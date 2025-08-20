Maxwell playoff projections after Week 1: Creekside leads competitive AAAA race

AJC Varsity

Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
30 minutes ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie-breaker.

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Buford
Carrollton
Carrollton
Collins Hill
Douglas County
Buford
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Mill Creek
Carrollton
Collins Hill
North Paulding
Mill Creek
Newton
Harrison
Carrollton
Collins Hill
Brookwood
North Paulding
East Coweta
Reg 1, #3
15
82.94
1-0
Lowndes
Reg 8, #2
5
92.26
1-0
Mill Creek
Reg 7, #4
13
83.19
1-0
Norcross
Reg 4, #1
11
83.55
1-0
Newton
Reg 5, #3
34
68.41
0-1
Cherokee
Reg 3, #2
24
75.93
1-0
Harrison
Reg 6, #4
26
74.09
0-1
North Atlanta
Reg 2, #1
3
100.21
1-0
Carrollton
Reg 8, #3
10
85.38
0-1
Collins Hill
Reg 1, #2
12
83.49
1-0
Camden County
Reg 4, #4
30
73.69
0-1
Archer
Reg 7, #1
21
77.34
0-1
Brookwood
Reg 3, #3
25
74.94
1-0
Hillgrove
Reg 5, #2
19
77.73
1-0
North Paulding
Reg 2, #4
23
76.00
0-1
East Coweta
Reg 6, #1
33
70.09
1-0
North Forsyth
Douglas County
Valdosta
Westlake
Buford
Douglas County
McEachern
North Gwinnett
Valdosta
Westlake
Walton
Grayson
Buford
Reg 2, #3
6
91.78
1-0
Douglas County
Reg 6, #2
22
77.27
0-1
Lambert
Reg 5, #4
31
73.46
0-1
Marietta
Reg 3, #1
16
81.95
1-0
McEachern
Reg 4, #3
28
73.79
1-0
South Gwinnett
Reg 7, #2
8
86.61
0-1
North Gwinnett
Reg 8, #4
38
63.65
0-1
Mountain View
Reg 1, #1
9
85.47
1-0
Valdosta
Reg 6, #3
18
78.88
1-0
West Forsyth
Reg 2, #2
14
83.02
0-1
Westlake
Reg 3, #4
43
59.09
0-1
Pebblebrook
Reg 5, #1
17
81.44
0-1
Walton
Reg 7, #3
29
73.71
0-1
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 4, #2
2
103.02
1-0
Grayson
Reg 1, #4
4
92.89
1-0
Colquitt County
Reg 8, #1
1
104.72
1-0
Buford

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Buford8-AAAAAA1-0104.72999,989827,099692,565601,580400,0311.50
Grayson4-AAAAAA1-0103.02999,999764,387524,023462,998270,9212.69
Carrollton2-AAAAAA1-0100.21999,961892,158441,113358,908187,9954.32
Colquitt County1-AAAAAA1-092.89986,297645,340503,086157,88349,30419.28
Mill Creek8-AAAAAA1-092.26999,064321,237185,07382,42422,95442.57
Douglas County2-AAAAAA1-091.78999,163649,443229,182105,52129,38933.03
North Cobb5-AAAAAA1-089.42994,793517,436178,60564,42414,93465.96
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA0-186.61973,081318,181207,95036,0766,866144.65
Valdosta1-AAAAAA1-085.47883,515202,872119,87520,0353,443289.44
Collins Hill8-AAAAAA0-185.38991,070215,644120,71518,0683,031328.92
Newton4-AAAAAA1-083.55997,101114,92943,77110,2821,346741.94
Camden County1-AAAAAA1-083.49804,425129,24768,4159,6251,342744.16
Norcross7-AAAAAA1-083.19952,477199,645110,34214,0562,007497.26
Westlake2-AAAAAA0-183.02988,339381,003108,28314,5941,993500.76
Lowndes1-AAAAAA1-082.94753,09995,52847,8076,6558941,117.57
McEachern3-AAAAAA1-081.95997,521294,49493,63612,4461,444691.52
Walton5-AAAAAA0-181.44944,627268,39575,4008,3029441,058.32
West Forsyth6-AAAAAA1-078.88943,420185,73150,8383,9973632,753.82
North Paulding5-AAAAAA1-077.73836,069139,35128,3612,1481556,450.61
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA0-077.64498,56924,4828,8687695916,948.15
Brookwood7-AAAAAA0-177.34794,06447,64817,4771,2908811,362.64
Lambert6-AAAAAA0-177.27916,663138,89132,4612,0981735,779.35
East Coweta2-AAAAAA0-176.00960,188160,11829,8321,4468312,047.19
Harrison3-AAAAAA1-075.93976,389118,08821,7971,4169011,110.11
Hillgrove3-AAAAAA1-074.94974,122101,33817,0869635418,517.52
North Atlanta6-AAAAAA0-174.09803,54153,7348,4994512737,036.04
Parkview7-AAAAAA0-174.01616,46315,1894,0792171471,427.57
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA1-073.79970,14030,9268,0353641566,665.67
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA0-173.71610,87213,6133,4361771190,908.09
Archer4-AAAAAA0-173.69961,50329,7687,7263381471,427.57
Marietta5-AAAAAA0-173.46626,27250,9076,9682941471,427.57
Denmark6-AAAAAA0-170.39609,16116,3001,625671999,999.00
North Forsyth6-AAAAAA1-070.09555,12014,5641,468571999,999.00
Cherokee5-AAAAAA0-168.41323,14310,03379816--
Tift County1-AAAAAA1-066.9774,095250263--
Wheeler5-AAAAAA0-166.52214,3184,5812818--
Dacula8-AAAAAA0-064.39447,6512,0632294--
Mountain View8-AAAAAA0-163.65481,0201,866176---
Alpharetta6-AAAAAA0-062.17106,4993208---
Campbell3-AAAAAA1-061.26516,5661,85952---
Duluth7-AAAAAA0-061.2451,858341---
Etowah5-AAAAAA1-061.0260,77836511---
Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA0-159.09348,80463311---
South Forsyth6-AAAAAA1-058.6152,700532---
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA0-055.5878,842412---
Paulding County3-AAAAAA0-155.03155,470991---
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA0-154.5112,8965----
Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA0-154.1952,349973---
Grovetown4-AAAAAA1-052.5055,231112---
Osborne3-AAAAAA0-148.7230,5734----
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA0-047.72830-----
Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-145.42355-----
Rockdale County4-AAAAAA1-043.8510,025-----
Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA0-143.486,001-----
Discovery8-AAAAAA0-138.602,364-----
South Cobb3-AAAAAA0-135.99555-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAColquitt County635,409225,53088,23337,125986,29713,703
1-AAAAAAValdosta156,854293,296258,710174,655883,515116,485
1-AAAAAACamden County104,832225,196251,711222,686804,425195,575
1-AAAAAALowndes74,873171,408238,867267,951753,099246,901
1-AAAAAARichmond Hill27,49780,279146,138244,655498,569501,431
1-AAAAAATift County5354,29116,34152,92874,095925,905
2-AAAAAACarrollton740,042210,28743,0166,616999,96139
2-AAAAAADouglas County195,827537,675213,37652,285999,163837
2-AAAAAAWestlake56,609205,288461,720264,722988,33911,661
2-AAAAAAEast Coweta7,51946,591279,777626,301960,18839,812
2-AAAAAAChapel Hill31592,11150,07652,349947,651
3-AAAAAAMcEachern541,176298,405140,19517,745997,5212,479
3-AAAAAAHarrison230,173322,548336,66687,002976,38923,611
3-AAAAAAHillgrove220,740333,383330,85389,146974,12225,878
3-AAAAAACampbell5,58328,268108,140374,575516,566483,434
3-AAAAAAPebblebrook1,93513,81160,254272,804348,804651,196
3-AAAAAAPaulding County3813,40021,493130,196155,470844,530
3-AAAAAAOsborne121842,38627,99130,573969,427
3-AAAAAASouth Cobb-113541555999,445
4-AAAAAAGrayson927,39668,1453,893565999,9991
4-AAAAAANewton58,569669,885208,78559,862997,1012,899
4-AAAAAAArcher7,410115,163354,045484,885961,50338,497
4-AAAAAASouth Gwinnett6,621146,188427,910389,421970,14029,860
4-AAAAAAGrovetown45884,56150,07855,231944,769
4-AAAAAARockdale County-175199,48910,025989,975
4-AAAAAAHeritage (Conyers)-142875,7006,001993,999
5-AAAAAANorth Cobb683,831218,18173,20719,574994,7935,207
5-AAAAAAWalton180,636389,260261,686113,045944,62755,373
5-AAAAAANorth Paulding98,092238,248292,995206,734836,069163,931
5-AAAAAAMarietta29,784101,952205,589288,947626,272373,728
5-AAAAAACherokee4,71431,80493,898192,727323,143676,857
5-AAAAAAWheeler2,73117,88559,746133,956214,318785,682
5-AAAAAAEtowah2122,67012,87945,01760,778939,222
6-AAAAAAWest Forsyth403,783281,293168,55489,790943,42056,580
6-AAAAAALambert337,183276,271188,712114,497916,66383,337
6-AAAAAANorth Atlanta138,520205,543250,735208,743803,541196,459
6-AAAAAADenmark58,885116,013187,847246,416609,161390,839
6-AAAAAANorth Forsyth57,724106,431161,607229,358555,120444,880
6-AAAAAAAlpharetta3,09510,39127,79765,216106,499893,501
6-AAAAAASouth Forsyth7263,47912,20236,29352,700947,300
6-AAAAAAForsyth Central845792,5469,68712,896987,104
7-AAAAAANorth Gwinnett472,272291,154145,72863,927973,08126,919
7-AAAAAANorcross337,773321,745197,32695,633952,47747,523
7-AAAAAABrookwood109,066188,177262,031234,790794,064205,936
7-AAAAAAParkview42,301101,507193,911278,744616,463383,537
7-AAAAAAPeachtree Ridge38,19095,067189,583288,032610,872389,128
7-AAAAAADuluth3982,34411,31737,79951,858948,142
7-AAAAAAMeadowcreek-470756830999,170
7-AAAAAABerkmar-234319355999,645
8-AAAAAABuford816,769155,03027,640550999,98911
8-AAAAAAMill Creek143,665606,647237,05311,699999,064936
8-AAAAAACollins Hill39,412233,026653,00765,625991,0708,930
8-AAAAAADacula962,49735,125409,933447,651552,349
8-AAAAAAMountain View582,67142,560435,731481,020518,980
8-AAAAAACentral Gwinnett-1294,60174,11278,842921,158
8-AAAAAADiscovery--142,3502,364997,636

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Milton
Hughes
Lee County
Milton
Hughes
Roswell
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Woodward Academy
Lee County
Milton
Thomas County Central
Clarke Central
Woodward Academy
Dutchtown
Lee County
Brunswick
Milton
East Paulding
Thomas County Central
Reg 1, #3
21
68.65
0-0
Effingham County
Reg 8, #2
19
71.02
1-0
Clarke Central
Reg 7, #4
17
71.34
0-1
Lanier
Reg 4, #1
10
82.79
0-1
Woodward Academy
Reg 5, #3
28
62.34
0-1
Villa Rica
Reg 3, #2
18
71.21
0-1
Dutchtown
Reg 6, #4
13
74.15
1-0
River Ridge
Reg 2, #1
2
99.08
1-0
Lee County
Reg 8, #3
34
60.50
1-0
Habersham Central
Reg 1, #2
12
76.48
0-1
Brunswick
Reg 4, #4
40
56.99
0-1
Dunwoody
Reg 7, #1
1
99.33
0-1
Milton
Reg 3, #3
23
67.07
0-0
Lovejoy
Reg 5, #2
16
72.02
0-0
East Paulding
Reg 2, #4
4
91.57
1-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 6, #1
11
78.18
1-0
Sequoyah
Hughes
Gainesville
Rome
Roswell
Coffee
Hughes
Gainesville
Statesboro
Houston County
Rome
Roswell
Glynn Academy
Reg 2, #3
6
89.21
1-0
Coffee
Reg 6, #2
15
72.46
0-1
Creekview
Reg 5, #4
31
61.40
1-0
New Manchester
Reg 3, #1
3
96.78
1-0
Hughes
Reg 4, #3
26
63.97
0-0
Decatur
Reg 7, #2
7
87.24
1-0
Gainesville
Reg 8, #4
61
45.10
1-0
Apalachee
Reg 1, #1
30
61.81
1-0
Statesboro
Reg 6, #3
14
73.87
1-0
Sprayberry
Reg 2, #2
8
85.83
1-0
Houston County
Reg 3, #4
20
69.18
1-0
Newnan
Reg 5, #1
9
84.60
0-1
Rome
Reg 7, #3
5
90.02
1-0
Roswell
Reg 4, #2
54
49.75
0-1
Chamblee
Reg 1, #4
22
67.80
1-0
Glynn Academy
Reg 8, #1
25
64.70
1-0
Jackson County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Milton7-AAAAA0-199.33999,969972,327768,436519,644339,2361.95
Lee County2-AAAAA1-099.08998,479865,902740,776466,220297,5872.36
Hughes3-AAAAA1-096.78999,978744,175538,618372,289184,2204.43
Thomas County Central2-AAAAA1-091.57986,832618,201389,037161,88356,29916.76
Roswell7-AAAAA1-090.02998,851873,994399,495167,00349,50619.20
Coffee2-AAAAA1-089.21965,352526,298266,98693,85227,52035.34
Gainesville7-AAAAA1-087.24996,672812,652303,02092,84521,98544.49
Houston County2-AAAAA1-085.83934,411430,605149,51840,9589,115108.71
Rome5-AAAAA0-184.60999,517350,984157,05139,0787,425133.68
Woodward Academy4-AAAAA0-182.79999,908682,202164,11434,6336,250159.00
Sequoyah6-AAAAA1-078.18971,044118,56819,9753,1043372,966.36
Brunswick1-AAAAA0-176.48985,102155,59620,8683,2402683,730.34
River Ridge6-AAAAA1-074.15915,32251,0827,3677545518,180.82
Sprayberry6-AAAAA1-073.87899,28441,6146,7175353033,332.33
Creekview6-AAAAA0-172.46874,46332,8374,7463541758,822.53
East Paulding5-AAAAA0-072.02949,57291,0929,5176882737,036.04
Lanier7-AAAAA0-171.34861,963145,78812,4347294323,254.81
Dutchtown3-AAAAA0-171.21895,10051,5897,8725153033,332.33
Clarke Central8-AAAAA1-071.02989,993132,24714,3778942835,713.29
Newnan3-AAAAA1-069.18824,10833,6293,7731898124,999.00
Effingham County1-AAAAA0-068.65859,77455,5384,2172234249,999.00
Glynn Academy1-AAAAA1-067.80826,63948,5633,3901677142,856.14
Lovejoy3-AAAAA0-067.07713,69019,3341,651591999,999.00
Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA0-166.7485,2085,91521881999,999.00
Jackson County8-AAAAA1-064.70931,80040,8432,095551999,999.00
Decatur4-AAAAA0-063.97925,90128,8311,34126--
Veterans2-AAAAA0-162.9329,7181,026211--
Villa Rica5-AAAAA0-162.34591,6695,2292784--
South Paulding5-AAAAA0-161.87569,4304,1382233--
Statesboro1-AAAAA1-061.81442,08810,6273765--
New Manchester5-AAAAA1-061.40486,8473,3081694--
Northgate3-AAAAA1-061.39378,1642,9401395--
Evans1-AAAAA0-161.01391,9098,2372559--
Habersham Central8-AAAAA1-060.50820,73511,60635814--
Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA0-160.39369,2457,0102045--
Woodstock6-AAAAA0-160.13166,962390362--
Pope6-AAAAA0-160.03153,42534934---
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA0-158.15708,8605,4071341--
Shiloh4-AAAAA0-157.85633,9862,98165---
Dunwoody4-AAAAA0-156.99579,5072,184342--
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA0-156.84235,70637114---
McIntosh3-AAAAA1-055.82101,6541825---
Seckinger7-AAAAA1-055.4568,8167438---
Alexander5-AAAAA0-155.07141,5811421---
Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-154.2083,13046410---
Loganville8-AAAAA0-154.18405,40099213---
Banneker3-AAAAA1-054.1574,004921---
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA1-053.33358,4214657---
Chattahoochee7-AAAAA0-152.5043,3282031---
Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-052.0630,4011451---
Riverwood6-AAAAA0-151.7013,4043----
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-150.6827,27381----
Tri-Cities4-AAAAA0-150.05181,866871---
Chamblee4-AAAAA0-149.75180,091772---
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA1-049.16140,32051----
South Effingham1-AAAAA0-149.1314,840281---
Lassiter6-AAAAA1-048.786,0961----
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA0-148.7825,6782----
Morrow3-AAAAA1-048.6613,3022----
Alcovy8-AAAAA0-146.8984,69521----
Apalachee8-AAAAA1-045.1058,51710----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAABrunswick646,155220,17086,69232,085985,10214,898
1-AAAAAGlynn Academy148,312272,004245,386160,937826,639173,361
1-AAAAAEffingham County145,481300,221258,728155,344859,774140,226
1-AAAAAStatesboro24,22577,580139,253201,030442,088557,912
1-AAAAAEvans18,55963,806123,270186,274391,909608,091
1-AAAAALakeside (Evans)16,21457,369115,508180,154369,245630,755
1-AAAAAGreenbrier8766,81621,94853,49083,130916,870
1-AAAAABradwell Institute1221,4246,20019,52727,273972,727
1-AAAAASouth Effingham566103,01511,15914,840985,160
2-AAAAALee County567,917275,078108,05247,432998,4791,521
2-AAAAAThomas County Central223,087329,738272,006162,001986,83213,168
2-AAAAACoffee140,724242,326313,236269,066965,35234,648
2-AAAAAHouston County68,165150,955294,976420,315934,41165,589
2-AAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)891,5218,91274,68685,208914,792
2-AAAAAVeterans183822,81826,50029,718970,282
3-AAAAAHughes956,83140,8072,058282999,97822
3-AAAAADutchtown25,584436,660273,574159,282895,100104,900
3-AAAAANewnan9,497270,214302,618241,779824,108175,892
3-AAAAALovejoy7,294183,241257,354265,801713,690286,310
3-AAAAANorthgate72156,326117,348203,769378,164621,836
3-AAAAAMcIntosh487,36726,39367,846101,654898,346
3-AAAAABanneker254,93718,27050,77274,004925,996
3-AAAAAMorrow-4482,38510,46913,302986,698
4-AAAAAWoodward Academy931,25062,8815,126651999,90892
4-AAAAADecatur49,381559,142218,94798,431925,90174,099
4-AAAAAShiloh9,389147,447252,322224,828633,986366,014
4-AAAAADunwoody7,341124,936231,595215,635579,507420,493
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain1,89152,613131,026172,891358,421641,579
4-AAAAAChamblee30320,96559,04899,775180,091819,909
4-AAAAATri-Cities25317,81958,541105,253181,866818,134
4-AAAAALakeside (Atlanta)19214,19743,39582,536140,320859,680
5-AAAAARome824,028156,67116,3142,504999,517483
5-AAAAAEast Paulding149,715524,337194,52880,992949,57250,428
5-AAAAAVilla Rica9,798113,854236,378231,639591,669408,331
5-AAAAANew Manchester7,87581,911186,445210,616486,847513,153
5-AAAAASouth Paulding7,29690,057234,450237,627569,430430,570
5-AAAAAKennesaw Mountain89120,68981,020133,106235,706764,294
5-AAAAAAlexander37711,52844,71284,964141,581858,419
5-AAAAALithia Springs209536,15318,55225,678974,322
6-AAAAASequoyah421,107272,668177,67799,592971,04428,956
6-AAAAARiver Ridge242,350261,595233,794177,583915,32284,678
6-AAAAASprayberry169,706229,822261,583238,173899,284100,716
6-AAAAACreekview159,687209,030251,875253,871874,463125,537
6-AAAAAWoodstock4,28615,21939,718107,739166,962833,038
6-AAAAAPope2,80211,19832,578106,847153,425846,575
6-AAAAARiverwood503562,01510,98313,404986,596
6-AAAAALassiter121127605,2126,096993,904
7-AAAAAMilton698,684234,75162,5224,012999,96931
7-AAAAARoswell200,406423,827334,51440,104998,8511,149
7-AAAAAGainesville98,976325,996481,10090,600996,6723,328
7-AAAAALanier1,92815,211117,598727,226861,963138,037
7-AAAAASeckinger61682,86565,77768,816931,184
7-AAAAAChattahoochee-2477442,53043,328956,672
7-AAAAAJohns Creek-2362729,75130,401969,599
8-AAAAAClarke Central651,385228,53681,64528,427989,99310,007
8-AAAAAJackson County206,316364,710234,849125,925931,80068,200
8-AAAAAHabersham Central80,443204,430300,125235,737820,735179,265
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow46,889143,177234,041284,753708,860291,140
8-AAAAALoganville13,73550,395114,941226,329405,400594,600
8-AAAAAAlcovy8645,72120,40657,70484,695915,305
8-AAAAAApalachee3683,03113,99341,12558,517941,483

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Creekside
North Oconee
Creekside
Marist
Ware County
North Oconee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Creekside
Stockbridge
Perry
Marist
Benedictine
Creekside
Starr's Mill
Stockbridge
Perry
Cedartown
Marist
Cambridge
Reg 1, #3
6
86.22
0-1
Benedictine
Reg 8, #2
37
58.57
0-0
Madison County
Reg 7, #4
27
64.44
1-0
Allatoona
Reg 4, #1
1
91.58
1-0
Creekside
Reg 5, #3
32
61.02
0-1
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 3, #2
17
73.97
0-1
Starr's Mill
Reg 6, #4
18
71.99
1-0
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 2, #1
10
78.28
1-0
Stockbridge
Reg 8, #3
12
76.85
0-1
Eastside
Reg 1, #2
8
82.10
1-0
Perry
Reg 4, #4
50
48.77
1-0
M.L. King
Reg 7, #1
15
75.95
0-1
Cedartown
Reg 3, #3
19
71.28
1-0
Jonesboro
Reg 5, #2
4
88.21
0-1
Marist
Reg 2, #4
21
70.81
1-0
Ola
Reg 6, #1
13
76.68
1-0
Cambridge
Blessed Trinity
Ware County
Kell
North Oconee
Blessed Trinity
Central (Carrollton)
Cartersville
Ware County
Kell
St. Pius X
Mays
North Oconee
Reg 2, #3
16
75.71
1-0
Jones County
Reg 6, #2
7
85.31
1-0
Blessed Trinity
Reg 5, #4
28
63.80
0-1
Tucker
Reg 3, #1
14
76.47
1-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 4, #3
30
61.82
1-0
Maynard Jackson
Reg 7, #2
3
88.57
1-0
Cartersville
Reg 8, #4
44
52.42
1-0
Walnut Grove
Reg 1, #1
5
87.35
1-0
Ware County
Reg 6, #3
11
77.08
1-0
Kell
Reg 2, #2
41
53.59
0-1
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 3, #4
29
63.12
1-0
Northside (Columbus)
Reg 5, #1
26
67.13
1-0
St. Pius X
Reg 7, #3
24
69.11
0-1
Cass
Reg 4, #2
20
70.96
0-1
Mays
Reg 1, #4
9
81.55
0-1
Warner Robins
Reg 8, #1
2
90.15
1-0
North Oconee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Creekside4-AAAA1-091.58999,995715,486623,966423,933268,4472.73
North Oconee8-AAAA1-090.15999,959630,643420,299287,757161,9015.18
Cartersville7-AAAA1-088.57998,865633,029459,884244,965132,5996.54
Marist5-AAAA0-188.21999,989751,675420,187268,300134,5886.43
Ware County1-AAAA1-087.35976,967561,760419,384210,738102,0648.80
Benedictine1-AAAA0-186.22963,157472,450333,299156,31069,64813.36
Blessed Trinity6-AAAA1-085.31995,483721,889347,139152,94266,50014.04
Perry1-AAAA1-082.10904,511283,614164,10258,62619,33450.72
Warner Robins1-AAAA0-181.55901,922259,056143,83549,61915,62463.00
Stockbridge2-AAAA1-078.28996,348354,48589,53426,8596,629149.85
Kell6-AAAA1-077.08948,835330,70084,87320,0904,388226.89
Eastside8-AAAA0-176.85992,425104,82643,46311,7322,466404.52
Cambridge6-AAAA1-076.68945,469306,14073,63717,3713,551280.61
Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA1-076.47959,409355,93089,03620,0064,085243.80
Cedartown7-AAAA0-175.95934,924157,81264,41713,2982,539392.86
Jones County2-AAAA1-075.71991,481256,72752,73912,7582,446407.83
Starr's Mill3-AAAA0-173.97925,138254,14348,3358,7891,386720.50
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA1-071.99837,814143,09721,0773,1434092,443.99
Jonesboro3-AAAA1-071.28832,815141,42520,2862,8073592,784.52
Mays4-AAAA0-170.96987,82367,34115,4302,3542813,557.72
Ola2-AAAA1-070.81957,694109,11815,3982,0672134,693.84
Harris County3-AAAA1-070.34819,237120,99715,6422,0342204,544.45
Hiram7-AAAA1-070.27789,25546,92411,8251,5481646,096.56
Cass7-AAAA0-169.11727,33133,8777,7558979210,868.57
New Hampstead1-AAAA1-068.77211,6858,8561,6421931471,427.57
St. Pius X5-AAAA1-067.13976,64668,8105,6454993528,570.43
Allatoona7-AAAA1-064.44422,0176,7801,039734249,999.00
Tucker5-AAAA0-163.80950,78335,5922,0991177142,856.14
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA1-063.12413,74414,194801424249,999.00
Maynard Jackson4-AAAA1-061.82888,1817,836854481999,999.00
Centennial6-AAAA1-061.05272,3996,6032308--
Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA0-161.02896,51018,622860341999,999.00
Flowery Branch8-AAAA0-160.63603,2142,68531010--
Hampton2-AAAA1-060.52536,6247,907345151999,999.00
Wayne County1-AAAA0-160.1441,75830120---
East Forsyth8-AAAA1-059.72584,7172,1032158--
Madison County8-AAAA0-058.57550,6241,4701192--
Pace Academy4-AAAA1-058.57779,9532,6052026--
Dalton7-AAAA0-157.48121,79433921---
Eagle's Landing2-AAAA1-055.87196,506954301--
Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA0-153.59102,6092894---
Union Grove2-AAAA0-153.39116,60833661--
Griffin3-AAAA0-152.8238,338863---
Walnut Grove8-AAAA1-052.42181,59012010---
Locust Grove2-AAAA1-051.6670,9361341---
Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA1-049.3629,79329----
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-149.3587,47119----
Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-049.0511,31910----
Drew4-AAAA1-048.81171,285372---
M.L. King4-AAAA1-048.77166,32231----
Lithonia5-AAAA1-047.37147,496106----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA0-145.875,814-----
McDonough2-AAAA0-141.861,401-----
Druid Hills5-AAAA0-138.6816,0482----
North Springs5-AAAA0-137.4012,152-----
Midtown4-AAAA0-135.146,083-----
Forest Park4-AAAA0-128.82358-----
Northview5-AAAA0-027.47376-----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA0-122.52------
Clarkston5-AAAA0-111.06------
Cross Keys5-AAAA0-1-1.52------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAWare County417,404280,764175,833102,966976,96723,033
1-AAAABenedictine295,057291,756229,530146,814963,15736,843
1-AAAAPerry151,760220,151276,799255,801904,51195,489
1-AAAAWarner Robins131,738190,942271,573307,669901,92298,078
1-AAAANew Hampstead3,93115,47540,533151,746211,685788,315
1-AAAAWayne County1109125,73235,00441,758958,242
2-AAAAStockbridge494,954339,836138,70522,853996,3483,652
2-AAAAJones County380,324370,067200,11140,979991,4818,519
2-AAAAOla115,896248,804470,343122,651957,69442,306
2-AAAAHampton7,34230,121114,396384,765536,624463,376
2-AAAAEagle's Landing9526,38335,743153,428196,506803,494
2-AAAAUnion Grove2351,99215,60798,774116,608883,392
2-AAAAEagle's Landing Christian2091,67313,20387,524102,609897,391
2-AAAALocust Grove698589,06560,94470,936929,064
2-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)192652,75426,75529,793970,207
2-AAAAMcDonough-1731,3271,401998,599
3-AAAACentral (Carrollton)416,137263,446175,626104,200959,40940,591
3-AAAAStarr's Mill275,961289,205218,591141,381925,13874,862
3-AAAAJonesboro150,173197,904242,901241,837832,815167,185
3-AAAAHarris County136,589191,227243,085248,336819,237180,763
3-AAAANorthside (Columbus)20,77156,249111,026225,698413,744586,256
3-AAAAGriffin3331,6036,89029,51238,338961,662
3-AAAAMundy's Mill363661,8819,03611,319988,681
4-AAAACreekside918,59076,7974,290318999,9955
4-AAAAMays69,924632,588227,89357,418987,82312,177
4-AAAAMaynard Jackson9,085199,488416,819262,789888,181111,819
4-AAAAPace Academy2,31078,943273,042425,658779,953220,047
4-AAAADrew597,31742,504121,405171,285828,715
4-AAAAM.L. King324,85134,913126,526166,322833,678
4-AAAAMidtown-165195,5486,083993,917
4-AAAAForest Park--20338358999,642
5-AAAAMarist921,57970,0627,0681,280999,98911
5-AAAASt. Pius X41,310506,069291,411137,856976,64623,354
5-AAAATucker24,755252,049367,569306,410950,78349,217
5-AAAASouthwest DeKalb12,293165,262306,818412,137896,510103,490
5-AAAALithonia616,23824,372116,825147,496852,504
5-AAAADruid Hills21981,56614,28216,048983,952
5-AAAANorth Springs-1211,18110,85012,152987,848
5-AAAANorthview-115360376999,624
5-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
5-AAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
6-AAAABlessed Trinity603,871250,54598,82342,244995,4834,517
6-AAAAKell168,828327,022289,773163,212948,83551,165
6-AAAACambridge160,439258,268301,252225,510945,46954,531
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)64,863149,115262,792361,044837,814162,186
6-AAAACentennial1,99915,05047,360207,990272,399727,601
7-AAAACartersville814,076148,30129,4057,083998,8651,135
7-AAAACedartown111,243443,337256,288124,056934,92465,076
7-AAAAHiram39,577184,552304,172260,954789,255210,745
7-AAAACass29,519158,700251,177287,935727,331272,669
7-AAAAAllatoona5,20558,109128,569230,134422,017577,983
7-AAAADalton3806,91229,62284,880121,794878,206
7-AAAAWoodland (Cartersville)-897674,9585,814994,186
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield-----1,000,000
8-AAAANorth Oconee824,075169,4965,970418999,95941
8-AAAAEastside170,064678,154120,24123,966992,4257,575
8-AAAAFlowery Branch2,96459,228271,542269,480603,214396,786
8-AAAAEast Forsyth1,76951,890264,991266,067584,717415,283
8-AAAAMadison County1,03933,880252,517263,188550,624449,376
8-AAAAWalnut Grove765,88759,258116,369181,590818,410
8-AAAACedar Shoals131,46525,48160,51287,471912,529

Class AAA Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Jefferson
Calhoun
Jefferson
Sandy Creek
Stephenson
Calhoun
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Jefferson
LaGrange
Peach County
Sandy Creek
Jefferson
Cherokee Bluff
Oconee County
LaGrange
Peach County
Jenkins
Cedar Grove
Sandy Creek
#1
1
86.30
1-0
Jefferson
#32
42
53.34
0-1
White County
#17
19
64.99
1-0
Cherokee Bluff
#16
29
59.31
1-0
Heritage (Ringgold)
#9
8
72.94
0-1
Oconee County
#24
16
65.91
1-0
Upson-Lee
#25
33
58.26
0-1
Adairsville
#8
5
75.62
1-0
LaGrange
#5
6
75.44
1-0
Peach County
#28
20
64.16
0-1
Douglass
#21
28
59.61
0-1
Southeast Bulloch
#12
18
65.17
0-1
Jenkins
#13
9
71.56
1-0
Cedar Grove
#20
11
68.08
0-0
Cairo
#29
44
52.15
1-0
Liberty County
#4
4
77.16
1-0
Sandy Creek
Stephenson
Harlem
Mary Persons
Calhoun
Stephenson
Bainbridge
Harlem
Baldwin
Mary Persons
Northwest Whitfield
Troup
Calhoun
#3
7
73.35
1-0
Stephenson
#30
30
59.19
0-1
Lumpkin County
#19
23
62.53
1-0
Westover
#14
13
66.77
0-1
Bainbridge
#11
22
63.17
1-0
Harlem
#22
36
57.21
1-0
Long County
#27
38
56.23
1-0
Gilmer
#6
21
63.75
0-1
Baldwin
#7
25
61.26
0-0
North Hall
#26
14
66.15
0-0
Mary Persons
#23
35
57.58
0-0
West Laurens
#10
27
59.85
1-0
Northwest Whitfield
#15
10
71.18
1-0
Troup
#18
12
67.24
1-0
Monroe Area
#31
32
58.46
0-1
Luella
#2
2
82.28
1-0
Calhoun

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Jefferson8-AAA1-086.30999,997880,365761,762635,989472,0871.12
Calhoun7-AAA1-082.28999,968824,716662,987477,499258,2592.87
Sandy Creek2-AAA1-077.16977,532606,504378,855182,87371,66312.95
LaGrange2-AAA1-075.62981,209540,043306,411139,82848,28119.71
Peach County1-AAA1-075.44991,536611,709361,633145,81451,16418.54
Stephenson5-AAA1-073.35999,141542,086287,474110,69831,86430.38
Oconee County8-AAA0-172.94996,403441,965184,89171,97120,83846.99
Cedar Grove5-AAA1-071.56997,173448,481210,13164,83116,69558.90
Troup2-AAA1-071.18861,762304,871130,41941,56010,34595.67
Cairo1-AAA0-068.08895,299244,27888,93420,9493,930253.45
Monroe Area8-AAA1-067.24980,574212,71766,20615,4262,704368.82
Bainbridge1-AAA0-166.77841,314162,91455,50511,8921,970506.61
Mary Persons2-AAA0-066.15596,971114,88332,9006,7621,071932.71
Whitewater2-AAA0-166.15432,05487,37625,4095,1618031,244.33
Upson-Lee2-AAA1-065.91514,88497,73627,7025,5778411,188.06
Spalding2-AAA0-165.81389,78873,57221,3013,9805981,671.24
Jenkins3-AAA0-165.17983,961239,09865,48312,2121,685592.47
Cherokee Bluff8-AAA1-064.99974,489146,89639,7537,9441,134880.83
Douglass5-AAA0-164.16958,955138,17738,7366,1438041,242.78
Baldwin4-AAA0-163.75910,295199,75252,8508,3359981,001.00
Harlem4-AAA1-063.17941,392185,62547,7217,5849281,076.59
Westover1-AAA1-062.53785,65898,39122,7053,1383362,975.19
North Hall6-AAA0-061.26911,947143,75730,8164,0323452,897.55
Northwest Whitfield7-AAA1-059.85889,41183,15714,4191,6771427,041.25
Southeast Bulloch3-AAA0-159.61869,11178,61913,1741,4381079,344.79
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA1-059.31935,53974,15611,7981,4209810,203.08
Lumpkin County6-AAA0-159.19832,79077,60513,6541,5391009,999.00
Luella5-AAA0-158.46832,47537,3076,4376194920,407.16
Adairsville7-AAA0-158.26763,03048,9148,1236904323,254.81
Monroe1-AAA0-157.84354,37513,8972,3141948124,999.00
West Laurens4-AAA0-057.58672,25847,2867,0015962343,477.26
Long County3-AAA1-057.21807,37944,2765,9695403231,249.00
Dougherty1-AAA1-056.46264,4666,458972718124,999.00
Gilmer7-AAA1-056.23808,31637,3884,6703692049,999.00
Howard4-AAA0-155.82525,15526,2893,1852171283,332.33
Westside (Augusta)4-AAA1-054.67544,99020,4582,2111327142,856.14
Dawson County6-AAA0-054.25537,55217,4211,9391355199,999.00
White County6-AAA0-153.34492,74011,7141,20258--
Pickens6-AAA1-052.30471,67110,881950552499,999.00
Liberty County3-AAA1-052.15592,14312,3991,010371999,999.00
Hephzibah4-AAA1-051.12260,0814,59733415--
Richmond Academy4-AAA0-146.7958,06634623---
Chestatee6-AAA0-145.8787,8842257---
North Clayton5-AAA1-044.50106,83018512---
West Hall8-AAA0-144.3456,3471027---
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA0-143.9098,1391874---
East Hall8-AAA0-143.8752,86964----
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-140.9326,26723----
Windsor Forest3-AAA0-040.8629,79143----
Beach3-AAA0-140.4126,55339----
Fayette County2-AAA0-140.3931-----
LaFayette7-AAA1-040.1847,207401---
Riverdale5-AAA0-139.5429,07912----
Cross Creek4-AAA1-034.02329-----
Islands3-AAA0-132.761,087-----
Ridgeland7-AAA0-132.363,686-----
Groves3-AAA0-025.2422-----
Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-023.8329-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
8-AAAJefferson631,435942,635997,573999,9973
7-AAACalhoun203,446944,492994,860999,96832
5-AAAStephenson45,228654,259916,976999,141859
2-AAALaGrange34,279474,490778,585981,20918,791
2-AAASandy Creek22,365484,308761,543977,53222,468
8-AAAOconee County20,260275,851735,514996,4033,597
1-AAAPeach County8,678631,481866,129991,5368,464
4-AAAHarlem7,518335,845620,545941,39258,608
5-AAACedar Grove5,177381,097765,628997,1732,827
2-AAATroup4,263167,848413,656861,762138,238
8-AAACherokee Bluff4,24181,332435,624974,48925,511
8-AAAMonroe Area2,89484,671384,229980,57419,426
7-AAAHeritage (Ringgold)2,820113,350484,678935,53964,461
6-AAANorth Hall1,515374,468625,324911,94788,053
7-AAANorthwest Whitfield1,03378,397391,708889,411110,589
1-AAACairo1,020200,854491,334895,299104,701
4-AAABaldwin736381,645632,262910,29589,705
2-AAAMary Persons45236,034128,993596,971403,029
1-AAAWestover44270,641247,936785,658214,342
4-AAAWest Laurens35883,534220,407672,258327,742
7-AAAGilmer33832,677246,699808,316191,684
2-AAAUpson-Lee32730,058109,006514,884485,116
3-AAAJenkins299206,585679,759983,96116,039
4-AAAWestside (Augusta)19033,641110,431544,990455,010
3-AAALong County14828,447175,640807,379192,621
2-AAAWhitewater11329,69697,100432,054567,946
2-AAASpalding7322,17879,042389,788610,212
4-AAAHoward6750,156144,115525,155474,845
5-AAADouglass6096,289311,235958,95541,045
6-AAALumpkin County50236,411473,909832,790167,210
4-AAAHephzibah388,78736,729260,081739,919
6-AAADawson County3172,384185,814537,552462,448
6-AAAPickens3046,684133,131471,671528,329
1-AAABainbridge21126,027381,766841,314158,686
7-AAAAdairsville2124,863256,604763,030236,970
3-AAASoutheast Bulloch1647,077239,679869,111130,889
6-AAAWhite County656,242154,937492,740507,260
5-AAALuella626,896111,560832,475167,525
3-AAALiberty County65,86257,776592,143407,857
1-AAAMonroe-10,44155,374354,375645,625
1-AAADougherty-6,75239,180264,466735,534
6-AAAChestatee-3,10513,25987,884912,116
4-AAARichmond Academy-1,1845,94558,066941,934
5-AAANorth Clayton-1311,697106,830893,170
5-AAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)-1001,32198,139901,861
7-AAALaFayette-211,82347,207952,793
8-AAAWest Hall-1878256,347943,653
8-AAAEast Hall-1663952,869947,131
5-AAARiverdale-1421729,079970,921
3-AAAWindsor Forest-1151429,791970,209
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)-1043826,267973,733
3-AAABeach-531026,553973,447
7-AAARidgeland--593,686996,314
3-AAAIslands--31,087998,913
4-AAACross Creek--3329999,671
2-AAAFayette County---31999,969
6-AAAJohnson (Gainesville)---29999,971
3-AAAGroves---22999,978
5-AAAStone Mountain----1,000,000

Class AA Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Carver (Columbus)
Rockmart
Rockmart
Pierce County
Appling County
Carver (Columbus)
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Rockmart
Thomson
Pierce County
Callaway
Rockmart
Stephens County
Thomson
Morgan County
Pierce County
Jackson
Ringgold
Callaway
#1
5
75.79
1-0
Rockmart
#32
41
41.63
1-0
Redan
#17
24
56.61
1-0
North Murray
#16
12
67.43
0-1
Stephens County
#9
8
70.55
1-0
Thomson
#24
34
45.97
0-1
Shaw
#25
43
38.94
1-0
Columbus
#8
13
66.79
1-0
Morgan County
#5
3
77.06
0-0
Pierce County
#28
40
41.90
0-1
Hardaway
#21
30
52.29
1-0
Jackson
#12
32
51.25
0-1
South Atlanta
#13
23
58.95
1-0
Ringgold
#20
26
55.01
1-0
East Jackson
#29
33
47.31
0-1
Therrell
#4
9
69.41
0-1
Callaway
Carver (Atlanta)
Appling County
Sumter County
Carver (Columbus)
Carver (Atlanta)
Westside (Macon)
Appling County
Burke County
Cook
Sumter County
Hart County
Carver (Columbus)
#3
10
69.16
1-0
Carver (Atlanta)
#30
46
36.16
0-0
Butler
#19
25
55.44
0-1
Laney
#14
20
61.36
1-0
Westside (Macon)
#11
6
73.13
0-1
Appling County
#22
28
53.26
0-0
Spencer
#27
29
52.40
1-0
Sonoraville
#6
7
72.63
1-0
Burke County
#7
19
61.71
0-1
Columbia
#26
21
61.11
1-0
Cook
#23
27
53.88
0-0
Union County
#10
22
60.10
1-0
Sumter County
#15
14
65.02
1-0
Hart County
#18
31
52.05
1-0
Miller Grove
#31
18
61.79
0-1
Crisp County
#2
2
78.71
1-0
Carver (Columbus)

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Carver (Columbus)1-AA1-078.711,000,000859,401673,317487,078318,4282.14
Pierce County3-AA0-077.06999,876777,064544,588335,036196,4504.09
Rockmart7-AA1-075.791,000,000805,564574,191362,941190,8944.24
Appling County3-AA0-173.13999,376605,113335,894161,84172,96112.71
Burke County4-AA1-072.63999,998653,075361,868168,31573,09012.68
Thomson4-AA1-070.55999,998593,221290,406119,87043,77421.84
Callaway2-AA0-169.41999,715551,336263,48699,53133,27829.05
Carver (Atlanta)5-AA1-069.16999,766570,930264,01399,46132,77629.51
Hapeville Charter5-AA0-067.73------
Stephens County8-AA0-167.43976,334283,238109,10534,0249,92199.80
Morgan County2-AA1-066.79999,791462,196183,94858,16515,61863.03
Hart County8-AA1-065.02984,224216,75774,88519,1554,498221.32
Crisp County3-AA0-161.79960,236138,03234,3896,5071,111899.09
Columbia6-AA0-161.71999,339326,62280,52415,8492,707368.41
Westside (Macon)2-AA1-061.36996,013200,46551,3459,8791,595625.96
Cook3-AA1-061.11942,109126,10329,5235,2618661,153.73
Sumter County1-AA1-060.10998,376211,23043,4697,6631,125887.89
Ringgold7-AA1-058.95994,217133,41327,2804,1844852,060.86
North Murray7-AA1-056.61975,44079,25613,1661,5581476,801.72
Laney4-AA0-155.44999,28764,6918,9739227712,986.01
East Jackson8-AA1-055.01737,80837,1154,7935025418,517.52
Union County7-AA0-053.88922,55343,6105,5004574024,999.00
Spencer1-AA0-053.26947,41451,1055,8395023627,776.78
Sonoraville7-AA1-052.40914,84231,8173,3432241566,665.67
Jackson2-AA1-052.29919,87933,7353,5212712049,999.00
Miller Grove6-AA1-052.05990,42462,8216,4724382147,618.05
South Atlanta6-AA0-151.25985,78252,5414,8753321376,922.08
Therrell5-AA0-147.31606,1855,7813607--
Shaw1-AA0-145.97651,4266,80635511--
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA1-044.68575,3114,1791758--
Franklin County8-AA1-044.58159,1891,059322--
Tattnall County3-AA1-043.70161,539583321--
Washington5-AA0-143.21390,2761,36754---
Pike County2-AA1-041.97439,7821,70947---
Hardaway1-AA0-141.90570,4402,415861--
Redan6-AA1-041.63828,4812,9341014--
Coahulla Creek7-AA0-140.80180,40955717---
Columbus1-AA1-038.94680,4391,46922---
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA0-136.8797,88354----
Rutland2-AA0-136.5885,47566----
Butler4-AA0-036.16855,6675506---
Salem6-AA0-129.76223,47615----
Murray County7-AA1-026.8972,3914----
Kendrick1-AA1-024.2024,7651----
Glenn Hills4-AA0-120.30104,174-----
Josey4-AA0-117.9149,820-----
Jordan1-AA0-011.1075-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
7-AARockmart510,800943,408998,3231,000,000-
1-AACarver (Columbus)268,900949,798998,6821,000,000-
2-AAMorgan County60,447577,418931,616999,791209
5-AACarver (Atlanta)34,455707,316951,200999,766234
2-AACallaway33,498586,534915,195999,715285
4-AAThomson20,601580,700947,881999,9982
3-AAPierce County20,338696,280952,716999,876124
2-AAWestside (Macon)12,330206,856681,540996,0133,987
7-AARinggold10,575142,927701,079994,2175,783
3-AAAppling County9,667380,085844,238999,376624
1-AASumter County5,738268,449818,345998,3761,624
4-AABurke County4,941553,747954,103999,9982
7-AANorth Murray2,89262,226462,392975,44024,560
8-AAHart County1,84253,419520,081984,22415,776
7-AAUnion County85024,943269,290922,55377,447
8-AAStephens County48151,366357,029976,33423,666
7-AASonoraville45216,011221,500914,84285,158
6-AAMiller Grove302180,539532,272990,4249,576
6-AASouth Atlanta235148,957540,849985,78214,218
2-AAJackson18624,810178,822919,87980,121
1-AASpencer18036,224344,555947,41452,586
3-AACook11338,413188,479942,10957,891
6-AAColumbia77671,695906,766999,339661
3-AACrisp County5637,477192,084960,23639,764
4-AALaney3029,208228,603999,287713
8-AAEast Jackson71,32864,283737,808262,192
7-AALakeview Ft. Oglethorpe353523,157575,311424,689
1-AAShaw21,88654,472651,426348,574
1-AAColumbus186335,537680,439319,561
2-AAPike County139411,417439,782560,218
6-AARedan-18,51286,768828,481171,519
5-AATherrell-4,31525,849606,185393,815
5-AAWashington-1,54913,046390,276609,724
1-AAHardaway-1,10033,449570,440429,560
6-AASalem-2684,730223,476776,524
4-AAButler-2033,265855,667144,333
3-AATattnall County-1062,187161,539838,461
5-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate-6384997,883902,117
2-AARutland-3358185,475914,525
7-AACoahulla Creek-291,874180,409819,591
8-AAFranklin County-10804159,189840,811
7-AAMurray County--4172,391927,609
1-AAKendrick--3624,765975,235
4-AAGlenn Hills--13104,174895,826
4-AAJosey--249,820950,180
1-AAJordan---75999,925
5-AAHapeville Charter----1,000,000

Class A Division I Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Thomasville
Toombs County
Dublin
Toombs County
Swainsboro
Thomasville
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Rabun County
Dublin
Toombs County
Northeast
Rabun County
Social Circle
Dublin
Washington County
Fannin County
Toombs County
Bleckley County
Northeast
#1
8
65.61
1-0
Rabun County
#32
39
47.52
1-0
Banks County
#17
35
48.68
1-0
Jasper County
#16
31
51.23
1-0
Social Circle
#9
6
69.56
0-1
Dublin
#24
43
46.10
0-1
Dade County
#25
25
55.13
0-1
Washington County
#8
24
55.74
1-0
Putnam County
#5
15
61.31
0-1
Fannin County
#28
49
40.72
0-1
McNair
#21
28
52.99
1-0
Temple
#12
4
74.05
1-0
Toombs County
#13
19
59.47
0-0
Dodge County
#20
17
60.36
1-0
Bleckley County
#29
29
52.02
0-1
Vidalia
#4
7
68.85
0-1
Northeast
Swainsboro
Elbert County
Fitzgerald
Thomasville
Lamar County
Swainsboro
Elbert County
Bremen
Fitzgerald
Gordon Lee
Commerce
Thomasville
#3
16
60.48
1-0
Lamar County
#30
56
34.14
1-0
Towers
#19
18
59.51
1-0
Jeff Davis
#14
9
65.17
1-0
Swainsboro
#11
22
57.51
1-0
Heard County
#22
14
62.57
0-1
Elbert County
#27
34
49.13
1-0
Southwest
#6
23
56.82
0-0
Bremen
#7
5
73.68
1-0
Fitzgerald
#26
36
48.55
0-1
Bacon County
#23
33
51.08
0-0
ACE Charter
#10
30
51.77
1-0
Gordon Lee
#15
12
63.11
0-1
Commerce
#18
13
62.85
1-0
Worth County
#31
54
35.23
0-0
Coosa
#2
3
74.54
1-0
Thomasville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Thomasville1-A Division I1-074.54999,987783,183575,712410,177261,8552.82
Toombs County3-A Division I1-074.05999,854742,027543,007368,129225,7803.43
Fitzgerald1-A Division I1-073.68999,978754,104531,536361,450217,6073.60
Dublin2-A Division I0-169.56999,821618,262382,521202,81991,8349.89
Northeast2-A Division I0-168.85999,607587,606351,924177,52876,66112.04
Rabun County8-A Division I1-065.61998,535478,664241,45998,33632,75229.53
Swainsboro3-A Division I1-065.17998,354398,814189,80371,50423,41541.71
Commerce8-A Division I0-163.11984,615329,968139,28544,82912,35579.94
Worth County1-A Division I1-062.85994,744311,424125,48039,52010,60893.27
Elbert County8-A Division I0-162.57976,614305,965124,71838,3549,90999.92
Fannin County7-A Division I0-161.31999,749421,356170,86650,00311,65684.79
Lamar County4-A Division I1-060.48999,919373,950140,49940,6878,709113.82
Bleckley County2-A Division I1-060.36991,312230,38579,08720,7964,552218.68
Jeff Davis1-A Division I1-059.51986,082192,65861,08014,4212,817353.99
Dodge County2-A Division I0-059.47986,780206,63766,11215,9353,218309.75
Heard County6-A Division I1-057.51981,058229,22466,88413,5052,221449.25
Bremen6-A Division I0-056.82976,276204,47256,17110,6531,650605.06
Putnam County4-A Division I1-055.74998,965201,27251,7699,6981,345742.49
Washington County2-A Division I0-155.13857,48280,82117,8742,6403143,183.71
Temple6-A Division I1-052.99941,00995,20918,4542,4062434,114.23
Vidalia3-A Division I0-152.02659,28433,4585,3966075617,856.14
Gordon Lee7-A Division I1-051.77996,260108,76919,2892,3741955,127.21
Social Circle4-A Division I1-051.23990,28382,18713,6991,5161327,574.76
ACE Charter2-A Division I0-051.08839,33540,6026,1416223925,640.03
Southwest2-A Division I1-049.13865,03630,0763,7872881566,665.67
Jasper County4-A Division I1-048.68988,87351,0726,6045462737,036.04
Bacon County1-A Division I0-148.55612,29817,4872,0251451283,332.33
Model6-A Division I0-148.02546,23018,0362,1021488124,999.00
Pepperell6-A Division I0-147.54444,90812,8291,382927142,856.14
Banks County8-A Division I1-047.52448,25010,0971,129631999,999.00
Haralson County6-A Division I1-046.24649,67214,5811,418733333,332.33
Dade County7-A Division I0-146.10865,87021,1952,0521134249,999.00
Berrien1-A Division I0-145.18238,4573,00324113--
East Laurens2-A Division I0-143.64241,7042,3201583--
Brantley County1-A Division I0-140.9191,325415212--
McNair4-A Division I0-140.72553,1583,2891632--
Chattooga7-A Division I0-139.65450,8082,1811011--
Oglethorpe County8-A Division I0-139.0741,3791192---
Jefferson County2-A Division I0-135.5221,980311---
Coosa7-A Division I0-035.23331,99052771--
Armuchee7-A Division I0-035.08413,56566720---
Towers4-A Division I1-034.14638,795794151--
Gordon Central7-A Division I1-032.68330,2792636---
Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-129.551,168-----
Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-024.6251,707-----
B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I0-124.5916,6451----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
1-A Division IThomasville240,550771,759976,585999,98713
1-A Division IFitzgerald215,545699,966966,378999,97822
4-A Division ILamar County165,936694,400945,129999,91981
8-A Division IRabun County59,181466,990830,590998,5351,465
4-A Division IPutnam County54,098443,326825,542998,9651,035
3-A Division IToombs County49,336570,984908,646999,854146
7-A Division IFannin County45,930745,642943,101999,749251
2-A Division IDublin33,900552,893891,219999,821179
2-A Division INortheast22,869519,783849,835999,607393
7-A Division IGordon Lee18,491277,434732,031996,2603,740
3-A Division ISwainsboro15,173167,285721,986998,3541,646
6-A Division IHeard County13,818363,498654,913981,05818,942
1-A Division IWorth County10,997139,340563,482994,7445,256
4-A Division IJasper County10,719120,756551,386988,87311,127
4-A Division ISocial Circle9,670169,439537,257990,2839,717
6-A Division IBremen7,674327,909604,534976,27623,724
8-A Division IElbert County5,263200,007478,018976,61423,386
8-A Division ICommerce5,146216,409514,987984,61515,385
2-A Division IBleckley County4,399110,362463,193991,3128,688
2-A Division IDodge County4,170100,636460,981986,78013,220
6-A Division ITemple3,551142,930375,274941,00958,991
1-A Division IJeff Davis2,94851,659376,467986,08213,918
6-A Division IHaralson County15918,70777,720649,672350,328
7-A Division IDade County14433,231177,229865,870134,130
2-A Division IACE Charter1095,82881,976839,335160,665
2-A Division IWashington County8115,52584,740857,482142,518
2-A Division ISouthwest633,46871,584865,036134,964
6-A Division IModel1730,05392,831546,230453,770
1-A Division IBacon County1599621,443612,298387,702
4-A Division ITowers1163015,305638,795361,205
6-A Division IPepperell1023,68076,835444,908555,092
7-A Division IArmuchee980711,374413,565586,435
4-A Division IMcNair64,31527,781553,158446,842
8-A Division IBanks County51,99114,900448,250551,750
7-A Division ICoosa45518,131331,990668,010
3-A Division IVidalia22,15726,008659,284340,716
7-A Division IChattooga14,24131,698450,808549,192
7-A Division IGordon Central-1964,572330,279669,721
1-A Division IBerrien-1071,919238,457761,543
2-A Division IEast Laurens-521,007241,704758,296
8-A Division IOglethorpe County-4530341,379958,621
1-A Division IBrantley County-731991,325908,675
4-A Division IUtopian Academy-36551,707948,293
5-A Division IB.E.S.T. Academy-272116,645983,355
2-A Division IJefferson County-1521,980978,020
2-A Division ICentral (Macon)---1,168998,832
5-A Division IMount Bethel Christian----1,000,000

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Bowdon
Brooks County
Brooks County
Manchester
Irwin County
Bowdon
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Wilcox County
Brooks County
Manchester
Schley County
Pelham
Wilcox County
Jenkins County
Brooks County
Early County
Manchester
Johnson County
Schley County
Reg 1, #3
21
49.85
0-0
Pelham
Reg 8, #2
23
48.10
0-1
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 7, #4
44
33.83
1-0
Greenville
Reg 4, #1
12
54.72
1-0
Wilcox County
Reg 5, #3
40
36.48
1-0
Hancock Central
Reg 3, #2
11
54.99
1-0
Jenkins County
Reg 6, #4
33
42.15
0-1
Taylor County
Reg 2, #1
2
69.55
0-1
Brooks County
Reg 8, #3
25
47.06
0-1
Warren County
Reg 1, #2
9
58.73
0-1
Early County
Reg 4, #4
38
37.79
1-0
Treutlen
Reg 7, #1
4
67.07
0-1
Manchester
Reg 3, #3
24
47.68
1-0
Bryan County
Reg 5, #2
18
51.21
1-0
Johnson County
Reg 2, #4
14
53.87
1-0
Charlton County
Reg 6, #1
10
55.33
0-1
Schley County
Irwin County
Trion
Clinch County
Bowdon
Irwin County
Metter
Trion
Mitchell County
Clinch County
McIntosh County Academy
Bowdon
Lincoln County
Reg 2, #3
3
68.14
0-1
Irwin County
Reg 6, #2
17
51.49
0-1
Macon County
Reg 5, #4
48
28.56
0-1
Glascock County
Reg 3, #1
7
61.05
0-0
Metter
Reg 4, #3
29
44.73
1-0
Wheeler County
Reg 7, #2
8
58.77
0-1
Trion
Reg 8, #4
39
37.18
0-1
Lake Oconee Academy
Reg 1, #1
20
50.15
1-0
Mitchell County
Reg 6, #3
45
32.07
0-1
Chattahoochee County
Reg 2, #2
6
63.46
1-0
Clinch County
Reg 3, #4
19
50.92
1-0
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 5, #1
37
39.68
0-1
Wilkinson County
Reg 7, #3
1
70.18
0-1
Bowdon
Reg 4, #2
13
53.90
0-1
Telfair County
Reg 1, #4
26
45.60
0-1
Miller County
Reg 8, #1
5
63.76
0-0
Lincoln County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Bowdon7-A Division II0-170.18999,699825,737648,536421,251263,2492.80
Brooks County2-A Division II0-169.55993,524834,262643,461406,749243,2313.11
Irwin County2-A Division II0-168.14987,415783,509550,682327,791174,6304.73
Manchester7-A Division II0-167.07999,586744,575521,371293,639144,1825.94
Lincoln County8-A Division II0-063.76998,555575,819283,303135,68653,86817.56
Clinch County2-A Division II1-063.46958,617605,495322,312136,78752,66617.99
Metter3-A Division II0-061.05975,862439,802205,80979,92225,81337.74
Trion7-A Division II0-158.77992,366398,652161,21648,12412,63278.16
Early County1-A Division II0-158.73982,954277,817121,72239,95210,82591.38
Schley County6-A Division II0-155.33995,031277,98370,64217,9263,671271.41
Jenkins County3-A Division II1-054.99860,066225,00967,70015,8503,089322.73
Wilcox County4-A Division II1-054.72970,052299,14569,74216,9093,281303.79
Telfair County4-A Division II0-153.90958,137234,04252,42311,8812,013495.77
Charlton County2-A Division II1-053.87704,831193,77043,1668,5161,442692.48
Greene County8-A Division II0-153.72959,089213,95049,56910,5961,857537.50
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II0-151.99734,960139,55731,6655,6628161,224.49
Macon County6-A Division II0-151.49985,184132,30225,5464,5516311,583.79
Johnson County5-A Division II1-051.21999,710121,75727,7974,9426361,571.33
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II1-050.92679,298112,74222,7013,5835001,999.00
Mitchell County1-A Division II1-050.15806,91777,79415,4162,2922773,609.11
Pelham1-A Division II0-049.85773,04671,18313,2041,8442194,565.21
Seminole County1-A Division II1-049.39795,98969,74812,4191,7001835,463.48
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II0-148.10882,34861,0209,5481,1591079,344.79
Bryan County3-A Division II1-047.68440,42146,4236,7937675916,948.15
Warren County8-A Division II0-147.06843,44550,5737,0887265916,948.15
Miller County1-A Division II0-145.60550,44824,4702,7742521855,554.56
Turner County2-A Division II0-145.20194,36616,1711,4271227142,856.14
Hawkinsville4-A Division II1-044.82641,58121,6142,4932051099,999.00
Wheeler County4-A Division II1-044.73656,30320,4692,2951918124,999.00
Lanier County2-A Division II0-144.24161,24711,572922805199,999.00
Screven County3-A Division II1-043.56195,22010,888951855199,999.00
Dooly County4-A Division II0-142.25456,4158,855801544249,999.00
Taylor County6-A Division II0-142.15847,93213,0171,206644249,999.00
Portal3-A Division II0-141.17110,7593,81627911--
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II1-040.50741,44719,356878311999,999.00
Marion County6-A Division II0-140.33752,4766,36053828--
Wilkinson County5-A Division II0-139.68977,58018,3761,092562499,999.00
Treutlen4-A Division II1-037.79235,8681,320712--
Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II0-137.18316,5631,616653--
Hancock Central5-A Division II1-036.48942,2866,3683039--
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-035.5088,807483142--
Atkinson County2-A Division II1-034.33------
Montgomery County4-A Division II1-034.2081,6441294---
Greenville7-A Division II1-033.83266,9021,63331---
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-132.07237,1392278---
Claxton3-A Division II0-130.493,41312----
Crawford County6-A Division II0-130.02182,232957---
Glascock County5-A Division II0-128.56752,17346410---
Terrell County1-A Division II0-122.781,839-----
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-121.40235,09922----
Towns County8-A Division II0-118.18------
Baconton Charter1-A Division II0-116.99------
Twiggs County5-A Division II0-115.5093,1521----
Savannah3-A Division II0-115.271-----
Calhoun County1-A Division II0-114.98------
Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II1-07.85------
Pataula Charter1-A Division II0-12.36------
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-1-6.936-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County620,404223,43696,08343,031982,95417,046
1-A Division IIMitchell County121,000243,771238,133204,013806,917193,083
1-A Division IIPelham117,432196,552231,391227,671773,046226,954
1-A Division IISeminole County103,345221,188248,805222,651795,989204,011
1-A Division IIMiller County36,747108,360164,089241,252550,448449,552
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay1,0666,65521,25959,82788,807911,193
1-A Division IITerrell County6382401,5551,839998,161
1-A Division IICalhoun County-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IISouthwest Georgia STEM-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIBrooks County501,527308,445148,46835,084993,5246,476
2-A Division IIIrwin County325,457352,469240,56668,923987,41512,585
2-A Division IIClinch County154,721272,110375,557156,229958,61741,383
2-A Division IICharlton County16,82156,554180,926450,530704,831295,169
2-A Division IILanier County7575,27826,073129,139161,247838,753
2-A Division IITurner County7175,14428,410160,095194,366805,634
2-A Division IIAtkinson County-----1,000,000
3-A Division IIMetter575,164245,675109,35145,672975,86224,138
3-A Division IIJenkins County210,394281,225219,501148,946860,066139,934
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute109,395194,216222,932208,417734,960265,040
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy69,287162,065222,520225,426679,298320,702
3-A Division IIBryan County27,02481,376137,905194,116440,421559,579
3-A Division IIScreven County6,82524,84956,378107,168195,220804,780
3-A Division IIPortal1,90210,50630,85067,501110,759889,241
3-A Division IIClaxton9885632,7533,413996,587
3-A Division IISavannah---11999,999
4-A Division IIWilcox County494,754298,642126,15850,498970,05229,948
4-A Division IITelfair County369,577347,897168,01472,649958,13741,863
4-A Division IIHawkinsville53,014125,599223,687239,281641,581358,419
4-A Division IIWheeler County47,540123,244241,689243,830656,303343,697
4-A Division IIDooly County28,33375,000147,926205,156456,415543,585
4-A Division IITreutlen5,82824,18371,004134,853235,868764,132
4-A Division IIMontgomery County9545,43521,52253,73381,644918,356
5-A Division IIJohnson County800,400167,44927,3524,509999,710290
5-A Division IIWilkinson County130,334472,599280,16494,483977,58022,420
5-A Division IIHancock Central59,666274,736431,747176,137942,28657,714
5-A Division IIGlascock County9,04072,495200,058470,580752,173247,827
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep50410,42545,501178,669235,099764,901
5-A Division IITwiggs County562,29615,17875,62293,152906,848
6-A Division IISchley County596,819280,51892,03925,655995,0314,969
6-A Division IIMacon County313,676448,128171,47751,903985,18414,816
6-A Division IITaylor County56,703154,817368,037268,375847,932152,068
6-A Division IIMarion County29,94295,143266,065361,326752,476247,524
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County1,80113,42056,179165,739237,139762,861
6-A Division IICrawford County1,0597,97446,203126,996182,232817,768
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)---66999,994
7-A Division IIBowdon503,755346,453143,1116,380999,699301
7-A Division IIManchester384,899404,930198,89910,858999,586414
7-A Division IITrion110,564242,945563,72875,129992,3667,634
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)7384,86479,889655,956741,447258,553
7-A Division IIGreenville4480814,373251,677266,902733,098
8-A Division IILincoln County708,080225,07349,99815,404998,5551,445
8-A Division IIGreene County190,654391,694249,517127,224959,08940,911
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes57,188177,994326,074321,092882,348117,652
8-A Division IIWarren County42,084182,568308,981309,812843,445156,555
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy1,99422,67165,430226,468316,563683,437
8-A Division IITowns County-----1,000,000

Smaller Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Savannah Christian
Savannah Christian
Calvary Day
Fellowship Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Savannah Christian
Athens Academy
Hebron Christian
Calvary Day
Savannah Christian
Mount Vernon
Lovett
Athens Academy
Hebron Christian
Aquinas
Savannah Country Day
Calvary Day
#1
1
78.20
1-0
Savannah Christian
#32
Bye
#17
27
53.14
0-1
Mount Vernon
#16
46
41.83
1-0
King's Ridge Christian
#9
15
63.77
0-1
Lovett
#24
62
10.73
0-1
Walker
#25
Bye
#8
10
64.92
0-1
Athens Academy
#5
4
76.48
1-0
Hebron Christian
#28
Bye
#21
47
41.65
1-0
Landmark Christian
#12
26
60.19
1-0
Aquinas
#13
32
51.10
0-1
Christian Heritage
#20
21
57.61
0-1
Savannah Country Day
#29
Bye
#4
3
77.49
1-0
Calvary Day
Fellowship Christian
Wesleyan
Greater Atlanta Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Fellowship Christian
Darlington
Wesleyan
North Cobb Christian
Whitefield Academy
Greater Atlanta Christian
Holy Innocents
Prince Avenue Christian
#3
2
74.87
1-0
Fellowship Christian
#30
Bye
#19
40
47.47
0-1
Providence Christian
#14
26
54.33
1-0
Darlington
#11
11
64.90
1-0
Wesleyan
#22
24
62.13
0-1
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
#27
Bye
#6
16
63.77
1-0
North Cobb Christian
#7
20
58.30
0-1
Whitefield Academy
#26
Bye
#23
51
39.53
0-1
Mount Pisgah Christian
#10
31
58.66
0-1
Greater Atlanta Christian
#15
17
62.08
1-0
Holy Innocents
#18
42
46.19
1-0
Mount Paran Christian
#31
Bye
#2
1
85.17
1-0
Prince Avenue Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian8-AA1-085.171,000,000960,553835,608668,361506,1790.98
Savannah Christian3-A Division I1-078.201,000,000895,595649,330368,683160,8155.22
Calvary Day3-AAA1-077.491,000,000898,123648,399337,297140,0796.14
Hebron Christian8-AA1-076.481,000,000830,584467,783226,07590,19910.09
Fellowship Christian5-A Division I1-074.871,000,000840,056568,123263,49186,74410.53
Athens Academy8-A Division I0-164.921,000,000441,508134,34326,6583,733266.88
Wesleyan5-A Division I1-064.901,000,000419,354129,42225,4563,477286.60
Lovett5-AA0-163.771,000,000421,505109,45320,0772,456406.17
North Cobb Christian7-AA1-063.771,000,000473,611125,71123,0902,809355.00
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA0-162.131,000,000153,25340,6515,9385951,679.67
Holy Innocents5-AA1-062.081,000,000307,88071,56411,2691,202830.95
Aquinas4-AAA1-060.191,000,000317,40769,1248,8647601,314.79
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA0-158.661,000,000226,44441,0514,5833203,124.00
Whitefield Academy5-A Division I0-158.301,000,000341,45853,8276,1194162,402.85
Savannah Country Day3-A Division I0-157.611,000,00095,78317,4361,6641277,873.02
Darlington6-A Division I1-054.331,000,000152,60719,2721,4046216,128.03
Mount Vernon5-A Division I0-153.141,000,00058,6157,6374232049,999.00
Christian Heritage7-A Division I0-151.101,000,000103,0798,4904787142,856.14
Providence Christian8-A Division I0-147.471,000,00017,09686121--
Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I1-046.191,000,00029,3731,41041--
King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I1-041.831,000,0005,7382084--
Landmark Christian5-A Division I1-041.651,000,0007,3792363--
Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I0-139.531,000,0002,998611--
Walker5-A Division I0-110.731,000,0001----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
8-AAPrince Avenue Christian310,480950,625999,8801,000,000-
5-A Division IFellowship Christian257,962798,602999,7771,000,000-
3-A Division ISavannah Christian242,461898,865999,7441,000,000-
8-AAHebron Christian71,201688,124997,0671,000,000-
3-AAACalvary Day52,627949,255999,9251,000,000-
5-A Division IWesleyan30,757203,618987,8521,000,000-
7-AANorth Cobb Christian15,853508,216990,6751,000,000-
4-AAAAquinas10,878342,508953,9791,000,000-
5-A Division IWhitefield Academy4,448561,772958,2881,000,000-
6-A Division IDarlington1,183269,219743,8771,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Academy828439,419886,2781,000,000-
5-AALovett470434,042846,3731,000,000-
5-AAHoly Innocents255288,420730,4651,000,000-
7-A Division IChristian Heritage244225,919722,4741,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Vernon22114,900692,1741,000,000-
6-AAAGreater Atlanta Christian55284,993581,0661,000,000-
3-A Division ISavannah Country Day3722,636331,3871,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Paran Christian2880,099478,0601,000,000-
5-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian51,145545,4061,000,000-
2-AAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)413,191201,9161,000,000-
5-A Division ILandmark Christian320,240234,4971,000,000-
8-A Division IProvidence Christian-4,01064,6171,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian-18254,2151,000,000-
5-A Division IWalker--81,000,000-

