AJC Varsity ‘A true trailblazer’ in Atlanta athletics: Raymond ‘Tweet’ Williams dies at 99 He was a standout athlete, coach, principal and resource for African American sports history in Georgia. Raymond "Tweet" Williams (right) and Floyd Pope, react to a call as they watch the first half of the Tucker vs North Clayton boys Class AAAA semi-final game at the Arena at Gwinnett Center in Duluth. (Jason Getz/AJC 2007)

Raymond “Tweet” Williams, a former athletic director at Clark Atlanta, principal and football coach for Atlanta Public Schools, longtime sports official and member of four sports halls of fame, died Monday. He was 99. Williams was a standout athlete at Atlanta’s Washington High and Clark College, then coached football and other sports at APS schools Turner (1951-67), Douglass (1968-69) and Northside (1970-71) before becoming an APS principal or assistant principal for many years.

He was Clark’s athletic director from 1988 to 1991 before returning to APS. Explore Four Questions with former coach, GIA pioneer Raymond ‘Tweet’ Williams Most of Williams’ high school sports teams competed in the Georgia Interscholastic Association, the sports governing body for historically Black schools during segregation. After retiring, Williams became a resource for GIA history and was instrumental in getting the GHSA to recognize the champions of the GIA era (1948-69) on its website. Williams was prominently featured in a documentary about the GIA titled “As If We Were Ghosts” released in 2022 by Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Documentary producer Ron Bivins was a close friend of Williams who planned to record another interview with him this week for a sequel.

“I got a chance to visit him at Northside (Hospital), and I showed him some footage of things we had recorded, and he just perked up,” Bivins said. “We were going to do a segment just on him. He was just a jewel when it comes to the history of the GIA, as well as uplifting and letting the youngsters know whose shoulders they were riding on.” Williams talked about his GIA experiences in a 2019 AJC interview. “During this time, players, coaches and fans faced numerous challenges because of segregation, inferior facilities and equipment and financial limitations,” he said. “It was a difficult task to teach and coach players when these challenges occurred as we traveled throughout the state. Despite these challenges, we were able to train and develop exceptional athletes under these conditions, and the quality of play was exceptional.” In recent years, Williams made recommendations that helped get GIA players into the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame. Those included NBA great Walt Frazier, a star quarterback at Howard High and a 2025 inductee. Explore Georgia High School Football HOF adds Walt Frazier, Cam Newton, Kirby Smart to ballot In 2023, the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame gave Williams a lifetime achievement award that pointed out the 1954 Turner High team he led to a GIA championship. Williams’ short speech drew a standing ovation.

“He had been waiting all his life to be recognized, and that was monumental for him,” Bivins said. “Of all the accolades he had (received), that right there gave him a new lease on life, making him want to continue to live. He always felt the story of GIA and sports had never been told the way that it should be.’’ Williams was a member of the Atlanta University, Clark Atlanta, Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference sports halls of fame. Many of his honors came from his days as a football and basketball official. He believed that he was part of the first all-Black officiating crew at an NCAA game. He was the head football official for Florida A&M’s football upset of Miami in 1979. Williams’ daughter Angela Williams posted the news of her father’s death Tuesday on her Facebook page. “He was a true trailblazer in the community and throughout the United States, and his legacy will continue,” she wrote. “He was a true advocate for athletes and students even up until the time of his death and he will be sorely missed, but we all will continue to abide by his teachings.”