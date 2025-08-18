State Sports Report

Atlanta Drive to meet New York GC in TGL rematch to open season

The league will announce its schedule later this fall.
Billy Horschel of Atlanta Drive GC is introduced before their TGL presented by SoFi match at SoFi Center on Jan. 21, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Courtesy of Megan Briggs/TGL via Getty Images)
Billy Horschel of Atlanta Drive GC is introduced before their TGL presented by SoFi match at SoFi Center on Jan. 21, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Courtesy of Megan Briggs/TGL via Getty Images)
By
57 minutes ago

The Atlanta Drive, which brought home a world championship in the first season of TGL Golf, will begin defense of their title against the team they conquered in the finale.

The Drive will meet the New York Golf Club at 3 p.m. Dec. 28, at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to start the league’s second season of competition.

The Drive will have their championship banner lifted to the rafters and placed on display. The Drive trailed 3-0 with four holes to play when they staged a memorable comeback for a 4-3 win. Billy Horschel won the match with a 17-foot birdie on the final hole.

ExploreAtlanta Drive and TGL golf combining technology and traditional play

Horschel will return to the team this season and will be joined by Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Lucas Glover.

The league, a partnership between the PGA Tour and TMRW Sports, headed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, will announce its schedule later this fall.

The indoor TGL league features three-on-three competition on oversize launch monitors driven by advanced technology and a large shape-shifting putting green. The league combines elements of traditional golf with a simulated indoor game.

About the Author

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta Drive golf

Atlanta Drive to meet New York GC in TGL rematch to open season

57m ago

New coordinator brings ‘best energy’ to Georgia State’s evolving defense

$4 million deal puts new name on Kennesaw State basketball arena

Keep Reading

Remembering Charlie Harrison, who leaves behind a golf legacy like few others

Georgia Tech football adds opponent for 2027, moves another game to 2028

With Masters invite in reach, South Georgia golfer up against John Daly II

Featured

Lenox Square in Buckhead has signed new leases with 18 retailers and restaurants this year, as the shopping center and its Buckhead sister mall, Phipps Plaza, work to attract new customers. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

Lenox Square mall welcomes 18 new retailers, restaurants in 2025

Thanks to a legal technicality, Young Thug is getting his stuff back

How Atlanta’s November election could shake up City Hall politics