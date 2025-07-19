Braves top draft pick takes in Saturday’s game vs. Yankees

“Super cool,” Southisene said about being in the organization. “I’m just really excited for the opportunity, really.”

Baseball America ranked Southisene the No. 43 overall prospect in the class. The right-handed hitter is 5-foot-11 and weighs 170 pounds.

Southisene has reportedly signed with the Braves for $2.62 million, more than $1.3 million below his slot value.

“(Southisene) is an unbelievable athlete with twitch and looseness and explosiveness to the swing, that really stood out to us,” Braves vice president of amateur scouting Ronit Shah said Sunday. “A little unorthodox how he does it, but we love the freedom he plays with especially in the batter’s box.

Southisene’s brother Ty was a fourth-round choice last summer by the Cubs and plays for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the Cubs organization. Another brother, Tee, was a freshman pitcher at Southern California this past season.

Southisene was planning on attending USC had he not signed with the Braves.

“Probably last year just watching my brother go through it and then just being able to see what he’s done and being able to follow what he’s done and being able to use it,” Southisene said of choosing between pro ball and college. “I talked to the (USC) coaches, they kind of already knew a little bit. The Braves are a really good organization and I knew it was a good fit for me.”

Southisene said he’s been at home in Nevada since Sunday’s draft and before making the trek to Atlanta’s game to see the Braves battle the Yankees. He’s planning on heading to the Braves’ training facility North Port, Florida, on Sunday.