Hawks drop Summer League finale to Celtics

The Hawks fell to the Celtics in the team’s Summer League finale in Las Vegas on Sunday. They fell 101-80.
The team sat most of its Summer League key contributors, leading to a depleted rotation. Kobe Bufkin and Asa Newell Hawks, first-round picks from 2023 and 2025, respectively, missed Sunday’s action.
The Hawks also sat 2024 second-round pick Nikola Djurisic, his first absence from the tournament.
Two-way forwards Jacob Toppin and Eli Ndiaye have also missed multiple games.
The Hawks finish Summer League 4-1 after putting up a perfect record through their first four games in a bid for the tournament’s playoffs. But they came up short in the point differential and finished sixth in the standings.
