Atlanta Falcons Offseason workout with Falcons QB propelled DJ Chark Jr. into eighth NFL season The seven-year veteran considered retiring during the offseason.

FLOWERY BRANCH — DJ Chark Jr. was living in Fort Worth, Texas, wondering if he should retire from the NFL when Falcons quarterback Easton Stick reached out to him. The third-string signal caller needed someone to practice throwing routes to during the offseason, and Chark — a former teammate who lived in the area where Stick lived — was the perfect candidate.

Now, a few months later, the two are back on the field working through routes. But this time, it’s as teammates during the Falcons’ training camp. “This offseason, I was thinking about hanging the cleats up,” Chark said. “But running routes was just therapy for me. (Stick) needed work, so I would just go with him and run a route that he was working on (with the Falcons). And they called, wanted me to come out. He must have put in a good word for me, so I said I couldn’t let my dog down for that recommendation.” The Falcons signed Chark to a one-year deal Friday to help replace an injured Darnell Mooney, who hurt his shoulder diving for a pass on the first day of training camp. He makes 14 wide receivers on the team’s roster. Explore Falcons not sure if receiver Darnell Mooney will be ready for season opener The Falcons already thought highly of Chark as a player — from his time at LSU and first seven seasons in the NFL — and Stick’s rave reviews cleared any questions they had about him as a person.

“Number one, great person. That’s first and foremost,” Stick said. “He’s going to be just great for the (group). Good to be around, he’s a great teammate. One of those guys willing to do the dirty work, which, in this offense, is a huge part of it. You’ve got to be able to stick your nose in there and do some of that.”

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Atlanta Falcons wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. speaks to the media after the training camp finished at the Falcons Practice Facility, on Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Chark considering retirement surprised Stick because he believes the 28-year-old still has “a lot of good football left” to play. But the quarterback also understands the importance of family, especially to Chark. He wanted stability for his wife and two children, including a 4-year-old daughter who has now lived in six states. But after praying on the decision and speaking with members of the Falcons organization, he felt convicted to show up in Flowery Branch and chase his eighth NFL season. And running routes with Stick during the offseason — an activity Chark called therapeutic — fueled his hunger to stay in the game. “I prayed on it,” Chark said. “I think God wanted me here, so I’m excited. I’m happy for it. Everybody here is great people and make me feel welcome.”

Chark brings a veteran presence to the Falcons’ wide receiver group with seven years of experience spanning across four different locker rooms. He is more than willing to help his teammates but is also not afraid to call them out — and that includes the team’s starting quarterback. “He pushed me,” Michael Penix Jr. said of his early impression. “He makes sure I don’t come out of practice slacking. If he sees me with a look in my eye, he’s like, ‘Come on, we need you. You’ve got to lead.’ He’s always there building confidence in me on the field and off the field.” Chark also understands the value of possessing a tight-knit team. He prioritizes getting to know his teammates as people before football players — which, in part, is why he can critique them because they recognize it’s coming from a place of goodwill — so he can help them with all aspects of life, on or off the field. And then he’ll occasionally crack a joke to keep the mood light. “They’re not the best, but I’m OK with them,” Chark said of his joke-telling abilities. “I’m usually better situationally. So, depending on what the situation is, I’m kind of witty, so I can say something and lighten the mood a little bit. But as far as just standing in front of the room and telling jokes, yeah, that’s not for me.”