Hawks drop Summer League finale to Celtics

Finished event with a 4-1 record
Asa Newell of the Atlanta Hawks, who played collegiately at Georgia, wears his jersey for the first time for portraits from team photographer during a press conference at Emory Sports Medicine Complex, Friday, June 27, 2025, in Atlanta. Although Newell participated in summer league games for the Hawks, he sat out Sunday's finale. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

1 hour ago

The Hawks fell to the Celtics in the team’s Summer League finale in Las Vegas on Sunday. They fell 101-80.

The team sat most of its Summer League key contributors, leading to a depleted rotation. Kobe Bufkin and Asa Newell Hawks, first-round picks from 2023 and 2025, respectively, missed Sunday’s action.

The Hawks also sat 2024 second-round pick Nikola Djurisic, his first absence from the tournament.

Two-way forwards Jacob Toppin and Eli Ndiaye have also missed multiple games.

The Hawks finish Summer League 4-1 after putting up a perfect record through their first four games in a bid for the tournament’s playoffs. But they came up short in the point differential and finished sixth in the standings.

Kobe Bufkin, who scored 14 points in the Hawks' 92-88 win over the Grizzlies in a Summer League game on Thursday, dribbles up the court during a game last season. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta Hawks guard Keaton Wallace reacts after making a three-point shot during the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

“Our members cannot be bought off,” General President Sean O’Brien said in a social media statement, calling UPS' offers “illegal and haphazard.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

