575,819
|283,303
|135,686
|53,868
|17.56
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|1-0
|63.46
|958,617
|605,495
|322,312
|136,787
|52,666
|17.99
|Metter
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|61.05
|975,862
|439,802
|205,809
|79,922
|25,813
|37.74
|Trion
|7-A Division II
|0-1
|58.77
|992,366
|398,652
|161,216
|48,124
|12,632
|78.16
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|58.73
|982,954
|277,817
|121,722
|39,952
|10,825
|91.38
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|55.33
|995,031
|277,983
|70,642
|17,926
|3,671
|271.41
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|1-0
|54.99
|860,066
|225,009
|67,700
|15,850
|3,089
|322.73
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|1-0
|54.72
|970,052
|299,145
|69,742
|16,909
|3,281
|303.79
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|0-1
|53.90
|958,137
|234,042
|52,423
|11,881
|2,013
|495.77
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|1-0
|53.87
|704,831
|193,770
|43,166
|8,516
|1,442
|692.48
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|0-1
|53.72
|959,089
|213,950
|49,569
|10,596
|1,857
|537.50
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|0-1
|51.99
|734,960
|139,557
|31,665
|5,662
|816
|1,224.49
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|51.49
|985,184
|132,302
|25,546
|4,551
|631
|1,583.79
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|1-0
|51.21
|999,710
|121,757
|27,797
|4,942
|636
|1,571.33
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|1-0
|50.92
|679,298
|112,742
|22,701
|3,583
|500
|1,999.00
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|1-0
|50.15
|806,917
|77,794
|15,416
|2,292
|277
|3,609.11
|Pelham
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|49.85
|773,046
|71,183
|13,204
|1,844
|219
|4,565.21
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|1-0
|49.39
|795,989
|69,748
|12,419
|1,700
|183
|5,463.48
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|0-1
|48.10
|882,348
|61,020
|9,548
|1,159
|107
|9,344.79
|Bryan County
|3-A Division II
|1-0
|47.68
|440,421
|46,423
|6,793
|767
|59
|16,948.15
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|0-1
|47.06
|843,445
|50,573
|7,088
|726
|59
|16,948.15
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|45.60
|550,448
|24,470
|2,774
|252
|18
|55,554.56
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|0-1
|45.20
|194,366
|16,171
|1,427
|122
|7
|142,856.14
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|1-0
|44.82
|641,581
|21,614
|2,493
|205
|10
|99,999.00
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|1-0
|44.73
|656,303
|20,469
|2,295
|191
|8
|124,999.00
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|0-1
|44.24
|161,247
|11,572
|922
|80
|5
|199,999.00
|Screven County
|3-A Division II
|1-0
|43.56
|195,220
|10,888
|951
|85
|5
|199,999.00
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|0-1
|42.25
|456,415
|8,855
|801
|54
|4
|249,999.00
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|42.15
|847,932
|13,017
|1,206
|64
|4
|249,999.00
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|0-1
|41.17
|110,759
|3,816
|279
|11
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|1-0
|40.50
|741,447
|19,356
|878
|31
|1
|999,999.00
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|40.33
|752,476
|6,360
|538
|28
|-
|-
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|0-1
|39.68
|977,580
|18,376
|1,092
|56
|2
|499,999.00
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|1-0
|37.79
|235,868
|1,320
|71
|2
|-
|-
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II
|0-1
|37.18
|316,563
|1,616
|65
|3
|-
|-
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|1-0
|36.48
|942,286
|6,368
|303
|9
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|35.50
|88,807
|483
|14
|2
|-
|-
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|1-0
|34.33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|4-A Division II
|1-0
|34.20
|81,644
|129
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|7-A Division II
|1-0
|33.83
|266,902
|1,633
|31
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|32.07
|237,139
|227
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division II
|0-1
|30.49
|3,413
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|30.02
|182,232
|95
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|0-1
|28.56
|752,173
|464
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|22.78
|1,839
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|0-1
|21.40
|235,099
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-1
|18.18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|16.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-1
|15.50
|93,152
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division II
|0-1
|15.27
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Calhoun County
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|14.98
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II
|1-0
|7.85
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|2.36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|-6.93
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|620,404
|223,436
|96,083
|43,031
|982,954
|17,046
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|121,000
|243,771
|238,133
|204,013
|806,917
|193,083
|1-A Division II
|Pelham
|117,432
|196,552
|231,391
|227,671
|773,046
|226,954
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|103,345
|221,188
|248,805
|222,651
|795,989
|204,011
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|36,747
|108,360
|164,089
|241,252
|550,448
|449,552
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|1,066
|6,655
|21,259
|59,827
|88,807
|911,193
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|6
|38
|240
|1,555
|1,839
|998,161
|1-A Division II
|Calhoun County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Brooks County
|501,527
|308,445
|148,468
|35,084
|993,524
|6,476
|2-A Division II
|Irwin County
|325,457
|352,469
|240,566
|68,923
|987,415
|12,585
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|154,721
|272,110
|375,557
|156,229
|958,617
|41,383
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|16,821
|56,554
|180,926
|450,530
|704,831
|295,169
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|757
|5,278
|26,073
|129,139
|161,247
|838,753
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|717
|5,144
|28,410
|160,095
|194,366
|805,634
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-A Division II
|Metter
|575,164
|245,675
|109,351
|45,672
|975,862
|24,138
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|210,394
|281,225
|219,501
|148,946
|860,066
|139,934
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|109,395
|194,216
|222,932
|208,417
|734,960
|265,040
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|69,287
|162,065
|222,520
|225,426
|679,298
|320,702
|3-A Division II
|Bryan County
|27,024
|81,376
|137,905
|194,116
|440,421
|559,579
|3-A Division II
|Screven County
|6,825
|24,849
|56,378
|107,168
|195,220
|804,780
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|1,902
|10,506
|30,850
|67,501
|110,759
|889,241
|3-A Division II
|Claxton
|9
|88
|563
|2,753
|3,413
|996,587
|3-A Division II
|Savannah
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|494,754
|298,642
|126,158
|50,498
|970,052
|29,948
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|369,577
|347,897
|168,014
|72,649
|958,137
|41,863
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|53,014
|125,599
|223,687
|239,281
|641,581
|358,419
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|47,540
|123,244
|241,689
|243,830
|656,303
|343,697
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|28,333
|75,000
|147,926
|205,156
|456,415
|543,585
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|5,828
|24,183
|71,004
|134,853
|235,868
|764,132
|4-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|954
|5,435
|21,522
|53,733
|81,644
|918,356
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|800,400
|167,449
|27,352
|4,509
|999,710
|290
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|130,334
|472,599
|280,164
|94,483
|977,580
|22,420
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|59,666
|274,736
|431,747
|176,137
|942,286
|57,714
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|9,040
|72,495
|200,058
|470,580
|752,173
|247,827
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|504
|10,425
|45,501
|178,669
|235,099
|764,901
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|56
|2,296
|15,178
|75,622
|93,152
|906,848
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|596,819
|280,518
|92,039
|25,655
|995,031
|4,969
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|313,676
|448,128
|171,477
|51,903
|985,184
|14,816
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|56,703
|154,817
|368,037
|268,375
|847,932
|152,068
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|29,942
|95,143
|266,065
|361,326
|752,476
|247,524
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|1,801
|13,420
|56,179
|165,739
|237,139
|762,861
|6-A Division II
|Crawford County
|1,059
|7,974
|46,203
|126,996
|182,232
|817,768
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|6
|6
|999,994
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|503,755
|346,453
|143,111
|6,380
|999,699
|301
|7-A Division II
|Manchester
|384,899
|404,930
|198,899
|10,858
|999,586
|414
|7-A Division II
|Trion
|110,564
|242,945
|563,728
|75,129
|992,366
|7,634
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|738
|4,864
|79,889
|655,956
|741,447
|258,553
|7-A Division II
|Greenville
|44
|808
|14,373
|251,677
|266,902
|733,098
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|708,080
|225,073
|49,998
|15,404
|998,555
|1,445
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|190,654
|391,694
|249,517
|127,224
|959,089
|40,911
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|57,188
|177,994
|326,074
|321,092
|882,348
|117,652
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|42,084
|182,568
|308,981
|309,812
|843,445
|156,555
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|1,994
|22,671
|65,430
|226,468
|316,563
|683,437
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-AA
|1-0
|85.17
|1,000,000
|960,553
|835,608
|668,361
|506,179
|0.98
|Savannah Christian
|3-A Division I
|1-0
|78.20
|1,000,000
|895,595
|649,330
|368,683
|160,815
|5.22
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|1-0
|77.49
|1,000,000
|898,123
|648,399
|337,297
|140,079
|6.14
|Hebron Christian
|8-AA
|1-0
|76.48
|1,000,000
|830,584
|467,783
|226,075
|90,199
|10.09
|Fellowship Christian
|5-A Division I
|1-0
|74.87
|1,000,000
|840,056
|568,123
|263,491
|86,744
|10.53
|Athens Academy
|8-A Division I
|0-1
|64.92
|1,000,000
|441,508
|134,343
|26,658
|3,733
|266.88
|Wesleyan
|5-A Division I
|1-0
|64.90
|1,000,000
|419,354
|129,422
|25,456
|3,477
|286.60
|Lovett
|5-AA
|0-1
|63.77
|1,000,000
|421,505
|109,453
|20,077
|2,456
|406.17
|North Cobb Christian
|7-AA
|1-0
|63.77
|1,000,000
|473,611
|125,711
|23,090
|2,809
|355.00
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|2-AAA
|0-1
|62.13
|1,000,000
|153,253
|40,651
|5,938
|595
|1,679.67
|Holy Innocents
|5-AA
|1-0
|62.08
|1,000,000
|307,880
|71,564
|11,269
|1,202
|830.95
|Aquinas
|4-AAA
|1-0
|60.19
|1,000,000
|317,407
|69,124
|8,864
|760
|1,314.79
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAA
|0-1
|58.66
|1,000,000
|226,444
|41,051
|4,583
|320
|3,124.00
|Whitefield Academy
|5-A Division I
|0-1
|58.30
|1,000,000
|341,458
|53,827
|6,119
|416
|2,402.85
|Savannah Country Day
|3-A Division I
|0-1
|57.61
|1,000,000
|95,783
|17,436
|1,664
|127
|7,873.02
|Darlington
|6-A Division I
|1-0
|54.33
|1,000,000
|152,607
|19,272
|1,404
|62
|16,128.03
|Mount Vernon
|5-A Division I
|0-1
|53.14
|1,000,000
|58,615
|7,637
|423
|20
|49,999.00
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division I
|0-1
|51.10
|1,000,000
|103,079
|8,490
|478
|7
|142,856.14
|Providence Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-1
|47.47
|1,000,000
|17,096
|861
|21
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|5-A Division I
|1-0
|46.19
|1,000,000
|29,373
|1,410
|41
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|5-A Division I
|1-0
|41.83
|1,000,000
|5,738
|208
|4
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|5-A Division I
|1-0
|41.65
|1,000,000
|7,379
|236
|3
|-
|-
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|5-A Division I
|0-1
|39.53
|1,000,000
|2,998
|61
|1
|-
|-
|Walker
|5-A Division I
|0-1
|10.73
|1,000,000
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|8-AA
|Prince Avenue Christian
|310,480
|950,625
|999,880
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Fellowship Christian
|257,962
|798,602
|999,777
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Savannah Christian
|242,461
|898,865
|999,744
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AA
|Hebron Christian
|71,201
|688,124
|997,067
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|52,627
|949,255
|999,925
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Wesleyan
|30,757
|203,618
|987,852
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|15,853
|508,216
|990,675
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|Aquinas
|10,878
|342,508
|953,979
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|4,448
|561,772
|958,288
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Darlington
|1,183
|269,219
|743,877
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Academy
|828
|439,419
|886,278
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Lovett
|470
|434,042
|846,373
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Holy Innocents
|255
|288,420
|730,465
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division I
|Christian Heritage
|244
|225,919
|722,474
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|221
|14,900
|692,174
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|55
|284,993
|581,066
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Savannah Country Day
|37
|22,636
|331,387
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Paran Christian
|28
|80,099
|478,060
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|5
|1,145
|545,406
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4
|13,191
|201,916
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Landmark Christian
|3
|20,240
|234,497
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Providence Christian
|-
|4,010
|64,617
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|-
|182
|54,215
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Walker
|-
|-
|8
|1,000,000
|-