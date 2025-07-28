Atlanta Hawks The AJC’s Hawks quarter-century team: A look at the second-team selections Here are the players The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has named to the All-Hawks 25-year second team. Jeff Teague (left) gets a pat on the chest from Kyle Korver as the Hawks beat the Celtics 102-101 in Game 1 of their NBA Eastern Conference first round playoff game at Philips Arena on Saturday, April 16, 2016. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

The Hawks have had plenty of good players who have worn their jerseys. Over the past 25 years, the Hawks have made it to the Eastern Conference playoffs 13 times, including four trips to the semifinals and two to the conference finals (2015 and ’21).

Eight players earned All-Star honors, as well as several players earning bids to the Naismith Hall of Fame. The Hawks also have had several players who won regular-season league awards. But the players named to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s All-Quarter Century teams have appeared in a minimum of 200 games. Here are the players the AJC’s has named to the All-Hawks 25-year second team: Mike Bibby

Four seasons, 248 games with the Hawks (11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 39.7 3-pt.%)

The Hawks traded for Mike Bibby at the trade deadline in February 2008 to add another weapon to the backcourt. Bibby provided scoring help for Hawks All-Star shooting guard Joe Johnson, all while helping the Hawks to their first playoff appearance since the 1998-99 season. Bibby, who started in every game but one during his time in a Hawks uniform, helped the team extend the first-round playoff series against the eventual-champion Celtics to seven games. A former second overall NBA draft pick by the then-Vancouver Grizzlies, Bibby ranks 11th on the Hawks’ all-time 3-pointers-made list after sinking 475 in his tenure. He also ranks among the top 10 Hawks players in assists per game over the past 25 years. Jeff Teague Eight seasons, 543 games with the Hawks (11.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists)

The Hawks drafted Jeff Teague 19th overall in the 2009 draft and he helped the team to reach the Eastern Conference playoffs in seven consecutive seasons. Teague became a valuable part of the Hawks rotation, helping them to an undefeated month in January 2015. The Hawks went 16-0, and Teague averaged 16.6 points and 8.5 assists in that span. The Hawks reached the Eastern Conference finals that season, where they lost to the Cavaliers in four games. But Teague put up one of the better seasons of his career, and his contributions during his tenure will be etched in team history. He ranks 25th on the Hawks’ all-time list in average points per game. He ranks 20th in Atlanta’s all-time total points rankings and ninth in assists per game. He ranks 12th in steals per game. Kyle Korver

Five seasons, 332 games with the Hawks (10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 45.2 3-pt.%) One of the league’s best shooters, the Hawks acquired Kyle Korver in July 2012. Korver ended the season second in the league in 3-point percentage (45.7%) and fourth in 3-point field goals made with 189. But, Korver like Teague, played an instrumental part in helping the Hawks to an undefeated record in January 2015. Korver averaged 13.4 points on a 56.7% 3-point shooting clip, while earning his first and only All-Star nod. Like Teague, Korver helped the Hawks to their first Eastern Conference finals appearance in franchise history. Korver, of course, has made an impression on the Hawks during his playing time. But he also has begun to make an impact after with his work in the team’s front office. But Korver’s name sits among the team’s all-time leaders in several categories.

He ranks 25th in assists per game and 21st in steals per game. But, of course, he ranks among the top five in 3-pointers made. He sits behind only Trae Young, Mookie Blaylock and Joe Johnson with 908 made 3-pointers. John Collins Six seasons, 364 games with the Hawks (15.8 points, 8 rebounds, 1.5 assists) Atlanta selected John Collins with the 19th overall pick in the 2017 draft, and the forward began making an impact on the rebuilding Hawks. He put up double-doubles in 11 games of his rookie season, earning All-Rookie second-team honors by the end of the year. Fans will remember Collins for his dunks on opponents, which earned him the nickname “The Baptist.” One of the more memorable, of course, was his finish on Joel Embiid in 2021.

Collins’ presence also was felt on the defensive end. He ranks seventh among the Hawks’ all-time leaders in blocked shots after averaging 1.04 per game. He also ranks 12th in average rebounds per game among players who have appeared in 300 or more games in a Hawks uniform. Clint Capela Five seasons, 330 games with the Hawks (11.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists) The Hawks acquired Clint Capela at the trade deadline in February 2020 to provide Trae Young with another strong option in the pick-and-roll. By the end of his first season with the Hawks, he averaged career-best 15.2 points per game and a league-best 14.3 rebounds, finishing sixth in defensive player-of-the-year voting. He helped the Hawks to the team’s second Eastern Conference finals appearance in 2021.