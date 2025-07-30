Georgia Tech

Brent Key sends well-wishes to Deion Sanders

Key, Georgia Tech face Sanders, Colorado on Aug. 29
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key speaks to members of the press after their first day of football practice, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key speaks to members of the press after their first day of football practice, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
15 minutes ago

On Monday, Colorado coach Deion Sanders held a news conference to announce he had been diagnosed, and cured from, bladder cancer.

Dr. Janet Kukreja, director of urologic oncology at the Colorado University Cancer Center and UCHealth University of Colorado hospital, said Sanders had his bladder removed as part of the surgical plan.

Sanders, 58, is expected to be on the sidelines Aug. 29 when his team faces Georgia Tech. Tech coach Brent Key addressed the media Tuesday after his squad’s first preseason practice and sent his regards to the former NFL and MLB star.

“Just really wish him full recovery, speedy recovery,” Key said. “Really just admire the courage it takes to come out and talk about that in public and really encourage other people to get themselves checked and tested. It hit home with a lot of people, I’m sure.

“Really look forward to him being on the other sideline a month from now. Terrible situation, but glad to see he’s really pushed through it. The grit and toughness that he has, that’s why the team plays the way they do. Wish him a speedy recovery.”

Sanders was an All-American at Florida State and was selected by the New York Yankees in the 1988 MLB Draft. He spent parts of four seasons (1991-94) with the Atlanta Braves and also played for the Atlanta Falcons from 1989-1993.

After becoming a high school football coach, Sanders took over at Jackson State in 2020 and coached at JSU before going to Colorado ahead of the 2023 season. His Buffaloes went 4-8 in his first season and 9-4 last season, with an appearance in the Alamo Bowl.

Tech and Colorado have never played each other before.

“Look, to be honest, (Sanders) was one of my heroes growing up as a kid,” Key said during ACC Football Kickoff. “I played baseball and football. It was Deion and Bo Jackson. Pretty cool thing.”

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Georgia Tech football practice

Brent Key sends well-wishes to Deion Sanders

15m ago

Georgia Tech opens preseason with afternoon practice

1h ago

Georgia Tech guard on Outland Trophy watch list

Keep Reading

Offseason workout with Falcons QB propelled DJ Chark Jr. into eighth NFL season

Zachariah Branch will need to be more than special-teams star to help Georgia

Falcons LB Troy Andersen to start camp on PUP list; others cleared to return

Featured

Norfolk Southern’s safety revamp after East Palestine derailment

Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific merger would form transcontinental railroad

Officials ID man killed in Sweet Auburn shooting that left 10 others injured

Synovus merger could benefit Atlanta but raises questions for bank’s hometown