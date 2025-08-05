Atlanta Falcons 5 things we learned from Falcons-Lions game DeMarcco Hellams returns after missing all of last season; rookies make NFL debuts. Credit: AP Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams (left) hits Lions running back Craig Reynolds and breaks up a catch Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Atlanta. Hellams missed all of 2024 with a broken ankle and high ankle sprain. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams returned to the field after missing all of last season and put on a show in the exhibition opener against the Lions on Friday. After a strong rookie season in 2023, Hellams, a seventh-round pick from Alabama, suffered a broken left ankle and a high ankle sprain in the exhibition opener last season against the Dolphins on Aug. 9, 2024.

Explore Lions coach on Morice Norris: ‘He’s breathing. He’s talking. It’s good.’ He started Saturday at safety alongside veteran Jordan Fuller against the Lions. He finished with two tackles, an assisted special teams tackle and a big hit on Lions running back Craig Reynolds. “It felt great,” Hellams told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Playing a full game, not being scared about what might happen. Just letting it all hang out.” In 2023, Hellams played 64 defensive snaps and 144 special-teams plays over the first 10 games. Hellams’ play increased over the remainder of the season (304 defensive snaps) as he took over at safety for Richie Grant and finished with four starts. The starting spot next to Jessie Bates is open this season, but Hellams will need to beat out Fuller and rookie Xavier Watts. Henry Black and Josh Thompson are also competing for the position.

Here are five things we learned from the Lions game before it was suspended in the fourth quarter:

1. Hellams a hitter: Hellams gives the defense a physical presence. He put a big hit on Reynolds and caused an incomplete pass. “It’s was just a little bit of my (football) IQ on display,” Hellams said. “Just playing the coverage, but knowing where the ball possibly could be and the ball actually going where I thought it would be.” Reynolds had circled out of the backfield on his pass route. “Then making a big hit, clean hit I feel like,” Hellams said. “I made sure I kept my head out of it and used my shoulder pads. I separated the man from the ball, so that’s what is up. I like the fact that he didn’t hold onto the ball.” Explore A somber Friday in Atlanta catches us off guard 2. Hellams recovery: When Hellams was injured, the Falcons announced he would miss “a significant amount of time.” It ended up being a season-ending injury.

“It was tough just because I hurt my foot,” Hellams said. “I didn’t think it would be a season-ending injury. Unfortunately, it was just how the rehab process went, how the season went. It eventually turned into a season-ending injury.” Hellams battled through the lengthy rehabilitation period. “I’m blessed,” Hellams said. “I feel like I took that on the chin. It was something that happened to me. I can’t change my situation. I feel like I did a good job taking that on all season long and not wasting the season.” Hellams remained engaged with the team. “I took it off, but didn’t waste a moment as far as being attentive in film study,” Hellams said. “I took great care of my body. Made sure that I stayed good mentally. I think that helped me coming into this year, just not feeling like I was behind, but feeling like I was ahead.”

3. Walker and Pearce: The four defenders the Falcons selected in the 2025 draft all made their NFL debuts against the Lions. Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., the first-round picks, came on during the Lions’ second offensive possession. Watts, the former Notre Dame standout, and cornerback Billy Bowman also played. Pearce was doubled-teamed at times. Walker made an assisted tackle. Watts had one tackle and Bowman had a special teams tackle and an assisted special teams tackle.

4. QB corner: Quarterbacks Easton Stick and Emory Jones were solid against the Lions. “At every position, I think there are dynamic players, guys that can score the ball,” Stick said. “Ultimately, that’s the name of it: You’ve got to have explosive plays and put the ball in the end zone.” Stick completed a 29-yard pass to wide receiver Chris Blair, which was the Falcons’ longest play of the game. He also tossed a 13-yard touchdown to Blair. “There are guys who can (make big plays),” Stick said. “Then the offensive line is as good of a group that I’ve seen. All of that is really exciting.” Stick displayed a command of the offense. Jones was off to a good start before the game was suspended.