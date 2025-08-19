Georgia Tech announces record student ticket sales for football home games
As of Monday, 6,164 Tech students have secured season tickets for the 2025 season.
Georgia Tech fans storm the field after an NCAA college football game against Miami at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 28-23 over Miami. The Jackets open the 2025 season Sept. 6 against Gardner-Webb. (Hyosub Shin/AJC FILE 2024)
More than 6,000 Georgia Tech students have purchased student season tickets for Tech football home games in 2025, the most student season tickets sold in any year on record at Tech, according to a release from the university.
As of Monday, 6,164 Tech students have secured season tickets for the upcoming season. The previous record was 5,939, set last season.
“I want to give a big shoutout to our student body,” Tech coach Brent Key said Saturday. “If I can tell the students anything, we’re going to put a good product on that field. There’s going to be 11 people on each side of the ball and in the kicking game, that they’re going to go out and play their butts off for you all students.
“I cannot thank the students enough for the effort they put in to come to these games and give us, really, that 12th man. I talk a lot about the shared adversity that takes place at Georgia Tech and the bond that is here. Those students, they’re part of our team on Saturdays. To see how many students have already come out and bought their tickets, and how many more and they’ve opened up more sections — students, keep buying, keep coming. We’ll keep opening up sections of the stadium. We want you all here, and we need you all here, and I promise that we are going to put a great product on that field for you guys that y’all can be proud of.”
Fewer than 900 student season tickets are still available in Bobby Dodd Stadium’s South student sections. Students still wanting to purchase season tickets can do so at buzz.gt/StudentFBTickets.
Tech athletics is exploring additional ways to accommodate student season ticket demand if the allotment of 7,000 sells out.