Georgia Tech Flo Rida, LOCASH scheduled to perform at Georgia Tech's Helluva Block Party The pregame concerts -- LOCASH on Sept. 6, Flo Rida on Sept. 13 -- will be free.

Country music duo LOCASH and hip-hop artist Flo Rida have been announced as the featured artists for the first two editions of Georgia Tech’s Helluva Block Party in 2025. LOCASH will perform before Tech football’s home opener versus Gardner-Webb on Sept. 6, and Flo Rida will take the stage ahead of the Yellow Jackets’ ACC matchup with Clemson on Sept. 13.

Both acts will perform as part of Tech football’s pregame event on North Avenue. The pregame concerts are free and are held in front of Tech Tower Lawn, west of Bobby Dodd Stadium. The concerts begin following Yellow Jacket Alley, Tech’s game-day arrival. Yellow Jacket Alley will be held 2½ hours before each game. A platinum-selling duo, LOCASH’s newest album from Preston Brust and Chris Lucas features singles “Hometown Home,” “Isn’t She Country,” “Buzzin” and “Wrong Hearts.” A rapper/singer, Flo Rida is a pop star known for feel-good dance anthems like “Low” (his first Grammy-nominated recording, featuring T-Pain) and “Right Round” (featuring Kesha).