EuroBasket viewing guide featuring Porzingis, Risacher, Krejci of the Hawks

The Hawks have three players set to represent their respective countries in the quadrennial tournament. That leaves Hawks fans with an opportunity to see some of the team’s new and familiar faces take the court before the season begins in October.

Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher, who the team selected with the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft, will represent France. Guard Vit Krejčí will suit up for Czech Republic, and newly acquired forward/center Kristaps Porziņģis will play for Latvia. Two-way forward Eli Ndiaye was set to represent Spain but withdrew at the beginning of the month because of discomfort in his left shoulder.

While the Hawks have three players set to play, 31 other NBA players will don the uniforms of their home countries. Some big names set to headline EuroBasket include Luka Dončić (Slovenia), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) and Nikola Jokić (Serbia).

Twenty-four teams will battle in the preliminary round, where they will be split into four groups of six teams. Each group plays in a round-robin style tournament before the four best teams (top 16) advance to the knockout stage.

The top 16 teams that move on to the knockout rounds (beginning Sept. 6) play single-elimination games to advance to the quarterfinals, then the semifinals. The losers of each semifinal will face each other to determine the bronze-medal winners.