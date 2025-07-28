Sports

Griner shines as Dream hands Lynx first home loss of the season

Atlanta center scores 22 points and Minnesota’s Collier 32 in significant victory.
Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve high-fives forward Napheesa Collier (24) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve high-fives forward Napheesa Collier (24) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By Wilton Jackson – For the AJC
2 hours ago

Moments after Brittney Griner watched her turnaround fadeaway swish through the nets, she walked to the sideline and smiled for a picture with 35.1 seconds left.

That was the perfect way to sum up the 10-time All-Star’s season-high 22-point performance to lead the Atlanta Dream to a 90-86 victory against the league-leading Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.

With the win, the Dream handed Minnesota its first home loss of the season, snapping the Lynx’s 14-game winning streak at Target Center. Atlanta also ended a six-game skid against Minnesota, earning its first win in the series since July 18, 2023.

The Dream (15-10) had a 46-32 lead at halftime and had to hold on in the second half. Atlanta traded baskets with the Lynx to open the fourth, then pulled ahead as Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Te-Hina Paopao combined for 10 of Atlanta’s first 14 points in under three minutes to build a 74-63 lead.

Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier (32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists) answered with a reverse layup to cut it to eight, but the Dream continued to respond. Canada converted a tough three-point play to push the lead to 81-68.

The Lynx (22-5) rallied with an 11-4 run, capped by a Collier basket and foul that cut the deficit to 85-79 with under a minute left. Griner answered with a signature fadeaway to make it 88-79 with 1:23 to play. Out of a timeout, Collier scored four of Minnesota’s final six points, including a stepback bank shot to pull within 89-86. But Canada iced the game with a free throw, sealing the win for Atlanta.

Minnesota opened the third quarter with a quick burst from Courtney Williams and Collier, who hit a three to cut the deficit to single digits. With the Dream up 53-41, Diamond Miller came off the bench and sparked the Lynx with a corner three and a strong finish at the rim on back-to-back possessions, trimming the lead to 53-46. The Lynx locked in defensively, holding the Dream scoreless for over six minutes.

Collier drilled another three to make it 55-51 and Miller added a free throw to cut it to three. But Griner ended the drought with a bank shot and a free throw on the next possession, helping the Dream regain control. Despite being outscored 22-14 in the quarter, the Dream held a 60-54 lead heading into the fourth.

The Dream will return to action Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET against the Golden State Valkyries.

About the Author

Wilton Jackson

More Stories

The Latest

Braves Cardinals Baseball

Braves put Holmes on IL, acquire pitcher Erick Fedde in trade with Cardinals

1h ago

Griner shines as Dream hands Lynx first home loss of the season

2h ago

Former Georgia Tech football coach joins staff at South Carolina

Keep Reading

Gray’s 24 points not enough, as Dream fall to Aces in Las Vegas, 87-72

Wilson's double-double, Evans' spark off the bench lead Aces past Dream 87-72

Atlanta visits Las Vegas following Wilson's 37-point showing

Featured

2025 Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Over Georgia has been cancelled

Six Flags announces it won’t celebrate Holiday in the Park this year

‘The pain is just beginning’: Atlanta rallygoers blast federal budget cuts

Who are likeliest Braves to be traded this week?