The Hawks have signed a guard to their last open two-way spot. The team announced Friday that it re-signed guard Keaton Wallace to a two-way contract.

Wallace played a key role in the Hawks’ run to the NBA Cup semifinals. He helped them with a win over the Celtics in the absence of Trae Young, who missed the action with an Achilles injury.

The 6-3 guard appeared in 31 games, including five starts for the Hawks during the 2024-25 season. He averaged 5.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. In his five starts, he recorded 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 2.2 steals.