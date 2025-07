Georgia Tech players participate in the first day of football practice at Rose Bowl Field and the Mary and John Brock Football Practice Facility, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

With preseason camps underway at Georgia Tech and around the ACC, this is a good time to rethink the offseason predictions and evaluations about the coming season.

The rosters are set, practices have begun and coaching will intensify. How do these signs of real football affect the things you thought about the number of games the Yellow Jackets will win this season?