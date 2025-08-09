Atlanta Falcons Lions-Falcons game suspended after serious injury to Morice Norris Lions coach Dan Campbell said that Norris was responsive at a nearby hospital, breathing and talking, with some movement. Credit: AP An ambulance prepares to transport Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris after being injured against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Both teams gathered in a circle to pray after Detroit safety Morice Norris was put in an ambulance following a serious injury in the Falcons’ exhibition opener against the Lions on Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Lions were up 17-10 at the time of the injury. They let the clock run, and play never resumed before the game was suspended with 6:33 left to play in the fourth quarter after a decision by the NFL office in New York.

Several players in the Falcons locker room said that Morris was responsive on the field. Campbell said after the game that Norris was responsive at a nearby hospital. He said that Norris was breathing and talking, with some movement. “We are just trying to be show respect for him,” Falcons quarterback Easton Stick. “That’s where everybody’s thoughts are right now.” Norris was making a tackle on a running play. He appeared to take a knee to his head that jolted his neck.

“Thoughts and prayers to Morice Norris and his family from everybody involved, including my team,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “The Lions and (coach) Dan (Campbell’s) team and everybody out there watching.”

Explore Read more about the Falcons Morris did not have a postgame message for his team. “It’s tough to even talk to those guys,” Morris said. “They are so emotional about the game. They are so emotional about what we do. They are all have a lot of respect for the other players in this game. That was the ultimate show of it right there by the teams. You just have to play for Morice Norris and his family.” The Falcons and the Lions’ coaches decided not to play the game. “Just Dan and myself, for the respect for his family and Morice Norris, it was that simple,” Morris said. On Jan. 2, 2023, play was suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was injured on the field in Cincinnati. His heart stopped. He later recovered and return to play in the NFL.

“I can’t sit here and tell you that I’ve been through a lot of those or seen a lot of those,” Morris said. “I don’t think any of us have. That was the moment and the decision. The right thing to do for our football team and the Lions football team for what happened tonight.” The Falcons were stunned by the events. “I didn’t have to say much,” Morris said. “You look in their eyes and you saw it. You have an opportunity to address the team and you talk about your prayers and your thoughts for Morice and his family.” Before things took a serious turn, a normal exhibition game was being played. While the Falcons’ rookie first-round picks, Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., were finding their way in their NFL debuts, safety DeMarcco Hellams, who missed all of last season with an ankle injury, was the defensive star.

He made a couple of big hits and manned the middle of the field. Stick completed 15 of 18 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. He finished with a passer rating of 119.7. Hendon Hooker, a former Tennessee standout, was 7-of-10 passing for 38 yards. He finished with a 76.2 passer rating before Kyle Allen took over for the Lions. Norris, who played at Fresno State, went down with 14:50 to play. Players from both teams were down on one knee and an ambulance came onto the field. He was strapped to a board and loaded into the ambulance. Campbell called his players in to a circle.

Play did not resume and the clock ran down. Behind two turnovers and some timely passing by Stick, the Falcons held a 10-7 lead over the Lions at halftime. The Falcons have moved to a new attacking defensive scheme under coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, and that move paid off early. In the first quarter, defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus made the initial hit on a scrambling Hooker, and linebacker Josh Woods put the hit on Hooker that forced the fumble. Nickel back Dee Alford recovered for the Falcons. The turnover led to Lenny Krieg making a 57-yard field goal to put the Falcons ahead 3-0.

In the second quarter, the Lions were on the move. Hooker drove the Lions to the Falcons’ 11. On second-and-8, outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie sacked Hooker and defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham recovered the football at the 17-yard line to stop the drive with 9:40 left in the second quarter. The Falcons’ next drive stalled at Detroit’s 40-yard line. The Lions switched to Allen, who didn’t waste time attacking the Falcons’ secondary. On second-and-17 from Detroit’s 13-yard line, Allen hooked up with wide receiver Jackson Meeks for a 68-yard gain. Cornerback Lamar Jackson was in coverage for the Falcons and made the tackle at the 19-yard line.

After a 8-yard run by Allen and a stop for no gain, Allen tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Isaac TeSlaa. Alford was in coverage on the pick route as the Lions took at 7-3 lead. The Falcons answered with a 10-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that was capped by Stick tossing a 13-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Blair. Krieg’s extra point put the Falcons up 10-7. Blair had a 29-yard reception in the drive. The Lions’ Jake Bates made a 57-yard field goal on their first possession of the second half. Emory Jones took over at quarterback for the Falcons and got the Falcons in position for a 53-yard field-goal attempt, but Krieg’s kick was wide left with 7:04 left in the third quarter.