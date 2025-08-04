$4 million deal puts new name on Kennesaw State basketball arena

The home of Kennesaw State basketball and volleyball will now be named VyStar Arena, according to a Tuesday release.
The naming rights are part of a 10-year, $4 million partnership between KSU athletics and VyStar Credit Union. The agreement was approved by the Board of Regents in May.
“This partnership will help KSU Athletics’ capital campaign deliver state-of-the-art Division I facilities for our student athletes and reflects a shared commitment to advancing our institution, strengthening our athletic program, and creating new opportunities for our students to thrive,” Kennesaw State president Kathy S. Schwaig said in a statement.
According to the board meeting agenda from May, the partnership “also has future expansion opportunities in support of three pillars: military, youth, and community building.”
The VyStar Foundation also gifted $200,000 to KSU Student Affairs, specifically to benefit programs that help students in need, military and veterans.
The May Board of Regents meeting agenda also included a proposal to rename two in-the-works athletic facilities: one at 500 Chastain Center Blvd., which will house KSU’s Football Operations after its renovation, and another “20,500 square foot Sports Performance Complex adjacent to Fifth Third Stadium.”
These are set to be named the “Wellstar Champions Complex” and the “Wellstar Center for Sports Excellence, respectively.
Wellstar gave KSU $25 million in August 2024, with $12 million being designated for the two athletic facilities.
Caitlyn Stroh-Page is the senior sports editor high school sports and college football at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her resume includes stops at Sports Illustrated Kids, Scout.com, The (Macon) Telegraph, the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader and the Athens Banner-Herald. A South Georgia native, Stroh-Page lives in the Athens area.
Caitlyn Stroh-Page is the senior sports editor high school sports and college football at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her resume includes stops at Sports Illustrated Kids, Scout.com, The (Macon) Telegraph, the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader and the Athens Banner-Herald. A South Georgia native, Stroh-Page lives in the Athens area.