Hawks learn opponent for annual MLK Day matchup

Atlanta will face Milwaukee Bucks, as NBA begins announcing holiday games for 2025-26 season.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates a three-point basket during the first half of their game against the San Antonio Spurs in the Hawks’ annual MLK Day game at State Farm Arena, Monday, January 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates a three-point basket during the first half of their game against the San Antonio Spurs in the Hawks' annual MLK Day game at State Farm Arena, Monday, January 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
33 minutes ago

The Hawks again will play on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The Hawks will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 19 at State Farm Arena, and the game will be shown exclusively as a livestream on Peacock, the NBA announced Tuesday morning.

It’s the first game of a holiday four-game slate on the holiday, following by Thunder-Cavaliers, Mavericks-Knicks and Celtics-Pistons.

It’s the first announcement of the Hawks’ schedule in the 2025-26 NBA schedule, with more games to be revealed this week. The complete schedule will be announced on Thursday.

The Hawks have played 34 games on MLK Day, second only to the Knicks (39). The Hawks’ record in those games is 23-11, the best win percentage (.676) of any team.

Last season, the Hawks lost to the Knicks, 119-110, at Madison Square Garden.

The Hawks released their preseason schedule Monday, including matchups against the Rockets (Oct. 6), Grizzlies (Oct. 11), Heat (Oct. 13) and Rockets (Oct. 16)

About the Author

Rod Beard is the Senior Sports Editor for pro sports at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joining the team after 20-plus years at The Detroit News, where he was a beat writer for the Pistons for seven years, after five years covering the Michigan men's basketball team.

