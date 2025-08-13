Hawks Logo
Here’s the Hawks’ 4-game schedule for group play in the NBA Cup

Atlanta faces a tough slate with Pacers and Cavaliers in group play, beginning Oct. 31.
Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher blocks a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Atlanta, at State Farm Arena. (Jason Allen/AJC)
By AJC Sports
26 minutes ago

The Hawks look to have a tough road in the NBA Cup next season, with two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference in their group.

The Hawks are in Group A, along with the Cavaliers, Pacers, Raptors and Wizards.

The full NBA Cup schedule was released Wednesday, and the Hawks’ four-game slate includes:

The NBA Cup tips off Oct. 31 on Amazon Prime.

Last season, the Hawks reached the semifinals of the NBA Cup, after winning Group C with a 3-1 record. They lost to the Bucks 110-102 on Dec. 14, and Milwaukee defeated the Thunder in the NBA Cup title game.

