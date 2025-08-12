Hawks learn opponent for annual MLK Day matchup

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates a three-point basket during the first half of their game against the San Antonio Spurs in the Hawks’ annual MLK Day game at State Farm Arena, Monday, January 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

The Hawks will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 19 at State Farm Arena, and the game will be shown exclusively as a livestream on Peacock, the NBA announced Tuesday morning.

The Hawks again will play on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

It’s the first game of a holiday four-game slate on the holiday, following by Thunder-Cavaliers, Mavericks-Knicks and Celtics-Pistons.

It’s the first announcement of the Hawks’ schedule in the 2025-26 NBA schedule, with more games to be revealed this week. The complete schedule will be announced on Thursday.

The Hawks have played 34 games on MLK Day, second only to the Knicks (39). The Hawks’ record in those games is 23-11, the best win percentage (.676) of any team.

Last season, the Hawks lost to the Knicks, 119-110, at Madison Square Garden.