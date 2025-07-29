State Sports Report Energy is high as Kennesaw State opens first preseason camp under new coach Owls battle through high temperatures as fight for positions begin. Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Kennesaw State senior defensive lineman Tylon Dunlap (center right) participates in a drill during Kennesaw State's first preseason practice Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at The Perch in Kennesaw. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

It’s been only a few months, but first-year Kennesaw State coach Jerry Mack said he can definitely see the growth in his team from the time he arrived in December to the opening of preseason camp Tuesday. “Really good energy from the guys,” Mack said after his team worked though high temperatures — it was almost 90 degrees at 10 a.m. — and high humidity. “I thought they moved around and flew around. You can tell there’s a difference between now and the spring from a standpoint of guys understanding where they’re supposed to go and what their responsibility is.”

Explore New Kennesaw State coach puts emphasis on linemen, QBs for first signing class Mack and his staff will continue sorting everything out to prepare for the Aug. 29 season opener at Wake Forest. Decisions on who plays and who doesn’t will be decided over the next month. But the first day of camp was another mile marker for the new regime and the program’s desire to distance itself from last season’s 2-10 record. “It’s a lot that’s changed with the whole new staff coming in,” senior defensive lineman Tylon Dunlap said. “Just getting to learn new people, different players, adjusting to a new system and adapting to everything that the coaches wanted, being able to implement it and be great every day.” The Owls had 100 players on the field Tuesday, with 52 of them wearing the black and gold uniforms for the first time. “We were ready to get after it,” said Davis Bryson, a junior who is moving from quarterback to wide receiver. “I think everybody came in, and we were just ready to go. And it showed on the field, even with it being a hot, hot day. Everybody came in focused and prepared.”

There have been a lot of position changes since last season, the team’s first at the Football Bowl Subdivision level and as a member of Conference USA. There are some fuzzy details to work out still, but the effort was unquestioned.