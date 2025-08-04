Georgia Bulldogs 4-star in-state DL makes decision between UGA, Georgia Tech football Anthony Lonon Jr. will join the 2026 class in Athens. Credit: Apple Photos Clean Up Four-star Clarke Central senior and Georgia football legacy Anthony Lonon Jr. committed to the Bulldogs' Class of 2026 on Saturday. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

ATHENS — When he was much younger, Anthony Lonon Jr. dreamed of becoming a Georgia Bulldog. It was easy to, given that his father signed with Georgia in 1995 and lettered in 1996 and 1997 for the program. When he got older, things changed. He had to look at his college football dream a little differently. The Bulldogs rank much higher on the college football food chain these days.

Lonon, who holds a 4.25 grade-point average, didn’t even get his first college scholarship offer until about eight months ago. Explore Anthony Lonon: Previewing the 4-star DL’s choice between Tech and UGA It wasn’t as simple as it seemed on Saturday, as the 4-star defensive lineman announced his commitment between Georgia and Georgia Tech. Lonon committed to Georgia’s Class of 2026 at a school ceremony inside the Clarke Central weight room. He becomes the 31st commitment in this year’s class and the seventh DL commitment for Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott and the Bulldogs. “I guess going to Georgia means to me, just not only carrying on a legacy because that’s what everybody thinks,” he said. “But writing my own story. Finishing what my Dad started, but at the same time, I’m here because I feel like I fit there and I can really prosper in this environment.”

Lonon’s father saw his career at UGA cut short because of a neck injury.

Explore Kirby Smart is ‘putting the pieces together’ for his 10th Georgia team The younger Lonon sees his opportunity at Georgia as the chance to develop. “Especially for the defensive lineman, I feel like UGA is one of the perfect spots you could be,” Lonon said. The 6-foot-2, 265-pound senior has put on about 30 pounds since his junior season. He’s retained the same short-space quickness that he showed all over his junior tape running down plays from 10-15 yards away. Lonon was a starter on the varsity as a freshman. Clarke Central coach David Perno said at the ceremony that he even played in two games as a ninth grader with a broken hand.