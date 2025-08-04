Georgia Bulldogs

4-star in-state DL makes decision between UGA, Georgia Tech football

Anthony Lonon Jr. will join the 2026 class in Athens.
Four-star Clarke Central senior and Georgia football legacy Anthony Lonon Jr. committed to the Bulldogs' Class of 2026 on Saturday. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

By
57 minutes ago

ATHENS — When he was much younger, Anthony Lonon Jr. dreamed of becoming a Georgia Bulldog. It was easy to, given that his father signed with Georgia in 1995 and lettered in 1996 and 1997 for the program.

When he got older, things changed. He had to look at his college football dream a little differently. The Bulldogs rank much higher on the college football food chain these days.

Lonon, who holds a 4.25 grade-point average, didn’t even get his first college scholarship offer until about eight months ago.

It wasn’t as simple as it seemed on Saturday, as the 4-star defensive lineman announced his commitment between Georgia and Georgia Tech.

Lonon committed to Georgia’s Class of 2026 at a school ceremony inside the Clarke Central weight room. He becomes the 31st commitment in this year’s class and the seventh DL commitment for Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott and the Bulldogs.

“I guess going to Georgia means to me, just not only carrying on a legacy because that’s what everybody thinks,” he said. “But writing my own story. Finishing what my Dad started, but at the same time, I’m here because I feel like I fit there and I can really prosper in this environment.”

Lonon’s father saw his career at UGA cut short because of a neck injury.

The younger Lonon sees his opportunity at Georgia as the chance to develop.

“Especially for the defensive lineman, I feel like UGA is one of the perfect spots you could be,” Lonon said.

The 6-foot-2, 265-pound senior has put on about 30 pounds since his junior season. He’s retained the same short-space quickness that he showed all over his junior tape running down plays from 10-15 yards away.

Lonon was a starter on the varsity as a freshman. Clarke Central coach David Perno said at the ceremony that he even played in two games as a ninth grader with a broken hand.

“He just doesn’t do anything wrong,” Perno said of the vice president of the senior class at Clarke Central High School.

In an interesting coincidence, Lonon joins a defensive line class for the Bulldogs that includes 4-star DL Carter Luckie, whose father, Mike, was in the same 1995 signing class as Anthony Lonon Sr., when he signed out of Screven County more than a generation ago.

Lonon will graduate in December and enroll at UGA shortly thereafter for bowl and postseason practice.

