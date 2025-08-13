Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech football adds opponent for 2027, moves another game to 2028

Yellow Jackets program shifts matchup against Arkansas State to 2028.
In 2027, Georgia Tech will face Georgia, California, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia and Hampton at home. (Bob Andres/AJC)
In 2027, Georgia Tech will face Georgia, California, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia and Hampton at home. (Bob Andres/AJC)
1 hour ago

The Georgia Tech football program has reworked two of its future football schedules and added a new opponent to one of them.

The Yellow Jackets will host Hampton on Oct. 9, 2027. A previously scheduled matchup with Arkansas State has been moved to Sept. 2, 2028.

Tech announced the matchup with Arkansas State in 2023 and it had been scheduled as the 2027 season opener. The Red Wolves, out of the Sun Belt Conference, will receive $1.1 million to play the Jackets per the terms of the signed scheduling agreement.

Hampton and Tech have never met before. The Pirates compete in the Coastal Athletic Association in the Football Championship Subdivision.

In 2027, Tech will now face Georgia, California, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia and Hampton at home and Tennessee, Notre Dame, Florida State, Miami, SMU and Wake Forest on the road.

Tech only has two games currently scheduled for 2028: Arkansas State (Sept. 2) and Georgia (Nov. 25).

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

