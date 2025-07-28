Sports Griner shines as Dream hands Lynx first home loss of the season Atlanta center scores 22 points and Minnesota’s Collier 32 in significant victory. Credit: AP Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve high-fives forward Napheesa Collier (24) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

By Wilton Jackson – For the AJC 2 hours ago link copied

Moments after Brittney Griner watched her turnaround fadeaway swish through the nets, she walked to the sideline and smiled for a picture with 35.1 seconds left. That was the perfect way to sum up the 10-time All-Star’s season-high 22-point performance to lead the Atlanta Dream to a 90-86 victory against the league-leading Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.

With the win, the Dream handed Minnesota its first home loss of the season, snapping the Lynx’s 14-game winning streak at Target Center. Atlanta also ended a six-game skid against Minnesota, earning its first win in the series since July 18, 2023. The Dream (15-10) had a 46-32 lead at halftime and had to hold on in the second half. Atlanta traded baskets with the Lynx to open the fourth, then pulled ahead as Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Te-Hina Paopao combined for 10 of Atlanta’s first 14 points in under three minutes to build a 74-63 lead. Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier (32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists) answered with a reverse layup to cut it to eight, but the Dream continued to respond. Canada converted a tough three-point play to push the lead to 81-68. The Lynx (22-5) rallied with an 11-4 run, capped by a Collier basket and foul that cut the deficit to 85-79 with under a minute left. Griner answered with a signature fadeaway to make it 88-79 with 1:23 to play. Out of a timeout, Collier scored four of Minnesota’s final six points, including a stepback bank shot to pull within 89-86. But Canada iced the game with a free throw, sealing the win for Atlanta.

Minnesota opened the third quarter with a quick burst from Courtney Williams and Collier, who hit a three to cut the deficit to single digits. With the Dream up 53-41, Diamond Miller came off the bench and sparked the Lynx with a corner three and a strong finish at the rim on back-to-back possessions, trimming the lead to 53-46. The Lynx locked in defensively, holding the Dream scoreless for over six minutes.