Falcons announce that first three open practices are at capacity

Tickets (free to claim) are required for admission.
Atlanta Falcons fans cheer before the Falcons’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By
1 hour ago

Interest is high for the Falcons, who report for training camp Wednesday.

The first three opening practices have reached capacity, the team announced Monday. Tickets are free through a registration process.

With all of the renovations completed at their headquarters, the Falcons invited fans back to Flowery Branch for 11 open practices during training camp this summer.

ExploreFive storylines to watch heading into Falcons’ training camp

Tickets (free to claim) are required for admission, and the team is out of them for the practices on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

The open sessions will include joint practices with the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 12 and 13.

Open practices also will be held July 27, 29 and 31, and Aug. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13.

Fans can get free tickets for the remaining practices at the Falcons’ team website.

