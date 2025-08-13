Here’s the Hawks’ 4-game schedule for group play in the NBA Cup

The Hawks look to have a tough road in the NBA Cup next season, with two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference in their group.
The Hawks are in Group A, along with the Cavaliers, Pacers, Raptors and Wizards.
The full NBA Cup schedule was released Wednesday, and the Hawks’ four-game slate includes:
The NBA Cup tips off Oct. 31 on Amazon Prime.
Last season, the Hawks reached the semifinals of the NBA Cup, after winning Group C with a 3-1 record. They lost to the Bucks 110-102 on Dec. 14, and Milwaukee defeated the Thunder in the NBA Cup title game.