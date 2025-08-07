Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech’s Haynes King on Davey O’Brien watch list

The award is presented annually to the country’s top college quarterback.
Last season, Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King became the first Division I player in at least 69 years with at least 2,000 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes and a 70% completion percentage. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

1 hour ago

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King is one of 36 quarterbacks on the watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, presented annually to the nation’s top quarterback.

In two years as a Yellow Jacket, King has moved into the top 10 in program history in passing yards (4,956), total offense (6,280 yards), touchdown passes (41) and touchdowns responsible for (62).

Last season, King became the first Division I player in at least 69 years with at least 2,000 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes and a 70% completion percentage, as well as two or fewer interceptions in a season. His 72.9% completion rate in 2024 and 37 touchdowns responsible for in 2023 are both single-season program records, while the 72.9% completion percentage in ’24 also set an ACC record.

King also was named to the watch list for this year’s Maxwell Award (national player of the year). A two-time team captain, he also is a nominee for the AFCA Good Works Team and on the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, both of which recognize players for their leadership on the field and in the community.

The Davey O’Brien Award’s national selection committee will name semifinalists and finalists in November, with the winner announced Dec. 12. The 49th annual Davey O’Brien Award will be presented Feb. 16 in Fort Worth, Texas.

