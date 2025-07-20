Hawks drop Summer League finale to Celtics

The Hawks fell to the Celtics in the team’s Summer League finale in Las Vegas on Sunday. They fell 101-80.

The team sat most of its Summer League key contributors, leading to a depleted rotation. Kobe Bufkin and Asa Newell Hawks, first-round picks from 2023 and 2025, respectively, missed Sunday’s action.

The Hawks also sat 2024 second-round pick Nikola Djurisic, his first absence from the tournament.