Georgia Tech announces record student ticket sales for football home games

More than 6,000 Georgia Tech students have purchased student season tickets for Tech football home games in 2025, the most student season tickets sold in any year on record at Tech, according to a release from the university.

“I want to give a big shoutout to our student body,” Tech coach Brent Key said Saturday. “If I can tell the students anything, we’re going to put a good product on that field. There’s going to be 11 people on each side of the ball and in the kicking game, that they’re going to go out and play their butts off for you all students.

“I cannot thank the students enough for the effort they put in to come to these games and give us, really, that 12th man. I talk a lot about the shared adversity that takes place at Georgia Tech and the bond that is here. Those students, they’re part of our team on Saturdays. To see how many students have already come out and bought their tickets, and how many more and they’ve opened up more sections — students, keep buying, keep coming. We’ll keep opening up sections of the stadium. We want you all here, and we need you all here, and I promise that we are going to put a great product on that field for you guys that y’all can be proud of.”

Fewer than 900 student season tickets are still available in Bobby Dodd Stadium’s South student sections. Students still wanting to purchase season tickets can do so at buzz.gt/StudentFBTickets.