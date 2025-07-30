Brent Key sends well-wishes to Deion Sanders

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key speaks to members of the press after their first day of football practice, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Dr. Janet Kukreja, director of urologic oncology at the Colorado University Cancer Center and UCHealth University of Colorado hospital, said Sanders had his bladder removed as part of the surgical plan.

On Monday, Colorado coach Deion Sanders held a news conference to announce he had been diagnosed, and cured from, bladder cancer.

Sanders, 58, is expected to be on the sidelines Aug. 29 when his team faces Georgia Tech. Tech coach Brent Key addressed the media Tuesday after his squad’s first preseason practice and sent his regards to the former NFL and MLB star.

“Just really wish him full recovery, speedy recovery,” Key said. “Really just admire the courage it takes to come out and talk about that in public and really encourage other people to get themselves checked and tested. It hit home with a lot of people, I’m sure.

“Really look forward to him being on the other sideline a month from now. Terrible situation, but glad to see he’s really pushed through it. The grit and toughness that he has, that’s why the team plays the way they do. Wish him a speedy recovery.”

Sanders was an All-American at Florida State and was selected by the New York Yankees in the 1988 MLB Draft. He spent parts of four seasons (1991-94) with the Atlanta Braves and also played for the Atlanta Falcons from 1989-1993.