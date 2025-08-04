Georgia Tech Georgia Tech counting on big season from second-year back Trelain Maddox Coming back from injury, former Parkview and Buford star looks to make mark in backfield full of options. Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Georgia Tech running back Trelain Maddox participates in a drill during the first day of practice at Rose Bowl Field and the Mary and John Brock Football Practice Facility, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Lurking in Georgia Tech’s backfield is Trelain Maddox. A redshirt freshman, Maddox isn’t Tech’s starting running back — that label belongs to Jamal Haynes. He’s not a proven veteran like Chad Alexander or Daylon Gordon, or the key offseason acquisition like reigning Ivy League player of the year Malachi Hosley.

Lurking in Tech's backfield is Trelain Maddox. A redshirt freshman, Maddox isn't Tech's starting running back — that label belongs to Jamal Haynes. He's not a proven veteran like Chad Alexander or Daylon Gordon, or the key offseason acquisition like reigning Ivy League player of the year Malachi Hosley. He doesn't fall into the category of a hotshot freshman like J.P. Powell or Shane Marshall. But Maddox (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) is still expected to play a major role in Tech's offense this season. That role has been a long time coming. "I thought (Maddox) had a great spring," Tech running backs coach Norval McKenzie said. "Any time you're coming from an injury, it's always the mental piece. I think he's over that hurdle now mentally. And physically, he's a specimen, right? "I think he received an Iron Jacket (award) this summer just in terms of what he's done in the weight room. He's big, he's strong, he's powerful and he's gonna get a lot of experience this season. And we're excited about him, and we're excited about the growth that he's taken from the first day he's been here until now."

Maddox was considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, in the class of 2024. He committed to play for Tech in June 2023, and halfway through his senior season at Parkview High School he had rushed for 515 yards, scored eight times and was averaging a whopping 11 yards per carry.

But in the sixth game of the season, Maddox suffered an ACL injury in his knee that ended his prep career. Tech stuck with him and signed him to its 2024 class in December 2023. “It was major because when I did get hurt, my thought process was unclear. I didn’t know if they was gonna honor it (the scholarship), but they did, which was great by coach (Brent) Key and Georgia Tech,” Maddox said. “And I really appreciate that. We had the talk when I first got injured and a talk when I got cleared. It was just a journey that (Key) had seen me go through and he helped me through. The help and confidence that he instilled into me made me a better player last year.” Maddox’s rehabilitation continued through the winter, spring and summer of 2024 while he began his freshman year at Tech. On Sept. 14, against Virginia Military Institute at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Maddox made his debut and ran for 53 yards on nine carries. A 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter marked Maddox’s first college score.

"When he hurt his knee in high school, I talked to him that Saturday morning, that day after," Key said during his weekly radio show last year. "(Maddox) told me, 'Coach, don't count me out. I'm gonna be there for ya. I'm gonna play next year, and I'm gonna help us win.' Fast-forward to this past week when we knew he was going in, we knew he was playing and I called him in my office to tell him he was going in in the second series. "I told him, 'I remember when you called me and told me that,' and he got the biggest smile on his face, and it was kind of an emotional time." Maddox had eight carries the following week against Louisville. Unfortunately for him, that's where his freshman season ended, as a nagging foot injury forced him to the sideline for the rest of the year. But that experience was invaluable for Maddox, who began this preseason camp competing for a prominent role in Tech's rushing attack. "First year, coming in, coming off injury, getting used to a new playbook, new coaches in a very competitive room last year with a lot of guys and kind of had to step up with injuries last year," he said. "After stepping up, I had got put right in the fire. I just had to learn it on the go and make my impact. Definitely a lot more comfortable (now) knowing the plays, knowing the offense. Being able to tell other positions what to do, where to get lined up and being able to help more than just what I have to do. And then still being able to execute my assignment is a big transition from last year, where sometimes I would need help getting lined up and sometimes I would need help with the plays."