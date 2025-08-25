From upsets to shutouts, here’s how the ranked HS football teams did in Week 2

North Cobb free safety, Trey Shaw (right) is unable to stop McEachern running back Henry Pullen from scoring on a run play during the first half Friday, Aug. 22, 2025 at McEachern. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Week 2 of the 2025 Georgia high school football season is in the books. Here’s a look at how each of the top-10 teams fared last weekend and who each team plays next. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

Last week: Beat Benedictine 42-14. D.J. McCoy rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Tyriq Green had 105 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns, both in the third quarter, expanding Buford’s lead to 35-7. Kannon Nelson blocked a punt. Dayton Raiola was 5-of-10 passing for 114 yards and two touchdowns. The game ended at 12:19 a.m. Buford beat Benedictine 29-28 last season.

Last week: Beat Rabun Gap 24-19. Rabun Gap had a fourth-and-7 at Grayson’s 20-yard line with 2:35 when linebacker Makhi Brazier broke up a pass, and Grayson then ran out the clock. Grayson trailed 12-0 four minutes into the game after Rabun Gap scored touchdowns following a blocked punt and a dropped snap on a punt attempt. Grayson finished with 503 total yards to overcome lost three fumbles and an interception in the red zone.

Last week: Beat Columbia 41-7. Cam Wood rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Peyton Zachary had six receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Carrollton rotated quarterbacks C.J. Cypher (11-of-16, 213 yards, two touchdowns) and Mason Holtzclaw (8-of-12, 104 yards, one touchdown).

Last week: Beat Jonesboro 24-0. Douglas County leaned on its defense as Jordan Carter had two sacks for 13 yards in losses and Steven Jones had seven solo tackles and one tackle for a loss. Richard Dyce and Kennedy Green intercepted passes. Rah’keith Kelly rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Mike Johnson was 6-of-14 passing for 46 yards.

Last week: Beat Mount Zion-Jonesboro 56-0. Lowndes led 49-0 at halftime, rushed for 377 yards, attempted just one pass (23-yard touchdown) and held Mount Zion to 52 total yards. Eli Beard rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.

Last week: Beat North Cobb 21-0. Henry Pullen rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries and caught a 42-yard TD pass, and McEachern outgained North Cobb 356-155. Calvin Pittman was 3-of-8 passing for 52 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 47 yards. Brayden Matthews had three tackles for losses. Michai Row had two. This is McEachern’s highest ranking since 2019.

Last week: Beat Mundy’s Mill 60-14. Valdosta led 53-0 at halftime. Marquis Fennell and Deron Foster each rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns, the second time in two weeks they’ve both surpassed 100 yards. Three quarterbacks were 8-of-12 passing for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Last week: Beat Mill Creek 45-28. P.J. Wolfe was 11-of-20 passing for 257 yards and four touchdowns. Titus Travis had three receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Chase Huff returned a punt for a touchdown, made 10 tackles and broke up four passes. Carter Luckie had four tackles for losses.

Last week: Beat Moody, Alabama. 49-7. Gainesville led 35-0 at halftime. Nigel Newkirk rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. Kharim Hughley was 12-of-18 passing for 195 yards. His three TD passes came in the first quarter. Kadin Fossung and Jamarion Matthews had two tackles for losses apiece.

Last week: Beat Mays 42-7. Kijon Brown-Braxton and D.J. Jones had four tackles for losses apiece, and Hughes held Mays to 99 total yards. Darnell Kelly was 18-of-21 passing for 207 yards and a touchdown. Carsyn Baker rushed for 57 yards on eight carries. Quintavius Wiggins had 77 yards from scrimmage on nine touches.

Last week: Beat First Academy, Florida. 24-17. Milton scored on a 41-yard blocked punt return by Tristan Lester and a 57-yard punt return by E.B. Bailey in the first half and took the lead for good at 21-17 with 53 seconds left in the third quarter on Bentley Hickman’s 20-yard run. First Academy did not threaten in the fourth quarter. Trey Hasan, a freshman playing for injured quarterback Derrick Baker, was 9-of-16 passing for 78 yards. Sheldon Atchison rushed for 89 yards on 24 carries.

Last week: Game with Hapeville Charter stopped because of weather and will resume Sept. 2 with the score 0-0 at halftime.

Last week: Beat Cairo 56-0. Thomas County Central led 28-0 in the first quarter. Jaylen Johnson was 8-of-12 passing for 107 yards and three touchdowns, two to Jabari Watkins. Cairo was held to 37 total yards.

Last week: Beat Etowah 42-24. Playing against its former coach, Brett Vavra, now at Etowah, Sprayberry trailed 24-21 in the fourth quarter but scored four unanswered touchdowns, three longer than 70 yards. Jaden Duckett was 6-of-11 passing for 214 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown on five carries. AJC Super 11 pick Jorden Edmonds caught TD passes of 80 and 45 yards, had five solo tackles and intercepted a pass.

Last week: Beat Effingham County 56-42. Jakobe Bryant returned a fumble 62 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead in the first quarter, and Houston County did not trail from there, although the game would be tied three more times, including 35-35 at halftime. Houston County scored the next three touchdowns to pull away and led 569-384 in total yards. C.P. Anderson rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and caught a 58-yard TD pass. Ryan Maxwell was 14-of-20 passing for 303 yards and four touchdowns. M.J. Mathis had four receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Last week: Lost to Ware County 24-14. Coffee led 7-3 at halftime and put up 448 total yards but surrendered 21 straight points in the second half in a run that started with a fumble returned for a touchdown. Trey Ross was 15-of-22 passing for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Kentavius Debruce rushed for 108 yards on 28 carries.

Last week: Beat Cherokee 61-0. Sequoyah led 55-0 in the first half. Kolby Martin was 13-of-14 passing for 248 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jack Ripley. Will Rajecki rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

Class 4A

1. (1) North Oconee (2-0)

Last week: Beat Dalton 56-7. Dallas Dickerson returned the first punt of the game 78 yards for a touchdown and caught three passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. Maddox Brice scored touchdowns rushing and returning an interception. Harrison Faulkner played only a quarter and was 5-of-7 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Next: Sept. 5 at Clarke Central (1-1)

2. (3) Creekside (2-0)

Last week: Beat Seminole, Florida. 32-0. Ced Kelly rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and had 241 all-purpose yards. Carter Jameson had 10 tackles and two tackles for losses.

Next: Saturday vs. DeSoto, Texas. (0-0)

3. (4) Blessed Trinity (2-0)

Last week: Beat Holy Innocents’ 30-2. Blessed Trinity held Holy Innocents’ to minus-15 total yards. Dawson Jacobs and Lucas Smalls-Allen had three tackles for losses apiece. Ahmontae Pitts rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Blessed Trinity was 3-of-11 passing for 29 yards.

Next: Friday vs. Prince Avenue Christian (2-0)

4. (2) Benedictine (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Buford 42-14. Benedictine finished with 161 total yards. Stanley Smart rushed for 59 yards on 17 carries. Stephen Cannon passed for the first Benedictine touchdown and scored the other.

Next: Friday at Burke County (2-0)

5. (5) Cartersville (2-0)

Last week: Beat Rockmart 39-14. Cartersville scored 33 points in the second quarter. Nate Russell was 8-of-12 passing for 191 yards and threw TD passes to five receivers. Braylon Hill rushed for 55 yards on five carries and caught a 43-yard TD pass.

Next: Friday vs. Hapeville Charter (0-0)

6. (6) Cambridge (2-0)

Last week: Beat Johns Creek 56-0. Callum Phillips and Brady McHale returned interceptions for touchdowns in the second quarter as Cambridge took a 42-0 lead into halftime. Brooks Malone rushed for 92 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Craig Dandridge caught a 71-yard TD pass. Cambridge used three quarterbacks, who were 9-of-14 passing for 164 yards. Each threw a TD pass.

Next: Friday at Creekview (0-2)

7. (8) Ware County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Coffee 24-14. Terron Birden returned a fumble 67 yards for a touchdown in a 21-point third quarter that gave Ware County a 24-7 lead. Tayshaun Franklin rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Isaiah White was 8-of-16 passing for 117 yards and a touchdown. Jamario Rice had six receptions for 103 yard and a touchdown.

Next: Friday at Bainbridge (0-2)

8. (7) Marist (0-1)

Last week: Off.

Next: Friday vs. Woodward Academy (1-1)

9. (9) Kell (2-0)

Last week: Beat Alpharetta 37-0. Tony Forney Jr. returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown. Quinterrius Gipson rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Kaleb Narcisse was 13-of-19 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Donte Grant Jr. had six receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Next: Friday at Sequoyah (2-0)

10. (NR) Central-Carrollton (2-0)

Last week: Beat Oxford, Alabama. 37-34. J.R. Harris threw a 5-yard TD pass to Jonaz Walton for the winning score with 21 seconds left. Walton had 188 all-purpose yards. Harris was 15-of-23 passing for 221 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Tyson Rochester had eight tackles and two tackles for losses.

Next: Friday vs. Hiram (1-1)

Out: No. 10 Perry (1-1)

Class 3A

1. (1) Calhoun (1-0)

Last week: Off.

Next: Friday at Westminster (1-0)

2. (2) Jefferson (2-0)

Last week: Beat Jackson County 10-3. Colton Grant threw a 27-yard pass to Logan Edmunds to break a 3-3 tie in the third quarter. Jackson County was held to 51 total yards in the second half and didn’t seriously threaten late. Grant was 12-of-17 passing for 137 yards and a touchdown. Max Brown rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Jefferson has not allowed a touchdown in two games.

Next: Friday at Clarke Central (1-1)

3. (3) Sandy Creek (2-0)

Last week: Beat McIntosh 35-7. Amari Latimer rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries and caught a 35-yard pass. Caleb Hill was 12-of-17 passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Sandy Creek held McIntosh to 125 total yards. J.T. Austin had four tackles for losses.

Next: Friday at LaGrange (2-0)

4. (5) Peach County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Perry 27-6. Peach County trailed 6-0 at halftime but scored the game’s final 27 points. Caiden Ivory was 12-of-22 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns, one to Ashton Barton for 96 yards. Barton also rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Bryson Hughley had five tackles and made the game-changing interception in the third quarter.

Next: Friday vs. Berkmar (0-2)

5. (4) LaGrange (2-0)

Last week: Beat Early County 42-8. Dylan Barber was 5-of-9 passing for 100 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Peyton Davis rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. Jamarcus Benton had eight solo tackles.

Next: Friday vs. Sandy Creek (2-0)

6. (7) North Hall (1-0)

Last week: Beat Wesleyan 41-7. Wyatt Tumlin rushed for 221 yards on 10 carries and scored on a 99-yard run. Alex Schlieman was 13-of-23 passing for 220 yards and three touchdowns. North Hall put up 580 total yards, the most in coach Sean Pender’s four seasons.

Next: Friday vs. Cherokee Bluff (2-0)

7. (6) Stephenson (2-0)

Last week: Beat Arabia Mountain 40-26. Jayden Johnson rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Noah Mahoney had seven receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown. Zabrian Boler was 9-of-15 passing for 205 yards and a touchdown. Troy Stiggers had five tackles for losses. Stephenson held Arabia Mountain to minus-21 yards rushing, but the game wasn’t clinched until Aaryn Chastine’s interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Next: Friday vs. Dutchtown (0-2)

8. (8) Cherokee Bluff (2-0)

Last week: Beat Apalachee 47-2. Cherokee Bluff led 37-0 at halftime. Connor Cook was 7-of-12 passing for 63 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a 20-yard run. Jackson Pirkle rushed for 69 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries.

Next: Friday at North Hall (1-0)

9. (10) Monroe Area (2-0)

Last week: Beat Cedar Shoals 41-3. Jitt Carr rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Ezra Harrison was 12-of-13 passing for 128 yards. Dacian Davis had four tackles for losses and two sacks and rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Next: Sept. 5 vs. Apalachee (1-1)

10. (NR) Troup (2-0)

Last week: Beat Harris County 42-0. Garrison Edwards was 11-of-17 passing for 120 yards and a touchdown. Javarris rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown. Bubba Taylor had 15 tackles.

Next: Sept. 5 vs. Whitewater (1-1)

Out: No. 9 Cairo (0-1)

Class 2A

1. (1) Carver-Columbus (2-0)

Last week: Beat Spencer 48-0. Carver beat Spencer for the 26th time in 27 meetings and by the most lopsided score since 2012.

Next: Friday vs. Harris County (1-1)

2. (3) Pierce County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Coosa Christian, Alabama. 20-7. Pierce County scored three touchdowns in the third quarter after trailing 7-0 at halftime. Jaeveon Williams rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Pierce held Coosa Christian to minus-16 rushing yards. This was the opener for Coosa Christian, which earlier this month fired its coach and hired former Colquitt County and Valdosta coach Rush Propst.

Next: Friday at Brantley County (0-2)

3. (2) Rockmart (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Cartersville 39-14. Rockmart trailed 39-7 at halftime against Class 4A’s No. 5 team. Freshman QB Tripp Parson was 10-of-15 passing for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Gavin Green had four receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Next: Sept. 5 vs. Ringgold (2-0)

4. (4) Burke County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Cross Creek 44-0. Talon Heath rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Donald Heath had five solo tackles and recovered a fumble.

Next: Friday vs. Benedictine (0-2)

5. (5) Carver-Atlanta (2-0)

Last week: Beat Luella 35-0. Terrious Favors had 142 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on four touches and intercepted a pass. Corey Fletcher passed for 111 yards. Michael Johnson Jr. had five tackles for losses and three sacks.

Next: Friday at Decatur (0-1)

6. (6) Callaway (0-1)

Last week: Off.

Next: Thursday vs. Opelika, Alabama. (1-0)

7. (7) Morgan County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Putnam County 46-14. Christian Monfort rushed for 165 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries. Davis Strickland was 15-of-20 passing for 195 yards.

Next: Friday at Oconee County (1-1)

8. (9) Hapeville Charter (0-0)

Last week: Game with Lee County was stopped because of weather and will be resumed Sept. 2 with the score 0-0 at halftime.

Next: Friday at Cartersville (2-0)

9. (8) Thomson (1-1)

Last week: Lost to North Augusta, S.C. 33-7. The score was 7-7 at halftime, but Thomson threw three interceptions and lost to a 2024 South Carolina Class 4A semifinalist. Jaris Sinkfield had five receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown and intercepted a pass.

Next: Friday vs. Richmond Academy (0-1)

10. (NR) Cook (2-0)

Last week: Beat Bainbridge 22-6. Freshman RB Dawson Davis rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Cook outgained Bainbridge 243-135.

Next: Friday at Brooks County (0-1)

Out: No. 10 Hart County (1-1)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Toombs County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Dougherty 12-6. Alex Scott returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown to break a 6-6 tie late in the first quarter, and lightning stopped the game one minute into the second. Dougherty declined to finish at a later date. Justin Powell rushed for 43 yards on three carries, scored Toombs’ first touchdown and intercepted a pass.

Next: Friday vs. South Effingham (0-1)

2. (2) Worth County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Irwin County 28-0. Lyndon Worthy was 13-of-22 passing for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Kaden Chester had 105 yards from scrimmage on five touches. Colby Griffis had three receptions for 76 yards.

Next: Friday vs. Dooly County (0-1)

3. (3) Thomasville (2-0)

Last week: Beat Pelham 50-7. Cam Hill was 11-of-15 passing for 170 yards and three touchdowns, two to D.J. Sawyer. Lavonte Cole rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.

Next: Friday vs. Cairo (0-1)

4. (4) Fitzgerald (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next:

Friday at Crisp County (0-2)

5. (5) Heard County (2-0)

Last week: Beat South Atlanta 55-6. Ethan Tisdale was 8-of-12 passing for 113 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Zaiden Moreland returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown. Logan Parmer and Max Lasseter had four tackles for losses apiece.

Next: Friday vs. Murphy, N.C. (1-0)

6. (6) Rabun County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Fannin County 35-0. Ty Truelove was 19-of-27 passing for 217 yards and a touchdown. Reid Giles had 178 yards from scrimmage (83 rushing, 95 receiving) on 14 touches. Lake Evans rushed for 108 yards on 17 carries. Rabun County had 432 total yards.

Next: Sept. 5 at Dalton (0-2)

7. (7) Northeast (1-1)

Last week: Beat Southwest 30-8. Freshman QB Jordan Wiggins was 11-of-15 passing for 151 yards and three touchdowns. Tailen Sampson rushed for 117 yards and had seven tackles, Kortnei Williams intercepted two passes. The game was stopped in third quarter after an altercation among players following a tackle that injured Southwest quarterback Chase Dupree.

Next: Friday vs. Washington County (1-1)

8. (9) Swainsboro (2-0)

Last week: Beat Emanuel County Institute 27-13. With the score 13-13 late in the third quarter, Swainsboro lost a fumble at the ECI 1-yard line, but on the next play, Jakobi Woods forced an ECI fumble in the end zone, and Aiden Foskey recovered it for a touchdown. Swainsboro rushed for 222 yards. The Tigers were 5-for-14 passing in wet conditions, but Joshua Gray hit Marco Danford with a 62-yard TD pass and also rushed for 50 yards.

Next: Friday at Metter (1-0)

9. (NR) Dodge County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Bleckley County 31-29. Dodge County led 24-7 at halftime. Bleckley County had the ball at midfield in the final three minutes before Jerimiah Burns intercepted a pass to end it. Burns also had three receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown. Kain Mincey was 8-of-17 passing for 257 yards and three touchdowns. Jauriel Bray had five catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Terrance Fordham returned a blocked punt 31 yards for a touchdown. Bleckley County QB Brody Fleming was 25-of-59 passing for 283 yards, but Bleckley was held to 32 rushing yards.

Next: Friday at Central-Macon (0-1)

10. (10) Dublin (0-1)

Last week: Off.

Next: Friday vs. Southwest (1-1)

Out: No. 8 Bleckley County (1-1)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Lincoln County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Jenkins County 37-6. Lincoln County held Jenkins County to 79 total yards. Kelby Glaze, one of 11 Lincoln County ball carriers, rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Next: Friday vs. McCormick, S.C. (0-1)

2. (2) Clinch County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Wilcox County 21-13. Traviian Miller scored on a 24-yard run on a fourth-and-2 with 1:48 left for the clinching touchdown. Xavian Johnson rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Clinch County led 287-173 in total yards.

Next: Friday vs. Miller County (0-1)

3. (3) Bowdon (1-1)

Last week: Beat Macon County 55-22. Bowdon trailed 14-0 in the first quarter but scored five third-quarter touchdowns. Lucki Bailey had 10 tackles, two tackles for losses and a forced fumble. Kaiden Prothro had five receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns and return an interception for a touchdown. Josh Hopkins was 9-of-16 passing for 211 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

Next: Friday vs. Bremen (1-0)

4. (4) Brooks County (0-1)

Last week: Off.

Next: Friday vs. Cook (2-0)

5. (6) Metter (1-0)

Last week: Beat Tattnall County 21-19. Tattnall County missed a 31-yard field goal in the final minute. Michael Ricks rushed for 97 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries and was 8-of-17 passing for 101 yards.

Next: Friday vs. Swainsboro (2-0)

6. (5) Manchester (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Upson-Lee 27-0. Playing a Class 3A or larger opponent for the second straight week, Manchester was shut out, and fell to 0-2, for the first time since 2020.

Next: Sept. 5 vs. Macon County (0-2)

7. (7) Jenkins County (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Lincoln County 37-6. Jenkins County was held to 79 total yards and 1-of-3 passing.

Next: Sept. 5 vs. Portal (0-1)

8. (10) Wilcox County (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Clinch County 21-13. Melvin McAdoo rushed for 138 yards on 11 carries, scored on a 94-yard run and intercepted a pass that set up Wilcox County’s first score. Wilcox County did not get a first down in the fourth quarter.

Next: Friday vs. Terrell Co. (0-1)

9. (NR) Charlton County (2-0)

Last week: Beat McIntosh County Academy 40-36. A.J. Glover threw a 29-yard TD pass to Brandon Woolard in the fourth quarter for the game-winner, and Christian Brown made a touchdown-saving tackle at the Charlton County 40 on a fourth-down stop. Charlton County then ran out the clock. Omari Wilson rushed for 80 yards on 17 carries. Glover was 9-of-19 passing for 125 yards and four touchdowns. Woolard had three receptions, all for touchdowns, for 125 yards.

Next: Friday vs. Jeff Davis (1-0)

10. (NR) Johnson County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Montgomery County 38-7. Johnson County allowed minus-10 yards rushing and 95 passing. Johnson County completed two passes, both for touchdowns of more than 60 yards. Jeremiah Scott rushed for 87 yards on eight carries.

Next: Friday at Warren Co. (0-2)

Out: No. 8 Irwin County (0-2), No. 9 Early County (0-2)

Class 3A-A Private

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (2-0)

Last week: Beat Westside-Macon 43-22. Andrew Beard rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Ben Musser was 9-of-15 passing for 253 yards and three touchdowns, including a 57-yarder to Brice Williamson and a 50-yarder to C.J. Dockery. Boss Boucek had three tackles for losses.

Next: Friday at Blessed Trinity (2-0)

2. (2) Hebron Christian (2-0)

Last week: Beat Fellowship Christian 45-29. Devon Caldwell rushed for 328 yards, had 111 yards receiving and scored four touchdowns. Michael Kyles was 9-of-15 passing for 161 yards. Max Steve had seven tackles and intercepted a pass.

Next: Friday at McCallie, Tenn. (1-0)

3. (3) Fellowship Christian (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Hebron Christian 45-29. Jonathan Granby was 15-of-29 passing for 234 yards and four touchdowns, but Fellowship was held to 59 yards rushing. Granby also led the team with six solo tackles.

Next: Sept. 5 vs. Osborne (0-2)

4. (4) Savannah Christian (2-0)

Last week: Beat New Hampstead 28-12. Blaise Thomas was 5-of-8 passing for 150 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Wesley Dinking rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Ivyn Richardson had 11 tackles.

Next: Friday at Mount Paran Christian (2-0)

5. (5) Calvary Day (1-0)

Last week: Off.

Next: Friday vs. Oceanside Collegiate, S.C. (0-1)

6. (7) Aquinas (2-0)

Last week: Beat Bryan County 38-7. Turner Stevenson, playing only a half, was 10-of-12 passing for 222 yards and three touchdowns. Jack Rhodes had seven receptions for 135 yards and three touchdowns. Christian Kate had 92 yards from scrimmage on seven touches. Eli Hutchinson rushed for 86 yards on eight carries.

Next: Sept. 5 at Hephzibah (1-1)

7. (6) Wesleyan (1-1)

Last week: Lost to North Hall 44-7. Walker Kirkland was 21-of-38 passing for 235 yards and a touchdown, and Carter Hayes had eight catches for 132 yards, but Wesleyan was limited to 49 rushing yards against Class 3A’s No. 6 team.

Next: Friday vs. Elbert County (0-2)

8. (9) Athens Academy (1-1)

Last week: Beat Savannah Country Day 28-0. PayTon Prince rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Keyon Standifer had four receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown. Matthew McRae had three tackles for losses, and Athens Academy shut out Savannah Country Day for the second year in a row.

Next: Friday vs. Shaw (0-2)

9. (10) Lovett (1-1)

Last week: Beat Crisp County 17-10. Ford Diffley had four tackles and a sack, forced a fumble, blocked a point and intercepted a pass that sealed the victory. Lovett won despite only 95 total yards. Sam Abney was 5-of-14 passing but threw two short TD passes to Jackson Schmidt and rushed for 52 yards on 14 carries.

Next: Friday vs. Spencer (0-1)

10. (8) Holy Innocents’ (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Blessed Trinity 30-2. Holy Innocents’ had minus-19 yards rushing and was 4-of-11 passing for 4 yards against Class 4A’s No. 3 team.

Next: Friday at Morrow (1-1)