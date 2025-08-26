EuroBasket viewing guide featuring Porzingis, Risacher, Krejci of the Hawks

After weeks of exhibition play, the 2025 European Basketball Championship will begin Wednesday.
The Hawks have three players set to represent their respective countries in the quadrennial tournament. That leaves Hawks fans with an opportunity to see some of the team’s new and familiar faces take the court before the season begins in October.
Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher, who the team selected with the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft, will represent France. Guard Vit Krejčí will suit up for Czech Republic, and newly acquired forward/center Kristaps Porziņģis will play for Latvia. Two-way forward Eli Ndiaye was set to represent Spain but withdrew at the beginning of the month because of discomfort in his left shoulder.
While the Hawks have three players set to play, 31 other NBA players will don the uniforms of their home countries. Some big names set to headline EuroBasket include Luka Dončić (Slovenia), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) and Nikola Jokić (Serbia).
Twenty-four teams will battle in the preliminary round, where they will be split into four groups of six teams. Each group plays in a round-robin style tournament before the four best teams (top 16) advance to the knockout stage.
The top 16 teams that move on to the knockout rounds (beginning Sept. 6) play single-elimination games to advance to the quarterfinals, then the semifinals. The losers of each semifinal will face each other to determine the bronze-medal winners.
So, what time and day will the Hawks players take the court?
Krejčí, Czech Republic
Aug. 27, 7:45 a.m. - at Portugal
Aug. 29, 7:45 a.m. - vs. Turkey
Aug. 30, 7:45 a.m. - at Estonia
Sept. 1, 2:15 p.m. - vs. Serbia
Hawks fans will get to see Krejčí against former teammate Bogdan Bogdanović, as well as Nikola Jokić in a David versus Goliath outing. Czech Republic lost to Serbia 113-84 in an exhibition matchup Aug. 15, where Krejčí finished with five points and five assists.
Sept. 3, 11 a.m. - at Latvia
Then Krejčí will go against Porziņģis, his new teammate, in what could be another tough game.
The French team boasts the most active NBA players and with the team as stacked as it is, Risacher has come off the bench. But the matchup between France and Slovenia, which boasts the talents of Luka Dončić, will provide a fun test for the Hawks wing.
Aug. 31, 11 a.m. - vs. Israel
Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m.- at Poland
Sept. 4, 8 a.m. - at Iceland
Other notable games
Aug. 28, 2:30 p.m. - Greece versus Italy
Antetokounmpo will face former Hawks forward, as well as his former teammate, Danilo Gallinari.
Sept. 3, 2:15 p.m. - Turkey versus Serbia
A matchup between the three-time league MVP Jokić and Alperen Şengün, the man they call “Baby Jokic.”