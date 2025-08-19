AJC Varsity

GHSA to hold 2026 state track meet at UGA’s new $60M facility

The event will be May 11-14 on a Monday-Thursday schedule.
Spec Towns Track on South Milledge Avenue, which is on schedule to be completed by spring, will be the site of the 2026 GHSA state track meet. (Courtesy of the University of Georgia)
By
45 minutes ago

The Georgia High School Association will hold the 2026 state track meet at UGA’s new Spec Towns Track, which is on schedule to be completed by spring. The GHSA meet will be May 11-14 on a Monday-Thursday schedule.

Georgia’s new 2,500-seat facility, projected to cost $59.8 million, is being built off South Milledge Avenue across the street from Jack Turner Softball Stadium and the Turner Soccer Complex.

“We’re always trying to provide the best venue for our young people, and the University of Georgia has a great track venue,” GHSA executive director Tim Scott said. “We’re super excited about having it there.”

For decades, the GHSA meets have been held at multiple venues and were two-day events in each class over a Friday and Saturday. In 2025, they were held at Rome’s Barron Stadium, Albany’s Mills Stadium and East Jackson and Carrollton high schools.

At Georgia, each of eight classifications will be completed in one day with two classes contested each day. Running events will be finals only, with no preliminaries.

The meet will be held during weekdays because UGA commencement is scheduled the weekend prior.

Weekday finals are becoming common. The football championships for the third straight year will be played on weekdays in December in order to secure Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The GHSA also said in its Monday announcement that track-and-field sectional meets, pending facility capability, will change to one-day events to mirror the state format.

Spec Towns Track is also the name of facility adjacent to the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall on UGA’s South Campus that Georgia has used for track and field since 1964. It is being converted into grass practice fields for football.

GHSA meet schedule:

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

