Interest is high for the Falcons, who report for training camp Wednesday.
The first three opening practices have reached capacity, the team announced Monday. Tickets are free through a registration process.
With all of the renovations completed at their headquarters, the Falcons invited fans back to Flowery Branch for 11 open practices during training camp this summer.
Tickets (free to claim) are required for admission, and the team is out of them for the practices on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
The open sessions will include joint practices with the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 12 and 13.
Open practices also will be held July 27, 29 and 31, and Aug. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13.
Fans can get free tickets for the remaining practices at the Falcons’ team website.
