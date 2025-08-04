$4 million deal puts new name on Kennesaw State basketball arena

The arena where Kennesaw State's basketball and volleyball teams play will now be called VyStar arena after a 10-year, $4 million partnership was signed. (AJC 2023)

The naming rights are part of a 10-year, $4 million partnership between KSU athletics and VyStar Credit Union. The agreement was approved by the Board of Regents in May.

The home of Kennesaw State basketball and volleyball will now be named VyStar Arena, according to a Tuesday release.

“This partnership will help KSU Athletics’ capital campaign deliver state-of-the-art Division I facilities for our student athletes and reflects a shared commitment to advancing our institution, strengthening our athletic program, and creating new opportunities for our students to thrive,” Kennesaw State president Kathy S. Schwaig said in a statement.

According to the board meeting agenda from May, the partnership “also has future expansion opportunities in support of three pillars: military, youth, and community building.”

The VyStar Foundation also gifted $200,000 to KSU Student Affairs, specifically to benefit programs that help students in need, military and veterans.

The May Board of Regents meeting agenda also included a proposal to rename two in-the-works athletic facilities: one at 500 Chastain Center Blvd., which will house KSU’s Football Operations after its renovation, and another “20,500 square foot Sports Performance Complex adjacent to Fifth Third Stadium.”