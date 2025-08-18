Atlanta Drive to meet New York GC in TGL rematch to open season

Billy Horschel of Atlanta Drive GC is introduced before their TGL presented by SoFi match at SoFi Center on Jan. 21, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Courtesy of Megan Briggs/TGL via Getty Images)

The league will announce its schedule later this fall.

The Drive will meet the New York Golf Club at 3 p.m. Dec. 28, at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to start the league’s second season of competition.

The Atlanta Drive, which brought home a world championship in the first season of TGL Golf, will begin defense of their title against the team they conquered in the finale.

The Drive will have their championship banner lifted to the rafters and placed on display. The Drive trailed 3-0 with four holes to play when they staged a memorable comeback for a 4-3 win. Billy Horschel won the match with a 17-foot birdie on the final hole.

Horschel will return to the team this season and will be joined by Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Lucas Glover.

The league, a partnership between the PGA Tour and TMRW Sports, headed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, will announce its schedule later this fall.

The indoor TGL league features three-on-three competition on oversize launch monitors driven by advanced technology and a large shape-shifting putting green. The league combines elements of traditional golf with a simulated indoor game.