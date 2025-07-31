State Sports Report High temperatures can’t slow energy at Georgia State’s opening practice Enthusiasm reigns as coach Dell McGee begins his second season. Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Georgia State players participate in drills during the first day of practice at Center Parc Stadium on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Georgia State quarterback Christian Veilleux wasn’t going to lie. The first day of football practice was hot, even by Atlanta standards: 92 degrees. Still, by all accounts, it was a productive way for the program to kick off its second season under coach Dell McGee.

Explore Can abundance of new faces help redirect the Georgia State football program? “I mean, the first day is always going to be tough,” Veilleux said. “I was dripping sweat all day, so definitely going to have a couple more towels tomorrow to kind of offset that. But for the first day I felt it was good. All the work that we put in through the summer kind of added up to today.” The Panthers have plenty of new players on the team this season. There are 45 holdovers from last season’s team that finished with a 3-9 record and 77 newcomers — 34 freshmen and walk-ons and 43 who entered via the transfer portal. “I feel like we played with great energy,” inside linebacker Damaine Wilson said. “We’ve got some young guys in there who have been playing, and we’ve got some older guys who can really lead us young guys to play even better than what we did last year. I just felt like we came out with the right energy.” McGee chuckled when he was asked to recall his first day of practice as a freshman at Auburn. There were three-a-days under legendary coach Pat Dye — 6 a.m., noon and 6 p.m. — and McGee acknowledged having many anxious moments back in the day.

That much hasn’t changed.

“Kids are always anxious on the first day, so you could kind of see some of that anxiety,” McGee said. “And when you have anxiety from a mental standpoint, it reflects from a physical standpoint.” Three-a-day workouts now are ancient history, and today’s coaching staffs adhere to standards that are better suited to the welfare of their players. Water breaks are mandatory these days, and there isn’t a bottle of salt tablets anywhere close to the locker room. McGee and his staff are concerned about keeping players safe and healthy by what they eat and drink. “We are really pushing nutrition because of the heat,” McGee said. “We’ve been doing that all summer. Our kids have really bought into eating the correct meals, putting the right stuff in their body, hydrating. And when you get to camp, all those things are vital to have another good practice the next day.” McGee begins his second season as coach with two new coordinators. He hired Hue Jackson as offensive coordinator and Travis Pearson as defensive coordinator.