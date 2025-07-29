Atlanta Hawks The AJC’s Hawks quarter-century team: A look at the first-team selections Here are the players The Atlanta Journal-Constitution named to the All-Hawks 25-year first team. Credit: Mike Luck Hawks Paul Millsap (left) and Al Horford walk off the court falling 106-94 to the Pistons in their first regular season basketball game "home opener" on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/AJC 2015)

Over the past 25 years, the Hawks have had several ups and downs. But the players who have donned the uniform have achieved several feats that have led to success on the court. From All-Star nods to shuttling the Hawks to postseason appearances, the Hawks are not a team that has lacked talent.

In a series that began Friday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has named NBA players from the past quarter of a century to third and second teams of our All-Hawks 25-year team. Now, it’s time to examine the players who have earned first-team nods. The stories of two players on the list remain a work in progress, with one of them winning an NBA championship with a different team. The other three also found success after they departed the Hawks. But all five have contributed to the Hawks’ highs over the past 25 years. Here are the players the AJC selected for its All-Hawks 25-year first team.

Trae Young Seven seasons, 483 games with the Hawks (25.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists)

Currently, one of the league’s most prolific facilitators and the franchise’s most skilled passers, Trae Young has forever left his mark on the team’s history. The Hawks drafted Young via a pick swap with the Mavericks, selecting him fifth overall in the 2018 NBA draft. Young immediately showed why the Hawks valued him enough to make a move that the league has debated over the past seven years. He earned his first of four All-Star selections during his sophomore season, averaging 29.6 points and 9.3 assists per game. He earned his second All-Star selection, as well as an All-NBA third-team selection two years later. While the 26-year-old has racked up individual accolades, his skills as a passer and scorer helped the Hawks to their second Eastern Conference finals appearance in 2021. He ranks among the top 10 in franchise history for overall field goals made. He sits first in total 3-pointers made with 1,277. He ranks first in total assists and has 882 more than the next closest person (Doc Rivers). Joe Johnson Seven seasons, 508 games with the Hawks (20.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists)

One of the Hawks’ more beneficial free-agent signings of the past 25 years, Joe Johnson inked a deal with the team via a sign-and-trade agreement with the Suns in 2005. Johnson helped the Hawks reach the postseason in five consecutive seasons. With the Hawks, Johnson earned six of his seven All-Star nods, earning an All-NBA third-team selection for his play during the 2009-10 season. Johnson provided the Hawks with consistent scoring each night. A quick Google search of Johnson’s name alongside the Hawks lists headline after headline of the shooting guard rallying the team over some opponent or another. The 10th overall pick in the 2001 draft by the Celtics, Johnson ranks eighth in overall field goals made in Hawks history. He ranks third in 3-pointers and is tied ninth in triple-doubles. Josh Smith Nine seasons, 676 games with the Hawks (15.3 points, 8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.1 blocks)

A hometown player from Powder Springs, the Hawks drafted Josh Smith with the 17th overall pick in the 2004 draft. Smith became one of the more durable players in franchise history. He ranks ninth in total Hawks games played, behind several Hall of Famers, including Dominique Wilkins and Bob Pettit. But Smith helped to influence the Hawks’ defense in his tenure with the team, helping it to steadily grow into a top-15 defense. He finished sixth in the voting for Defensive Player of the Year in 2008 and earned an NBA All-Defensive second-team honor in 2010. On top of that, he helped the Hawks to six consecutive appearances in the playoffs, where he averaged 15.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. He ranks fifth in Hawks history in total steals (857) and fourth in average blocks per game. Paul Millsap Four seasons, 297 games with the Hawks (17.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists)

Like Johnson, Paul Millsap ranks among the top free agents the Hawks have signed. Millsap, who signed a two-year contract in 2013, made four All-Star teams with the Hawks, all while helping them to four consecutive playoff appearances, including a trip to the franchise’s first Eastern Conference finals appearance in 2015. That season, the Hawks won 60 regular-season games, set a franchise record with 18 consecutive wins and were undefeated in January. Millsap ranks among the top 20 in Hawks history in 3-pointers made, having sunk 302 during his tenure. He also ranks ninth in franchise history in average blocks per game. Al Horford Nine seasons, 578 games with the Hawks (14.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists)