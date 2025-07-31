Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia's Kirby Smart updates status of offensive lineman Jahzare Jackson

Georgia offensive lineman Jahzare Jackson prepares to run a drill during spring football practice at the University of Georgia practice facility, Thursday, March, 13, 2025, in Athens.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia offensive lineman Jahzare Jackson prepares to run a drill during spring football practice at the University of Georgia practice facility, Thursday, March, 13, 2025, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia offensive lineman Jahzare Jackson still will be with the team following his arrest.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart indicated that any punishments will be handled internally after Jackson was arrested July 16.

“Yeah, Jahzare is disappointed with the decision-making process,” Smart said.

The sophomore offensive lineman was arrested on four charges. The most serious of those is felony possession of marijuana over 1 ounce. Jackson also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession, use of drug-related objects, and physically holding or supporting a cellphone while driving.

Per the arrest report, Jackson was pulled over after a police officer saw that Jackson was operating a car with neither of his hands on the wheel. After initiating a traffic stop, the officer noticed a strong odor coming from the car.

The officer initiated a search of the vehicle, with Jackson’s consent, and said he found a black plastic bag that contained “a green leafy substance,” two packs of suspected THC gummies and full and empty boxes of rolling paper. He also would find a grinder, a portable rolling table and more rolling paper, according to the report.

Jackson appeared in all 14 games last season, working mostly on special teams.

Jackson is expected to be a key depth piece on the offensive line. He is expected to compete for a spot at backup offensive tackle alongside Bo Hughley and Jamal Meriweather. Monroe Freeling likely will be Georgia’s starting left tackle when the season begins, and Earnest Greene will move over to right tackle.

Georgia had two players arrested in the spring, with Marques Easley and Nitro Tuggle arrested on driving-related offenses. They were suspended, and ultimately each transferred to Purdue.

Georgia opens the season Aug. 30 against Marshall. The Bulldogs play Austin Peay on Sept. 6 before traveling to Tennessee on Sept. 13.

