Flo Rida, LOCASH scheduled to perform at Georgia Tech’s Helluva Block Party
The pregame concerts -- LOCASH on Sept. 6, Flo Rida on Sept. 13 -- will be free.
Credit: Bob Andres
The Ramblin' Wreck makes its way down North Avenue ahead of the team. DJ Envy held the first pregame concert at Georgia Tech’s new "Helluva Block Party." North Avenue was closed before the football game vs South Carolina State for the event in Atlanta on Saturday, September 9, 2023. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
By AJC Sports
2 hours ago
Country music duo LOCASH and hip-hop artist Flo Ridahave been announced asthe featured artists for the first two editions of Georgia Tech’s Helluva Block Party in 2025.
LOCASH will perform before Tech football’s home opener versus Gardner-Webb on Sept. 6, and Flo Rida will take the stage ahead of the Yellow Jackets’ ACC matchup with Clemson on Sept. 13.
Both acts will perform as part of Tech football’s pregame event on North Avenue. The pregame concerts are freeand are held in front of Tech Tower Lawn, west of Bobby Dodd Stadium. The concerts begin following Yellow Jacket Alley, Tech’s game-day arrival.
Yellow Jacket Alley will be held 2½ hours before each game.
A platinum-selling duo, LOCASH’s newest album from Preston Brust and Chris Lucasfeatures singles “Hometown Home,” “Isn’t She Country,” “Buzzin” and “Wrong Hearts.”
A rapper/singer, Flo Rida is a pop star known for feel-good dance anthems like “Low” (his first Grammy-nominated recording, featuring T-Pain) and “Right Round” (featuring Kesha).
All on-campus parking areas open at 7 a.m. for the Gardner-Webb and Clemson matchups. North Avenue will be closed to traffic from Techwood Drive and Centennial Olympic Park Drive to Tech Parkway and Luckie Street six hours before kickoff. The block party will start four hours before kickoff.