Tickets (free to claim) are required for admission, and the team is out of them for the practices on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

The open sessions will include joint practices with the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 12 and 13.

Open practices also will be held July 27, 29 and 31, and Aug. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13.

Fans can get free tickets for the remaining practices at the Falcons’ team website.