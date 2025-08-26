EuroBasket viewing guide featuring Porzingis, Risacher, Krejci of the Hawks

Hawks Logo
Hawks fans have an opportunity to see some of the team’s new and familiar faces take the court before the season begins in October.
Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher reacts after scoring during the first half in an NBA basketball game at State Farm Arena, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
8 minutes ago

After weeks of exhibition play, the 2025 European Basketball Championship will begin Wednesday.

The Hawks have three players set to represent their respective countries in the quadrennial tournament. That leaves Hawks fans with an opportunity to see some of the team’s new and familiar faces take the court before the season begins in October.

Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher, who the team selected with the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft, will represent France. Guard Vit Krejčí will suit up for Czech Republic, and newly acquired forward/center Kristaps Porziņģis will play for Latvia. Two-way forward Eli Ndiaye was set to represent Spain but withdrew at the beginning of the month because of discomfort in his left shoulder.

While the Hawks have three players set to play, 31 other NBA players will don the uniforms of their home countries. Some big names set to headline EuroBasket include Luka Dončić (Slovenia), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) and Nikola Jokić (Serbia).

Takeaways from Hawks’ schedule, including a tough start and back-to-backs

Twenty-four teams will battle in the preliminary round, where they will be split into four groups of six teams. Each group plays in a round-robin style tournament before the four best teams (top 16) advance to the knockout stage.

The top 16 teams that move on to the knockout rounds (beginning Sept. 6) play single-elimination games to advance to the quarterfinals, then the semifinals. The losers of each semifinal will face each other to determine the bronze-medal winners.

The groups are:

Group A

Czech Republic

Estonia

Latvia

Portugal

Serbia

Turkey

Group B

Finland

Germany

Great Britain

Lithuania

Montenegro

Sweden

Group C

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Cyprus

Georgia

Greece

Italy

Spain

Group D

Belgium

France

Iceland

Israel

Poland

Slovenia

How to watch

FIBA has a list of official rights holders for FIBA EuroBasket 2025 across the participating nations. While they don’t have a broadcast for EuroBasket in the United States, fans can stream some of the matchups on Courtside 1891.

So, what time and day will the Hawks players take the court?

Krejčí, Czech Republic

Aug. 27, 7:45 a.m. - at Portugal

Aug. 29, 7:45 a.m. - vs. Turkey

Aug. 30, 7:45 a.m. - at Estonia

Sept. 1, 2:15 p.m. - vs. Serbia

Hawks fans will get to see Krejčí against former teammate Bogdan Bogdanović, as well as Nikola Jokić in a David versus Goliath outing. Czech Republic lost to Serbia 113-84 in an exhibition matchup Aug. 15, where Krejčí finished with five points and five assists.

Sept. 3, 11 a.m. - at Latvia

Then Krejčí will go against Porziņģis, his new teammate, in what could be another tough game.

Porziņģis, Latvia

Aug. 27, 11 a.m. - at Turkey

Aug. 29, 11 a.m. - vs. Estonia

Aug. 30, 11 a.m. - at Serbia

“The Unicorn” and “The Joker” (Jokić) take the court, and Porziņģis has acknowledged that Serbia presents as a test for Team Latvia.

Sept. 1, 11 a.m. - vs. Portugal

Sept. 3, 11 a.m. - vs. Czechia

Risacher, France

Aug. 28, 11 a.m. - vs. Belgium

Aug. 30, 11 a.m. - at Slovenia

The French team boasts the most active NBA players and with the team as stacked as it is, Risacher has come off the bench. But the matchup between France and Slovenia, which boasts the talents of Luka Dončić, will provide a fun test for the Hawks wing.

Aug. 31, 11 a.m. - vs. Israel

Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m.- at Poland

Sept. 4, 8 a.m. - at Iceland

Other notable games

Aug. 28, 2:30 p.m. - Greece versus Italy

Antetokounmpo will face former Hawks forward, as well as his former teammate, Danilo Gallinari.

Sept. 3, 2:15 p.m. - Turkey versus Serbia

A matchup between the three-time league MVP Jokić and Alperen Şengün, the man they call “Baby Jokic.”

