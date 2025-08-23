Banks County fires football coach after one game, promotes familiar name

Banks County High School announced Friday that it was moving on from Todd Winter and promoting offensive coordinator Mark Hollars to head coach. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Class A Division I school most recently had a winning season in 2016.

The northeast Georgia school announced Friday that it was moving on from Todd Winter and promoting offensive coordinator Mark Hollars to head coach.

Winter was hired in 2024 from Holy Innocents’, where he had a 55-27 record with three region titles in seven seasons. Before that, he was 35-19 with one region title at Pinecrest Academy.

In Winter’s first season at Banks County, the team was 2-8.

Hollars was Commerce’s head coach the past four seasons and fired in December — despite a 31-16 record and one region title over four seasons.

“Coach Hollars is committed to building a strong, unified program that reflects the values of teamwork, discipline, and pride in being a Leopard,” Banks County Superintendent Ann Hopkins said in a statement.