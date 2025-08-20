AJC Varsity Maxwell playoff projections after Week 1: Creekside leads competitive AAAA race Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA. The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Buford Carrollton Carrollton Collins Hill Douglas County Buford First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Mill Creek Carrollton Collins Hill North Paulding Mill Creek Newton Harrison Carrollton Collins Hill Brookwood North Paulding East Coweta Reg 1, #3 15 82.94 1-0 Lowndes Reg 8, #2 5 92.26 1-0 Mill Creek Reg 7, #4 13 83.19 1-0 Norcross Reg 4, #1 11 83.55 1-0 Newton Reg 5, #3 34 68.41 0-1 Cherokee Reg 3, #2 24 75.93 1-0 Harrison Reg 6, #4 26 74.09 0-1 North Atlanta Reg 2, #1 3 100.21 1-0 Carrollton Reg 8, #3 10 85.38 0-1 Collins Hill Reg 1, #2 12 83.49 1-0 Camden County Reg 4, #4 30 73.69 0-1 Archer Reg 7, #1 21 77.34 0-1 Brookwood Reg 3, #3 25 74.94 1-0 Hillgrove Reg 5, #2 19 77.73 1-0 North Paulding Reg 2, #4 23 76.00 0-1 East Coweta Reg 6, #1 33 70.09 1-0 North Forsyth Douglas County Valdosta Westlake Buford Douglas County McEachern North Gwinnett Valdosta Westlake Walton Grayson Buford Reg 2, #3 6 91.78 1-0 Douglas County Reg 6, #2 22 77.27 0-1 Lambert Reg 5, #4 31 73.46 0-1 Marietta Reg 3, #1 16 81.95 1-0 McEachern Reg 4, #3 28 73.79 1-0 South Gwinnett Reg 7, #2 8 86.61 0-1 North Gwinnett Reg 8, #4 38 63.65 0-1 Mountain View Reg 1, #1 9 85.47 1-0 Valdosta Reg 6, #3 18 78.88 1-0 West Forsyth Reg 2, #2 14 83.02 0-1 Westlake Reg 3, #4 43 59.09 0-1 Pebblebrook Reg 5, #1 17 81.44 0-1 Walton Reg 7, #3 29 73.71 0-1 Peachtree Ridge Reg 4, #2 2 103.02 1-0 Grayson Reg 1, #4 4 92.89 1-0 Colquitt County Reg 8, #1 1 104.72 1-0 Buford Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Buford 8-AAAAAA 1-0 104.72 999,989 827,099 692,565 601,580 400,031 1.50 Grayson 4-AAAAAA 1-0 103.02 999,999 764,387 524,023 462,998 270,921 2.69 Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 1-0 100.21 999,961 892,158 441,113 358,908 187,995 4.32 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 1-0 92.89 986,297 645,340 503,086 157,883 49,304 19.28 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 1-0 92.26 999,064 321,237 185,073 82,424 22,954 42.57 Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 1-0 91.78 999,163 649,443 229,182 105,521 29,389 33.03 North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 1-0 89.42 994,793 517,436 178,605 64,424 14,934 65.96 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 0-1 86.61 973,081 318,181 207,950 36,076 6,866 144.65 Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 1-0 85.47 883,515 202,872 119,875 20,035 3,443 289.44 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 0-1 85.38 991,070 215,644 120,715 18,068 3,031 328.92 Newton 4-AAAAAA 1-0 83.55 997,101 114,929 43,771 10,282 1,346 741.94 Camden County 1-AAAAAA 1-0 83.49 804,425 129,247 68,415 9,625 1,342 744.16 Norcross 7-AAAAAA 1-0 83.19 952,477 199,645 110,342 14,056 2,007 497.26 Westlake 2-AAAAAA 0-1 83.02 988,339 381,003 108,283 14,594 1,993 500.76 Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 1-0 82.94 753,099 95,528 47,807 6,655 894 1,117.57 McEachern 3-AAAAAA 1-0 81.95 997,521 294,494 93,636 12,446 1,444 691.52 Walton 5-AAAAAA 0-1 81.44 944,627 268,395 75,400 8,302 944 1,058.32 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 1-0 78.88 943,420 185,731 50,838 3,997 363 2,753.82 North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 1-0 77.73 836,069 139,351 28,361 2,148 155 6,450.61 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 0-0 77.64 498,569 24,482 8,868 769 59 16,948.15 Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 0-1 77.34 794,064 47,648 17,477 1,290 88 11,362.64 Lambert 6-AAAAAA 0-1 77.27 916,663 138,891 32,461 2,098 173 5,779.35 East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 0-1 76.00 960,188 160,118 29,832 1,446 83 12,047.19 Harrison 3-AAAAAA 1-0 75.93 976,389 118,088 21,797 1,416 90 11,110.11 Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 1-0 74.94 974,122 101,338 17,086 963 54 18,517.52 North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 0-1 74.09 803,541 53,734 8,499 451 27 37,036.04 Parkview 7-AAAAAA 0-1 74.01 616,463 15,189 4,079 217 14 71,427.57 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 1-0 73.79 970,140 30,926 8,035 364 15 66,665.67 Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 0-1 73.71 610,872 13,613 3,436 177 11 90,908.09 Archer 4-AAAAAA 0-1 73.69 961,503 29,768 7,726 338 14 71,427.57 Marietta 5-AAAAAA 0-1 73.46 626,272 50,907 6,968 294 14 71,427.57 Denmark 6-AAAAAA 0-1 70.39 609,161 16,300 1,625 67 1 999,999.00 North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 1-0 70.09 555,120 14,564 1,468 57 1 999,999.00 Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 0-1 68.41 323,143 10,033 798 16 - - Tift County 1-AAAAAA 1-0 66.97 74,095 250 26 3 - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 0-1 66.52 214,318 4,581 281 8 - - Dacula 8-AAAAAA 0-0 64.39 447,651 2,063 229 4 - - Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 0-1 63.65 481,020 1,866 176 - - - Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 0-0 62.17 106,499 320 8 - - - Campbell 3-AAAAAA 1-0 61.26 516,566 1,859 52 - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAA 0-0 61.24 51,858 34 1 - - - Etowah 5-AAAAAA 1-0 61.02 60,778 365 11 - - - Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 0-1 59.09 348,804 633 11 - - - South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 1-0 58.61 52,700 53 2 - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 0-0 55.58 78,842 41 2 - - - Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 0-1 55.03 155,470 99 1 - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 0-1 54.51 12,896 5 - - - - Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 0-1 54.19 52,349 97 3 - - - Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 1-0 52.50 55,231 11 2 - - - Osborne 3-AAAAAA 0-1 48.72 30,573 4 - - - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 0-0 47.72 830 - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-1 45.42 355 - - - - - Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 1-0 43.85 10,025 - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 0-1 43.48 6,001 - - - - - Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-1 38.60 2,364 - - - - - South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 0-1 35.99 555 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Colquitt County 635,409 225,530 88,233 37,125 986,297 13,703 1-AAAAAA Valdosta 156,854 293,296 258,710 174,655 883,515 116,485 1-AAAAAA Camden County 104,832 225,196 251,711 222,686 804,425 195,575 1-AAAAAA Lowndes 74,873 171,408 238,867 267,951 753,099 246,901 1-AAAAAA Richmond Hill 27,497 80,279 146,138 244,655 498,569 501,431 1-AAAAAA Tift County 535 4,291 16,341 52,928 74,095 925,905 2-AAAAAA Carrollton 740,042 210,287 43,016 6,616 999,961 39 2-AAAAAA Douglas County 195,827 537,675 213,376 52,285 999,163 837 2-AAAAAA Westlake 56,609 205,288 461,720 264,722 988,339 11,661 2-AAAAAA East Coweta 7,519 46,591 279,777 626,301 960,188 39,812 2-AAAAAA Chapel Hill 3 159 2,111 50,076 52,349 947,651 3-AAAAAA McEachern 541,176 298,405 140,195 17,745 997,521 2,479 3-AAAAAA Harrison 230,173 322,548 336,666 87,002 976,389 23,611 3-AAAAAA Hillgrove 220,740 333,383 330,853 89,146 974,122 25,878 3-AAAAAA Campbell 5,583 28,268 108,140 374,575 516,566 483,434 3-AAAAAA Pebblebrook 1,935 13,811 60,254 272,804 348,804 651,196 3-AAAAAA Paulding County 381 3,400 21,493 130,196 155,470 844,530 3-AAAAAA Osborne 12 184 2,386 27,991 30,573 969,427 3-AAAAAA South Cobb - 1 13 541 555 999,445 4-AAAAAA Grayson 927,396 68,145 3,893 565 999,999 1 4-AAAAAA Newton 58,569 669,885 208,785 59,862 997,101 2,899 4-AAAAAA Archer 7,410 115,163 354,045 484,885 961,503 38,497 4-AAAAAA South Gwinnett 6,621 146,188 427,910 389,421 970,140 29,860 4-AAAAAA Grovetown 4 588 4,561 50,078 55,231 944,769 4-AAAAAA Rockdale County - 17 519 9,489 10,025 989,975 4-AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - 14 287 5,700 6,001 993,999 5-AAAAAA North Cobb 683,831 218,181 73,207 19,574 994,793 5,207 5-AAAAAA Walton 180,636 389,260 261,686 113,045 944,627 55,373 5-AAAAAA North Paulding 98,092 238,248 292,995 206,734 836,069 163,931 5-AAAAAA Marietta 29,784 101,952 205,589 288,947 626,272 373,728 5-AAAAAA Cherokee 4,714 31,804 93,898 192,727 323,143 676,857 5-AAAAAA Wheeler 2,731 17,885 59,746 133,956 214,318 785,682 5-AAAAAA Etowah 212 2,670 12,879 45,017 60,778 939,222 6-AAAAAA West Forsyth 403,783 281,293 168,554 89,790 943,420 56,580 6-AAAAAA Lambert 337,183 276,271 188,712 114,497 916,663 83,337 6-AAAAAA North Atlanta 138,520 205,543 250,735 208,743 803,541 196,459 6-AAAAAA Denmark 58,885 116,013 187,847 246,416 609,161 390,839 6-AAAAAA North Forsyth 57,724 106,431 161,607 229,358 555,120 444,880 6-AAAAAA Alpharetta 3,095 10,391 27,797 65,216 106,499 893,501 6-AAAAAA South Forsyth 726 3,479 12,202 36,293 52,700 947,300 6-AAAAAA Forsyth Central 84 579 2,546 9,687 12,896 987,104 7-AAAAAA North Gwinnett 472,272 291,154 145,728 63,927 973,081 26,919 7-AAAAAA Norcross 337,773 321,745 197,326 95,633 952,477 47,523 7-AAAAAA Brookwood 109,066 188,177 262,031 234,790 794,064 205,936 7-AAAAAA Parkview 42,301 101,507 193,911 278,744 616,463 383,537 7-AAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 38,190 95,067 189,583 288,032 610,872 389,128 7-AAAAAA Duluth 398 2,344 11,317 37,799 51,858 948,142 7-AAAAAA Meadowcreek - 4 70 756 830 999,170 7-AAAAAA Berkmar - 2 34 319 355 999,645 8-AAAAAA Buford 816,769 155,030 27,640 550 999,989 11 8-AAAAAA Mill Creek 143,665 606,647 237,053 11,699 999,064 936 8-AAAAAA Collins Hill 39,412 233,026 653,007 65,625 991,070 8,930 8-AAAAAA Dacula 96 2,497 35,125 409,933 447,651 552,349 8-AAAAAA Mountain View 58 2,671 42,560 435,731 481,020 518,980 8-AAAAAA Central Gwinnett - 129 4,601 74,112 78,842 921,158 8-AAAAAA Discovery - - 14 2,350 2,364 997,636 Class AAAAA AAAAAA

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Milton 7-AAAAA 0-1 99.33 999,969 972,327 768,436 519,644 339,236 1.95 Lee County 2-AAAAA 1-0 99.08 998,479 865,902 740,776 466,220 297,587 2.36 Hughes 3-AAAAA 1-0 96.78 999,978 744,175 538,618 372,289 184,220 4.43 Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 1-0 91.57 986,832 618,201 389,037 161,883 56,299 16.76 Roswell 7-AAAAA 1-0 90.02 998,851 873,994 399,495 167,003 49,506 19.20 Coffee 2-AAAAA 1-0 89.21 965,352 526,298 266,986 93,852 27,520 35.34 Gainesville 7-AAAAA 1-0 87.24 996,672 812,652 303,020 92,845 21,985 44.49 Houston County 2-AAAAA 1-0 85.83 934,411 430,605 149,518 40,958 9,115 108.71 Rome 5-AAAAA 0-1 84.60 999,517 350,984 157,051 39,078 7,425 133.68 Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 0-1 82.79 999,908 682,202 164,114 34,633 6,250 159.00 Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 1-0 78.18 971,044 118,568 19,975 3,104 337 2,966.36 Brunswick 1-AAAAA 0-1 76.48 985,102 155,596 20,868 3,240 268 3,730.34 River Ridge 6-AAAAA 1-0 74.15 915,322 51,082 7,367 754 55 18,180.82 Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 1-0 73.87 899,284 41,614 6,717 535 30 33,332.33 Creekview 6-AAAAA 0-1 72.46 874,463 32,837 4,746 354 17 58,822.53 East Paulding 5-AAAAA 0-0 72.02 949,572 91,092 9,517 688 27 37,036.04 Lanier 7-AAAAA 0-1 71.34 861,963 145,788 12,434 729 43 23,254.81 Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 0-1 71.21 895,100 51,589 7,872 515 30 33,332.33 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 1-0 71.02 989,993 132,247 14,377 894 28 35,713.29 Newnan 3-AAAAA 1-0 69.18 824,108 33,629 3,773 189 8 124,999.00 Effingham County 1-AAAAA 0-0 68.65 859,774 55,538 4,217 223 4 249,999.00 Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 1-0 67.80 826,639 48,563 3,390 167 7 142,856.14 Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 0-0 67.07 713,690 19,334 1,651 59 1 999,999.00 Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 0-1 66.74 85,208 5,915 218 8 1 999,999.00 Jackson County 8-AAAAA 1-0 64.70 931,800 40,843 2,095 55 1 999,999.00 Decatur 4-AAAAA 0-0 63.97 925,901 28,831 1,341 26 - - Veterans 2-AAAAA 0-1 62.93 29,718 1,026 21 1 - - Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 0-1 62.34 591,669 5,229 278 4 - - South Paulding 5-AAAAA 0-1 61.87 569,430 4,138 223 3 - - Statesboro 1-AAAAA 1-0 61.81 442,088 10,627 376 5 - - New Manchester 5-AAAAA 1-0 61.40 486,847 3,308 169 4 - - Northgate 3-AAAAA 1-0 61.39 378,164 2,940 139 5 - - Evans 1-AAAAA 0-1 61.01 391,909 8,237 255 9 - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 1-0 60.50 820,735 11,606 358 14 - - Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 0-1 60.39 369,245 7,010 204 5 - - Woodstock 6-AAAAA 0-1 60.13 166,962 390 36 2 - - Pope 6-AAAAA 0-1 60.03 153,425 349 34 - - - Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 0-1 58.15 708,860 5,407 134 1 - - Shiloh 4-AAAAA 0-1 57.85 633,986 2,981 65 - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 0-1 56.99 579,507 2,184 34 2 - - Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 0-1 56.84 235,706 371 14 - - - McIntosh 3-AAAAA 1-0 55.82 101,654 182 5 - - - Seckinger 7-AAAAA 1-0 55.45 68,816 743 8 - - - Alexander 5-AAAAA 0-1 55.07 141,581 142 1 - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 0-1 54.20 83,130 464 10 - - - Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-1 54.18 405,400 992 13 - - - Banneker 3-AAAAA 1-0 54.15 74,004 92 1 - - - Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 1-0 53.33 358,421 465 7 - - - Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 0-1 52.50 43,328 203 1 - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-0 52.06 30,401 145 1 - - - Riverwood 6-AAAAA 0-1 51.70 13,404 3 - - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 0-1 50.68 27,273 81 - - - - Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 0-1 50.05 181,866 87 1 - - - Chamblee 4-AAAAA 0-1 49.75 180,091 77 2 - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 1-0 49.16 140,320 51 - - - - South Effingham 1-AAAAA 0-1 49.13 14,840 28 1 - - - Lassiter 6-AAAAA 1-0 48.78 6,096 1 - - - - Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 0-1 48.78 25,678 2 - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAA 1-0 48.66 13,302 2 - - - - Alcovy 8-AAAAA 0-1 46.89 84,695 21 - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAA 1-0 45.10 58,517 10 - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Brunswick 646,155 220,170 86,692 32,085 985,102 14,898 1-AAAAA Glynn Academy 148,312 272,004 245,386 160,937 826,639 173,361 1-AAAAA Effingham County 145,481 300,221 258,728 155,344 859,774 140,226 1-AAAAA Statesboro 24,225 77,580 139,253 201,030 442,088 557,912 1-AAAAA Evans 18,559 63,806 123,270 186,274 391,909 608,091 1-AAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 16,214 57,369 115,508 180,154 369,245 630,755 1-AAAAA Greenbrier 876 6,816 21,948 53,490 83,130 916,870 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute 122 1,424 6,200 19,527 27,273 972,727 1-AAAAA South Effingham 56 610 3,015 11,159 14,840 985,160 2-AAAAA Lee County 567,917 275,078 108,052 47,432 998,479 1,521 2-AAAAA Thomas County Central 223,087 329,738 272,006 162,001 986,832 13,168 2-AAAAA Coffee 140,724 242,326 313,236 269,066 965,352 34,648 2-AAAAA Houston County 68,165 150,955 294,976 420,315 934,411 65,589 2-AAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 89 1,521 8,912 74,686 85,208 914,792 2-AAAAA Veterans 18 382 2,818 26,500 29,718 970,282 3-AAAAA Hughes 956,831 40,807 2,058 282 999,978 22 3-AAAAA Dutchtown 25,584 436,660 273,574 159,282 895,100 104,900 3-AAAAA Newnan 9,497 270,214 302,618 241,779 824,108 175,892 3-AAAAA Lovejoy 7,294 183,241 257,354 265,801 713,690 286,310 3-AAAAA Northgate 721 56,326 117,348 203,769 378,164 621,836 3-AAAAA McIntosh 48 7,367 26,393 67,846 101,654 898,346 3-AAAAA Banneker 25 4,937 18,270 50,772 74,004 925,996 3-AAAAA Morrow - 448 2,385 10,469 13,302 986,698 4-AAAAA Woodward Academy 931,250 62,881 5,126 651 999,908 92 4-AAAAA Decatur 49,381 559,142 218,947 98,431 925,901 74,099 4-AAAAA Shiloh 9,389 147,447 252,322 224,828 633,986 366,014 4-AAAAA Dunwoody 7,341 124,936 231,595 215,635 579,507 420,493 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 1,891 52,613 131,026 172,891 358,421 641,579 4-AAAAA Chamblee 303 20,965 59,048 99,775 180,091 819,909 4-AAAAA Tri-Cities 253 17,819 58,541 105,253 181,866 818,134 4-AAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) 192 14,197 43,395 82,536 140,320 859,680 5-AAAAA Rome 824,028 156,671 16,314 2,504 999,517 483 5-AAAAA East Paulding 149,715 524,337 194,528 80,992 949,572 50,428 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 9,798 113,854 236,378 231,639 591,669 408,331 5-AAAAA New Manchester 7,875 81,911 186,445 210,616 486,847 513,153 5-AAAAA South Paulding 7,296 90,057 234,450 237,627 569,430 430,570 5-AAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 891 20,689 81,020 133,106 235,706 764,294 5-AAAAA Alexander 377 11,528 44,712 84,964 141,581 858,419 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs 20 953 6,153 18,552 25,678 974,322 6-AAAAA Sequoyah 421,107 272,668 177,677 99,592 971,044 28,956 6-AAAAA River Ridge 242,350 261,595 233,794 177,583 915,322 84,678 6-AAAAA Sprayberry 169,706 229,822 261,583 238,173 899,284 100,716 6-AAAAA Creekview 159,687 209,030 251,875 253,871 874,463 125,537 6-AAAAA Woodstock 4,286 15,219 39,718 107,739 166,962 833,038 6-AAAAA Pope 2,802 11,198 32,578 106,847 153,425 846,575 6-AAAAA Riverwood 50 356 2,015 10,983 13,404 986,596 6-AAAAA Lassiter 12 112 760 5,212 6,096 993,904 7-AAAAA Milton 698,684 234,751 62,522 4,012 999,969 31 7-AAAAA Roswell 200,406 423,827 334,514 40,104 998,851 1,149 7-AAAAA Gainesville 98,976 325,996 481,100 90,600 996,672 3,328 7-AAAAA Lanier 1,928 15,211 117,598 727,226 861,963 138,037 7-AAAAA Seckinger 6 168 2,865 65,777 68,816 931,184 7-AAAAA Chattahoochee - 24 774 42,530 43,328 956,672 7-AAAAA Johns Creek - 23 627 29,751 30,401 969,599 8-AAAAA Clarke Central 651,385 228,536 81,645 28,427 989,993 10,007 8-AAAAA Jackson County 206,316 364,710 234,849 125,925 931,800 68,200 8-AAAAA Habersham Central 80,443 204,430 300,125 235,737 820,735 179,265 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow 46,889 143,177 234,041 284,753 708,860 291,140 8-AAAAA Loganville 13,735 50,395 114,941 226,329 405,400 594,600 8-AAAAA Alcovy 864 5,721 20,406 57,704 84,695 915,305 8-AAAAA Apalachee 368 3,031 13,993 41,125 58,517 941,483

Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Creekside North Oconee Creekside Marist Ware County North Oconee First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Creekside Stockbridge Perry Marist Benedictine Creekside Starr's Mill Stockbridge Perry Cedartown Marist Cambridge Reg 1, #3 6 86.22 0-1 Benedictine Reg 8, #2 37 58.57 0-0 Madison County Reg 7, #4 27 64.44 1-0 Allatoona Reg 4, #1 1 91.58 1-0 Creekside Reg 5, #3 32 61.02 0-1 Southwest DeKalb Reg 3, #2 17 73.97 0-1 Starr's Mill Reg 6, #4 18 71.99 1-0 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 2, #1 10 78.28 1-0 Stockbridge Reg 8, #3 12 76.85 0-1 Eastside Reg 1, #2 8 82.10 1-0 Perry Reg 4, #4 50 48.77 1-0 M.L. King Reg 7, #1 15 75.95 0-1 Cedartown Reg 3, #3 19 71.28 1-0 Jonesboro Reg 5, #2 4 88.21 0-1 Marist Reg 2, #4 21 70.81 1-0 Ola Reg 6, #1 13 76.68 1-0 Cambridge Blessed Trinity Ware County Kell North Oconee Blessed Trinity Central (Carrollton) Cartersville Ware County Kell St. Pius X Mays North Oconee Reg 2, #3 16 75.71 1-0 Jones County Reg 6, #2 7 85.31 1-0 Blessed Trinity Reg 5, #4 28 63.80 0-1 Tucker Reg 3, #1 14 76.47 1-0 Central (Carrollton) Reg 4, #3 30 61.82 1-0 Maynard Jackson Reg 7, #2 3 88.57 1-0 Cartersville Reg 8, #4 44 52.42 1-0 Walnut Grove Reg 1, #1 5 87.35 1-0 Ware County Reg 6, #3 11 77.08 1-0 Kell Reg 2, #2 41 53.59 0-1 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 3, #4 29 63.12 1-0 Northside (Columbus) Reg 5, #1 26 67.13 1-0 St. Pius X Reg 7, #3 24 69.11 0-1 Cass Reg 4, #2 20 70.96 0-1 Mays Reg 1, #4 9 81.55 0-1 Warner Robins Reg 8, #1 2 90.15 1-0 North Oconee Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Creekside 4-AAAA 1-0 91.58 999,995 715,486 623,966 423,933 268,447 2.73 North Oconee 8-AAAA 1-0 90.15 999,959 630,643 420,299 287,757 161,901 5.18 Cartersville 7-AAAA 1-0 88.57 998,865 633,029 459,884 244,965 132,599 6.54 Marist 5-AAAA 0-1 88.21 999,989 751,675 420,187 268,300 134,588 6.43 Ware County 1-AAAA 1-0 87.35 976,967 561,760 419,384 210,738 102,064 8.80 Benedictine 1-AAAA 0-1 86.22 963,157 472,450 333,299 156,310 69,648 13.36 Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 1-0 85.31 995,483 721,889 347,139 152,942 66,500 14.04 Perry 1-AAAA 1-0 82.10 904,511 283,614 164,102 58,626 19,334 50.72 Warner Robins 1-AAAA 0-1 81.55 901,922 259,056 143,835 49,619 15,624 63.00 Stockbridge 2-AAAA 1-0 78.28 996,348 354,485 89,534 26,859 6,629 149.85 Kell 6-AAAA 1-0 77.08 948,835 330,700 84,873 20,090 4,388 226.89 Eastside 8-AAAA 0-1 76.85 992,425 104,826 43,463 11,732 2,466 404.52 Cambridge 6-AAAA 1-0 76.68 945,469 306,140 73,637 17,371 3,551 280.61 Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 1-0 76.47 959,409 355,930 89,036 20,006 4,085 243.80 Cedartown 7-AAAA 0-1 75.95 934,924 157,812 64,417 13,298 2,539 392.86 Jones County 2-AAAA 1-0 75.71 991,481 256,727 52,739 12,758 2,446 407.83 Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 0-1 73.97 925,138 254,143 48,335 8,789 1,386 720.50 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 1-0 71.99 837,814 143,097 21,077 3,143 409 2,443.99 Jonesboro 3-AAAA 1-0 71.28 832,815 141,425 20,286 2,807 359 2,784.52 Mays 4-AAAA 0-1 70.96 987,823 67,341 15,430 2,354 281 3,557.72 Ola 2-AAAA 1-0 70.81 957,694 109,118 15,398 2,067 213 4,693.84 Harris County 3-AAAA 1-0 70.34 819,237 120,997 15,642 2,034 220 4,544.45 Hiram 7-AAAA 1-0 70.27 789,255 46,924 11,825 1,548 164 6,096.56 Cass 7-AAAA 0-1 69.11 727,331 33,877 7,755 897 92 10,868.57 New Hampstead 1-AAAA 1-0 68.77 211,685 8,856 1,642 193 14 71,427.57 St. Pius X 5-AAAA 1-0 67.13 976,646 68,810 5,645 499 35 28,570.43 Allatoona 7-AAAA 1-0 64.44 422,017 6,780 1,039 73 4 249,999.00 Tucker 5-AAAA 0-1 63.80 950,783 35,592 2,099 117 7 142,856.14 Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 1-0 63.12 413,744 14,194 801 42 4 249,999.00 Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 1-0 61.82 888,181 7,836 854 48 1 999,999.00 Centennial 6-AAAA 1-0 61.05 272,399 6,603 230 8 - - Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 0-1 61.02 896,510 18,622 860 34 1 999,999.00 Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 0-1 60.63 603,214 2,685 310 10 - - Hampton 2-AAAA 1-0 60.52 536,624 7,907 345 15 1 999,999.00 Wayne County 1-AAAA 0-1 60.14 41,758 301 20 - - - East Forsyth 8-AAAA 1-0 59.72 584,717 2,103 215 8 - - Madison County 8-AAAA 0-0 58.57 550,624 1,470 119 2 - - Pace Academy 4-AAAA 1-0 58.57 779,953 2,605 202 6 - - Dalton 7-AAAA 0-1 57.48 121,794 339 21 - - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 1-0 55.87 196,506 954 30 1 - - Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 0-1 53.59 102,609 289 4 - - - Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-1 53.39 116,608 336 6 1 - - Griffin 3-AAAA 0-1 52.82 38,338 86 3 - - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 1-0 52.42 181,590 120 10 - - - Locust Grove 2-AAAA 1-0 51.66 70,936 134 1 - - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 1-0 49.36 29,793 29 - - - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-1 49.35 87,471 19 - - - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-0 49.05 11,319 10 - - - - Drew 4-AAAA 1-0 48.81 171,285 37 2 - - - M.L. King 4-AAAA 1-0 48.77 166,322 31 - - - - Lithonia 5-AAAA 1-0 47.37 147,496 106 - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 0-1 45.87 5,814 - - - - - McDonough 2-AAAA 0-1 41.86 1,401 - - - - - Druid Hills 5-AAAA 0-1 38.68 16,048 2 - - - - North Springs 5-AAAA 0-1 37.40 12,152 - - - - - Midtown 4-AAAA 0-1 35.14 6,083 - - - - - Forest Park 4-AAAA 0-1 28.82 358 - - - - - Northview 5-AAAA 0-0 27.47 376 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 0-1 22.52 - - - - - - Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-1 11.06 - - - - - - Cross Keys 5-AAAA 0-1 -1.52 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Ware County 417,404 280,764 175,833 102,966 976,967 23,033 1-AAAA Benedictine 295,057 291,756 229,530 146,814 963,157 36,843 1-AAAA Perry 151,760 220,151 276,799 255,801 904,511 95,489 1-AAAA Warner Robins 131,738 190,942 271,573 307,669 901,922 98,078 1-AAAA New Hampstead 3,931 15,475 40,533 151,746 211,685 788,315 1-AAAA Wayne County 110 912 5,732 35,004 41,758 958,242 2-AAAA Stockbridge 494,954 339,836 138,705 22,853 996,348 3,652 2-AAAA Jones County 380,324 370,067 200,111 40,979 991,481 8,519 2-AAAA Ola 115,896 248,804 470,343 122,651 957,694 42,306 2-AAAA Hampton 7,342 30,121 114,396 384,765 536,624 463,376 2-AAAA Eagle's Landing 952 6,383 35,743 153,428 196,506 803,494 2-AAAA Union Grove 235 1,992 15,607 98,774 116,608 883,392 2-AAAA Eagle's Landing Christian 209 1,673 13,203 87,524 102,609 897,391 2-AAAA Locust Grove 69 858 9,065 60,944 70,936 929,064 2-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 19 265 2,754 26,755 29,793 970,207 2-AAAA McDonough - 1 73 1,327 1,401 998,599 3-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 416,137 263,446 175,626 104,200 959,409 40,591 3-AAAA Starr's Mill 275,961 289,205 218,591 141,381 925,138 74,862 3-AAAA Jonesboro 150,173 197,904 242,901 241,837 832,815 167,185 3-AAAA Harris County 136,589 191,227 243,085 248,336 819,237 180,763 3-AAAA Northside (Columbus) 20,771 56,249 111,026 225,698 413,744 586,256 3-AAAA Griffin 333 1,603 6,890 29,512 38,338 961,662 3-AAAA Mundy's Mill 36 366 1,881 9,036 11,319 988,681 4-AAAA Creekside 918,590 76,797 4,290 318 999,995 5 4-AAAA Mays 69,924 632,588 227,893 57,418 987,823 12,177 4-AAAA Maynard Jackson 9,085 199,488 416,819 262,789 888,181 111,819 4-AAAA Pace Academy 2,310 78,943 273,042 425,658 779,953 220,047 4-AAAA Drew 59 7,317 42,504 121,405 171,285 828,715 4-AAAA M.L. King 32 4,851 34,913 126,526 166,322 833,678 4-AAAA Midtown - 16 519 5,548 6,083 993,917 4-AAAA Forest Park - - 20 338 358 999,642 5-AAAA Marist 921,579 70,062 7,068 1,280 999,989 11 5-AAAA St. Pius X 41,310 506,069 291,411 137,856 976,646 23,354 5-AAAA Tucker 24,755 252,049 367,569 306,410 950,783 49,217 5-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 12,293 165,262 306,818 412,137 896,510 103,490 5-AAAA Lithonia 61 6,238 24,372 116,825 147,496 852,504 5-AAAA Druid Hills 2 198 1,566 14,282 16,048 983,952 5-AAAA North Springs - 121 1,181 10,850 12,152 987,848 5-AAAA Northview - 1 15 360 376 999,624 5-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Blessed Trinity 603,871 250,545 98,823 42,244 995,483 4,517 6-AAAA Kell 168,828 327,022 289,773 163,212 948,835 51,165 6-AAAA Cambridge 160,439 258,268 301,252 225,510 945,469 54,531 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 64,863 149,115 262,792 361,044 837,814 162,186 6-AAAA Centennial 1,999 15,050 47,360 207,990 272,399 727,601 7-AAAA Cartersville 814,076 148,301 29,405 7,083 998,865 1,135 7-AAAA Cedartown 111,243 443,337 256,288 124,056 934,924 65,076 7-AAAA Hiram 39,577 184,552 304,172 260,954 789,255 210,745 7-AAAA Cass 29,519 158,700 251,177 287,935 727,331 272,669 7-AAAA Allatoona 5,205 58,109 128,569 230,134 422,017 577,983 7-AAAA Dalton 380 6,912 29,622 84,880 121,794 878,206 7-AAAA Woodland (Cartersville) - 89 767 4,958 5,814 994,186 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA North Oconee 824,075 169,496 5,970 418 999,959 41 8-AAAA Eastside 170,064 678,154 120,241 23,966 992,425 7,575 8-AAAA Flowery Branch 2,964 59,228 271,542 269,480 603,214 396,786 8-AAAA East Forsyth 1,769 51,890 264,991 266,067 584,717 415,283 8-AAAA Madison County 1,039 33,880 252,517 263,188 550,624 449,376 8-AAAA Walnut Grove 76 5,887 59,258 116,369 181,590 818,410 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals 13 1,465 25,481 60,512 87,471 912,529

Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Jefferson Calhoun Jefferson Sandy Creek Stephenson Calhoun First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Jefferson LaGrange Peach County Sandy Creek Jefferson Cherokee Bluff Oconee County LaGrange Peach County Jenkins Cedar Grove Sandy Creek #1 1 86.30 1-0 Jefferson #32 42 53.34 0-1 White County #17 19 64.99 1-0 Cherokee Bluff #16 29 59.31 1-0 Heritage (Ringgold) #9 8 72.94 0-1 Oconee County #24 16 65.91 1-0 Upson-Lee #25 33 58.26 0-1 Adairsville #8 5 75.62 1-0 LaGrange #5 6 75.44 1-0 Peach County #28 20 64.16 0-1 Douglass #21 28 59.61 0-1 Southeast Bulloch #12 18 65.17 0-1 Jenkins #13 9 71.56 1-0 Cedar Grove #20 11 68.08 0-0 Cairo #29 44 52.15 1-0 Liberty County #4 4 77.16 1-0 Sandy Creek Stephenson Harlem Mary Persons Calhoun Stephenson Bainbridge Harlem Baldwin Mary Persons Northwest Whitfield Troup Calhoun #3 7 73.35 1-0 Stephenson #30 30 59.19 0-1 Lumpkin County #19 23 62.53 1-0 Westover #14 13 66.77 0-1 Bainbridge #11 22 63.17 1-0 Harlem #22 36 57.21 1-0 Long County #27 38 56.23 1-0 Gilmer #6 21 63.75 0-1 Baldwin #7 25 61.26 0-0 North Hall #26 14 66.15 0-0 Mary Persons #23 35 57.58 0-0 West Laurens #10 27 59.85 1-0 Northwest Whitfield #15 10 71.18 1-0 Troup #18 12 67.24 1-0 Monroe Area #31 32 58.46 0-1 Luella #2 2 82.28 1-0 Calhoun

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Jefferson 8-AAA 1-0 86.30 999,997 880,365 761,762 635,989 472,087 1.12 Calhoun 7-AAA 1-0 82.28 999,968 824,716 662,987 477,499 258,259 2.87 Sandy Creek 2-AAA 1-0 77.16 977,532 606,504 378,855 182,873 71,663 12.95 LaGrange 2-AAA 1-0 75.62 981,209 540,043 306,411 139,828 48,281 19.71 Peach County 1-AAA 1-0 75.44 991,536 611,709 361,633 145,814 51,164 18.54 Stephenson 5-AAA 1-0 73.35 999,141 542,086 287,474 110,698 31,864 30.38 Oconee County 8-AAA 0-1 72.94 996,403 441,965 184,891 71,971 20,838 46.99 Cedar Grove 5-AAA 1-0 71.56 997,173 448,481 210,131 64,831 16,695 58.90 Troup 2-AAA 1-0 71.18 861,762 304,871 130,419 41,560 10,345 95.67 Cairo 1-AAA 0-0 68.08 895,299 244,278 88,934 20,949 3,930 253.45 Monroe Area 8-AAA 1-0 67.24 980,574 212,717 66,206 15,426 2,704 368.82 Bainbridge 1-AAA 0-1 66.77 841,314 162,914 55,505 11,892 1,970 506.61 Mary Persons 2-AAA 0-0 66.15 596,971 114,883 32,900 6,762 1,071 932.71 Whitewater 2-AAA 0-1 66.15 432,054 87,376 25,409 5,161 803 1,244.33 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 1-0 65.91 514,884 97,736 27,702 5,577 841 1,188.06 Spalding 2-AAA 0-1 65.81 389,788 73,572 21,301 3,980 598 1,671.24 Jenkins 3-AAA 0-1 65.17 983,961 239,098 65,483 12,212 1,685 592.47 Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 1-0 64.99 974,489 146,896 39,753 7,944 1,134 880.83 Douglass 5-AAA 0-1 64.16 958,955 138,177 38,736 6,143 804 1,242.78 Baldwin 4-AAA 0-1 63.75 910,295 199,752 52,850 8,335 998 1,001.00 Harlem 4-AAA 1-0 63.17 941,392 185,625 47,721 7,584 928 1,076.59 Westover 1-AAA 1-0 62.53 785,658 98,391 22,705 3,138 336 2,975.19 North Hall 6-AAA 0-0 61.26 911,947 143,757 30,816 4,032 345 2,897.55 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 1-0 59.85 889,411 83,157 14,419 1,677 142 7,041.25 Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 0-1 59.61 869,111 78,619 13,174 1,438 107 9,344.79 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 1-0 59.31 935,539 74,156 11,798 1,420 98 10,203.08 Lumpkin County 6-AAA 0-1 59.19 832,790 77,605 13,654 1,539 100 9,999.00 Luella 5-AAA 0-1 58.46 832,475 37,307 6,437 619 49 20,407.16 Adairsville 7-AAA 0-1 58.26 763,030 48,914 8,123 690 43 23,254.81 Monroe 1-AAA 0-1 57.84 354,375 13,897 2,314 194 8 124,999.00 West Laurens 4-AAA 0-0 57.58 672,258 47,286 7,001 596 23 43,477.26 Long County 3-AAA 1-0 57.21 807,379 44,276 5,969 540 32 31,249.00 Dougherty 1-AAA 1-0 56.46 264,466 6,458 972 71 8 124,999.00 Gilmer 7-AAA 1-0 56.23 808,316 37,388 4,670 369 20 49,999.00 Howard 4-AAA 0-1 55.82 525,155 26,289 3,185 217 12 83,332.33 Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 1-0 54.67 544,990 20,458 2,211 132 7 142,856.14 Dawson County 6-AAA 0-0 54.25 537,552 17,421 1,939 135 5 199,999.00 White County 6-AAA 0-1 53.34 492,740 11,714 1,202 58 - - Pickens 6-AAA 1-0 52.30 471,671 10,881 950 55 2 499,999.00 Liberty County 3-AAA 1-0 52.15 592,143 12,399 1,010 37 1 999,999.00 Hephzibah 4-AAA 1-0 51.12 260,081 4,597 334 15 - - Richmond Academy 4-AAA 0-1 46.79 58,066 346 23 - - - Chestatee 6-AAA 0-1 45.87 87,884 225 7 - - - North Clayton 5-AAA 1-0 44.50 106,830 185 12 - - - West Hall 8-AAA 0-1 44.34 56,347 102 7 - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 0-1 43.90 98,139 187 4 - - - East Hall 8-AAA 0-1 43.87 52,869 64 - - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 0-1 40.93 26,267 23 - - - - Windsor Forest 3-AAA 0-0 40.86 29,791 43 - - - - Beach 3-AAA 0-1 40.41 26,553 39 - - - - Fayette County 2-AAA 0-1 40.39 31 - - - - - LaFayette 7-AAA 1-0 40.18 47,207 40 1 - - - Riverdale 5-AAA 0-1 39.54 29,079 12 - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-0 34.02 329 - - - - - Islands 3-AAA 0-1 32.76 1,087 - - - - - Ridgeland 7-AAA 0-1 32.36 3,686 - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 0-0 25.24 22 - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-0 23.83 29 - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out 8-AAA Jefferson 631,435 942,635 997,573 999,997 3 7-AAA Calhoun 203,446 944,492 994,860 999,968 32 5-AAA Stephenson 45,228 654,259 916,976 999,141 859 2-AAA LaGrange 34,279 474,490 778,585 981,209 18,791 2-AAA Sandy Creek 22,365 484,308 761,543 977,532 22,468 8-AAA Oconee County 20,260 275,851 735,514 996,403 3,597 1-AAA Peach County 8,678 631,481 866,129 991,536 8,464 4-AAA Harlem 7,518 335,845 620,545 941,392 58,608 5-AAA Cedar Grove 5,177 381,097 765,628 997,173 2,827 2-AAA Troup 4,263 167,848 413,656 861,762 138,238 8-AAA Cherokee Bluff 4,241 81,332 435,624 974,489 25,511 8-AAA Monroe Area 2,894 84,671 384,229 980,574 19,426 7-AAA Heritage (Ringgold) 2,820 113,350 484,678 935,539 64,461 6-AAA North Hall 1,515 374,468 625,324 911,947 88,053 7-AAA Northwest Whitfield 1,033 78,397 391,708 889,411 110,589 1-AAA Cairo 1,020 200,854 491,334 895,299 104,701 4-AAA Baldwin 736 381,645 632,262 910,295 89,705 2-AAA Mary Persons 452 36,034 128,993 596,971 403,029 1-AAA Westover 442 70,641 247,936 785,658 214,342 4-AAA West Laurens 358 83,534 220,407 672,258 327,742 7-AAA Gilmer 338 32,677 246,699 808,316 191,684 2-AAA Upson-Lee 327 30,058 109,006 514,884 485,116 3-AAA Jenkins 299 206,585 679,759 983,961 16,039 4-AAA Westside (Augusta) 190 33,641 110,431 544,990 455,010 3-AAA Long County 148 28,447 175,640 807,379 192,621 2-AAA Whitewater 113 29,696 97,100 432,054 567,946 2-AAA Spalding 73 22,178 79,042 389,788 610,212 4-AAA Howard 67 50,156 144,115 525,155 474,845 5-AAA Douglass 60 96,289 311,235 958,955 41,045 6-AAA Lumpkin County 50 236,411 473,909 832,790 167,210 4-AAA Hephzibah 38 8,787 36,729 260,081 739,919 6-AAA Dawson County 31 72,384 185,814 537,552 462,448 6-AAA Pickens 30 46,684 133,131 471,671 528,329 1-AAA Bainbridge 21 126,027 381,766 841,314 158,686 7-AAA Adairsville 21 24,863 256,604 763,030 236,970 3-AAA Southeast Bulloch 16 47,077 239,679 869,111 130,889 6-AAA White County 6 56,242 154,937 492,740 507,260 5-AAA Luella 6 26,896 111,560 832,475 167,525 3-AAA Liberty County 6 5,862 57,776 592,143 407,857 1-AAA Monroe - 10,441 55,374 354,375 645,625 1-AAA Dougherty - 6,752 39,180 264,466 735,534 6-AAA Chestatee - 3,105 13,259 87,884 912,116 4-AAA Richmond Academy - 1,184 5,945 58,066 941,934 5-AAA North Clayton - 131 1,697 106,830 893,170 5-AAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - 100 1,321 98,139 901,861 7-AAA LaFayette - 21 1,823 47,207 952,793 8-AAA West Hall - 18 782 56,347 943,653 8-AAA East Hall - 16 639 52,869 947,131 5-AAA Riverdale - 14 217 29,079 970,921 3-AAA Windsor Forest - 11 514 29,791 970,209 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) - 10 438 26,267 973,733 3-AAA Beach - 5 310 26,553 973,447 7-AAA Ridgeland - - 59 3,686 996,314 3-AAA Islands - - 3 1,087 998,913 4-AAA Cross Creek - - 3 329 999,671 2-AAA Fayette County - - - 31 999,969 6-AAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - 29 999,971 3-AAA Groves - - - 22 999,978 5-AAA Stone Mountain - - - - 1,000,000

Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Carver (Columbus) Rockmart Rockmart Pierce County Appling County Carver (Columbus) First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Rockmart Thomson Pierce County Callaway Rockmart Stephens County Thomson Morgan County Pierce County Jackson Ringgold Callaway #1 5 75.79 1-0 Rockmart #32 41 41.63 1-0 Redan #17 24 56.61 1-0 North Murray #16 12 67.43 0-1 Stephens County #9 8 70.55 1-0 Thomson #24 34 45.97 0-1 Shaw #25 43 38.94 1-0 Columbus #8 13 66.79 1-0 Morgan County #5 3 77.06 0-0 Pierce County #28 40 41.90 0-1 Hardaway #21 30 52.29 1-0 Jackson #12 32 51.25 0-1 South Atlanta #13 23 58.95 1-0 Ringgold #20 26 55.01 1-0 East Jackson #29 33 47.31 0-1 Therrell #4 9 69.41 0-1 Callaway Carver (Atlanta) Appling County Sumter County Carver (Columbus) Carver (Atlanta) Westside (Macon) Appling County Burke County Cook Sumter County Hart County Carver (Columbus) #3 10 69.16 1-0 Carver (Atlanta) #30 46 36.16 0-0 Butler #19 25 55.44 0-1 Laney #14 20 61.36 1-0 Westside (Macon) #11 6 73.13 0-1 Appling County #22 28 53.26 0-0 Spencer #27 29 52.40 1-0 Sonoraville #6 7 72.63 1-0 Burke County #7 19 61.71 0-1 Columbia #26 21 61.11 1-0 Cook #23 27 53.88 0-0 Union County #10 22 60.10 1-0 Sumter County #15 14 65.02 1-0 Hart County #18 31 52.05 1-0 Miller Grove #31 18 61.79 0-1 Crisp County #2 2 78.71 1-0 Carver (Columbus)

Playoff Projections by Team

Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 1-0 78.71 1,000,000 859,401 673,317 487,078 318,428 2.14 Pierce County 3-AA 0-0 77.06 999,876 777,064 544,588 335,036 196,450 4.09 Rockmart 7-AA 1-0 75.79 1,000,000 805,564 574,191 362,941 190,894 4.24 Appling County 3-AA 0-1 73.13 999,376 605,113 335,894 161,841 72,961 12.71 Burke County 4-AA 1-0 72.63 999,998 653,075 361,868 168,315 73,090 12.68 Thomson 4-AA 1-0 70.55 999,998 593,221 290,406 119,870 43,774 21.84 Callaway 2-AA 0-1 69.41 999,715 551,336 263,486 99,531 33,278 29.05 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 1-0 69.16 999,766 570,930 264,013 99,461 32,776 29.51 Hapeville Charter 5-AA 0-0 67.73 - - - - - - Stephens County 8-AA 0-1 67.43 976,334 283,238 109,105 34,024 9,921 99.80 Morgan County 2-AA 1-0 66.79 999,791 462,196 183,948 58,165 15,618 63.03 Hart County 8-AA 1-0 65.02 984,224 216,757 74,885 19,155 4,498 221.32 Crisp County 3-AA 0-1 61.79 960,236 138,032 34,389 6,507 1,111 899.09 Columbia 6-AA 0-1 61.71 999,339 326,622 80,524 15,849 2,707 368.41 Westside (Macon) 2-AA 1-0 61.36 996,013 200,465 51,345 9,879 1,595 625.96 Cook 3-AA 1-0 61.11 942,109 126,103 29,523 5,261 866 1,153.73 Sumter County 1-AA 1-0 60.10 998,376 211,230 43,469 7,663 1,125 887.89 Ringgold 7-AA 1-0 58.95 994,217 133,413 27,280 4,184 485 2,060.86 North Murray 7-AA 1-0 56.61 975,440 79,256 13,166 1,558 147 6,801.72 Laney 4-AA 0-1 55.44 999,287 64,691 8,973 922 77 12,986.01 East Jackson 8-AA 1-0 55.01 737,808 37,115 4,793 502 54 18,517.52 Union County 7-AA 0-0 53.88 922,553 43,610 5,500 457 40 24,999.00 Spencer 1-AA 0-0 53.26 947,414 51,105 5,839 502 36 27,776.78 Sonoraville 7-AA 1-0 52.40 914,842 31,817 3,343 224 15 66,665.67 Jackson 2-AA 1-0 52.29 919,879 33,735 3,521 271 20 49,999.00 Miller Grove 6-AA 1-0 52.05 990,424 62,821 6,472 438 21 47,618.05 South Atlanta 6-AA 0-1 51.25 985,782 52,541 4,875 332 13 76,922.08 Therrell 5-AA 0-1 47.31 606,185 5,781 360 7 - - Shaw 1-AA 0-1 45.97 651,426 6,806 355 11 - - Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 1-0 44.68 575,311 4,179 175 8 - - Franklin County 8-AA 1-0 44.58 159,189 1,059 32 2 - - Tattnall County 3-AA 1-0 43.70 161,539 583 32 1 - - Washington 5-AA 0-1 43.21 390,276 1,367 54 - - - Pike County 2-AA 1-0 41.97 439,782 1,709 47 - - - Hardaway 1-AA 0-1 41.90 570,440 2,415 86 1 - - Redan 6-AA 1-0 41.63 828,481 2,934 101 4 - - Coahulla Creek 7-AA 0-1 40.80 180,409 557 17 - - - Columbus 1-AA 1-0 38.94 680,439 1,469 22 - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 0-1 36.87 97,883 54 - - - - Rutland 2-AA 0-1 36.58 85,475 66 - - - - Butler 4-AA 0-0 36.16 855,667 550 6 - - - Salem 6-AA 0-1 29.76 223,476 15 - - - - Murray County 7-AA 1-0 26.89 72,391 4 - - - - Kendrick 1-AA 1-0 24.20 24,765 1 - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-1 20.30 104,174 - - - - - Josey 4-AA 0-1 17.91 49,820 - - - - - Jordan 1-AA 0-0 11.10 75 - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out 7-AA Rockmart 510,800 943,408 998,323 1,000,000 - 1-AA Carver (Columbus) 268,900 949,798 998,682 1,000,000 - 2-AA Morgan County 60,447 577,418 931,616 999,791 209 5-AA Carver (Atlanta) 34,455 707,316 951,200 999,766 234 2-AA Callaway 33,498 586,534 915,195 999,715 285 4-AA Thomson 20,601 580,700 947,881 999,998 2 3-AA Pierce County 20,338 696,280 952,716 999,876 124 2-AA Westside (Macon) 12,330 206,856 681,540 996,013 3,987 7-AA Ringgold 10,575 142,927 701,079 994,217 5,783 3-AA Appling County 9,667 380,085 844,238 999,376 624 1-AA Sumter County 5,738 268,449 818,345 998,376 1,624 4-AA Burke County 4,941 553,747 954,103 999,998 2 7-AA North Murray 2,892 62,226 462,392 975,440 24,560 8-AA Hart County 1,842 53,419 520,081 984,224 15,776 7-AA Union County 850 24,943 269,290 922,553 77,447 8-AA Stephens County 481 51,366 357,029 976,334 23,666 7-AA Sonoraville 452 16,011 221,500 914,842 85,158 6-AA Miller Grove 302 180,539 532,272 990,424 9,576 6-AA South Atlanta 235 148,957 540,849 985,782 14,218 2-AA Jackson 186 24,810 178,822 919,879 80,121 1-AA Spencer 180 36,224 344,555 947,414 52,586 3-AA Cook 113 38,413 188,479 942,109 57,891 6-AA Columbia 77 671,695 906,766 999,339 661 3-AA Crisp County 56 37,477 192,084 960,236 39,764 4-AA Laney 30 29,208 228,603 999,287 713 8-AA East Jackson 7 1,328 64,283 737,808 262,192 7-AA Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 3 535 23,157 575,311 424,689 1-AA Shaw 2 1,886 54,472 651,426 348,574 1-AA Columbus 1 863 35,537 680,439 319,561 2-AA Pike County 1 394 11,417 439,782 560,218 6-AA Redan - 18,512 86,768 828,481 171,519 5-AA Therrell - 4,315 25,849 606,185 393,815 5-AA Washington - 1,549 13,046 390,276 609,724 1-AA Hardaway - 1,100 33,449 570,440 429,560 6-AA Salem - 268 4,730 223,476 776,524 4-AA Butler - 203 3,265 855,667 144,333 3-AA Tattnall County - 106 2,187 161,539 838,461 5-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - 63 849 97,883 902,117 2-AA Rutland - 33 581 85,475 914,525 7-AA Coahulla Creek - 29 1,874 180,409 819,591 8-AA Franklin County - 10 804 159,189 840,811 7-AA Murray County - - 41 72,391 927,609 1-AA Kendrick - - 36 24,765 975,235 4-AA Glenn Hills - - 13 104,174 895,826 4-AA Josey - - 2 49,820 950,180 1-AA Jordan - - - 75 999,925 5-AA Hapeville Charter - - - - 1,000,000 Class A Division I Public AAAAAA

