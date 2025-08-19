Atlanta Braves Chris Sale to make third and likely final rehab start this weekend Sale is expected to throw around 75-80 pitches on Saturday for Double-A Columbus. Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale throws a ball during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Monday, February 17, 2025, North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Chris Sale will make one more rehab start this weekend before likely rejoining the Braves’ rotation for the final month of the season. Sale, who’s recovering from a fractured rib cage, has pitched twice for Triple-A Gwinnett, most recently throwing 57 pitches. He’ll start Saturday for Double-A Columbus since Gwinnett is on the road. Sale is expected to throw around 75 to 80 pitches.

If all goes well, he could be back with the Braves for his next turn. “I think it’ll be big for him (to finish the season healthy and pitching),” manager Brian Snitker said. “No. 1, he wants to pitch. He wants to get back and help. But it’s huge for him. Normal offseasons and real spring trainings are huge for a pitcher. I think those offseasons that they’re rehabbing, usually if you’re rehabbing, you go to spring training, it’s not regular for you. That’s big. Spring training is huge for pitchers.” Sale was tremendous before his injury, appearing a legitimate candidate to win his second straight Cy Young award. He had a 2.52 ERA in 15 starts, striking out 114 against 26 walks. The southpaw explained earlier this month why it was important for him to pitch again this season despite the Braves’ extremely low postseason chances.

“I don’t care what the record says. I like to compete, and I want to go out there and do my job,” Sale said.