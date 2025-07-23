Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner has signed a contract extension, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday.
ESPN reported Wednesday that Faulkner’s salary will increase to $1.5 million annually.
“I’ve said it before: I’m from here, my family’s from here. It’s a place I think you can win football games, so I’ve excited to be here,” Faulkner said in March.
Faulkner, 42, was previously under contract through Jan. 31, 2026, and was in line to make a salary of $1,050,000. He signed a contract extension in December 2023, after coach Brent Key’s first full season with the Yellow Jackets, and received a $200,000 raise to $1 million for 2024.
A former Parkview and Valdosta State quarterback, Faulkner arrived at Tech ahead of the 2023 season after three years as a quality-control coach for quarterbacks at Georgia. He originally signed a two-year contract to make $750,000 in 2023 and $800,000 in 2024.
Faulkner’s raise would put him among the highest paid coordinators in the ACC. Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley makes an annual salary of $1.75 million.
Tech’s offense ranked 61st in the nation in 2024 in scoring (28.5 points per game), 54th in passing (237.5 yards per game), 35th in total offense (424.5 yards per game) and 32nd in rushing (187 yards per game) under Faulkner’s direction.
Faulkner’s son, Harrison Faulkner, is a senior at North Oconee High School and committed to play quarterback for Georgia Southern in 2026.
