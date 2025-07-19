The Hawks have signed a guard to their last open two-way spot. The team announced Friday that it re-signed guard Keaton Wallace to a two-way contract.
Wallace played a key role in the Hawks’ run to the NBA Cup semifinals. He helped them with a win over the Celtics in the absence of Trae Young, who missed the action with an Achilles injury.
The 6-3 guard appeared in 31 games, including five starts for the Hawks during the 2024-25 season. He averaged 5.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. In his five starts, he recorded 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 2.2 steals.
Wallace put up his first career triple-double of 15 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds, in addition to swiping five steals, in 37 minutes against the Orlando Magic on April 13. He became the first player in franchise history to finish a game with 15-plus points, 15-plus assists, 10-plus rebounds and 5-plus steals.
He appeared in four games in four days for the Hawks and Skyhawks this past season, playing over 86 total minutes over those four outings. He traveled over 2,200 total miles: Dec. 27 (College Park at Osceola), Dec. 28 (Atlanta vs. Miami), Dec. 29 (Atlanta at Toronto), Dec. 30 (College Park vs. Windy City).
Here’s where the Hawks’ roster stands now.
In
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker
- Kobe Bufkin
- Dyson Daniels
- Nikola Djurisic
- Mouhamed Gueye (not guaranteed)
- Caleb Houstan
- Jalen Johnson
- Luke Kennard
- Vit Krejci (not guaranteed)
- Asa Newell
- Onyeka Okongwu
- Kristaps Porzingis
- Zaccharie Risacher
- Trae Young
Two-way contract
- Eli N’diaye
- Jacob Toppin
- Keaton Wallace
Out
- Dominick Barlow (Hawks declined team option)
- Clint Capela (traded to Rockets)
- Caris LeVert (agreed to terms with Pistons)
- Terance Mann (traded to Nets)
- Garrison Mathews (unrestricted)
- Larry Nance Jr. (signed with Cavaliers)
- Georges Niang (traded to Celtics)
- David Roddy (waived July 7)
